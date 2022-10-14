Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reviews

Help Restore Your Locks’ Luster With The Best Shampoos for Damaged Hair

Highly rated shampoos for damaged hair
Have you noticed that your hair has become dry, brittle, and a little hay-like in the past few weeks? That brittleness is probably the result of damage. Countless things can harm your hair, including changes in diet, vitamin deficiencies, and dehydration. And bad hair care practices like coloring, chemical treatments, heat styling, environmental stressors, and the excessive use of shampoos with sulfates can all lead to this kind of damage.

Are you a professional or student who just doesn’t have the time to get into complicated maintenance routines? The easiest solution to help repair this problem — especially if you don’t have time for elaborate hair care regimens — is switching to a revitalizing shampoo for damaged hair. And if you need some help navigating the crowded hair care market, here are some of the premier shampoos for damaged hair for 2022.

Comparing the Leading Shampoos for Damaged Hair of 2022

Comparing the Leading Shampoos for Damaged Hair of 2022

L’Oreal Paris Elvive Shampoo for Damaged Hair – Best Overall

shampoo for damaged hair reviews
Are you on a tighter budget but still want to invest in a restorative hair care product? At an incredibly low cost, this option from L’Oreal Paris comes with a shampoo and conditioner. And its formula contains some effective elements, such as 9% protein repair concentrate, which can help combat the five visible indicators of hair damage, including weak, fried, brittle, and tangled hair as well as split ends. This pick should help make your hair silky, healthy, stronger, suppler, and easier to style. Plus, the composition has the ideal consistency, provides intense treatment without being overbearing, and should help repair and strengthen your hair fibers.

The comprehensive nature of the formula, the sustainable packaging made of 94% recycled plastic, the affordable price tag, and the potent damage repair helped make this product the best overall on this list.

Pros
  • Helps clean and repair damaged hair
  • Protein-rich, repair concentrate
  • Eco-friendly, recycled packaging
  • Creamy consistency with a sophisticated floral scent
Cons
  • The scent might cause irritation

Pure Nature Lux Spa Shampoo for Damaged Hair – Safest Formula

shampoo for damaged hair reviews
Do you want some help rejuvenating your locks but can’t commit to complex hair regimens and treatments? This pick from Pure Nature Lux Spa can be the ideal choice because of its nourishing formula containing vitamins and antioxidants. And irritants, harmful substances, and potentially harmful compounds like sulfates, phthalates, parabens, sodium chloride, and gluten are not used in the formulation.

And this pick also contains reviving components like vitamin E, argan oil, and other antioxidants that can help restore and nourish your hair while also reviving shine. Plus, this product should be suitable for all hair types, too. The generous container also comes at a reasonable price, and this extremely nourishing option is particularly gentle on the scalp.

Pros
  • Doesn’t include harmful ingredients
  • Safe for colored and keratin-treated hair
  • Helps repair damage and remove frizz
  • Cruelty-free
Cons
  • Contains a scent

Redken Bonding Shampoo for Damaged Hair – Ideal for All Hair Types

shampoo for damaged hair reviews
Have you tried every remedy you could think of for restoring your brittle or damaged-looking hair but nothing has worked? The Redken Bonding Shampoo for Damaged Hair is a solution that can help repair hair bonds, which can make hair up to 14 times smoother, two times stronger, and up to 90% less prone to tangling. And this pick can work equally well on all hair types, too.

This pick can help strengthen fragile hair bonds with the help of the potent acid bonding concentrate, which should work on signs of damage whether they were brought on by coloring, heat styling, or mechanical services. And this shampoo can also produce results on damaged hair almost immediately, unlike a lot of other products, which can take up to several weeks.

