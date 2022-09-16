Look Chic Throughout the Year With the Best Skinny Jeans

Women’s jeans in general are a must-have. Owning even a single pair of jeans opens up so many possibilities for simple yet creative outfits. The fit and finish of jeans matter just as much as their style, though, and skinny jeans are the leading choice in that regard.

Skinny jeans are instantly recognizable, even from a long distance, and they work super well with almost everything else in your wardrobe. You can even substitute them in most straight-cut jeans outfits while maintaining the overall style.

Here’s everything you need to know about styling and buying the right pair of skinny jeans. Let’s get started.

What Tops Go With Skinny Jeans?

The question of what to wear with skinny jeans can be considered a bit irrelevant since they work with almost anything. But remember that not all of those matchups are equally stylish. With that in mind, these are a few of the best tops for skinny jeans.

Button-ups

Nothing treads the line of sophistication and style with skinny jeans better than a slightly loose-fitting button-up. You don’t have to rely on colors and patterns either, as a plain white button-up is more than enough.

Sweatshirts

We all know that oversized sweatshirts are cute, but they get noticeably cuter when you pair them with skinny jeans. The slim fit of these jeans further accentuates the business of the top — making you look better in the process.

Turtlenecks

Skinny jeans and turtlenecks are a match made in heaven. If you ever want to look smart, stylish, and hot with the same outfit, rock a pair of dark blue skinny jeans with a cream-colored knit turtleneck.

Crop tops

Crop tops are a perfect match for skinny jeans during summer. Depending on the design you choose, they can be cute, sexy, and everything in between. There is also a large variety in color and patterns for your skin-tight pair of jeans.

What To Look for When Buying Skinny Jeans

So, you’re convinced about the importance of skinny jeans and understand the ideal ways of styling them. Now it’s time to go shopping for the most suitable pair of jeans for you. Here’s what you need to look out for.

Design

Design is the first and arguably the most important aspect to consider. It’s directly linked to how the jeans look with various outfits and the number of ways you can style them. That said, there is no “best” design here, and the final choice is completely up to your preference.

You should think about the style of outfits you want to wear and the clothes you already have in your closet to make this decision easier. For example, say you want to look fabulous with a hint of urban street style. This preference calls for a pair of dark-colored ripped skinny jeans with vibrant white threads around the ripped sections.

Similarly, say you own a lot of cute oversized sweatshirts. The match for those would be a pair of light blue cropped skinny jeans that go halfway down your calves. Make sure to take your footwear arsenal into account as well before making the final choice.

Material

All skinny jeans are made out of denim; that much is obvious. What isn’t as obvious at first glance is the difference in quality and features between manufacturers. You see, most high-quality skinny jeans manufacturers utilize a unique blend of materials like cotton, polyester, and spandex that make up their jeans.

Look for the exact ratio of materials in a pair of jeans’ fabric, as that’ll give you better insight into their properties. Jeans with more spandex, for example, are more flexible and easier to move in. Similarly, jeans with a higher polyester content have a gorgeous sheen to them that’s hard to replicate with anything else.

Color

The next major choice is the color and shade of jeans, and just like the design, this is all up to you. The style of outfits you want to rock, as well as the colors already present in your closet, are both essential considerations. That said, blue is the easiest and safest choice when it comes to jeans — it will work with almost anything, and it looks great on its own. Of course, a pair of black skinny jeans is an equally versatile choice.

Size

The unfortunate thing about buying skinny jeans online is that there is no clear sizing standard. Some manufacturers sort their sizes according to the waist measurements, while others organize theirs from small to extra large. A few even have arbitrary numbers attached to different sizes.

The only real solution here is to use the size chart provided by the manufacturer. Take your own measurements and note down your findings. Now compare your size to the size chart provided by the seller and choose a size option accordingly. If you don’t see a size chart in the product description for a pair of skinny jeans you like, move on to the next option. The risk of getting the wrong size is never worth it.