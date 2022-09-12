Cancel OK

Hydrate Your Facial Hair With the Best Beard Oils

Beards have been trending for a while now, and it’s time to get yours in shape. The key to a great beard is keeping it moisturized and healthy. If you’re taking care of your face already, there’s no reason to think you can’t give your beard some love too. So, how do you keep your beard looking great? Well, the most effective way is with the help of beard oil. It is a great way to ensure your facial hair stays hydrated and healthy throughout the day. It can also help condition the skin underneath your beard to look shiny and healthy. If you’re new to using beard oil, there are a few things that you should know before applying it, as well as some excellent options that need your attention. We’ve reviewed some of the most remarkable beard oils of 2022 and provided you with a buying guide to fully assist you. 
Reviewing the Top-Rated Beard Oils of 2022

Fresh Heritage Beard Oil – Best Overall

Pampering yourself is a necessity. If you want to feel good, looking great can help. The Fresh Heritage Beard Oil is the perfect product to help you look great with minimal effort. This oil helps provide your beard with a suitable moisturizing touch that helps keep the itchiness at bay. The skin under your beard will feel healthy and moisturized. 

You can get rid of the many lotions and homemade remedies that you’ve been trying to give your beard that perfect touch. This oil works like magic and won’t require you to use any extra cosmetics to create that eye-catching look. You can easily store this piece of art for an extended period as its shelf life is quite impressive. We’ve chosen this product as the top choice on this list because of its long-lasting and effective results. 

Pros
  • It is cruelty-free
  • Appropriate for frizzy beards
  • Shows results within just two weeks
Cons
  • Has a strong scent

Honest Amish Beard Oil – Most Environmentally Friendly

Just like your hair, your beard also requires extra attention and care. You need to provide effective conditioning so it doesn’t get rough over time. The Honest Amish Beard Oil is full of ingredients that combine to make a perfect smoothing formula for your beard. Once you apply it, you’ll start feeling the softness within a few days. It won’t cause any fall out issues or frustrating beard allergies. With this oil, everything is a smooth ride. 

This product doesn’t test on animals, so it is rated as cruelty-free, meaning you can feel good about your purchase. The oil is very subtle and sits lightly on your beard, so you’ll barely even feel that it’s there.  

Pros
  • Contains organic ingredients
  • Suitable for all beard types
  • It has a classic scent
Cons
  • Beard must be wet before use

Viking Revolution Beard Oil – Best Scent

Do you want to create a lasting impact wherever you go? The Viking Revolution Beard Oil lets you do exactly that. The natural sandalwood scent makes it stand out among the competition. This fresh smell doesn’t make you go dizzy or nauseous at all. The dropper makes it easy for you to apply it to your beard without wasting the product. 

You can easily apply the right amount without any problems. Beards are hard to manage, especially during summers. With this oil, you won’t have to deal with annoying razor burn. It keeps your beard smooth and soft throughout and doesn’t leave room for itchiness or allergies. 

Pros
  • Provides a nourishing effect to your beard
  • It has anti-dandruff properties
  • Supports healthy beard growth
Cons
  • It is a bit greasy

Leven Rose Beard Oil – Best Fragrance-Free Option

Not everybody is a fan of strong scents. Some people prefer to buy products that have a more subtle smell. The Leven Rose Beard Oil is a perfect candidate for such customers. It doesn’t come with overwhelmingly fragrant ingredients, making it very subtle. If you are easily irritated by smells, consider this option. 

The moisturizing properties of this product are to die for. It’s more like a leave-in conditioner that keeps your beard hydrated for a long time. This helps resolve all the issues associated with dry beards. There won’t be any frizziness involved, and you can style it however you want to. You can be more creative with your beard thanks to this oil. 

Pros
  • Perfect for coarse hair
  • Gives your beard a natural luster
  • Full of organic ingredients
Cons
  • It is relatively expensive

Jack Black Beard Oil – Most Hydrating

Dry skin and dry hair are pretty bothersome, whether on your head or face. The Jack Black Beard Oil knows how to make this frustration go away. This extra moisturizing formula helps give a smooth feel to your beard or mustache. You can style your beard confidently without having to scratch your face every five minutes. There’s no need to be worried about harmful ingredients, as the product is paraben-free. 

Even if you are prone to allergies, you won’t have any issues with this beard oil. This beard oil easily washes out with soap and water, so you won’t have any issues with grimy buildup. There won’t be any unwanted residue left behind that can spoil your mood. Everything about this beard oil is non-greasy and super smooth. 

Pros
  • It comes with a melon scent
  • Allows you to style your beard comfortably
  • Only needs a few drops to work
Cons
  • Comes in a small quantity

Buying Guide: Beard Oils

Beard oil is a great product to use on your beard. It can help you keep a healthy, well-groomed beard, and it will also help you maintain your style and look great.

