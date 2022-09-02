Improve the Look of Your Hair With the Best Hair Coloring Products

Types of Hair Coloring

Hair coloring is an exciting trend for some, while for others it has become a permanent fixture of their beauty routine. Choosing the right hair dye is very important, because your hair’s health depends upon it. Here’s a buyer’s guide to help you find a suitable hair coloring product for yourself.

Not all hair colors are created equally. Each type serves a different purpose. So if you want to achieve your desired results, you have to first understand their differences. We have discussed them below.

Temporary hair coloring

Also known as washout hair color, temporary hair coloring only coats the outer surface of your hair shaft. When you shampoo your hair, the color will come off and your hair will return to its natural appearance.

This type gives you the freedom to experiment with new hues without committing. They usually come as spray on products that you can apply easily. However, be warned that continuously dying your damaged hair with temporary hair color can lead to staining. So be sure to deep condition your hair to repair the damage in between colorings.

Semi-permanent hair coloring

If you are happy with the way a certain color looks, you can stretch it a bit longer with a semi-permanent hair coloring. Usually, these dyes are ammonia-free and don’t require developing. They are a great choice for when you are growing out a permanent color. You can also apply one for gray hair coverage and for at home root touch up. These dyes are also known for adding gloss and shine to full hair. They last for around 8 washes.

Demi-permanent hair coloring

If you are unwilling to commit, yet want your hair color to last a bit longer, look into dying it with a demi-permanent hair coloring. These fall in between semi-permanent and permanent hair colors. Since they don’t merrily coat your hair, demi-permanent hair dyes last as long as 24 shampoos.

Permanent hair coloring

Permanent hair colors are your choice when you are ready to stick with one look for a while. Dyeing your hair with this option involves a complex chemical process allowing the color to penetrate the hair shaft deeply. When done right, a permanent hair color can last for weeks and months without any visible sign of fading. You will eventually have to reapply it as your hair grows and exposes your natural roots.

Root concealer

If you are not into a full dye job, you may want to simply cover your gray roots. A root concealer will do a satisfactory root touch up to maintain your natural color. Root concealers also range from temporary to permanent. Plus, there is a wide variety of products that cover your roots quickly and cleanly.

Temporary root concealers come as spray on products that distribute a fine mist of color. They cover your gray roots quickly and cleanly without making a mess. It is a quick solution that washes out when you shampoo. They may not be a permanent solution, but are useful for last minute touch ups or events. Permanent root concealers stay on for longer, but are better applied at salons.

Hair bleach

For people who have naturally dark hair, hair bleach assists in dyeing it in a lighter shade or for going completely blonde. But be warned, bleaching is harsh and harmful for your hair, so follow the treatment up with a hydrating leave-in conditioner to nourish your hair and protect it against damage.

Henna

Henna isn’t just for adorning your skin with floral designs, it is also useful for coloring your hair. This natural hair color derived from the henna plant gives your hair a reddish hue. Besides hair coloring, henna also provides shine and vibrancy to your mane.

Henna is a suitable option for people who have had an allergic reaction to chemical hair dyes. It is naturally hypoallergenic, so it is safe for all users. Lastly, it is also effective at eliminating dandruff, so if you have an itchy, flaky scalp, henna is worth trying.

Hair gloss

Hair glossing is a great treatment when you want to maintain your shade or add a tint of color to your hair. You can head to the salon to have your hair glossed or do it yourself at home with the right product. Other than making your hair smooth, vibrant, and shiny, hair gloss also helps deep condition and nourish your strands.

How To Choose the Right Hair Color For Yourself

A new hair color is undoubtedly a personal choice. The wide range of possibilities can easily overwhelm any one. Here are some tips to finding a color that suits you well:

Choose according to your skin tone

The first rule of purchasing a hair color is to choose one according to your skin tone. People can have either warm or cool tones. You can identify yours by conducting tests that tell you whether your skin’s undertone is warm, cool, or neutral. Warm tones should choose warmer colors such as auburn, golden, and browns. Cool tones can go wild with edgier shades like blue, purple, and greens. People with neutral undertones are perhaps the luckiest, because they can rock any color they like.

Stay natural

When in doubt, natural is may be the safe bet. So when you are coloring your hair, especially for the first time, stick to within two shades of your natural hair color. Going too light or dark can clash with your skin, making it appear washed out. If you want to achieve a trendy look, go for roots or a dip dye look to create a more gradual effect.

Take baby steps

If you are planning a dramatic color change, approach the look with baby steps. When going from light to dark, or dark to light, try a neutral color first for transition, and then build up the real thing.