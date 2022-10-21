Help Say Goodbye to Knotted Hair With the Best Detangling Combs

But picking the right detangling comb for your particular hair type can be a pretty confusing task. To make the choice simpler for you, take a look at this curated list of the premier detangling combs for 2022.
Reviewing the Top-Rated Detangling Combs of 2022 in Detail
Onedor Handmade Detangler Wooden Comb – Best Overall
And thanks to its anti-static frame, this option shouldn’t snag on your locks — and it should stimulate your scalp while relieving tension. The sandalwood also offers a unique scent, and this pick can work well on both dry and wet hair, which helped make it the best overall on this list.
- Handmade design
- Easy to clean
- Helps prevent split ends
- The color changes over time
Hyoujin Detangler Comb – Elite Design
Because of its versatile design, this option can be used for both drag-free combing and precise trimming. And the wide-spaced teeth paired with the skid-free design should help take out knots without pulling on your hair. Plus, the ergonomic handle offers some added control for superior hair care while also helping ensure you don’t strain your arm while detangling your hair.
- Durable build
- Easy-to-hold rounded handle
- Skid-free design
- Difficult to clean
Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Detangler Comb – Perfect for Damaged Hair
And since it’s made from bisphenol A (BPA) free plastic, this comb has antibacterial properties that can help keep your scalp and hair squeaky clean. The tapered teeth are also smoothed out and rounded, which should help prevent irritation, cuts, and snags. And this product can be used on both wet and dry hair, too.
- Efficient, practical design
- Gentle on hair
- Hygenic, anti-bacterial properties
- A bit heavy
Doting Wide Tooth Comb – Ideal for All Hair Types
It shouldn’t pull or tug on your precious strands either, so breakage probably won’t be a problem. And the smooth frame also helps make this product compatible with almost all types of hair textures. So, this affordably-priced detangler comb should be great for both home and professional use.
- Ideal for nearly all hair types
- Great price point
- Consistent use promotes hair health
- Might be too large
Patelai Large Hair Detangling Comb – Most Versatile
The wide-spaced teeth and the anti-frosting and skidding design should also help this comb glide through even the roughest hair pretty easily. And since it’s anti-static, this pick should help smooth out frizz as well. Even though it’s lightweight, this comb is very durable and shouldn’t break easily.
- Usable for hair styling
- Lightweight and durable design
- Helps calm down frizz
- Might be difficult to use for some
Finding Your Next Detangling Comb: A Buyer’s Guide
How Detangling Combs Work
Combs are designed to pass through human hair and smooth down flyaways while also styling your locks according to your preferences. Although the purpose of nearly every comb is the same, some products are not as effective at combing out tangles as others.
Detangling combs are models that are specifically designed for people with hair that’s prone to more serious hair tangles such as curly, coiled, or damaged hair. And as far as these hair types are concerned, not detangling locks properly can cause knotting and matting, which often leads to breakage and damage.
Unlike regular combs, detangling combs are supposed to be used in the shower and have wide-spaced teeth to help get knots loose without causing your hair to break.
Picking the Right Detangling Comb for Your Hair
To pick the right detangling comb for your specific hair, you need to pay attention to a few important factors. Here’s what you should look out for:
Material
Most detangling combs are either made of plastic or wood. Combs made from plastic are usually more durable, and they can be used on damp or wet hair since the smooth surface of the comb should slide through your hair easily.
On the other hand, detangling combs made of bamboo are environmentally-friendly options and are usually much gentler on hair. Just make sure you read the instructions on a product’s label to help ensure you’re using it the right way.
Bristles
Some combs come with wider teeth and others feature tightly packed teeth. For more effortless detangling, it’s a good idea to pick a detangling comb with wide-spaced teeth. And the curlier your hair is, the wider your comb should be.
The larger diameter and wider gap between the teeth help make it easier to detangle hair without causing breakage. Also, a wide-tooth comb should produce less friction compared to a normal fine-tooth comb, so it should be gentler on your hair.
Design
Combing out knots from your hair can be a lengthy and frustrating process. To make it easier, you should look for a comb with an ergonomic design. Ideally, a comb should have long teeth and a handle that is comfortable to hold.
Durability
Unlike detangling brushes, detangling combs should not be very flexible. And they should be sturdy enough to help ensure that they won’t break while you’re detangling your hair. So, try to look for a detangling comb made of high-quality materials. And since cheap-quality combs tend to break easily, it’s best to avoid using them altogether.
Quality
Detangling combs that feature an ineffective design can cause friction, and this can lead to extra physical wear on your hair. And this can also cause your hair to pull and break. So, you should choose a detangling comb that comes with a smooth surface — and there shouldn’t be any protruding parts that can pull on your hair either. Other than that, you should also make sure that you are choosing the right detangling comb based on your hair type.
