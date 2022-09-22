Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reviews

Look Stylish Every Day With the Best Hair Tools for Waves

Highly rated hair tool for waves
Waves never go out of style, but creating that effortless and casual look may be more difficult than it seems. The internet is filled with tutorials on creating the perfect beachy waves using tools like hair straighteners and curling irons. The truth is that most times, these tools cannot do a good job, especially if you are a beginner. Luckily, a lot of hair styling companies have introduced tools that are designed to give you the perfect wavy look without any frizz. If waves are a go-to hairstyle for you, hair tools for waves will be a very useful investment.

While browsing, you’ll probably notice that there are quite a few brands in the market that are manufacturing hair tools for waves, which can make it difficult to decide on one. Our list of the premier hair tools of 2022 for waves will save you the hassle of browsing every single model. Let’s take a look!

Comparing the Finest Hair Tools for Waves of 2022

Comparing the Finest Hair Tools for Waves of 2022

Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver – Best Overall

hair tool for waves reviews
This hair tool for waves from Bed Head has a unique shape and is equipped with tourmaline ceramic technology, which ensures a frizz-free look with maximum shine. It comes with multiple heat settings, making it ideal for all hair types, ranging from thin to coarse. The temperature can go as high as 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which is ideal for styling extremely curly hair.

Even more, its swivel cord is tangle-free to ensure convenient styling and the plate-locking switch makes it easy to store in compact spaces. Meanwhile, the dual voltage setting means that you can use this tool worldwide without any issues. Due to its efficient design and ease of use, we picked this hair tool for waves as our top choice.

Pros
  • Ceramic technology ensures long-lasting results
  • Ideal for all hair types
  • Even heat distribution helps minimize damage
  • Easy to use
Cons
  • Doesn’t come with a temperature display

Conair InfinitiPro Barrel Hair Waver – Ideal for Beach Waves

hair tool for waves reviews
The InfinitiPro Barrel Hair Waver by Conair made it to our list due to its ability to create natural-looking mermaid waves. It’s designed with a triple barrel, which is ideal for creating continuous waves without a lot of effort. This hair tool for waves only takes about 60 seconds for the device to heat up, and it maintains an even temperature once it has been turned on to prevent damage by overheating. You can choose from five heat settings that go up to a maximum of 410 degrees Fahrenheit.

To maintain, prevent frizz, and make your hair look healthier, this pick’s barrel is ceramic coated. The automatic safety shut-off feature, in the meantime, can help prevent major accidents like house fires. When you use this hair tool for waves, it’s recommended to use thicker strands for softer waves and thin strands for more defined ones.

Pros
  • Triple barrel creates continuous waves
  • Ceramic-coated barrel for maximum shine
  • Automatic safety shut-off feature
Cons
  • Buttons on handle can be pressed accidentally

Conair Double Ceramic Styling Waver – Most Heat Settings

hair tool for waves reviews
What makes this hair tool for waves stand out from the rest is the 30 heat settings that it provides, making it ideal for all hair types. A turbo boost feature is also included, which can add up to 27 degrees Fahrenheit and is ideal for difficult-to-style spots, such as close to the roots.
For additional safety, the auto-off feature ensures that the device turns off even if you forget to unplug it.

This hair tool for waves comes with a triple barrel, which is coated with double ceramic to ensure long-lasting results. It is designed to distribute heat instantly and evenly, allowing for quick styling. Best of all, the barrel measures about ¾ of an inch, making it suitable for achieving tighter and more defined waves.

Pros
  • 30 heat settings for all hair types
  • Turbo boost feature for difficult spots
  • Double ceramic coating ensures long-lasting results
Cons
  • Easy to accidentally press the power button

DSHOW 4-in-1 Hair Waver – Most Versatile

hair tool for waves reviews
The hair tool for waves from DSHOW is one of our favorites due to the interchangeable ceramic plates it comes with, which let you style your hair in many different ways. The plates range from plain to tightly formed waves, which means that this tool will straighten, crimp, and add waves to your hair. Five temperature settings are also available, making it suitable for different hair types.

The device heats up within 30 seconds, so it’s ideal for quickly styling your hair when you’re in a rush. The titanium ceramic coating on the plates, meanwhile, ensures that your hair stays protected from damage and appears shiny and healthy. And, since this hair tool for waves is covered with insulating material, it’ll also keep your hands protected from getting burned.

