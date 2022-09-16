Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reviews

Look Chic Throughout the Year With the Best Skinny Jeans

Highly rated skinny jeans
You cannot succeed in the world of women’s fashion while ignoring the lower half of your body. The pants you choose need to be stylish, consistent, and versatile without being bland. Jeans fit this description perfectly, further cementing their spot as a must-have for everyone. Not all jeans look the same, though, and different designs have a direct impact on your looks.

If you’re looking for the most stylish design, which is also subtle enough to be a part of regular day-to-day fashion, there is no better choice than the top skinny jeans of 2022. These jeans are as chic as they are versatile. You can rock them under almost any top and they’ll fit right in. The only hurdle is actually buying skinny jeans that suit your style; thankfully, we have some top-tier recommendations for you. Let’s take a look!

Comparing the Top Skinny Jeans of 2022

Comparing the Top Skinny Jeans of 2022

Levi Strauss & Co. Signature Skinny Jeans – Best Overall

skinny jeans reviews
This pair of modern skinny jeans from Levi Strauss is an ideal example of what these pants should be like. For starters, their overall design is brilliant. A super clean cut makes them extra stylish, while the noticeable stitching keeps them from looking bland or generic. The overall fit and finish are also near flawless if you get the right size.

The comfort and durability of these skinny jeans are nothing to scoff at either. Their 78% cotton, 20% polyester, and 2% elastane material are comfortable for even long summer days. The jeans are also highly durable and won’t show any wear, even after years of regular use. Combine this exceptional style and high-quality material with additions like actually usable front pockets, and you have the top skinny jeans on this list.

Pros
  • Available in multiple colors
  • Long-lasting, super comfortable material
  • Washing machine-friendly
Cons
  • Fit can be inconsistent

Amazon Essentials Women’s Skinny Jeans – Easy to Style

skinny jeans reviews
This pair of skinny jeans from Amazon Essentials is one of, if not the easiest, to style. The magic behind this ease of styling is its simplicity. The overall shape and design are fairly standard, with zero eye-catching elements. And, with various colors available, you can inject some personality into your outfit without drawing too much attention to it. The final result is a pair of jeans so simple and basic that it looks great under almost anything.

Don’t confuse basic with low quality, though, as this pair of jeans is still crafted from fantastic materials. A composition of 79% cotton, 18% polyester, and 3% elastane makes it super comfortable and easy to move around in. It will also last you a very long time, even if you use it on a fairly regular basis.

Pros
  • Comfortable and long-lasting
  • Usable five-pocket design
  • Works with almost every outfit
  • High-quality zipper provides effortless closure
Cons
  • Doesn’t fit some more formal outfits
  • Size runs small

Celebrity Pink Jeans Skinny Jeans – Unique Design

skinny jeans reviews
Most skinny jeans go down to your ankles and not an inch further, creating a semi-cropped look that’s quite common. These mid-rise skinny jeans from Celebrity Pink Jeans, on the other hand, are a bit longer than that, which leads to that extra fabric gathering near your feet. The end result of this unconventional length is a look that’s cuter and more casual. It’s also a better option for women who prefer sneakers and comfy boots over high heels.

These skinny jeans work with almost anything, but their best matchups are against cozy pastel colors. Even the material used in making these skinny jeans is unique. Its blend of 41% cotton, 31% polyester, 27% rayon, and 1% spandex makes them as comfy as it gets without sacrificing the classic texture and looks of jeans.

Pros
  • Comes in five colors
  • Washing machine-friendly
  • Super soft and comfortable to the touch
  • Looks great with sneakers or boots
Cons
  • A bit difficult to put on

Annystore High Waist Skinny Jeans – Most Stylish

skinny jeans reviews
If your number one priority is raw style and pizzazz, these skinny jeans are for you. The overall silhouette of these is not that distinct from most other high-quality pairs. They go down to your ankles and fit most body shapes perfectly. The attribute that makes these so special is their ripped design up front on both knees and several different spots on both legs. As a result, these are as visually interesting as a pair of jeans can get.

One of the most notable worries women have about buying ripped jeans is durability, and Annystore resolves that with its high standard of quality. Each pair of these ripped skinny jeans is just as durable as any normal pair and will stay usable for the same amount of time. Even the artistically frayed edges won’t fray any further.

Pros
  • Available in a large variety of colors
  • Super stylish and eye-catching ripped design
  • Just as durable as non-ripped jeans
  • Ideal for street-style outfits
Cons
  • Cannot be machine washed

Lee Women’s Slim Fit Skinny Jeans – Great Value

skinny jeans reviews
Looking good can cost quite a lot, but not with these jeans. This pair of slim-fit skinny jeans from Lee is as gorgeous as it needs to be while also offering great value for your hard-earned money. Their price tag is about half of the other jeans with similar designs and material choices. But, this price is only half of the value — the rest comes from the unrelenting style and top-tier durability of these skinny jeans.

