Make Mother Nature Proud With the Best Reusable Cotton Rounds

Whether you’re a blooming eco warrior or have a seasoned eye for environmentally-friendly products, revising your vanity is never a bad idea. No matter how much we love to wear makeup, disposable waste is a dark side of this industry that no one can deny. Tons of plastic bottles, jars, tubes and other containers end up in the ocean every year. However one of the biggest culprits of waste from the makeup industry is disposable makeup wipes. They work extremely well, but once they’re done they’re nothing but (*insert eye roll*) trash.

The best part about these cotton rounds is that most of them provide similar or sometimes even better performance than disposable wipes. So if you’re worried you’re sacrificing quality for the environment, you can rest assured this product came to slay.

To help you out, we’ve curated a list of the best reusable cotton rounds of 2022!

Comparing the Best Reusable Cotton Round

ProCIV – Best Overall

These reusable cotton rounds from ProCIV are as good for your skin as they are for Mama Earth. Their texture is perfect for removing makeup from cheeks, neck, nose and forehead. These rounds are soft enough that you can even use them on your eyes without worrying about abrasion or any other similar issues. Plus, once you’ve removed the makeup you can just toss the rounds in a washer. This exceptional mix of efficient performance, safe texture and easy cleaning process make these the best reusable cotton rounds.
Pros
  • Extremely soft to the skin
  • Can be used safely around eyes
Cons
  • Can be a bit slippery

Greenzla – Efficient makeup removal

Greenzla reusable cotton rounds offer exceptional makeup removing performance in an eco-friendly package. These green wipes suck out makeup like a vacuum cleaner without any negative effects on your skin. Its texture is rough enough to dig up even the toughest of makeup while also being soft enough for your eyes and other sensitive areas. It’s also thick enough to allow for use on both sides.

Another totally awesome plus? Once you’ve used all 20 of the cotton rounds included in this pack, you can just put them in the included pull-string laundry bag and toss it into a washer.

Pros
  • Eco-friendly, zero waste design
  • Soft enough to use around eyes
  • Comes with a bag for easy storage
Cons
  • Color might fade over time

wegreeco – Multicolor design

Most reusable cotton round packs consist of only one color, and that’s usually white. While simple at the face, this uniformity can lead to confusion between which towels were used when—and these multi-colored reusable makeup pads from wegreeco are a perfect solution for this.

You can also color code the wipes for different areas of your face, like designating pink just for your eyes or lips. And even if you don’t care about the colors, these are still amazing cotton rounds that will rid your skin of makeup in a single wipe.

Pros
  • Gorgeous pink, blue and white colors
  • Come with a machine safe laundry bag
Cons
  • Colors might fade after washing with detergent

Green Estate – Gentle operation

One of the biggest appeals of disposable makeup wipes is their soft feel, and the Green Estate reusable cotton rounds recreate that comfy feel perfectly. Their soft microfiber side is ideal for wiping skin gently, while the towel-like side pulls out makeup with exceptional efficiency. These are also the perfect wipes for folks with sensitive skin. Adding to its awesomeness, one amazing side benefit of investing in these wipes is their eco-friendliness. Not only do these save the planet by being fully reusable, but Green Estate also plants a tree for every package sold.
Pros
  • One tree planted on each sale
  • Comes with a product warranty
  • Comes with a sturdy mesh laundry bag
Cons
  • Towel side can fray over time

PHOGARY – Great value

PHOGARY reusable cotton rounds make quality and eco-friendly makeup removal accessible to everyone with their amazing value proposition. This pack of 16 wipes costs less than many 10 packs while also maintaining a high-quality standard. Each round in this pack will clean your skin perfectly without any harmful side effects, and one attribute you won’t see in other cotton rounds is their long-term durability. This means that you can continue using the cotton rounds long after their initial unpackaging and still get that soft, fresh feel you experienced upon initial opening.
Pros
  • Exceptional value for your hard-earned money
  • Made from completely organic materials
  • Last for a long time
Cons
  • The laundry bag is sub par

A Buyer’s Guide to Finding the Best Reusable Cotton Rounds

Reusable cotton rounds often sound too good to be true. They offer similar or even better performance to disposable wipes while also reducing waste to pretty much zero. Some of these rounds are even biodegradable, so you can use them for months or even years, throw them out and they’ll still not pollute the environment. 

Material Quality

The first critical factor to examine in any reusable cotton rounds is their material quality, and there are two main reasons behind that. First are the performance side of things since their ability to remove makeup is directly proportional to their material quality. High-grade organic cotton will be soft on the skin, safe for sensitive areas like the eyes and excellent at pulling away even the toughest of cosmetic products. 

The second reason to look for high material quality is long-term durability and lifespan. Generally, the more times you can use a reusable product, the better. This is because cotton rounds that will stay functional for years are preferable over the ones that will fall apart within the first few months. 

Edge Stitching 

The actual wipe wart of the cotton rounds is not very durable on its own. If left unstitched, it will start fraying from the edges, eventually breaking into nothing but threads. That’s why a protective border is stitched around these rounds to keep them functional for longer. The quality of this stitch might seem like a trivial attribute, but it will directly affect your experience with the rounds. For example, stitching with a hard thread will cause abrasion when rubbing against your skin. On the other hand, stitching with low-quality thread will fall apart sooner, leaving the cotton round unprotected. 

Unfortunately, most reusable cotton rounds on the internet do not mention anything about the stitching on the product page. In this case, your best choice for sourcing information is customer reviews. Search for reviews mentioning the stitching and notice the companions. If you see anything about abrasion or rashes, move on to the next cotton round pack. 

Double-Sided Operation 

Double-sided reusable cotton rounds have two distinct textures on each side. One of these textures is a smooth microfiber that cleans your skin from the top without digging any further. This is ideal for removing surface makeup and dirt from your most sensitive areas, like the eyes. On the other end of the conversation is the towel-like surface that is a bit rougher and smooth enough to avoid any issues.

This double-sided operation is not essential, and cotton rounds with the same texture on either side are perfectly usable as well. In fact, some folks prefer the same-sided rounds for their ease of use and cleaning. Also, since the rougher side might cause some issues for folks with sensitive skin these reusable cotton rounds should be used with an extra gentle hand. 

Color

Most reusable cotton wipes are white, and that is great. It is easy to see if you’ve removed all the makeup or not on a white wipe, and they also look better in your makeup kit. That said, colorful wipes have their benefits as well. For example, you can delegate each color to a specific part of your face, or you can share them with someone without having to worry about an accidental mixup.

People Also Asked

Q: Can I bleach reusable cotton rounds?

A: No, you cannot use bleach for cleaning reusable cotton rounds. Bleach can degrade their soft texture and cause their stitching to break, and it will also ruin colored rounds. If you’re looking to achieve a softer hued fabric, consider purchasing from a brand that has your preferred color choice in mind.

Q: Can I use both sides of my reusable cotton rounds?

A: Yes and no. The answer to this depends on the thickness of your cotton rounds, as well as the texture on either side. For thick rounds with the same soft texture on both sides, you can go ahead and do this. As for thin wipes and double-sided cotton rounds, you should pay special attention to how often you clean them to avoid build up.

Q: How long do reusable cotton rounds last?

A: Super high-quality reusable cotton rounds can stay perfectly functional for up to five years. However the average is somewhere around the three year mark.

