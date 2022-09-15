Make a Style Statement With the Best Party Tops

What To Look for When Buying a Party Top

Silhouette

The first rule of buying any type of top is to check the silhouette. You should always wear a fitted or bodycon silhouette for a party top; A-line or tramped silhouettes are a big no, as they usually fall below the waistline and might look too conservative. Also, go with tops that are sleeveless or have sheer sleeves.

Material

Material matters the most when it comes to party tops because you don’t want to get soaking wet from sweat after a dance-off. The material also depends on the weather conditions, but most party tops are a mixture of polyester and spandex, as the fabric is strong, lightweight, wrinkle-free, and dries quickly. You can also choose polyester cotton, which costs less and is super soft on the skin.

Size

Since most party tops don’t put up size charts, it is better to know what size you wear. Regardless of how well-fitted a party top looks, you should always put comfort first and size up about 1 inch, especially if you have a larger bust. If you opt for your exact size, you might end up scrunching your ribs.

Color

Many colors look appealing, but you should consider the event or time before buying. There are dress codes for parties, too, and the colors you wear reflect your fashion sense, personality, and even mood. So if you’re attending a day party, go with light colors, but at night, darker shades rule.

The Trending Styles of Party Tops

Mesh tops

Afraid to wear something flattering because you might overdo it? Not with mesh, because this style makes the best party tops. Mesh is sheer and adds a bold element to your outfit and is a winner at night events as it shines under bright lights.

Sequined tops

Sequined party tops are always trending because they add style to your outfit needed at every party. It might be too overpowering for some people, but if you carry it well, you can be the star of the night. The best part about sequined tops is that you can tame your look if you mix and match the bottoms and accessories accordingly.

Metallic tops

Metallic tops are the new thing at parties. The trend started a few years back, and there’s no way it will ever stop. These tops go best with faux leather jackets or bottoms and are a classy yet chic version of the sequined party top.

Lace tops

Lace party tops are the predecessors of the mesh top, and are ideal if you don’t know what to wear. They can be worn at family parties, and you can slay them with a change of bottoms at your friends’ crazy parties too. In short, lace party tops are a must-have in every girl’s closet.

How To Maintain Party Tops

Washing

The best way to maintain an article of clothing, especially something as occasional as a party top, is to wash it before storing it. You never know if there are any stains left, so it’s better to wash them away before the stains turn stubborn. You can machine-wash if the product description says so, but handwashing is a safer and better option if it’s just some stains you’re tackling.

Drying

Most people prefer tumbler-drying, even though it can cause significant damage to delicate clothing. Since most party tops have intricate detailing or soft fabric, tumbler drying can affect the quality of the material or the fine detailing of the top; therefore, it is better to air-dry your party top after washing.

Ironing

Party tops can develop stubborn wrinkles around sensitive areas like collars while sitting in the wardrobe for a more extended period. You can avoid this by ironing and hanging (or folding) the party top after use.

How To Flaunt a Party Top

Palazzo

Palazzos might be old-fashioned these days, but they can make any party top look even better. The plain design of the palazzo is bound to compliment any party top you wear, and it is best to wear one with a basic black party top as it adds a chic, almost goth element to your outfit.

High-waist jeans

If you have to wear jeans, we recommend wearing high-waisted ones as they look smarter than regular jeans. And, if your party top has puffed-up sleeves or a loose crop-top silhouette, there is no better match than a pair of high-waisted jeans.

Mid-thigh skirts

Faux leather skirts are the best type of mid-thigh skirts to style with a party top. Unlike denim or regular skirts, they add depth to your party top without overpowering the outfit. They pair best with a party top that features loads of definition and cuts rather than something simple or more subtle.