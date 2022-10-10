Help Tame Frizz With the Best Straighteners for Curly Hair

So, if this problem sounds like a recurring theme in your life, you might be interested in a more dependable solution. Check out some of the top straighteners for curly hair for 2022 and find something that can work with the style you’re going for and your unique, beautiful hair.
Reviewing the Top Straighteners for Curly Hair of 2022 in Detail
Furiden Flat Iron Hair Straightener and Curler – Best Overall
Another cool feature of this straightener for curly hair is that the plates are balanced on springs, which helps prevent snagging while you’re styling your hair. Plus, there’s even a handy safety lock so you can carry it around when you travel, which helped make this product the best overall on this list.
- Comes in a sleek gold color
- Uses a long, tangle-resistant swivel cord
- Great for almost all hair types
- The plates could be a bit longer
Bcway Extra Large Professional Hair Straightener – Most Efficient
This straightener for curly hair comes in sleek black and a beautiful rose gold option, and the floating titanium plates shouldn’t tug on your hair, offering smoother results. There’s also a hair care mode that can work well with keratin treatments while also keeping moisture locked inside your hair. And if you want more professional-looing results, this pick can be an awesome option.
- Includes a long, convenient swivel cord
- Turns off automatically after 60 minutes
- Easy-hanging cord loop
- Features a safety lock
- Fairly bulky design
Bekind Apex Hair Straightener Flat Iron – Elite Design
This can be a great option for people who want value and don’t want to purchase a variety of hair styling tools. Plus, this flat iron also has floating plates that should prevent your hair from snagging while you straighten it. And it’s also very lightweight and portable, so it should be perfect for taking with you on vacation.
- Five different temperature settings
- Comes with hair clips and ties
- Easy to use, single-button operation
- Powers off automatically after 30 minutes
- The label might come off easily
Landot Hair Straightener and Curler – Most Versatile
This option heats up fast, and it also has multiple heat settings. This product also shuts off automatically after 60 minutes too, which can help prevents fires. And this straightener even has an anti-scalding end to help prevent burns. So, if you’re looking for a quality product that can do multiple hairstyles, this can be a good choice.
- Comes with a temperature lock
- Tangle-resistant, swivel cord
- Durable, ceramic plates
- Comes with a heat-resistant storage sleeve
- Might be difficult for beginners
Hot Tools Pro Ceramic Digital Hair Flat Iron – Great Value
This straightener for curly hair also has an LCD that displays the temperature, and there’s even an auto shut-off option. And if you don’t use this flat iron after turning it on, it should automatically shut off. This pick should also stay hot while you style your hair too, so you won’t have to keep adjusting the heat.
- Adaptable, dual-voltage design
- Lightweight and easily fits into luggage
- Long, tangle-resistant 6-foot cord.
- Ergonomic handle
- The buttons are a bit small
Finding Your Next Straightener for Curly Hair: A Buyer’s Guide
Things To Look For in Straighteners for Curly Hair
Here are some important considerations you should keep in mind while shopping for an efficient hair straightener to help tame your mane:
Shape
This is an important factor since a basic flat iron may not work on all hair types. When you have curly hair, you need to look for a wide flat iron, which can really help with curling your hair. This design can straighten bigger locks of hair at once, which can be perfect for thicker curly hair. And if you are looking for a hair iron that can be used for other hairstyles like soft waves, a circular straightener can be a good choice.
Since these versions have a barrel shape, they can be used to straighten your hair while giving it a little bounce to it as well. There are some other cool shapes that you can choose from, too. Just try to avoid using narrow flat irons on curly hair.
Plates
Plates also play an important part when it comes to picking a straightener for curly hair. If you go for a flat iron with basic narrow plates, your hair might end up getting snagged between them. And since curly hair is extremely textured, it’s more likely to get snagged between these plates, which can be very painful.
So, try to look for straighteners for curly hair with floating plates since they move along with your hair and help prevent tugging. And you should make sure that you get a straightener for curly hair with ceramic plates since they can provide your hair with a shinier look.
Temperature
Make sure you get a straightener for curly hair that has multiple temperature settings. You don’t want a model with low-heat options that can barely straighten your hair. And you don’t want one that straight-up damages your hair with extreme heat either.
Another feature to look for is a temperature lock that helps keep the heat consistent while using a flat iron. Flat irons that stay hot can offer better results when straightening curly hair.
How To Straighten Curly Hair
If you want to straighten your curly hair without it turning into a frizzy mess, there are a few things you should try doing. Remember to start with freshly washed hair that’s already been dried, which should help remove any hair oil, making it nice and smooth before you start straightening.
You should also de-tangle your hair and use a heat protectant spray before you start straightening. Using a heat protectant spray can help reduce damage to your hair. You should also try using a lower heat level, and remember not to use your iron in the same spot more than two times.
These steps can offer you better results and help protect your hair from damage in the long run. And you also shouldn’t try to straighten your hair more than three to four times a month.