Pros
  • Sustainable, environmentally-friendly formula
  • Vegan and sulfate-free
  • Helps prevent fading in color-treated hair
Cons
  • Thick and heavy consistency

Davines Nounou Shampoo for Damaged Hair – Ideal for Chemically-Treated Hair

shampoo for damaged hair reviews
If you’ve ever had your hair bleached, dyed, or permed, you’re probably well aware of the damaging side effects that can leave your hair feeling like straw — but this product from Davines can be a safe bet if you’re dealing with hair that has been harmed by chemical treatments. Because of its strong and moisturizing formula, this pick has the potential to revive straw-like hair since it is specifically made for extremely damaged, chemically treated, and brittle hair.

This is a powerful, full-bodied shampoo for damaged hair that contains Fiaschetto tomato extract, which can help make hair silky and intensely moisturized. Plus, it should work like a charm on all hair types and help replenish and soothe damaged follicles.

Pros
  • Effective, high-potency formula
  • Leaves hair thick, shiny, and healthy
  • Provides an amazing aroma
  • No-fuss packaging
Cons
  • Contains sodium laureth sulfate

Nexxus Keraphix Shampoo – Great Value

shampoo for damaged hair reviews
While a lot of people rave about higher-end, salon-provided keratin treatments and how they can transform hair, not everyone has the time or resources to devote to these treatments. The Nexxus Keraphix Shampoo, which contains keratin protein, can be a great option for this kind of situation.

And the protein-infused keratin treatment this pick provides can be a viable method for repairing internal damage and reviving even badly damaged hair. These effective results, from the 90% protein composition, can be a promising approach for healing and restoring the health of brittle hair. Plus, this product should also help get your hair silky and luminous, and the handy packaging makes it easier to use while also extending the shelf life of this product.

Pros
  • Large quantity at an affordable price
  • Salon-quality moisturizing for glossy hair
  • Helps revive natural, healthy hair texture and form
  • Provides an enchanting fragrance
Cons
  • The formula contains sulfate

Finding Your Next Shampoo for Damaged Hair: A Buyer’s Guide

A lot of people consider hair as an eternal crown and think of it as one of the most appealing features out there. And when someone first meets you, a lot of the time one of the things they will notice about you is your hair, which can really shape a first impression. And damaged and unkempt hair can have a negative impact on your appearance and your self-esteem, so it is a good idea to try and look as well put together as possible. And a good first step for helping make sure your hair looks its best is using some restoring shampoo for damaged hair.

But this can be a little tough given all the products out there. Knowing a few things can help you find something that can work for your particular hair. Here is what these products can help with and what you should look for: 

Is Shampoo for Damaged Hair Worth Buying?

Shampoos are hair care solutions that are essential for cleaning your hair and scalp and removing buildup and grime. Some shampoos also target specific issues and needs, such as healing damaged hair, minimizing split ends, moisturizing, nourishing, and regulating the scalp and hair.

Damage-repair shampoos are gentle on the scalp and can thoroughly cleanse it without removing any of your natural oils or moisture. And they can also offer some of the hydration and moisture that your hair needs to help get rid of a straw-like appearance while also restoring your bouncy, luscious locks. Plus, the gentle formulas should also help to restore the pH balance of your scalp while the rich ingredients help rebuild the structure of the hair strands, giving them a smoother and silkier appearance.

Shampoos for damaged hair can be worthwhile investments, and they should be one of the first steps you take towards fixing your hair situation — whether that’s split ends, dryness, or damage from hair treatments.

Choosing Shampoo for Damaged Hair

There is an almost endless variety of shampoos available, and pretty much everyone claims to have the perfect solution for all your damaged hair woes. Here are a few factors that should help you choose the right repair shampoo for your damaged hair:

Ingredients

The ingredients are one of the most crucial considerations when selecting shampoos for damaged hair. And deciding on which shampoo to choose can be pretty simple if you know which ingredients to look for and which ones to avoid. It’s also important to search for substances that can nourish your hair and rejuvenate all your strands — and it’s also essential to look for formulations that are gentle on hair.

