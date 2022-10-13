Cancel OK
Maintain Your Hair’s Structure and Texture With the Best Shampoo for Colored Hair

Highly rated shampoos for colored hair
Dyeing and coloring hair is very popular around the world. From covering up gray hair to completely changing your look, coloring your hair can be a transformative experience. While personal color might differ, one thing everyone has in common is protecting their hair color to make it last longer. The first step is to use the right shampoo. The dye will start to wash out and fade when you wash your hair. But a shampoo for colored hair will keep the color locked in for longer and ensure you’ll have well-moisturized, gorgeous hair for weeks to come.

In this article, we’ve shortlisted and reviewed some of the most effective shampoos for colored hair of 2022 that will protect your hair color with each wash. Are you ready to elevate your dyed locks? Let’s take a look!

Comparing the Most Popular Shampoos for Colored Hair of 2022

BIOLAGE Shampoo for Colored Hair – Best Overall

shampoo for colored hair reviews
The BIOLAGE Shampoo for Colored Hair is a liquid formula that lets you effortlessly create a lather. It’s made specifically for dyed hair, so you can protect your hair’s structure and quality long after application. This shampoo is formulated with vegan ingredients, making it the preferred choice for those who avoid animal products. Plus, the paraben and silicone-free finish maintain your hair’s integrity without making it feel rough.

This shampoo is available in different sizes, letting you pick one based on your everyday use. It ensures gentle cleansing that enables users to wash their hair without feeling that harsh and itchy feeling on their scalp. We chose this colored hair shampoo as our best overall pick because of its long-lasting use and professional formula.

Pros
  • Maintains natural structure of hair
  • Doesn’t leave an itchy residue
  • Made of safe, vegan ingredients
Cons
  • Does not come with a conditioner

Pureology Shampoo for Colored Hair – Premium Hydration

shampoo for colored hair reviews
The Pureology Shampoo for Colored Hair is made for those who want their hair to look hydrated and moisturized. It features a creamy texture that allows you to easily apply the product. The green tea scent leaves a refreshing and rejuvenating aura after every wash. This shampoo contains color-friendly components, so your dye lasts for a long time without compromising the natural integrity of your hair.

It’s a vegan-friendly and concentrated formula that is non-toxic and safe to use. You can purchase this shampoo in different sizes depending on your use and needs. Plus, you can even pair it with a conditioner that protects the life and color of your hair, ensuring a frizz-free and soft result.

Pros
  • Suitable for dry hair
  • Preserves your hair’s shine and quality
  • Available in multiple sizes
Cons
  • Conditioner is sold separately

L’Oreal Paris Shampoo for Colored Hair – High Shine Results

shampoo for colored hair reviews
The L’Oreal Paris Shampoo for Colored Hair is a popular choice among those who want a luxurious, salon-like experience. It’s made for normal hair that has been dyed, ensuring long-lasting use without any fading. This shampoo comes in a large bottle that enables you to use it for a long time without worrying about running out. The formula contains antioxidants and UV filters that maintain hair quality and protect it in harsh environmental conditions. Hair dyes are expensive, but with this shampoo you can keep your hair healthier for longer.

Plus, this shampoo boasts a floral scent that stays on your hair for a couple of days, keeping you smelling fresh.

Pros
  • Protects hair against weather conditions
  • Available in a large bottle
  • Maintains natural luster of newly dyed hair
Cons
  • Some may not like the floral fragrance

Paul Mitchell Shampoo for Colored Hair – Fruity Scents

shampoo for colored hair reviews
The Paul Mitchell Shampoo for Colored Hair is famous for its relaxing, fresh scent that relieves stress and tension with each use. It’s made for people of all ages, allowing you to confidently dye your hair and then protect its color afterwards. This shampoo adds a layer of protection that encourages you to go out in complete confidence and style.

Its liquid form is easy to lather and rinse out, effortlessly removing build up and residue. This shampoo also has a moisturizing effect that cleanses your hair and removes any tangles for a smooth and fresh experience. You can buy this shampoo in different sizes based on your hair length, thickness, and everyday use.

Pros
  • Has a refreshing finish
  • Easy to lather and rinse out
  • Suitable for people of all ages
Cons
  • May be too runny for some

REDKEN Shampoo for Colored Hair – Deep Cleanser

shampoo for colored hair reviews
The REDKEN Shampoo for Colored Hair is formulated with a pH-balanced formula. It protects your hair’s natural integrity without requiring multiple products. This shampoo is made for chemically-treated and dyed hair, allowing you to maintain its quality for a long time. Featuring color care properties, you won’t experience a rough feeling when you use this shampoo, even once the dye starts to fade away. Plus, moisturizing agents keep the texture of your hair smooth and tangle-free.

This shampoo comes in a liquid form that’s easy to apply and rinse out. The formula includes cranberry oil, which makes your hair look shiny and lustrous. You can find this shampoo in a variety of sizes depending on your needs.

Pros
  • Protects hair color from fading
  • Keeps your hair moisturized
  • Available in different sizes
Cons
  • Delivers the best results with conditioner

Buying Guide: Shampoo for Colored Hair

Colored hair needs an extra layer of protection and a suitable shampoo to maintain its quality. To find the right shampoo, it’s essential to consider different purchase factors, formulas, and the best way to wash your hair. We’ve covered all the necessary information you need to successfully purchase a shampoo for colored hair. 

