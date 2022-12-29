Hop on the Latest Fashion Trend With the Best Matte Claw Clips

Matte claw clips might look pretty similar, but they actually aren’t. Obtainable in several different size options, designs and styles – no matter how beautiful a claw clip is, if it’s too small or too loose for you then it’s pretty much ineffective.

In our buyer’s guide, we will be covering some of the top tips that you should follow when going shopping.

Go for something more intriguing

Unless you’re planning to wear the claw clip at work, you should go for something more intriguing. If you’re out on a day trip with your girlfriends or family, a bolder matte claw clip can add some serious style points to your hairdo – so don’t be afraid to make bold choices!

Note: If you’re unsure of where to start, you can also refer to apps like Instagram and Tik Tok for inspiration. To begin your search, you can start with hashtags like #HairClawClip.

Find the correct size for your hair

The most significant factor to consider when going shopping is the length and width of your matte claw clips. Here are three primary sizes, as well as their uses:

Large hair claw clips

You can never go wrong with these clips as they can grip large amounts of hair without pulling. Aside from their versatility, large clips are also suitable for any kind of hairstyle. Whether you are searching for something casual like a messy bun or a half updo or a sophisticated style like a French twist, a large claw clip can make all your fashion wishes come true!

Miniature claw clips

When you look at the name, you might think that these models are designed for little girls, but that’s not the case. These mini-sized claw clips are extremely comfortable to wear and offer a decent amount of grip and control, and the cool part is you will be able to buy them in several different styles.

What really separates these claw clips is their versatility. Even if you have lots of thick hair, you can still use many of these mini clips to separate your hair into sections to create a new hairstyle.

Aside from this, they’re also useful when you’re looking to achieve a side twist hairstyle, an accented bun or simple ponytail.

Regular size claw clips

These kinds of claw clips are most common. Bigger than the miniature variety yet smaller than the largest out on the market, they achieve the ultimate Goldilocks status – and the best thing is they provide a much better grip and excel in terms of longevity.

Look at the claw clip teeth

Aside from the previous, you should also look at the spacing between its teeth. This is a pretty important detail to note as it can massively help with the purchasing decision.

Generally, most claw clips with narrow teeth are suitable for finer hair. Clips with open gabs, on the other hand, are made for thick hair.

You should keep this tip in mind if your hair is on the thicker side.

Quality of the spring

The next thing to pay attention to is the quality of the spring. Generally speaking, what you’re looking for is a matte claw clip that features a sturdy metal spring. Such springs can easily handle the pressure and daily usage without showing any bad signs. Poorer quality springs, on the other hand, are prone to breakage and are more likely to fall should you drop them.

Since online shopping can make it hard to get a feel of your product, you should make a habit of checking customer reviews prior to purchasing. Since these reviews come from real humans (and not bots!) you can trust what you’re reading is the real deal – and to help someone else out, you can also leave your own!

Signs of allergies

Your skin type also plays a huge role in finding the most suitable matte claw clip. For instance, if you’re dealing with a nickel allergy you should steer clear of products that use nickel-based clips.

Sometimes, allergies can be left undetected. And with so many cheap alternatives available on the market, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t schedule an allergy test with your doctor. Even if you’ve had one done in the past, an updated test will provide you an overview of how sensitive you are to certain allergens – making it all the easier to know just how serious you should treat exposure to your unique list of allergens.

The typical price range

The last thing that you should certainly pay attention to is the price range of each matte claw clip. Typically, you should be expecting to pay anywhere from as low as $2 and as high as $30 for certain options.

The whole price scope will vary enormously depending on a few crucial factors, including the number of claw clips included, the quality of the material, the overall craftsmanship and the brand that stands behind the whole designing and manufacturing process.

We suggest you stick with mid-priced products, as these will provide you with the best value possible.