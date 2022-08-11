Look Fashionable This Fall With the Best Flannel Shirts

This fashion staple is a must-have for your wardrobe, thanks to the variety of ways you can wear it. If you’re looking for an affordable yet high-quality flannel shirt to wear this fall, keep on reading. In this guide, we’ve featured some of the top flannel shirts of 2022.
Comparing the Top Flannel Shirt of 2022
Legendary Whitetails – Best Overall
You can layer this shirt underneath your favorite coat or wear it tucked into your jeans. The cuffs and collar are lined with corduroy, so they don’t crease easily, and you also get a single pocket along with a pencil slot. This shirt is a great clothing essential to have in your closet, and thanks to these impressive features, we’ve chosen this flannel shirt as our best overall pick.
- Relaxed fit that doesn’t feel stiff
- Features a comfortable, double-pleated back
- Available in plaid and solid colors
- Can be machine washed
- Shirt might shrink in the wash
Amazon Essentials – Best Pillow Slides
This flannel shirt is mid-weight, so you can layer it underneath your clothes for the winter or wear it as is in the fall. It has a rounded hem that looks stylish and can also be tucked in for casual events. The shirt is made of 100% cotton, which is soft and washes well in the machine.
- Single-button cuffs for easy folding
- Features a chest pocket
- Side pleats make the shirt look fashionable
- Great unisex design
- Buttons are on the smaller side
Alimens & Gentle – Most Inclusive Sizing
This button-down flannel has two breast pockets with a flap so you can safely keep your belongings with you at all times. Made of 100% cotton, this shirt is breathable and feels soft on the skin, and is machine-washable.
- Colors don’t run when washed
- Great for layering and colder weather
- Has a non-removable spread collar
- Buttons won’t come off easily
- Might start pilling after a few washes
Dickies – Most Flattering for Women
This women’s flannel has a left chest pocket for small items and a relaxed-fit hem on which the iconic logo is featured. Unlike most flannels that tend to be too thick, this one is lightweight and can also be worn during the summer, making this a great closet essential to have.
- Available in many different colors
- Fits great at the chest and waist
- Can be styled in many different ways
- A very affordable option
- May shrink in the wash
Blooming Jelly – Unique Color Choices
This versatile shirt can be worn like a button-down or used as a cardigan over your favorite outfit. It also has two decent-sized pockets at the front for all your belongings. As a bonus, this flannel top has a looser fit that is great for layering.
- Made of soft cotton and polyester
- Medium weight flannel
- Features a stiff collar
- Can easily be machine washed
- This shirt runs large
Buying Guide: Flannel Shirts
How to Style Your Flannel Shirt
Biker chic
This way to style your flannel shirt is not only unisex but also simple since most will have these items in their closets. All you’ll need is an oversized flannel shirt and your favorite well-fitted jeans. Pair this outfit with a leather biker jacket and some black lace-up boots for a great fall date night look.
You can also add an extra flair to this outfit by wearing a beanie. It’ll add some warmth and make your outfit look extra fashionable.
Layered
If you want something different than the usual button-down style look, you can try layering with your flannel shirt. All you’ll need to do is wear a t-shirt or solid colored button-down with a pair of khakis or jeans. Then you can layer a larger flannel shirt over this for an effortlessly chic look.
To make this outfit more stylish, simply throw on your favorite pair of sunglasses.
Around the waist
If you need an outfit for a warm day but don’t want to feel cold later in the evening, try this simple look. Wear a breezy tank top along with denim shorts or a comfy pair of jeans. Tie your flannel around your waist for a complete look.
This way, the flannel looks like an accessory, but you can use it for warmth when it gets colder.
Tips To Keep Your Flannel From Pilling
A great way to keep your flannel from pilling is by washing it with half a cup of vinegar. It’s also ideal to wash your flannel in cold water and then let it hang dry rather than putting it in the dryer.
If your shirt has started to pill already, you can easily remove the pills using a lint scraper. This will keep your flannel shirt looking as good as new year-long.
