Make Fabulous Updos With the Best Spiral Hair Ties

Unlike those sticky rubber bands, these hair ties do not snag on your hair or snap with a little stretch. And since hair ties come in a variety of colors and sizes, you can use them as a bracelet to add a twist to your casual look! What’s not to love about that?
With all these amazing options, investing in one type of hair accessory can quickly become a daunting task. To help you out, we’ve curated a list of the top spiral hair ties of 2022 that will have you looking IG ready in no time.
The Leading Spiral Hair Ties of 2022 in Detail
Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties – Best Overall
Designed to prevent hair breakage, these hair ties spread out the tension on your scalp and allow you to sport a tight, sleek look without worrying about any headaches. Unlike rubber bands that snap out with a slight stretch, these hair ties stretch comfortably. So if you have textured hair or in the middle of a restorative hair journey, you can rest assured these will only give you TLC without the OMG.
Key Features
Available in different hues, you can also use these hair ties on wristbands to jazz up your casual outfit with a chic twist.
- Waterproof, hygienic material
- Elastic accommodate different hair types
- Might slide off from thin hair
Invisibobble Spiral Hair Ties – Budget-Friendly
Featuring an improved elasticity, these hair ties have a firm grip that keeps them in place, even if you have thin hair. These hair ties are non-soaking and hygienic, so they won’t leave your hair feeling gross after an intense workout session or a dip in a pool.
Key Features
Another awesome plus? Since they come in seven fabulous colors, you can match them with every outfit in your closet!
- Doesn’t leave creases
- Perfect for different hairstyles
- Doubles as a fashion accessory
- Might be small for thick hair
Basicconcepts Spiral Hair Ties – Best for Thick Hair
Key Features
These won’t damage your hair or cause breakage, and they’re gentle on even the curliest of locks. Coming in a pack of 10 amazing spiral hair ties in assorted colors, you can use one to match your look every single day of the week or switch up your style every day if that’s how you roll.
- Super strong grip
- Design is fashionable
- Might be too stretchy
Tailaimei Spiral Hair Ties – Most Durable
And even better? They’re waterproof and oilproof, so if you sweat or spill product on them you won’t have to worry about having to throw them away. Just rinse them off and keep on rocking.
Key Features
Featuring a unique design, these hair ties will not only keep your messy bun looking perfect but also ensure that your braid game is on point too. No one wants to see their hairstyle unraveled when it’s time for class or work.
- Premium material promotes maximum durability
- Waterproof and oil proof
- Comes in a pack of 20
- The colors are not so flattering
Pengxiaomei Spiral Hair Ties – Best Color Variety
Since they’re non-absorbent and waterproof, you can use them in the shower or at the beach without worrying about damage to your tresses. With their fun, versatile designs you can achieve a classic black and white combo or brighten up your day with some powder pink streaks.
Key Features
Your styling game is totally up to you, and these hair ties will let you show off both your style and unique personality.
- Strong grip
- Prevents hair breakage and tangles
- Might leave creases in the hair
How To Choose Top-Quality Spiral Hair Ties: A Buyer’s Guide
Look for High-Quality Materials
The material of your hair ties can make a big difference in terms of effectiveness and longevity. Cheap hair ties are often made with low-quality plastics such as phthalates and latex that break easily and may even cause damage to your hair and scalp. These materials don’t hold your hair well enough to last for an entire day at work or school.
Ideally, it should be made from resilient materials that won’t snap under pressure from your head or catch on anything else in your purse or bag. Also, they should be stretchable enough to hold a decent amount of your hair without breaking free or blocking the blood circulation around your head.
While spiral hair ties that are made from silicone or TPU often have an attractive sheen, they aren’t as slippery as other kinds of ties—making them great for those who plan for a long day trip.
Consider Your Hair Texture
The texture is another factor to consider when buying your spiral hair tie. If you have wavy or curly hair, you may want to avoid using your hair tie as a ponytail holder. While it will work just fine at holding back the front of your hair, it can create some very interesting effects on the back of your head or can get stuck in the ringlets.
For those with straight locks who want an easy up-do that looks chic but doesn’t require much time or effort, then going with one of these versatile wonders is definitely a good idea. Just remember to tie them three times. Otherwise, they might slip out.
Will it Cause Hair Damage?
Some types of hair ties can be too rough on your hair, causing damage and breakage. While buying spiral hair types, look for ones that have a firm grip but don’t tug too hard on your strands or scalp.
Does it Fit Your Lifestyle?
When choosing a spiral hair tie, make sure that it fits into your lifestyle. For example, if you are someone who likes to swim you should ensure that you get one that is waterproof. Also, make sure it’s comfortable enough so you can wear it around your wrist or ankle if you plan on wearing your hair down during any time of the day.
Variety
While buying spiral hair ties, look for packs that offer several different colors and styles in one pack. There are plenty of options out there that include everything from neon colors to metallic details and even glittery patterns.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!