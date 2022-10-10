Help Tame Frizz With the Best Straighteners for Curly Hair

Things To Look For in Straighteners for Curly Hair

Curly hair can look downright majestic, but if you don’t know how to style it , your lovely hair can often end up with tangles and frizz. And if you’re looking to straighten your curly hair, the first thing you really need to find is the perfect flat iron. Here’s some information that should help you find the right straightener for curly hair for your specific locks and lifestyle:

Here are some important considerations you should keep in mind while shopping for an efficient hair straightener to help tame your mane:

Shape

This is an important factor since a basic flat iron may not work on all hair types. When you have curly hair, you need to look for a wide flat iron, which can really help with curling your hair. This design can straighten bigger locks of hair at once, which can be perfect for thicker curly hair. And if you are looking for a hair iron that can be used for other hairstyles like soft waves, a circular straightener can be a good choice.

Since these versions have a barrel shape, they can be used to straighten your hair while giving it a little bounce to it as well. There are some other cool shapes that you can choose from, too. Just try to avoid using narrow flat irons on curly hair.

Plates

Plates also play an important part when it comes to picking a straightener for curly hair. If you go for a flat iron with basic narrow plates, your hair might end up getting snagged between them. And since curly hair is extremely textured, it’s more likely to get snagged between these plates, which can be very painful.

So, try to look for straighteners for curly hair with floating plates since they move along with your hair and help prevent tugging. And you should make sure that you get a straightener for curly hair with ceramic plates since they can provide your hair with a shinier look.

Temperature

Make sure you get a straightener for curly hair that has multiple temperature settings. You don’t want a model with low-heat options that can barely straighten your hair. And you don’t want one that straight-up damages your hair with extreme heat either.

Another feature to look for is a temperature lock that helps keep the heat consistent while using a flat iron. Flat irons that stay hot can offer better results when straightening curly hair.

How To Straighten Curly Hair

If you want to straighten your curly hair without it turning into a frizzy mess, there are a few things you should try doing. Remember to start with freshly washed hair that’s already been dried, which should help remove any hair oil, making it nice and smooth before you start straightening.

You should also de-tangle your hair and use a heat protectant spray before you start straightening. Using a heat protectant spray can help reduce damage to your hair. You should also try using a lower heat level, and remember not to use your iron in the same spot more than two times.

These steps can offer you better results and help protect your hair from damage in the long run. And you also shouldn’t try to straighten your hair more than three to four times a month.