How To Choose a Shampoo for Colored Hair

Here’s a list of the things you need to consider when choosing a shampoo for colored hair: 

Hair type 

First, you should purchase a shampoo with a formula designed specifically for your hair type. Determine whether you have normal, dry, or oily hair, then choose the shampoo that’s labeled as suitable for your hair. Also, you need to check that the formula is scalp-friendly and won’t cause irritation or itching. The compatibility of your hair is essential if you want a soothing effect. 

Fragrance 

A shampoo has to have fragrance. Some people like a strong scent that travels in the air, while others prefer a subtle scent that washes out with the shampoo. From floral aromas to fruity ones, there are plenty of options. Make sure that the scent you choose makes you feel refreshed. If you’re someone who isn’t fond of fragrances or you’re allergic to them, you should consider buying a fragrance-free shampoo for your colored hair.

Size 

The size of your shampoo bottle should be enough to last a month or more. Shampoo bottles are typically available in 6-ounce, 16-ounce, and 25-ounce bottles. Hair care experts recommend changing your shampoo every couple of months, so make sure to buy a bottle that will last roughly one to two months.

Extras 

Are you just looking for a shampoo for colored hair, or do you require more than that? Some users like maintaining their hair with a complete post-shampoo conditioner or hair mask for the best results. If that sounds like you, make sure these products are from the same brand. While these are extra options, they can make a huge difference for your overall hair health.

Why Should You Purchase a Shampoo for Colored Hair? 

Shampoos for colored hair are not too different from regular, high-quality shampoos. You should look for products with color protection agents because of the following reasons: 

Does not fade color 

Coming out of a salon after getting your hair done, the main concern for many people is the lifetime of the dye. By choosing a color care shampoo, you can protect your dye from fading and bleeding. These shampoos form a sheath on your hair strands from the roots to the tips, allowing you to go out in different weather conditions without any adverse effects. Their ability to extend your hair color’s life helps reduce frequent expensive visits to the salon.

Maintains hydration and moisture 

The reason why a lot of us experience frizzy, tangled, and matted hair is due to a lack of hydration. Whether you’re using a low-quality brand or the shampoo is not suitable for your hair type, it becomes hard to manage or even do basic styling. Plus, this is also a sign of old and fading dye. Fortunately, a color care shampoo can maintain your hair’s moisture level and hydration. This enables users to style and boost their hair regardless of how old the dye is. 

Cleanses and restores luster 

The sheen and gloss many experience right after having their hair dyed is quickly lost after the first shampoo. You can use shampoo for colored hair to restore that lustrous shine and keep your hair free of dirt and debris. 

How To Wash Your Hair Using a Shampoo for Colored Hair

To thoroughly clean your hair from the roots to the tips and gain the best advantages of dye-friendly shampoos, follow these steps: 

Wet and lather 

Start by getting your hair completely wet. You can also rub it a little to remove any sweat and build up. Once every strand on your head is clean, pump out a reasonable amount of shampoo and build a lather. Typically, it’s easy to build a lather in one go, but sweaty and dirty hair needs more time to form a lather (possibly two washes).

Scrub and cleanse 

The next step is to rub and clean your hair from scalp to roots until your hair starts feeling soft. This is also a great way to determine whether the shampoo you’ve chosen is suitable for your hair type or not. A shampoo that supports your hair type will turn your hair soft immediately. But your hair will feel stiff and rough if the brand is not for you. Make sure that you wash your hair gently. Applying too much pressure or pulling the hair might result in breakage. 

Wash and rinse 

Finally, you must thoroughly rinse the shampoo from your hair. You should use lukewarm water so the scalp doesn’t become itchy or irritated. After this, you can apply conditioner or other hair products as needed. 

What Ingredients To Avoid When Using Shampoo for Colored Hair? 

Not all shampoos are suitable for all hair types. We recommend avoiding the following ingredients:

Alcohol 

This ingredient is not suitable for use on your hair. Alcoholic content can dehydrate your hair and leave it extremely dry. Those with frizzy hair are in for a nightmare if they apply a product with alcohol in it. 

Sulfates 

Avoid shampoos that contain sulfates, whether you have dyed hair or not. They might draw up a lot of lather but they can result in tangling and frizz. Sulfates can also cause excessive breakage. 

Petroleum 

This product might seem unconventional, but most brands add petroleum to give your hair a fake shine. Opt for a shampoo with natural oils instead. Mineral oils are also added with petroleum, but they can also be dangerous and overpower the naturally existing scalp oils. Keep in mind that a conditioner or hair mask can be ineffective if your hair has a thin but greasy layer of petrol and oils on it.

People Also Asked

Q: How often should I shampoo my colored hair?

A: Excessive shampoo use can be dangerous for your hair. You should wash your hair three to four times a week with shampoo to prevent the dye from fading.

Q: Why are there essential oils in my shampoo for colored hair?

A: You may find different blends of essential oils in your shampoo for colored hair. They’re added to maintain the shine of your hair.

Q: Is there a shampoo for those with sensitive skin?

A: Feeling irritated and itchy on the scalp after shampooing means that you might have a sensitive scalp. If nothing seems to work, visit a dermatologist to get a suitable shampoo.

