Look Stylish Every Day With the Best Hair Tools for Waves

While browsing, you’ll probably notice that there are quite a few brands in the market that are manufacturing hair tools for waves, which can make it difficult to decide on one. Our list of the premier hair tools of 2022 for waves will save you the hassle of browsing every single model. Let’s take a look!
Comparing the Finest Hair Tools for Waves of 2022
Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver – Best Overall
Even more, its swivel cord is tangle-free to ensure convenient styling and the plate-locking switch makes it easy to store in compact spaces. Meanwhile, the dual voltage setting means that you can use this tool worldwide without any issues. Due to its efficient design and ease of use, we picked this hair tool for waves as our top choice.
- Ceramic technology ensures long-lasting results
- Ideal for all hair types
- Even heat distribution helps minimize damage
- Easy to use
- Doesn’t come with a temperature display
Conair InfinitiPro Barrel Hair Waver – Ideal for Beach Waves
To maintain, prevent frizz, and make your hair look healthier, this pick’s barrel is ceramic coated. The automatic safety shut-off feature, in the meantime, can help prevent major accidents like house fires. When you use this hair tool for waves, it’s recommended to use thicker strands for softer waves and thin strands for more defined ones.
- Triple barrel creates continuous waves
- Ceramic-coated barrel for maximum shine
- Automatic safety shut-off feature
- Buttons on handle can be pressed accidentally
Conair Double Ceramic Styling Waver – Most Heat Settings
For additional safety, the auto-off feature ensures that the device turns off even if you forget to unplug it.
This hair tool for waves comes with a triple barrel, which is coated with double ceramic to ensure long-lasting results. It is designed to distribute heat instantly and evenly, allowing for quick styling. Best of all, the barrel measures about ¾ of an inch, making it suitable for achieving tighter and more defined waves.
- 30 heat settings for all hair types
- Turbo boost feature for difficult spots
- Double ceramic coating ensures long-lasting results
- Easy to accidentally press the power button
DSHOW 4-in-1 Hair Waver – Most Versatile
The device heats up within 30 seconds, so it’s ideal for quickly styling your hair when you’re in a rush. The titanium ceramic coating on the plates, meanwhile, ensures that your hair stays protected from damage and appears shiny and healthy. And, since this hair tool for waves is covered with insulating material, it’ll also keep your hands protected from getting burned.
- Power cord rotates 360 degrees
- Interchangeable ceramic plates for different hairstyles
- Adds shine and volume to hair
- Exterior designed to protect hands from burning
- Doesn’t come with an instruction manual
Revlon 3 Barrel Jumbo Hair Waver – Most Portable
You can achieve an almost professional look with this pick due to its extra wide middle barrel that helps with smooth waves. There are several heat settings available and you can freely choose from them depending on your hair type — the maximum temperature is 420 degrees Fahrenheit, which is ideal for thick and curly hair. As a bonus, this hair tool for waves comes with a locking ring, which makes it easy to travel with and store in compact spaces.
- Locking ring for convenient storage
- Provides a professional, salon-like look
- Protects hair from overheating and over-styling
- Heavier than other alternatives
Buying Guide: Hair Tools for Waves
What Features Should a Hair Tool for Waves Have?
When browsing for a hair tool for waves, make sure it is equipped with at least some of the following features. They’ll make the styling process quicker, easier, and more convenient.
Ceramic coating
A ceramic coating is one the best materials when it comes to hair tools because it’s designed to maintain the health and shine of your hair. It helps in sealing the cuticle, which keeps moisture in and ensures that your hair remains hydrated.
Ceramic hair tools also ensure even heat distribution, which can prevent damage caused by overheating. These tools will keep frizz at bay without causing any static, all while making sure that the waves stay in your hair for a long time. If you use a hair spray or heat protectant beforehand, your hairstyle will hold for days.
Temperature settings
It’s essential for your hair tool for waves to have several temperature settings because the same amount of heat is not well-suited for all hair types. Thin and relatively straight hair requires a low temperature, while thick, coarse, and curly hair will need to be styled at high temperatures.
Make sure that the tool you purchase comes with at least ten heat settings, but you will find high-quality tools providing up to 30 options as well. The trick is to start with a low-temperature setting and work your way up gradually so that you can find the right temperature for your hair type.
Interchangeable plates
Interchangeable plates are ideal if you’re looking for a single tool that can style your hair in different ways. Some brands provide four or five plates and each of them is suited for a different purpose. In this way, by using a single tool, you can straighten, curl, crimp and add waves to your hair. If you already own a flat iron and a curling wand, you may not benefit from this feature and will be better off purchasing a specialized tool for waves.
Auto shut-off feature
An auto shut-off feature is a must for all hair styling tools that use heat. You never know when you may forget to turn the device off and unplug it, and this can result in major accidents like house fires and can also be a danger to children.
Devices that shut off automatically after 30 to 60 minutes when not in use are ideal for preventing such incidents. To protect yourself further, try looking for a hair tool for waves that comes with an insulated exterior so that the handle and the outer part don’t get too hot — this can protect your hands from getting burned.
Correctly Using Hair Tools for Waves
There are a few tips that you can follow to ensure the best results with your wave tools. Keep in mind that your hair should be completely dry before you start. Using heating tools on wet hair will practically fry your hair and damage it excessively. Do not forget to use a heat protectant spray beforehand, especially if you will be using your tool at high temperatures.
First, let the device heat up completely before you start. Decide the size of the strands that you will curl at a time by how loose or tight you want the curls to be. Make sure to follow the specific instructions provided by the manufacturer. Finish your look with a hair-setting spray so that your waves hold for a good amount of time.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!