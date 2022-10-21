Help Say Goodbye to Knotted Hair With the Best Detangling Combs

Cancel OK
Detangling hair can be a frustrating and time-consuming process, especially if you’re doing it with your bare fingers. But here are a lot of hair detangling tools out there that can help you work through those stubborn locks pretty quickly and effortlessly, plus they should also help reduce breakage and damage at the same time. And a detangling comb is one of these hair tools.

But picking the right detangling comb for your particular hair type can be a pretty confusing task. To make the choice simpler for you, take a look at this curated list of the premier detangling combs for 2022.

Reviewing the Top-Rated Detangling Combs of 2022 in Detail

Onedor Handmade Detangler Wooden Comb – Best Overall

detangling comb reviews
The Onedor Detangler Comb is from 100% sandalwood, and it doesn’t compromise on quality or functionality. And to help make detangling your hair easy and quick, this comb has been crafted using refined traditional handicrafts. Plus, it has a well-polished, seamless, and smooth surface, allowing it to glide pretty smoothly between hair, taking out knots along the way.

And thanks to its anti-static frame, this option shouldn’t snag on your locks — and it should stimulate your scalp while relieving tension. The sandalwood also offers a unique scent, and this pick can work well on both dry and wet hair, which helped make it the best overall on this list.

Pros
  • Handmade design
  • Easy to clean
  • Helps prevent split ends
Cons
  • The color changes over time

Hyoujin Detangler Comb – Elite Design

detangling comb reviews
This pick from Hyoujin is another great option for everyday use. Since it’s made from high-quality plastic, this comb can be ideal for all hair types. So, whether your hair is fine and straight hair or curly and coiled, this comb should be able to brush out tangles, leaving your hair looking smooth and managed.

Because of its versatile design, this option can be used for both drag-free combing and precise trimming. And the wide-spaced teeth paired with the skid-free design should help take out knots without pulling on your hair. Plus, the ergonomic handle offers some added control for superior hair care while also helping ensure you don’t strain your arm while detangling your hair.

Pros
  • Durable build
  • Easy-to-hold rounded handle
  • Skid-free design
Cons
  • Difficult to clean

Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Detangler Comb – Perfect for Damaged Hair

detangling comb reviews
Ideal for people with damaged or brittle hair, the Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Detangler Comb should be super gentle on follicles. It should glide through hair painlessly, helping prevent annoying pulling and breakage. And the wide teeth should help remove snags without pulling too much. Plus, the rounded-bristle design should provide a great experience.

And since it’s made from bisphenol A (BPA) free plastic, this comb has antibacterial properties that can help keep your scalp and hair squeaky clean. The tapered teeth are also smoothed out and rounded, which should help prevent irritation, cuts, and snags. And this product can be used on both wet and dry hair, too.

Pros
  • Efficient, practical design
  • Gentle on hair
  • Hygenic, anti-bacterial properties
Cons
  • A bit heavy

Doting Wide Tooth Comb – Ideal for All Hair Types

detangling comb reviews
If you’re looking for a comb that can help detangle your hair while massaging your scalp and promoting blood circulation, then this pick from Doting can be an awesome choice. Since it’s made from thick plastic, this detangler comb should be sturdy and durable. And it should also be ideal for all hair types as well as both dry and wet hair.

It shouldn’t pull or tug on your precious strands either, so breakage probably won’t be a problem. And the smooth frame also helps make this product compatible with almost all types of hair textures. So, this affordably-priced detangler comb should be great for both home and professional use.

Pros
  • Ideal for nearly all hair types
  • Great price point
  • Consistent use promotes hair health
Cons
  • Might be too large

Patelai Large Hair Detangling Comb – Most Versatile

detangling comb reviews
This option from Patelai can be a great choice for people who have longer and thicker locks. And combing your hair gently with this pick every day can help reduce dandruff, frizz, and hair loss. Plus, unlike most detangler combs, this option doesn’t have a handle, so it should be very easy to hold and fit into most people’s palms.

The wide-spaced teeth and the anti-frosting and skidding design should also help this comb glide through even the roughest hair pretty easily. And since it’s anti-static, this pick should help smooth out frizz as well. Even though it’s lightweight, this comb is very durable and shouldn’t break easily.

Pros
  • Usable for hair styling
  • Lightweight and durable design
  • Helps calm down frizz
Cons
  • Might be difficult to use for some

Finding Your Next Detangling Comb: A Buyer’s Guide

How Detangling Combs Work

Combs are designed to pass through human hair and smooth down flyaways while also styling your locks according to your preferences. Although the purpose of nearly every comb is the same, some products are not as effective at combing out tangles as others. 

Detangling combs are models that are specifically designed for people with hair that’s prone to more serious hair tangles such as curly, coiled, or damaged hair. And as far as these hair types are concerned, not detangling locks properly can cause knotting and matting, which often leads to breakage and damage.

Unlike regular combs, detangling combs are supposed to be used in the shower and have wide-spaced teeth to help get knots loose without causing your hair to break. 

Picking the Right Detangling Comb for Your Hair

To pick the right detangling comb for your specific hair, you need to pay attention to a few important factors. Here’s what you should look out for: 

Material

Most detangling combs are either made of plastic or wood. Combs made from plastic are usually more durable, and they can be used on damp or wet hair since the smooth surface of the comb should slide through your hair easily.  

On the other hand, detangling combs made of bamboo are environmentally-friendly options and are usually much gentler on hair. Just make sure you read the instructions on a product’s label to help ensure you’re using it the right way.

Bristles

Some combs come with wider teeth and others feature tightly packed teeth. For more effortless detangling, it’s a good idea to pick a detangling comb with wide-spaced teeth. And the curlier your hair is, the wider your comb should be. 

The larger diameter and wider gap between the teeth help make it easier to detangle hair without causing breakage. Also, a wide-tooth comb should produce less friction compared to a normal fine-tooth comb, so it should be gentler on your hair.

Design

Combing out knots from your hair can be a lengthy and frustrating process. To make it easier, you should look for a comb with an ergonomic design. Ideally, a comb should have long teeth and a handle that is comfortable to hold.

Durability

Unlike detangling brushes, detangling combs should not be very flexible. And they should be sturdy enough to help ensure that they won’t break while you’re detangling your hair. So, try to look for a detangling comb made of high-quality materials. And since cheap-quality combs tend to break easily, it’s best to avoid using them altogether.

Quality

Detangling combs that feature an ineffective design can cause friction, and this can lead to extra physical wear on your hair. And this can also cause your hair to pull and break. So, you should choose a detangling comb that comes with a smooth surface — and there shouldn’t be any protruding parts that can pull on your hair either. Other than that, you should also make sure that you are choosing the right detangling comb based on your hair type.

People Also Asked

Q: How is my detangling comb better than a brush?

A: Detangling combs are known for causing less hair breakage and damage compared to regular brushes.

Q: How many times should I detangle my hair?

A: It’s a good idea to detangle your hair two times — before shampooing and then again when you condition. And to help encourage hair growth and help prevent hair loss, it’s a good plan to detangle every time you wash your hair.

Q: Should I detangle my hair when it’s wet or dry?

A: You should try to detangle your hair when it’s dry since wet hair is usually more prone to breakage.

