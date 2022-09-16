Look Chic Throughout the Year With the Best Skinny Jeans

If you’re looking for the most stylish design, which is also subtle enough to be a part of regular day-to-day fashion, there is no better choice than the top skinny jeans of 2022. These jeans are as chic as they are versatile. You can rock them under almost any top and they’ll fit right in. The only hurdle is actually buying skinny jeans that suit your style; thankfully, we have some top-tier recommendations for you. Let’s take a look!
Comparing the Top Skinny Jeans of 2022
Levi Strauss & Co. Signature Skinny Jeans – Best Overall
The comfort and durability of these skinny jeans are nothing to scoff at either. Their 78% cotton, 20% polyester, and 2% elastane material are comfortable for even long summer days. The jeans are also highly durable and won’t show any wear, even after years of regular use. Combine this exceptional style and high-quality material with additions like actually usable front pockets, and you have the top skinny jeans on this list.
- Available in multiple colors
- Long-lasting, super comfortable material
- Washing machine-friendly
- Fit can be inconsistent
Amazon Essentials Women’s Skinny Jeans – Easy to Style
Don’t confuse basic with low quality, though, as this pair of jeans is still crafted from fantastic materials. A composition of 79% cotton, 18% polyester, and 3% elastane makes it super comfortable and easy to move around in. It will also last you a very long time, even if you use it on a fairly regular basis.
- Comfortable and long-lasting
- Usable five-pocket design
- Works with almost every outfit
- High-quality zipper provides effortless closure
- Doesn’t fit some more formal outfits
- Size runs small
Celebrity Pink Jeans Skinny Jeans – Unique Design
These skinny jeans work with almost anything, but their best matchups are against cozy pastel colors. Even the material used in making these skinny jeans is unique. Its blend of 41% cotton, 31% polyester, 27% rayon, and 1% spandex makes them as comfy as it gets without sacrificing the classic texture and looks of jeans.
- Comes in five colors
- Washing machine-friendly
- Super soft and comfortable to the touch
- Looks great with sneakers or boots
- A bit difficult to put on
Annystore High Waist Skinny Jeans – Most Stylish
One of the most notable worries women have about buying ripped jeans is durability, and Annystore resolves that with its high standard of quality. Each pair of these ripped skinny jeans is just as durable as any normal pair and will stay usable for the same amount of time. Even the artistically frayed edges won’t fray any further.
- Available in a large variety of colors
- Super stylish and eye-catching ripped design
- Just as durable as non-ripped jeans
- Ideal for street-style outfits
- Cannot be machine washed
Lee Women’s Slim Fit Skinny Jeans – Great Value
Their 71% cotton, 25% polyester, and 4% spandex blend fabric is super soft to the touch and comfortable throughout the day. Then there is the exceptional nightingale shade of blue that screams style and glamor without taking much attention away from the rest of the outfit. It even includes features that many expensive jeans don’t like proper five usable pockets.
- Available in a range of different colors
- Excellent fit without hampering movement
- Looks great over heels
- Good value for your money
- Might feel too tight to some
Buying Guide: Skinny Jeans
Skinny jeans are instantly recognizable, even from a long distance, and they work super well with almost everything else in your wardrobe. You can even substitute them in most straight-cut jeans outfits while maintaining the overall style.
Here’s everything you need to know about styling and buying the right pair of skinny jeans. Let’s get started.
What Tops Go With Skinny Jeans?
The question of what to wear with skinny jeans can be considered a bit irrelevant since they work with almost anything. But remember that not all of those matchups are equally stylish. With that in mind, these are a few of the best tops for skinny jeans.
Button-ups
Nothing treads the line of sophistication and style with skinny jeans better than a slightly loose-fitting button-up. You don’t have to rely on colors and patterns either, as a plain white button-up is more than enough.
Sweatshirts
We all know that oversized sweatshirts are cute, but they get noticeably cuter when you pair them with skinny jeans. The slim fit of these jeans further accentuates the business of the top — making you look better in the process.
Turtlenecks
Skinny jeans and turtlenecks are a match made in heaven. If you ever want to look smart, stylish, and hot with the same outfit, rock a pair of dark blue skinny jeans with a cream-colored knit turtleneck.
Crop tops
Crop tops are a perfect match for skinny jeans during summer. Depending on the design you choose, they can be cute, sexy, and everything in between. There is also a large variety in color and patterns for your skin-tight pair of jeans.
What To Look for When Buying Skinny Jeans
So, you’re convinced about the importance of skinny jeans and understand the ideal ways of styling them. Now it’s time to go shopping for the most suitable pair of jeans for you. Here’s what you need to look out for.
Design
Design is the first and arguably the most important aspect to consider. It’s directly linked to how the jeans look with various outfits and the number of ways you can style them. That said, there is no “best” design here, and the final choice is completely up to your preference.
You should think about the style of outfits you want to wear and the clothes you already have in your closet to make this decision easier. For example, say you want to look fabulous with a hint of urban street style. This preference calls for a pair of dark-colored ripped skinny jeans with vibrant white threads around the ripped sections.
Similarly, say you own a lot of cute oversized sweatshirts. The match for those would be a pair of light blue cropped skinny jeans that go halfway down your calves. Make sure to take your footwear arsenal into account as well before making the final choice.
Material
All skinny jeans are made out of denim; that much is obvious. What isn’t as obvious at first glance is the difference in quality and features between manufacturers. You see, most high-quality skinny jeans manufacturers utilize a unique blend of materials like cotton, polyester, and spandex that make up their jeans.
Look for the exact ratio of materials in a pair of jeans’ fabric, as that’ll give you better insight into their properties. Jeans with more spandex, for example, are more flexible and easier to move in. Similarly, jeans with a higher polyester content have a gorgeous sheen to them that’s hard to replicate with anything else.
Color
The next major choice is the color and shade of jeans, and just like the design, this is all up to you. The style of outfits you want to rock, as well as the colors already present in your closet, are both essential considerations. That said, blue is the easiest and safest choice when it comes to jeans — it will work with almost anything, and it looks great on its own. Of course, a pair of black skinny jeans is an equally versatile choice.
Size
The unfortunate thing about buying skinny jeans online is that there is no clear sizing standard. Some manufacturers sort their sizes according to the waist measurements, while others organize theirs from small to extra large. A few even have arbitrary numbers attached to different sizes.
The only real solution here is to use the size chart provided by the manufacturer. Take your own measurements and note down your findings. Now compare your size to the size chart provided by the seller and choose a size option accordingly. If you don’t see a size chart in the product description for a pair of skinny jeans you like, move on to the next option. The risk of getting the wrong size is never worth it.
