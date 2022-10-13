Maintain Your Hair’s Structure and Texture With the Best Shampoo for Colored Hair

How To Choose a Shampoo for Colored Hair

Colored hair needs an extra layer of protection and a suitable shampoo to maintain its quality. To find the right shampoo, it’s essential to consider different purchase factors, formulas, and the best way to wash your hair. We’ve covered all the necessary information you need to successfully purchase a shampoo for colored hair.

Here’s a list of the things you need to consider when choosing a shampoo for colored hair:

Hair type

First, you should purchase a shampoo with a formula designed specifically for your hair type. Determine whether you have normal, dry, or oily hair, then choose the shampoo that’s labeled as suitable for your hair. Also, you need to check that the formula is scalp-friendly and won’t cause irritation or itching. The compatibility of your hair is essential if you want a soothing effect.

Fragrance

A shampoo has to have fragrance. Some people like a strong scent that travels in the air, while others prefer a subtle scent that washes out with the shampoo. From floral aromas to fruity ones, there are plenty of options. Make sure that the scent you choose makes you feel refreshed. If you’re someone who isn’t fond of fragrances or you’re allergic to them, you should consider buying a fragrance-free shampoo for your colored hair.

Size

The size of your shampoo bottle should be enough to last a month or more. Shampoo bottles are typically available in 6-ounce, 16-ounce, and 25-ounce bottles. Hair care experts recommend changing your shampoo every couple of months, so make sure to buy a bottle that will last roughly one to two months.

Extras

Are you just looking for a shampoo for colored hair, or do you require more than that? Some users like maintaining their hair with a complete post-shampoo conditioner or hair mask for the best results. If that sounds like you, make sure these products are from the same brand. While these are extra options, they can make a huge difference for your overall hair health.

Why Should You Purchase a Shampoo for Colored Hair?

Shampoos for colored hair are not too different from regular, high-quality shampoos. You should look for products with color protection agents because of the following reasons:

Does not fade color

Coming out of a salon after getting your hair done, the main concern for many people is the lifetime of the dye. By choosing a color care shampoo, you can protect your dye from fading and bleeding. These shampoos form a sheath on your hair strands from the roots to the tips, allowing you to go out in different weather conditions without any adverse effects. Their ability to extend your hair color’s life helps reduce frequent expensive visits to the salon.

Maintains hydration and moisture

The reason why a lot of us experience frizzy, tangled, and matted hair is due to a lack of hydration. Whether you’re using a low-quality brand or the shampoo is not suitable for your hair type, it becomes hard to manage or even do basic styling. Plus, this is also a sign of old and fading dye. Fortunately, a color care shampoo can maintain your hair’s moisture level and hydration. This enables users to style and boost their hair regardless of how old the dye is.

Cleanses and restores luster

The sheen and gloss many experience right after having their hair dyed is quickly lost after the first shampoo. You can use shampoo for colored hair to restore that lustrous shine and keep your hair free of dirt and debris.

How To Wash Your Hair Using a Shampoo for Colored Hair

To thoroughly clean your hair from the roots to the tips and gain the best advantages of dye-friendly shampoos, follow these steps:

Wet and lather

Start by getting your hair completely wet. You can also rub it a little to remove any sweat and build up. Once every strand on your head is clean, pump out a reasonable amount of shampoo and build a lather. Typically, it’s easy to build a lather in one go, but sweaty and dirty hair needs more time to form a lather (possibly two washes).

Scrub and cleanse

The next step is to rub and clean your hair from scalp to roots until your hair starts feeling soft. This is also a great way to determine whether the shampoo you’ve chosen is suitable for your hair type or not. A shampoo that supports your hair type will turn your hair soft immediately. But your hair will feel stiff and rough if the brand is not for you. Make sure that you wash your hair gently. Applying too much pressure or pulling the hair might result in breakage.

Wash and rinse

Finally, you must thoroughly rinse the shampoo from your hair. You should use lukewarm water so the scalp doesn’t become itchy or irritated. After this, you can apply conditioner or other hair products as needed.

What Ingredients To Avoid When Using Shampoo for Colored Hair?

Not all shampoos are suitable for all hair types. We recommend avoiding the following ingredients:

Alcohol

This ingredient is not suitable for use on your hair. Alcoholic content can dehydrate your hair and leave it extremely dry. Those with frizzy hair are in for a nightmare if they apply a product with alcohol in it.

Sulfates

Avoid shampoos that contain sulfates, whether you have dyed hair or not. They might draw up a lot of lather but they can result in tangling and frizz. Sulfates can also cause excessive breakage.

Petroleum

This product might seem unconventional, but most brands add petroleum to give your hair a fake shine. Opt for a shampoo with natural oils instead. Mineral oils are also added with petroleum, but they can also be dangerous and overpower the naturally existing scalp oils. Keep in mind that a conditioner or hair mask can be ineffective if your hair has a thin but greasy layer of petrol and oils on it.