For repairing damaged hair, natural products such as honey, coconut milk, aloe vera, soy protein, coconut oil, avocado oil, argan oil, vitamin E, and shea butter can be excellent options.

And you should avoid using shampoos that contain sulfates, parabens, polyethylene glycol, formaldehyde, triclosan, dimethicone, retinyl palmitate, scents, and colors since all of these substances can be destructive and hazardous. Each one of these ingredients has can cause substantial harm to your hair and scalp, and some may even have the potential to cause cancer.

Hair type

It’s easy to be duped by glowing reviews and ratings, especially when it comes to cosmetics and hair care products. Every hair type is different, and a product that works for someone else may not work for you. So, before deciding on a specific shampoo, it’s important to take the texture and peculiarities of your hair type into account.

Specific requirements

Not all damaged hair is the same, some hair has special requirements. For example, color-treated hair needs a shampoo that can repair damage to colored hair, and there are a bunch of other considerations like this, too. So, keep your specific case in mind when shopping. 

Budget

There are also high-end and drugstore damage repair shampoos. And you can choose either option based on your budget, but you should remember that cost is not always a reliable indicator of a product’s quality and efficiency.

How To Use Shampoo for Damaged Hair

It’s pretty simple to use shampoo on damaged hair, and it doesn’t involve any difficult steps. Although the directions are frequently listed on the package, you should still be aware of them and follow them closely.

Start by giving your hair a thorough wash with water, and make sure that each individual hair strand is wet. And you should also use lukewarm to cold water because warm to hot water has the potential to harm your scalp and hair.

Depending on the length of your hair, pour the necessary amount of shampoo into your hand and lather it on your palms before applying it to your head. Then massage the shampoo into your hair well and let it sit for two to three minutes before rinsing it off. Next, take a small dollop of leave-in conditioner or serum and massage it into your hair strands after the shampoo has been thoroughly rinsed away.

Tips for Maintaining Lustrous Locks 

Here are some suggestions that should help you get the most out of a shampoo while also keeping your luscious locks in good health:

  • Using a repairing conditioner in addition to a repairing shampoo can help accelerate the holistic improvement of your overall hair health.
  • To help remove all the buildup and residue from your scalp, use a clarifying shampoo occasionally.
  • Using moisturizing hair masks every week can help restore your hair’s moisture and also hydrate your stands.
  • To prevent your hair from becoming too accustomed to a formula, it’s a good idea to occasionally switch your shampoo, ideally every three months.
  • To help achieve healthier-looking hair, you should regularly consume nutritional supplements.
  • Avoid damaging hair coloring and heat styling.
  • Regular haircuts can also promote healthy hair by removing split and frayed ends.
  • Avoid combing wet hair and use a detangling serum with a wide-toothed comb to help prevent breakage.
  • Using serums and leave-in conditioners can help restore your hair’s health.
  • If after using a complex care regimen your hair still appears damaged and dry, consult a hair care expert.

People Also Asked

Q: Can washing my hair daily harm my hair?

A: Washing your hair every day can rob it of its natural oils, which can leave normally healthy hair looking dry, brittle, and straw-like. And it can also contribute to thinning hair. So, you should wash your hair around two or three times per week.

Q: Can I help fix the damaged appearance of my hair by leaving more time between washes?

A: Hair releases its own natural oils as the time between washings increases, which might seem gross to some people. But this does have a number of advantages that can help with restoring hair to its ideal shape.

Q: How can I repair hair damage from hard water?

A: If you continue to wash your hair in hard water, even using a damage repair shampoo probably won’t be able to help restore your hair. If you live in an area with hard water, you might want to install a shower filter. This, in conjunction with a shampoo and conditioner for damaged hair, can yield the best results.

Q: How quickly can a shampoo restore my hair’s appearance?

A: A damage restoration shampoo can take up to two to four weeks to restore your hair’s natural, glossy, and silky appearance and texture.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!