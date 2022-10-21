Help Say Goodbye to Knotted Hair With the Best Detangling Combs

How Detangling Combs Work

Combs are designed to pass through human hair and smooth down flyaways while also styling your locks according to your preferences. Although the purpose of nearly every comb is the same, some products are not as effective at combing out tangles as others.

Detangling combs are models that are specifically designed for people with hair that’s prone to more serious hair tangles such as curly, coiled, or damaged hair. And as far as these hair types are concerned, not detangling locks properly can cause knotting and matting, which often leads to breakage and damage.

Unlike regular combs, detangling combs are supposed to be used in the shower and have wide-spaced teeth to help get knots loose without causing your hair to break.

Picking the Right Detangling Comb for Your Hair

To pick the right detangling comb for your specific hair, you need to pay attention to a few important factors. Here’s what you should look out for:

Material

Most detangling combs are either made of plastic or wood. Combs made from plastic are usually more durable, and they can be used on damp or wet hair since the smooth surface of the comb should slide through your hair easily.

On the other hand, detangling combs made of bamboo are environmentally-friendly options and are usually much gentler on hair. Just make sure you read the instructions on a product’s label to help ensure you’re using it the right way.

Bristles

Some combs come with wider teeth and others feature tightly packed teeth. For more effortless detangling, it’s a good idea to pick a detangling comb with wide-spaced teeth. And the curlier your hair is, the wider your comb should be.

The larger diameter and wider gap between the teeth help make it easier to detangle hair without causing breakage. Also, a wide-tooth comb should produce less friction compared to a normal fine-tooth comb, so it should be gentler on your hair.

Design

Combing out knots from your hair can be a lengthy and frustrating process. To make it easier, you should look for a comb with an ergonomic design. Ideally, a comb should have long teeth and a handle that is comfortable to hold.

Durability

Unlike detangling brushes, detangling combs should not be very flexible. And they should be sturdy enough to help ensure that they won’t break while you’re detangling your hair. So, try to look for a detangling comb made of high-quality materials. And since cheap-quality combs tend to break easily, it’s best to avoid using them altogether.

Quality

Detangling combs that feature an ineffective design can cause friction, and this can lead to extra physical wear on your hair. And this can also cause your hair to pull and break. So, you should choose a detangling comb that comes with a smooth surface — and there shouldn’t be any protruding parts that can pull on your hair either. Other than that, you should also make sure that you are choosing the right detangling comb based on your hair type.