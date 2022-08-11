Level up Your Self-Care Game With the Best Shower Loofahs

Enter the shower loofah! Washing your weekday blues down the drain (like, literally), this nifty invention is remarkably Mama Earth approved and is harvested straight from vining stalks. A growing revolution across the gardening and body product junkies alike, it makes bathing much more efficient and even aids in getting to those hard-to-reach areas.
To help you out, we’ve curated a list of the leading shower loofahs of 2022.
The Leading Shower Loofah of 2022 in Detail
WhaleLife – Best Overall
To increase convenience, each loofah has a loop attached for hanging. To organize, just perch it on a hook or simply let it swing under the tap. You won’t be able to lose it that easily, and when it comes to durability the mesh holds shape and can be scrunched up for multiple uses.
- Available in 10 color variations
- Great customer service
- Product quality is inconsistent
MainBasics – Best material
A little liquid soap and a few squeezes later you’ll have a ball of foam in your hand, ready to be used. Overall, MainBasics’ loofah is also a sophisticated option that offers gentle exfoliation—and at a totally affordable price!
- Hanging ribbons increase ease of storage
- Available in four different sets
- It lacks in durability
AmazerBath – Most storage-friendly
While buyers obviously look forward to exfoliating benefits, that’s not all. Since the loofah pulls excess oil from pores and removes dead skin, it automatically promotes healthier skin with consistent usage. Similarly, the mesh strands rub against your body to increase blood circulation. Due to a dense design, you’ll even get a richer foam and simultaneously save on shower gel.
- Convenient hanging strap
- Available in five different sets
- Online pictures do not accurately depict the real color
Baimei – Best porous sponge
You get a bonus massage that doesn’t strip any natural oils away. And if all of this still isn’t reason enough to buy the product, you’ll love Baimei for its incredibly thick suds. Since the loofah is more porous than a conventional mesh scrubber, you’ll be able to make the most of your shower soap bottle.
- Attached hanging strap
- Eco-friendly
- Small chunks tend to rip off
DadyMart – Best for dense lather
Like similar product varieties, gentle exfoliation is an obvious advantage. You also benefit from easy cleaning and, of course, a more convenient storage experience due to an attached hanging strap.
- Available in four different sets
- The product comes in various sizes
- The mesh is too soft for deep exfoliation
A Buyer’s Guide to Finding the Best Loofahs
What you should look for in a shower loofah
Material
It’s 2022. Humans continue to make their way through a pandemic and Edward Cullen is now Batman. Despite world efforts to curb the use of non-biodegradable synthetics, many shower loofahs aren’t eco-friendly. That being said, if you look a little harder, you’ll find alternate varieties made with sustainable materials such as bamboo.
When it comes to material, do a favor to the planet and your skin. Plastic isn’t the best thing to use on your body, let alone rub against it. Moreover, cheap plastic mesh shower loofahs hardly last long. They are also more prone to germ build-up and coming apart.
Texture
Don’t like loofahs because they feel too rough? That’s probably because you used one that has a harsh texture. This is where it gets tricky, and you must be careful when buying shower sponges. If they’re too abrasive, you’ll end up looking like you just came out of the ring with a very angry cat.
Storage convenience
Let’s get this straight. Shower loofahs must have a hanging strip. Many people don’t realize that shower loofahs, be it porous or mesh-based, have a propensity to collect dust and germs when they’re not being used. To top it off, laying them on a solid surface prevents proper air drying, which can aggravate bacteria build-up—and the last thing you want is dermatitis.
Are synthetic loofahs the next big thing?
Have you seen those brush-shaped silicone loofahs online? They’re all the rage lately, so much so that some brands are justifying ripping customers off. But are they really worth it?
Food grade silicone is safe for the skin and doesn’t irritate it. Moreover, shower loofahs made of quality materials tend to last longer than mesh and porous varieties, don’t promote bacteria growth and can be cleaned pretty easily.
As for the downsides, you have to compromise exfoliation. In general, silicon is a bit too soft on the skin. So while you may get a stellar massage, proper pore cleaning might be pushed to the back seat.
What the heck is a sea sponge?
Sea sponges are eco-friendly shower loofahs made with marine-safe material. These are quite the anomaly when it comes to bathing products. For one, they’re hybrid exfoliators. When dry, don’t even imagine rubbing them against the skin. Sea sponges are also extremely abrasive until they are soaked in water. When drenched, you’ll certainly enjoy each glide, especially if your goal is to promote blood circulation and deep clean your pores.