Pros
  • Power cord rotates 360 degrees
  • Interchangeable ceramic plates for different hairstyles
  • Adds shine and volume to hair
  • Exterior designed to protect hands from burning
Cons
  • Doesn’t come with an instruction manual

Revlon 3 Barrel Jumbo Hair Waver – Most Portable

hair tool for waves reviews
Last but not least, Revlon’s 3 Barrel Jumbo Hair Waver is designed to reduce damage caused by over-styling and overheating by providing even heat distribution. The tourmaline ceramic coating on the plates ensures that hair cuticles are sealed, so your hair will appear shiny and healthy. It also has a triple barrel design, which allows you to create luxurious waves that will last a long time.

You can achieve an almost professional look with this pick due to its extra wide middle barrel that helps with smooth waves. There are several heat settings available and you can freely choose from them depending on your hair type — the maximum temperature is 420 degrees Fahrenheit, which is ideal for thick and curly hair. As a bonus, this hair tool for waves comes with a locking ring, which makes it easy to travel with and store in compact spaces.

Pros
  • Locking ring for convenient storage
  • Provides a professional, salon-like look
  • Protects hair from overheating and over-styling
Cons
  • Heavier than other alternatives

Buying Guide: Hair Tools for Waves

What Features Should a Hair Tool for Waves Have?

When browsing for a hair tool for waves, make sure it is equipped with at least some of the following features. They’ll make the styling process quicker, easier, and more convenient. 

Ceramic coating

A ceramic coating is one the best materials when it comes to hair tools because it’s designed to maintain the health and shine of your hair. It helps in sealing the cuticle, which keeps moisture in and ensures that your hair remains hydrated.

Ceramic hair tools also ensure even heat distribution, which can prevent damage caused by overheating. These tools will keep frizz at bay without causing any static, all while making sure that the waves stay in your hair for a long time. If you use a hair spray or heat protectant beforehand, your hairstyle will hold for days.

Temperature settings

It’s essential for your hair tool for waves to have several temperature settings because the same amount of heat is not well-suited for all hair types. Thin and relatively straight hair requires a low temperature, while thick, coarse, and curly hair will need to be styled at high temperatures. 

Make sure that the tool you purchase comes with at least ten heat settings, but you will find high-quality tools providing up to 30 options as well. The trick is to start with a low-temperature setting and work your way up gradually so that you can find the right temperature for your hair type.

Interchangeable plates

Interchangeable plates are ideal if you’re looking for a single tool that can style your hair in different ways. Some brands provide four or five plates and each of them is suited for a different purpose. In this way, by using a single tool, you can straighten, curl, crimp and add waves to your hair. If you already own a flat iron and a curling wand, you may not benefit from this feature and will be better off purchasing a specialized tool for waves.

Auto shut-off feature

An auto shut-off feature is a must for all hair styling tools that use heat. You never know when you may forget to turn the device off and unplug it, and this can result in major accidents like house fires and can also be a danger to children. 

Devices that shut off automatically after 30 to 60 minutes when not in use are ideal for preventing such incidents. To protect yourself further, try looking for a hair tool for waves that comes with an insulated exterior so that the handle and the outer part don’t get too hot — this can protect your hands from getting burned.

Correctly Using Hair Tools for Waves

There are a few tips that you can follow to ensure the best results with your wave tools. Keep in mind that your hair should be completely dry before you start. Using heating tools on wet hair will practically fry your hair and damage it excessively. Do not forget to use a heat protectant spray beforehand, especially if you will be using your tool at high temperatures. 

First, let the device heat up completely before you start. Decide the size of the strands that you will curl at a time by how loose or tight you want the curls to be. Make sure to follow the specific instructions provided by the manufacturer. Finish your look with a hair-setting spray so that your waves hold for a good amount of time. 

People Also Asked

Q: Can I use a hair tool for waves on short hair?

A: Yes, hair tools for waves can definitely be used on short hair. If you have a blunt bob, for example, beach waves will be a good style for you. Just make sure the size of the barrel is small enough.

Q: Can hair tools for waves provide a natural look?

A: Hair tools for waves will provide a natural look when you correctly use them. Try not to create perfect waves each time and make sure that you are using thick enough strands for loose waves.

Q: Can I wave my hair without heat?

A: There are certain tools now available that can wave your hair overnight without using heat. These may not provide ideal results each time, however.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!