Make Fabulous Updos With the Best Spiral Hair Ties

Look for High-Quality Materials

Hair ties are a must-have item for anyone with long hair. Whether it’s to tame your flyaways or just keep your hair out of your face, they’re an essential part of any hairstyling routine. Here are some things to consider before buying spiral hair ties:

The material of your hair ties can make a big difference in terms of effectiveness and longevity. Cheap hair ties are often made with low-quality plastics such as phthalates and latex that break easily and may even cause damage to your hair and scalp. These materials don’t hold your hair well enough to last for an entire day at work or school.

Ideally, it should be made from resilient materials that won’t snap under pressure from your head or catch on anything else in your purse or bag. Also, they should be stretchable enough to hold a decent amount of your hair without breaking free or blocking the blood circulation around your head.

While spiral hair ties that are made from silicone or TPU often have an attractive sheen, they aren’t as slippery as other kinds of ties—making them great for those who plan for a long day trip.

Consider Your Hair Texture

The texture is another factor to consider when buying your spiral hair tie. If you have wavy or curly hair, you may want to avoid using your hair tie as a ponytail holder. While it will work just fine at holding back the front of your hair, it can create some very interesting effects on the back of your head or can get stuck in the ringlets.

For those with straight locks who want an easy up-do that looks chic but doesn’t require much time or effort, then going with one of these versatile wonders is definitely a good idea. Just remember to tie them three times. Otherwise, they might slip out.

Will it Cause Hair Damage?

Some types of hair ties can be too rough on your hair, causing damage and breakage. While buying spiral hair types, look for ones that have a firm grip but don’t tug too hard on your strands or scalp.

Does it Fit Your Lifestyle?

When choosing a spiral hair tie, make sure that it fits into your lifestyle. For example, if you are someone who likes to swim you should ensure that you get one that is waterproof. Also, make sure it’s comfortable enough so you can wear it around your wrist or ankle if you plan on wearing your hair down during any time of the day.

Variety

While buying spiral hair ties, look for packs that offer several different colors and styles in one pack. There are plenty of options out there that include everything from neon colors to metallic details and even glittery patterns.