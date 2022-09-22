Look Stylish Every Day With the Best Hair Tools for Waves

What Features Should a Hair Tool for Waves Have?

When browsing for a hair tool for waves, make sure it is equipped with at least some of the following features. They’ll make the styling process quicker, easier, and more convenient.

Ceramic coating

A ceramic coating is one the best materials when it comes to hair tools because it’s designed to maintain the health and shine of your hair. It helps in sealing the cuticle, which keeps moisture in and ensures that your hair remains hydrated.

Ceramic hair tools also ensure even heat distribution, which can prevent damage caused by overheating. These tools will keep frizz at bay without causing any static, all while making sure that the waves stay in your hair for a long time. If you use a hair spray or heat protectant beforehand, your hairstyle will hold for days.

Temperature settings

It’s essential for your hair tool for waves to have several temperature settings because the same amount of heat is not well-suited for all hair types. Thin and relatively straight hair requires a low temperature, while thick, coarse, and curly hair will need to be styled at high temperatures.

Make sure that the tool you purchase comes with at least ten heat settings, but you will find high-quality tools providing up to 30 options as well. The trick is to start with a low-temperature setting and work your way up gradually so that you can find the right temperature for your hair type.

Interchangeable plates

Interchangeable plates are ideal if you’re looking for a single tool that can style your hair in different ways. Some brands provide four or five plates and each of them is suited for a different purpose. In this way, by using a single tool, you can straighten, curl, crimp and add waves to your hair. If you already own a flat iron and a curling wand, you may not benefit from this feature and will be better off purchasing a specialized tool for waves.

Auto shut-off feature

An auto shut-off feature is a must for all hair styling tools that use heat. You never know when you may forget to turn the device off and unplug it, and this can result in major accidents like house fires and can also be a danger to children.

Devices that shut off automatically after 30 to 60 minutes when not in use are ideal for preventing such incidents. To protect yourself further, try looking for a hair tool for waves that comes with an insulated exterior so that the handle and the outer part don’t get too hot — this can protect your hands from getting burned.

Correctly Using Hair Tools for Waves

There are a few tips that you can follow to ensure the best results with your wave tools. Keep in mind that your hair should be completely dry before you start. Using heating tools on wet hair will practically fry your hair and damage it excessively. Do not forget to use a heat protectant spray beforehand, especially if you will be using your tool at high temperatures.

First, let the device heat up completely before you start. Decide the size of the strands that you will curl at a time by how loose or tight you want the curls to be. Make sure to follow the specific instructions provided by the manufacturer. Finish your look with a hair-setting spray so that your waves hold for a good amount of time.