Make a Style Statement With the Best Party Tops

Highly rated party tops
Choosing the right party outfit can be pretty difficult, whether you’re a glam diva or a fashion enthusiast. Making decisions at the last moment can be nerve-wracking, especially if you’re looking for something bold yet beautiful. Choosing an outfit that is not too wild but sparks interest is impossible, and you might end up overdoing the look. So what to do when you’ve got loads of parties and events booked up?

The ideal solution for this crazy situation is to preplan each party’s outfit with the help of consultants. We understand how expensive stylists are, and you can’t always have your best friend by your side for critical fashion decisions, so that’s when we jump in. To save you from the hard work, we’ve assembled the snazziest party tops of 2022 that are sure to get you your fair share of comments and attention.

Reviewing Our Favorite Party Tops of 2022

TOB Party Top – Best Overall

party top reviews
A party calls for fun and games, and you must be in your most comfortable attire if you truly want to enjoy it. With the TOB Party Top, you can slay while being comfortable. This crop top has a criss-cross plus halter neckline, making it an ideal match for beach parties and cocktails. You can wear this party top without twisting the criss-cross straps, and you’ll get a wide-necked party top.

For an extra bit of style, the spaghetti straps end at the back by forming into a bow-tie design, giving the back a chic look. You can pair this top with baggy jeans, denim shorts, faux leather skirts, and even pajamas if you’re at home. This party top is our top-most recommendation mainly because of its soft-to-touch texture, but the fact that it’s so eye-catching doesn’t hurt either.

Pros
  • Available in various vibrant shades
  • Chic back design
  • Adjustable straps
  • Offers a snug fit around the waistline
Cons
  • Fabric quality is inconsistent

Mizoci Party Top – Moisture-wicking Fabric

party top reviews
No girl likes to repeat a killer party top — that is, unless it’s the Mizoci Party Top. Thanks to its casual design, excellent fit, and great fabric quality, you can style this crop top with all sorts of outfits. Once you’ve worn it to a party, you can reuse it as a gym or yoga outfit because it’s that fashionable. And, since this top is moisture-wicking, it’s simply a must-have top for outdoor summer fun. Although the back is basic with no design, the plunging neckline and ruched detailing make up for it. This party top goes well with almost anything, be it capris, jeans, or even yoga pants.
Pros
  • Comes in multiple colors
  • Very stretchable fabric
  • Washing machine-friendly
  • Super soft material
Cons
  • Runs small

Susupeng Party Top – Most Convenient

party top reviews
The only drawback of fitted tops is that they can be hard to wear regardless of their elasticity. The Susupeng Party Top, however, prioritizes its wearer’s convenience and brings tank tops with zipper closures to your wardrobe. Composed of 30% cotton, 65% polyester, and 5% spandex, this stunning top is available in 10 earthy and fluorescent tones.

The party top features a combo of a sweetheart and a plunging neckline that compliments the sleeveless design. It also has a deep round-back design that adds depth to the overall look. Best of all, this top goes perfectly with faux bottoms, ripped jeans, or anything baggy, as the fitted aesthetic contrasts with looser bottoms.

Pros
  • Fade-resistant fabric
  • Shrinks less than pure cotton
  • Convenient side zipper
Cons
  • Bust area is a bit too fitted

YOINS Party Top – Best Color Variety

party top reviews
If you’re looking for something that doesn’t hug your skin but still looks good, try the YOINS Party Top. Unlike its competitors, this party top has a camisole-like fit with a bodycon hem, which drapes well without clinging to your body.

The embroidered lace V-neckline and sleeveless design make this top stand out among the crowd with its simple yet stylish design. You can style this top with skin-fit jeans, high-waisted jeans, skinny leggings, and even denim shorts.

Pros
  • Keeps you cool in hot summer weather
  • Features intricate lace detailing
  • Comes in a wide range of sizes
  • Available in many different colors
Cons
  • Fabric is not wrinkle-resistant
  • Could be better quality

MakeMeChic Party Top – Most Delicate Design

party top reviews
Lace is always a good pick if you’re looking for something elegant, but combining elegance with a party top isn’t quite exciting enough. Thankfully, the MakeMeChic Party Top is an exception as it delivers intricacy in a fun way through a cute cutout and silhouette. The 100% polyester fabric retains its shape well, and while it might not be stretchy, that’s not a big deal since the top features a back zipper closure.

This party top is pure lace work with fine detailing and finesse, apart from the deliberate thread work at the hem that gives it a fine but rough look. The crew neckline and full sleeves compliment the lace-work and waist-length of this top. Fitted jeans would go best with this piece of art, but it goes well with a variety of bottoms.

Pros
  • Extremely lightweight fabric
  • Pairs easily with almost anything
  • Features a more comfortable fit
Cons
  • Not many colors to choose from

Buying Guide: Party Tops

What To Look for When Buying a Party Top

Silhouette

The first rule of buying any type of top is to check the silhouette. You should always wear a fitted or bodycon silhouette for a party top; A-line or tramped silhouettes are a big no, as they usually fall below the waistline and might look too conservative. Also, go with tops that are sleeveless or have sheer sleeves. 

