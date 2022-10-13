Maintain Your Hair’s Structure and Texture With the Best Shampoo for Colored Hair

In this article, we’ve shortlisted and reviewed some of the most effective shampoos for colored hair of 2022 that will protect your hair color with each wash. Are you ready to elevate your dyed locks? Let’s take a look!
Comparing the Most Popular Shampoos for Colored Hair of 2022
BIOLAGE Shampoo for Colored Hair – Best Overall
This shampoo is available in different sizes, letting you pick one based on your everyday use. It ensures gentle cleansing that enables users to wash their hair without feeling that harsh and itchy feeling on their scalp. We chose this colored hair shampoo as our best overall pick because of its long-lasting use and professional formula.
- Maintains natural structure of hair
- Doesn’t leave an itchy residue
- Made of safe, vegan ingredients
- Does not come with a conditioner
Pureology Shampoo for Colored Hair – Premium Hydration
It’s a vegan-friendly and concentrated formula that is non-toxic and safe to use. You can purchase this shampoo in different sizes depending on your use and needs. Plus, you can even pair it with a conditioner that protects the life and color of your hair, ensuring a frizz-free and soft result.
- Suitable for dry hair
- Preserves your hair’s shine and quality
- Available in multiple sizes
- Conditioner is sold separately
L’Oreal Paris Shampoo for Colored Hair – High Shine Results
Plus, this shampoo boasts a floral scent that stays on your hair for a couple of days, keeping you smelling fresh.
- Protects hair against weather conditions
- Available in a large bottle
- Maintains natural luster of newly dyed hair
- Some may not like the floral fragrance
Paul Mitchell Shampoo for Colored Hair – Fruity Scents
Its liquid form is easy to lather and rinse out, effortlessly removing build up and residue. This shampoo also has a moisturizing effect that cleanses your hair and removes any tangles for a smooth and fresh experience. You can buy this shampoo in different sizes based on your hair length, thickness, and everyday use.
- Has a refreshing finish
- Easy to lather and rinse out
- Suitable for people of all ages
- May be too runny for some
REDKEN Shampoo for Colored Hair – Deep Cleanser
This shampoo comes in a liquid form that’s easy to apply and rinse out. The formula includes cranberry oil, which makes your hair look shiny and lustrous. You can find this shampoo in a variety of sizes depending on your needs.
- Protects hair color from fading
- Keeps your hair moisturized
- Available in different sizes
- Delivers the best results with conditioner
Buying Guide: Shampoo for Colored Hair
How To Choose a Shampoo for Colored Hair
Here’s a list of the things you need to consider when choosing a shampoo for colored hair:
Hair type
First, you should purchase a shampoo with a formula designed specifically for your hair type. Determine whether you have normal, dry, or oily hair, then choose the shampoo that’s labeled as suitable for your hair. Also, you need to check that the formula is scalp-friendly and won’t cause irritation or itching. The compatibility of your hair is essential if you want a soothing effect.
Fragrance
A shampoo has to have fragrance. Some people like a strong scent that travels in the air, while others prefer a subtle scent that washes out with the shampoo. From floral aromas to fruity ones, there are plenty of options. Make sure that the scent you choose makes you feel refreshed. If you’re someone who isn’t fond of fragrances or you’re allergic to them, you should consider buying a fragrance-free shampoo for your colored hair.
Size
The size of your shampoo bottle should be enough to last a month or more. Shampoo bottles are typically available in 6-ounce, 16-ounce, and 25-ounce bottles. Hair care experts recommend changing your shampoo every couple of months, so make sure to buy a bottle that will last roughly one to two months.
Extras
Are you just looking for a shampoo for colored hair, or do you require more than that? Some users like maintaining their hair with a complete post-shampoo conditioner or hair mask for the best results. If that sounds like you, make sure these products are from the same brand. While these are extra options, they can make a huge difference for your overall hair health.
Why Should You Purchase a Shampoo for Colored Hair?
Shampoos for colored hair are not too different from regular, high-quality shampoos. You should look for products with color protection agents because of the following reasons:
Does not fade color
Coming out of a salon after getting your hair done, the main concern for many people is the lifetime of the dye. By choosing a color care shampoo, you can protect your dye from fading and bleeding. These shampoos form a sheath on your hair strands from the roots to the tips, allowing you to go out in different weather conditions without any adverse effects. Their ability to extend your hair color’s life helps reduce frequent expensive visits to the salon.
Maintains hydration and moisture
The reason why a lot of us experience frizzy, tangled, and matted hair is due to a lack of hydration. Whether you’re using a low-quality brand or the shampoo is not suitable for your hair type, it becomes hard to manage or even do basic styling. Plus, this is also a sign of old and fading dye. Fortunately, a color care shampoo can maintain your hair’s moisture level and hydration. This enables users to style and boost their hair regardless of how old the dye is.
Cleanses and restores luster
The sheen and gloss many experience right after having their hair dyed is quickly lost after the first shampoo. You can use shampoo for colored hair to restore that lustrous shine and keep your hair free of dirt and debris.
How To Wash Your Hair Using a Shampoo for Colored Hair
To thoroughly clean your hair from the roots to the tips and gain the best advantages of dye-friendly shampoos, follow these steps:
Wet and lather
Start by getting your hair completely wet. You can also rub it a little to remove any sweat and build up. Once every strand on your head is clean, pump out a reasonable amount of shampoo and build a lather. Typically, it’s easy to build a lather in one go, but sweaty and dirty hair needs more time to form a lather (possibly two washes).
Scrub and cleanse
The next step is to rub and clean your hair from scalp to roots until your hair starts feeling soft. This is also a great way to determine whether the shampoo you’ve chosen is suitable for your hair type or not. A shampoo that supports your hair type will turn your hair soft immediately. But your hair will feel stiff and rough if the brand is not for you. Make sure that you wash your hair gently. Applying too much pressure or pulling the hair might result in breakage.
Wash and rinse
Finally, you must thoroughly rinse the shampoo from your hair. You should use lukewarm water so the scalp doesn’t become itchy or irritated. After this, you can apply conditioner or other hair products as needed.
What Ingredients To Avoid When Using Shampoo for Colored Hair?
Not all shampoos are suitable for all hair types. We recommend avoiding the following ingredients:
Alcohol
This ingredient is not suitable for use on your hair. Alcoholic content can dehydrate your hair and leave it extremely dry. Those with frizzy hair are in for a nightmare if they apply a product with alcohol in it.
Sulfates
Avoid shampoos that contain sulfates, whether you have dyed hair or not. They might draw up a lot of lather but they can result in tangling and frizz. Sulfates can also cause excessive breakage.
Petroleum
This product might seem unconventional, but most brands add petroleum to give your hair a fake shine. Opt for a shampoo with natural oils instead. Mineral oils are also added with petroleum, but they can also be dangerous and overpower the naturally existing scalp oils. Keep in mind that a conditioner or hair mask can be ineffective if your hair has a thin but greasy layer of petrol and oils on it.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!