What Factors Should You Prioritize While Buying a Beard Oil?

In general, when it comes to beard oil, there are a few features that you should be looking for. Without these essential points, you’ll end up buying something that’s not as long-lasting and effective. 

Fragrance

Beard oil should have a pleasant smell that is not overpowering. If your beard oil doesn’t smell good, you will probably not use it regularly, leading to dryness and hair growth problems. Some people don’t like scented products. In these cases, you need to ensure that your choice is fragrance-free.

Durability

Another important feature is how long the product will last. Many companies claim their products are suitable for up to two to three years, but this isn’t always true. If you want to be sure of your beard oil’s durability, be sure to read the reviews. Customers will often leave detailed comments concerning the shelf-life of the product. 

Carrier oils

The carrier oils are what give the beard its shine and condition. They have many uses, including softening hair, moisturizing skin, and helping to repair damaged follicles. Your beard oil should be infused with carrier oils that contain vitamins and nutrients that are good for your skin and hair.

Non-greasy

You don’t want to apply something to your beard that will make it feel heavy and uneasy. Greasy products are one of the most frustrating things you can buy. The beard oil should not feel greasy after applying it to your beard. 

No residue

The beard oil should go on quickly and smoothly without leaving any residue behind, as this can make it difficult for you to slick back your beard later on down the line.

Organic

The ingredients should be natural and organic, so you won’t have to worry about harmful chemicals on your skin or hair follicles. People with sensitive skin and allergies should pay special attention to this issue.

Perks of Using Beard Oils

There are many reasons why using beard oil is a solution to multiple problems. The moment you bring this beauty into your life, you’ll be free from many worries related to the moisturization and styling of your beard. 

  • Beard oil is great for keeping your facial hair healthy and looking fresh. It’s also great for helping your beard grow faster. 
  • It can help reduce the appearance of split ends and dry skin in your beard, making it look healthier and fuller.
  • Beard oils can moisturize, nourish, and condition your beard. It helps prevent dry skin, itching, and flaking.
  • These oils can also be used as a styling product for your beard. Instead of washing it daily, you can use beard oil to make your beard look thicker and fuller.
  • They come in different varieties, such as unscented, scented, or mentholated. Some people may prefer one over the other depending on their personal preference. There’s an option for everyone.
  • Beard oils also add moisture to your skin if you use a razor daily. It’s easy to get dry skin when you shave with a blade every day, but using beard oil will help keep that from happening by hydrating the skin underneath your hairline.

How to Apply Beard Oil

Applying beard oil is quite simple and effective if you do it correctly. 

  1. Make sure you wash your face before applying any oil or moisturizer on top of it. This will allow the oil to absorb your skin better and leave less residue after washing off later, which could cause breakouts.
  2. Use only a tiny amount of beard oil at a time and rub it into your beard. 
  3. If you have long hair, comb it out before applying the oil to the length of your beard.
  4. Spread the oil evenly throughout your beard by combing through it with your fingers or a boar bristle brush.
  5. Don’t apply too much at once. You want just enough so that it doesn’t feel heavy or greasy but covers everything evenly.

Main Ingredients Used in Beard Oils

Beard oil is made from several different ingredients. Some essential oils are added to the beard oil to make it smell good, but other ingredients are added to ensure that it stays effective for as long as possible. These ingredients include:

  • Argan oil: This oil is used to condition your beard and prevent split ends from forming in your hair. Argan oil also has many properties that help improve blood circulation in your face, which helps prevent breakouts and other skin problems due to poor blood flow through the skin’s surface area.
  • Jojoba oil: This is for facial use only and contains anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce redness or inflammation caused by acne breakouts or any other kind of skin issue, such as eczema.
  • Olive oil: This is a natural moisturizer. It has been used since ancient times for dry skin and hair treatment.
  • Castor oil: This oil comes from castor beans, which grow on a tall shrub native to India and Southeast Asia. The oil has many uses, including reducing inflammation and improving blood circulation.

People Also Asked

Q: Can I apply beard oil on my scalp?

A:  Yes, you can apply beard oil on your scalp. The oils in the product are light enough to be absorbed by the skin and hair. This means that they won’t just sit on top of your scalp but will be absorbed into your skin and hair. The result is a softer, more hydrated scalp, which means less itching and irritation from dryness.

Q: Are all beard oils greasy?

A: The primary purpose of beard oil is to quickly get absorbed by your hair and the skin underneath. That’s why beard oil is formulated to be less greasy. Its lightweight formula allows it to be an excellent moisturizer for your beard.

Q: Should beard oil be washed out?

A: Like any other product that you use, beard oil needs to be washed out at the end of the day. Allowing beard oil to stay in your beard can lead to grimy buildup that will make the hair look greasy and coarse. 

