Look Fashionable This Fall With the Best Flannel Shirts

How to Style Your Flannel Shirt

Biker chic

Flannel shirts tend to have a heavier fabric, so they can be worn over clothing and help keep you warm. The great thing about flannels is that they’re super comfortable and only get softer the more you wash them. Read on to learn everything you need to know about these versatile shirts.

This way to style your flannel shirt is not only unisex but also simple since most will have these items in their closets. All you’ll need is an oversized flannel shirt and your favorite well-fitted jeans. Pair this outfit with a leather biker jacket and some black lace-up boots for a great fall date night look.

You can also add an extra flair to this outfit by wearing a beanie. It’ll add some warmth and make your outfit look extra fashionable.

Layered

If you want something different than the usual button-down style look, you can try layering with your flannel shirt. All you’ll need to do is wear a t-shirt or solid colored button-down with a pair of khakis or jeans. Then you can layer a larger flannel shirt over this for an effortlessly chic look.

To make this outfit more stylish, simply throw on your favorite pair of sunglasses.

Around the waist

If you need an outfit for a warm day but don’t want to feel cold later in the evening, try this simple look. Wear a breezy tank top along with denim shorts or a comfy pair of jeans. Tie your flannel around your waist for a complete look.

This way, the flannel looks like an accessory, but you can use it for warmth when it gets colder.

Tips To Keep Your Flannel From Pilling

A great way to keep your flannel from pilling is by washing it with half a cup of vinegar. It’s also ideal to wash your flannel in cold water and then let it hang dry rather than putting it in the dryer.

If your shirt has started to pill already, you can easily remove the pills using a lint scraper. This will keep your flannel shirt looking as good as new year-long.