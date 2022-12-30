Keep Your Hair Game Strong With the Best Hair Blow Dryers

Types of blow dryers

In case you didn’t know, a good blow dryer can make all the difference. Whether you’re looking to tame your locks or create some amazing volume, the best hair blow dryer for your unique needs won’t be hard to find with this buying guide.

Blow dryers come in all shapes and sizes, each with its own strengths. Here are some popular types of blow dryers and their uses:

Ionic blow dryers

These handy blow dryers release negative ions to combat the moisture. They are great for people with fine, straight hair but fall short when used on curly and thick hair.

Unfortunately, ionic blow dryers aren’t the best for styling and may harm you if used for longer drying sessions.

Ceramic blow dryers

These blow dryers are perfect for people with fairly long or thin hair as the heat is more consistent and less harsh than other dryers. These blow dryers preserve moisture in the hair to make sure your roots are healthy, and lucky for you they tend to be less costly than their competition.

Tourmaline blow dryer

A tourmaline blow dryer is ideal when it comes to drying thick, frizzy hair. Producing consistent heat, these blow dryers feature a titanium inner lining to increase efficiency – making them 50 times faster and much gentler than other hair blow dryers.

Factors to consider when looking for a blow dryer

When looking for a new blow dryer, there are a lot of factors to consider. Here are some things you need to look out for when shopping for a new blow dryer:

Power

As with any type of hair care product, the quality of your blow dryer will depend largely on how powerful it is. So if you want maximum results from your blow dryer, opt for a blow dryer with plenty of power.

Most professional hair blow dryers have a power range of 1300-1900 watts. If you have thick, long and frizzy hair a blow dryer with a power range between 1800-2000 watts will be the most effective.

For thinner hair, a lower power hair blow dryer should have your back.

Hair type

When it comes to choosing a new blow dryer, it is important to consider your hair type and the specific features that will work best for you. For those with thin or fine hair, a blow dryer with ceramic heating elements is a great option. These types of blow dryers are designed to add volume and help create bouncy, voluminous styles.

If you have curly hair, a blow dryer with a diffuser attachment is ideal. This type of blow dryer helps to enhance the natural curl pattern of your hair while minimizing frizziness and enhancing shine.

Extra attachments

A blow dryer with additional attachments can be used to style hair in different ways. Concentrator nozzles help to direct the airflow and concentrate the heat on one area. This is helpful for straightening or curling hair.

A hair dryer comb attachment can be used to comb and style wet or dry hair. A diffuser attachment can be used to distribute the airflow evenly and prevent frizz. Blow drying your hair with a diffuser will result in softer, more natural appearing curls.

Design and weight

If you blow dry your hair on a daily basis, then you already know how important it is to have a hair blow dryer that is both powerful and lightweight. A blow dryer that is too heavy can cause arm fatigue, and one that is too light may not have the power to get your hair completely dry.

Look for a blow dryer that has an ergonomic design so it is comfortable to hold. Also, make sure to check the weight before you buy. A good travel-friendly hair blow dryer should also be compact and foldable.

Such features will allow you to take it with you when you travel.

Speed settings

One of the most important factors is the speed settings of the dryer, as this can make a big difference in your styling experience. Some blow dryers offer high-speed settings, allowing you to quickly and effortlessly blow out large sections of hair.

This can be especially useful if you tend to style your hair on a daily basis or have particularly thick or long hair that is difficult to tame. If you prefer a more controlled styling experience with fewer frizz and flyaways, you may want to go with a blow dryer that offers lower speed settings.

Heat settings

Whenever you step out to get a new blow dryer, take a moment to consider the heat setting that will work best for your hair. Most blow dryers come with multiple heat settings, so you can choose the one that’s right for your hair type and the style that you’re trying to create.

For example, if you have thin or damaged hair you should use the low setting. If you want to create a high-volume hairstyle, you can use the high setting. And if you’re mostly blow drying your hair on a daily basis, the medium setting is usually best.

Cool shot button

Another important feature is a cooling button. This button allows you to blast your hair with cool air for a few seconds, which helps to lock in your style.

It’s especially useful for setting curly or wavy hair, as it helps to tame frizz and prevent your hair from becoming too heated. If you’re unsure whether a blow dryer has a cool shot button, be sure to check the product description before you buy.