Hydrate Your Facial Hair With the Best Beard Oils

Reviewing the Top-Rated Beard Oils of 2022
Fresh Heritage Beard Oil – Best Overall
You can get rid of the many lotions and homemade remedies that you’ve been trying to give your beard that perfect touch. This oil works like magic and won’t require you to use any extra cosmetics to create that eye-catching look. You can easily store this piece of art for an extended period as its shelf life is quite impressive. We’ve chosen this product as the top choice on this list because of its long-lasting and effective results.
- It is cruelty-free
- Appropriate for frizzy beards
- Shows results within just two weeks
- Has a strong scent
Honest Amish Beard Oil – Most Environmentally Friendly
This product doesn’t test on animals, so it is rated as cruelty-free, meaning you can feel good about your purchase. The oil is very subtle and sits lightly on your beard, so you’ll barely even feel that it’s there.
- Contains organic ingredients
- Suitable for all beard types
- It has a classic scent
- Beard must be wet before use
Viking Revolution Beard Oil – Best Scent
You can easily apply the right amount without any problems. Beards are hard to manage, especially during summers. With this oil, you won’t have to deal with annoying razor burn. It keeps your beard smooth and soft throughout and doesn’t leave room for itchiness or allergies.
- Provides a nourishing effect to your beard
- It has anti-dandruff properties
- Supports healthy beard growth
- It is a bit greasy
Leven Rose Beard Oil – Best Fragrance-Free Option
The moisturizing properties of this product are to die for. It’s more like a leave-in conditioner that keeps your beard hydrated for a long time. This helps resolve all the issues associated with dry beards. There won’t be any frizziness involved, and you can style it however you want to. You can be more creative with your beard thanks to this oil.
- Perfect for coarse hair
- Gives your beard a natural luster
- Full of organic ingredients
- It is relatively expensive
Jack Black Beard Oil – Most Hydrating
Even if you are prone to allergies, you won’t have any issues with this beard oil. This beard oil easily washes out with soap and water, so you won’t have any issues with grimy buildup. There won’t be any unwanted residue left behind that can spoil your mood. Everything about this beard oil is non-greasy and super smooth.
- It comes with a melon scent
- Allows you to style your beard comfortably
- Only needs a few drops to work
- Comes in a small quantity
Buying Guide: Beard Oils
What Factors Should You Prioritize While Buying a Beard Oil?
In general, when it comes to beard oil, there are a few features that you should be looking for. Without these essential points, you’ll end up buying something that’s not as long-lasting and effective.
Fragrance
Beard oil should have a pleasant smell that is not overpowering. If your beard oil doesn’t smell good, you will probably not use it regularly, leading to dryness and hair growth problems. Some people don’t like scented products. In these cases, you need to ensure that your choice is fragrance-free.
Durability
Another important feature is how long the product will last. Many companies claim their products are suitable for up to two to three years, but this isn’t always true. If you want to be sure of your beard oil’s durability, be sure to read the reviews. Customers will often leave detailed comments concerning the shelf-life of the product.
Carrier oils
The carrier oils are what give the beard its shine and condition. They have many uses, including softening hair, moisturizing skin, and helping to repair damaged follicles. Your beard oil should be infused with carrier oils that contain vitamins and nutrients that are good for your skin and hair.
Non-greasy
You don’t want to apply something to your beard that will make it feel heavy and uneasy. Greasy products are one of the most frustrating things you can buy. The beard oil should not feel greasy after applying it to your beard.
No residue
The beard oil should go on quickly and smoothly without leaving any residue behind, as this can make it difficult for you to slick back your beard later on down the line.
Organic
The ingredients should be natural and organic, so you won’t have to worry about harmful chemicals on your skin or hair follicles. People with sensitive skin and allergies should pay special attention to this issue.
Perks of Using Beard Oils
There are many reasons why using beard oil is a solution to multiple problems. The moment you bring this beauty into your life, you’ll be free from many worries related to the moisturization and styling of your beard.
- Beard oil is great for keeping your facial hair healthy and looking fresh. It’s also great for helping your beard grow faster.
- It can help reduce the appearance of split ends and dry skin in your beard, making it look healthier and fuller.
- Beard oils can moisturize, nourish, and condition your beard. It helps prevent dry skin, itching, and flaking.
- These oils can also be used as a styling product for your beard. Instead of washing it daily, you can use beard oil to make your beard look thicker and fuller.
- They come in different varieties, such as unscented, scented, or mentholated. Some people may prefer one over the other depending on their personal preference. There’s an option for everyone.
- Beard oils also add moisture to your skin if you use a razor daily. It’s easy to get dry skin when you shave with a blade every day, but using beard oil will help keep that from happening by hydrating the skin underneath your hairline.
How to Apply Beard Oil
Applying beard oil is quite simple and effective if you do it correctly.
- Make sure you wash your face before applying any oil or moisturizer on top of it. This will allow the oil to absorb your skin better and leave less residue after washing off later, which could cause breakouts.
- Use only a tiny amount of beard oil at a time and rub it into your beard.
- If you have long hair, comb it out before applying the oil to the length of your beard.
- Spread the oil evenly throughout your beard by combing through it with your fingers or a boar bristle brush.
- Don’t apply too much at once. You want just enough so that it doesn’t feel heavy or greasy but covers everything evenly.
Main Ingredients Used in Beard Oils
Beard oil is made from several different ingredients. Some essential oils are added to the beard oil to make it smell good, but other ingredients are added to ensure that it stays effective for as long as possible. These ingredients include:
- Argan oil: This oil is used to condition your beard and prevent split ends from forming in your hair. Argan oil also has many properties that help improve blood circulation in your face, which helps prevent breakouts and other skin problems due to poor blood flow through the skin’s surface area.
- Jojoba oil: This is for facial use only and contains anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce redness or inflammation caused by acne breakouts or any other kind of skin issue, such as eczema.
- Olive oil: This is a natural moisturizer. It has been used since ancient times for dry skin and hair treatment.
- Castor oil: This oil comes from castor beans, which grow on a tall shrub native to India and Southeast Asia. The oil has many uses, including reducing inflammation and improving blood circulation.