Material

Material matters the most when it comes to party tops because you don’t want to get soaking wet from sweat after a dance-off. The material also depends on the weather conditions, but most party tops are a mixture of polyester and spandex, as the fabric is strong, lightweight, wrinkle-free, and dries quickly. You can also choose polyester cotton, which costs less and is super soft on the skin. 

Size

Since most party tops don’t put up size charts, it is better to know what size you wear. Regardless of how well-fitted a party top looks, you should always put comfort first and size up about 1 inch, especially if you have a larger bust. If you opt for your exact size, you might end up scrunching your ribs. 

Color

Many colors look appealing, but you should consider the event or time before buying. There are dress codes for parties, too, and the colors you wear reflect your fashion sense, personality, and even mood. So if you’re attending a day party, go with light colors, but at night, darker shades rule. 

The Trending Styles of Party Tops

Mesh tops

Afraid to wear something flattering because you might overdo it? Not with mesh, because this style makes the best party tops. Mesh is sheer and adds a bold element to your outfit and is a winner at night events as it shines under bright lights. 

Sequined tops

Sequined party tops are always trending because they add style to your outfit needed at every party. It might be too overpowering for some people, but if you carry it well, you can be the star of the night. The best part about sequined tops is that you can tame your look if you mix and match the bottoms and accessories accordingly. 

Metallic tops 

Metallic tops are the new thing at parties. The trend started a few years back, and there’s no way it will ever stop. These tops go best with faux leather jackets or bottoms and are a classy yet chic version of the sequined party top. 

Lace tops

Lace party tops are the predecessors of the mesh top, and are ideal if you don’t know what to wear. They can be worn at family parties, and you can slay them with a change of bottoms at your friends’ crazy parties too. In short, lace party tops are a must-have in every girl’s closet. 

How To Maintain Party Tops

Washing

The best way to maintain an article of clothing, especially something as occasional as a party top, is to wash it before storing it. You never know if there are any stains left, so it’s better to wash them away before the stains turn stubborn. You can machine-wash if the product description says so, but handwashing is a safer and better option if it’s just some stains you’re tackling. 

Drying

Most people prefer tumbler-drying, even though it can cause significant damage to delicate clothing. Since most party tops have intricate detailing or soft fabric, tumbler drying can affect the quality of the material or the fine detailing of the top; therefore, it is better to air-dry your party top after washing. 

Ironing

Party tops can develop stubborn wrinkles around sensitive areas like collars while sitting in the wardrobe for a more extended period. You can avoid this by ironing and hanging (or folding) the party top after use. 

How To Flaunt a Party Top

Palazzo

Palazzos might be old-fashioned these days, but they can make any party top look even better. The plain design of the palazzo is bound to compliment any party top you wear, and it is best to wear one with a basic black party top as it adds a chic, almost goth element to your outfit. 

High-waist jeans

If you have to wear jeans, we recommend wearing high-waisted ones as they look smarter than regular jeans. And, if your party top has puffed-up sleeves or a loose crop-top silhouette, there is no better match than a pair of high-waisted jeans. 

Mid-thigh skirts

Faux leather skirts are the best type of mid-thigh skirts to style with a party top. Unlike denim or regular skirts, they add depth to your party top without overpowering the outfit. They pair best with a party top that features loads of definition and cuts rather than something simple or more subtle. 

People Also Asked

Q: Are lace party tops good for hotter days?

A: Lace is an ideal fabric for party tops because of its high breathability. Even more, it is quite lightweight, which is something most people look for in casual summer party wear. The best part about lace party tops is that they are stylish enough to make a statement and they ensure that you won’t need to accessorize much.

Q: What are the most popular silhouettes for party tops?

A: The two most popular silhouettes for party tops are crop tops silhouette and tank top silhouettes. These two rule the party top aisle because these can be paired well with jeans, skirts, and shorts, which are party staples. Crop tops are usually sleeveless and reveal the stomach, while tank tops reach just above the waist.

Q: Are baggy party tops too boring?

A: Nothing is too boring if you style it the right way. If you’re going with a baggy party top, you should get one with a flattering neckline, like a criss-cross or halter neckline. Since you’re not wearing a revealing top, try pairing it with shorts or ripped jeans. Skinny jeans are also a good match, but never go with bell bottoms — after all, baggy-on-baggy isn’t the greatest look.

Q: What bottoms go best with a cropped party top?

A: Since crop tops are mostly fitted, it is best to wear tighter bottoms, depending on the occasion. For example, if it’s a beach party, shorts or ripped jeans would do the job, but for a night event, you should go with skinny jeans. But, if you’re at a cocktail party, pair your cropped party top with a knee-length bodycon skirt, as this look falls under the cocktail dress code while looking fabulous.

