Keep Your Hair Hydrated With the Best Leave-In Conditioner Sprays

Comparing the Leading Leave-In Conditioner Sprays of 2022
Marc Anthony Leave-In Conditioner Spray – Best Overall
This conditioner contains no harmful ingredients like parabens or sulfates, so your hair will experience a damage-free treatment. We’ve chosen this conditioner as our best overall pick because of its hair-strengthening and anti-frizz properties.
- Leaves hair looking fuller
- Does not contain any harmful ingredients
- Helps style hair with ease
- Best suited for curly hair
milk_shake Leave-In Conditioner Spray – Best Anti-frizz
This leave-in conditioner is formulated especially for those who dye their hair, helping the hair color remain like-new and longer-lasting. This conditioner contains proteins from milk that work to make your hair softer and tangle-free, reducing the need for constant combing. Every time you use this conditioner, you’ll be left with hair that smells of sweet vanilla, keeping you hooked and attracting those around you with its pleasant scent.
- Contains proteins, vitamins, and extracts
- Leaves your hair tangle-free
- Has a pleasant fragrance
- Only comes in one size
BioSilk Leave-In Conditioner Spray – Best for Curly Hair
You can use this leave-in conditioner spray regularly to reduce the damage caused to your hair by styling and reinstating its natural texture. This product also integrates heat-resistant properties, allowing you to style and use heating products.
- Seals hair cuticles to reduce breakage
- Easy to spray and apply
- Provides thermal protection against heated styling tools
- Only for those with curly hair
Pureology Leave-In Conditioner Spray – Vegan-friendly Formula
Those with dyed hair can confidently use this product as it elongates the life of your hair color, helping to reduce expensive salon treatment costs. This product doesn’t contain any sulfates, so you can use it confidently on your scalp without worrying about harmful side effects or allergies. As an added bonus, you can buy this conditioner in different sizes based on your usage and hair thickness.
- Made of safe, vegan ingredients
- Should not cause allergies or irritation
- Comes in a variety of sizes
- Not ideal for delicate hair
Grave Before Shave Leave-In Conditioner Spray – Best for Beards
This conditioning product leaves your beard looking smooth, adding a noticeable shine and gloss to your facial hair. You can easily eliminate any build-up with this conditioner, leaving your hair and skin feeling refreshed so you can feel confident throughout the day. This leave-in conditioner spray also has argan oil in its formula, which gives your beard a professional salon-like scent.
- Has an attractive, masculine fragrance
- Keeps beard smooth and tangle-free
- Eliminates dirt build-up
- Ideal for beards
Buying Guide: Leave-In Conditioner Spray
How To Choose a Leave-In Conditioner Spray
Here are the top things to keep in mind when picking a leave-in conditioner:
Consistency
Some leave-in conditioner sprays have a dense consistency, similar to a hair mousse or an everyday conditioner. They’re created for those with a particular hair structure who require a lot of product to maintain an attractive look. You may need to apply these types of conditioners using your hands. Liquid leave-in-conditioner sprays are easy to use but are much thinner in consistency. A little product may be enough for those with thinner hair, but people with thicker hair may need to use more to get the desired results. Make sure you choose a conditioner with a consistency that matches your hair type.
Ingredients
The next thing to look at when choosing a leave-in conditioner spray is the ingredients in its formula. Is the conditioner created for your type of hair? People with dry hair prefer using conditioners with hydrating agents and elements like coconut and aloe vera. Vegans usually don’t want to use a product with any animal-derived ingredients. Make sure to read the product’s label and make a decision according to your requirements.
Size
The size of the bottle you choose to buy is related to how often you need to condition your hair and how thick it is. Most people purchase 19 to 24-ounce bottles that last at least a month. You can buy something smaller or bigger depending on your use.
Selecting Leave-In Conditioner Sprays According to Your Hair Type
Are you confused about which conditioner is right for your hair type? Consider the following points to make the right choice.
Curly hair
People with curly hair want gorgeous and refined curls without the frizz. Since this hair type requires a lot of hydration, choose a product that has tons of moisture-retaining ingredients such as aloe vera, coconut, and fruit extracts.
You should use an in-shower conditioner that is heavier and maintains the natural texture of your locks. After your shower, we recommend using a lighter liquid leave-in conditioner spray that acts as a final coating. Apply the leave-in conditioner spray to the roots of your hair and work it toward the tips.
Damaged hair
Frizzy and damaged hair requires a lot of care and regular conditioning sessions to recover and revive its natural texture. If you have this hair type, you’ll want to use a conditioner almost every day before styling and before going out. Add more products from the same range to further repair and strengthen damaged hair.
Dyed hair
If you have dyed hair, using a leave-in conditioner spray is a must. Whether you’ve had a thorough bleach job or just some highlights, it’s mandatory to hydrate those chemically-exposed hair strands. Make sure to add lots of moisture and avoid products with parabens, sulfates, and minerals. Check the label to see if the product is specifically made for dyed hair.
How to Apply Leave-In Conditioner Spray?
You need to apply a leave-in conditioner properly to get the best results. Here’s how:
Wash and condition
First, wash your hair as usual. You can use products from the same brand as your leave-in conditioner to get the best results. If your hair texture is thick or curly, apply your regular in-shower conditioner as you normally would.
Rinse and condition
Rinse your hair with cool or lukewarm water. Towel dry your hair with a cotton towel until it’s damp. Work in the leave-in conditioner from the roots to the tips until the product is spread evenly throughout your hair.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!