Their 71% cotton, 25% polyester, and 4% spandex blend fabric is super soft to the touch and comfortable throughout the day. Then there is the exceptional nightingale shade of blue that screams style and glamor without taking much attention away from the rest of the outfit. It even includes features that many expensive jeans don’t like proper five usable pockets.

Pros
  • Available in a range of different colors
  • Excellent fit without hampering movement
  • Looks great over heels
  • Good value for your money
Cons
  • Might feel too tight to some

Buying Guide: Skinny Jeans

Women’s jeans in general are a must-have. Owning even a single pair of jeans opens up so many possibilities for simple yet creative outfits. The fit and finish of jeans matter just as much as their style, though, and skinny jeans are the leading choice in that regard. 

Skinny jeans are instantly recognizable, even from a long distance, and they work super well with almost everything else in your wardrobe. You can even substitute them in most straight-cut jeans outfits while maintaining the overall style. 

Here’s everything you need to know about styling and buying the right pair of skinny jeans. Let’s get started.

What Tops Go With Skinny Jeans?

The question of what to wear with skinny jeans can be considered a bit irrelevant since they work with almost anything. But remember that not all of those matchups are equally stylish. With that in mind, these are a few of the best tops for skinny jeans. 

Button-ups

Nothing treads the line of sophistication and style with skinny jeans better than a slightly loose-fitting button-up. You don’t have to rely on colors and patterns either, as a plain white button-up is more than enough.

Sweatshirts

We all know that oversized sweatshirts are cute, but they get noticeably cuter when you pair them with skinny jeans. The slim fit of these jeans further accentuates the business of the top — making you look better in the process. 

Turtlenecks

Skinny jeans and turtlenecks are a match made in heaven. If you ever want to look smart, stylish, and hot with the same outfit, rock a pair of dark blue skinny jeans with a cream-colored knit turtleneck. 

Crop tops

Crop tops are a perfect match for skinny jeans during summer. Depending on the design you choose, they can be cute, sexy, and everything in between. There is also a large variety in color and patterns for your skin-tight pair of jeans. 

What To Look for When Buying Skinny Jeans

So, you’re convinced about the importance of skinny jeans and understand the ideal ways of styling them. Now it’s time to go shopping for the most suitable pair of jeans for you. Here’s what you need to look out for. 

Design

Design is the first and arguably the most important aspect to consider. It’s directly linked to how the jeans look with various outfits and the number of ways you can style them. That said, there is no “best” design here, and the final choice is completely up to your preference. 

You should think about the style of outfits you want to wear and the clothes you already have in your closet to make this decision easier. For example, say you want to look fabulous with a hint of urban street style. This preference calls for a pair of dark-colored ripped skinny jeans with vibrant white threads around the ripped sections. 

Similarly, say you own a lot of cute oversized sweatshirts. The match for those would be a pair of light blue cropped skinny jeans that go halfway down your calves. Make sure to take your footwear arsenal into account as well before making the final choice.

Material

All skinny jeans are made out of denim; that much is obvious. What isn’t as obvious at first glance is the difference in quality and features between manufacturers. You see, most high-quality skinny jeans manufacturers utilize a unique blend of materials like cotton, polyester, and spandex that make up their jeans. 

Look for the exact ratio of materials in a pair of jeans’ fabric, as that’ll give you better insight into their properties. Jeans with more spandex, for example, are more flexible and easier to move in. Similarly, jeans with a higher polyester content have a gorgeous sheen to them that’s hard to replicate with anything else.

Color

The next major choice is the color and shade of jeans, and just like the design, this is all up to you. The style of outfits you want to rock, as well as the colors already present in your closet, are both essential considerations. That said, blue is the easiest and safest choice when it comes to jeans — it will work with almost anything, and it looks great on its own. Of course, a pair of black skinny jeans is an equally versatile choice.

Size

The unfortunate thing about buying skinny jeans online is that there is no clear sizing standard. Some manufacturers sort their sizes according to the waist measurements, while others organize theirs from small to extra large. A few even have arbitrary numbers attached to different sizes. 

The only real solution here is to use the size chart provided by the manufacturer. Take your own measurements and note down your findings. Now compare your size to the size chart provided by the seller and choose a size option accordingly. If you don’t see a size chart in the product description for a pair of skinny jeans you like, move on to the next option. The risk of getting the wrong size is never worth it. 

People Also Asked

Q: Do skinny jeans work in a professional environment?

A: Yes, black skinny jeans can work with some business casual outfits with the right top. Conversely, ripped skinny jeans are not suitable for a professional environment.

Q: How do I clean my skinny jeans?

A: Most skinny jeans can be machine washed with ease. Ripped jeans are some of the only exceptions that need a manual wash. Pay attention to the detergent you’re using as well.

Q: Are white skinny jeans stylish?

A: If you pair them with the right tops and footwear, then yes, skinny white jeans are quite stylish. They get dirty fairly quickly, though, so be careful about that.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!