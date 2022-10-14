Nourish and Moisturize Your Hair With the Best Conditioners for Curly Hair

Choosing a Conditioner According to Your Curl Type

While searching for a conditioner for curly hair, you’ll encounter hundreds, if not thousands of different products. Some provide light moisturization, while others deliver huge doses of hydration to make your curls more manageable. The product you choose depends on what your hair needs. Here’s a buyer’s guide to help you figure out the right hair conditioner for your needs.

Did you know that curly hair has different types? That’s right, every curl, spiral, coil, and kink is not only completely different, they are all unique to the person who has them. Curly hair is typically classified into four categories — Types 1,2, 3, and 4, and each has subcategories A, B, and C. Let’s look at these in detail.

Type 1

Type 1 is basically straight hair. It lies completely flat when coming out of the follicle. The smooth texture allows natural oils to travel down the hair, making it shiny and healthy.

Type 1A hair is mostly straight hair that does not hold a curl, 1B is straight hair that stays flat because of minimal volume, and 1C is thick, straight hair that frizzes easily.

Type 2

This is where the actual curls start coming in. Type 2 signifies the special wavy hair pattern that is not straight but not exactly coily.

Type 2A hair has wavy, hardly-there curls. This curl type is prone to frizz, so you may need to tame it. Use lightweight conditioners, as anything creamy or oily can kill the curl pattern by weighing it down.

Type 2B hair has a loose curl with a cool beachy vibe. The pattern is often referred to as an ‘S shape’ curl or wave, because of the S pattern present throughout the hair. You can use a leave-in conditioner to keep the pattern intact and protect it from frizz.

Type 2C features coarse, thick waves, often referred to as deep waves. It is quite close to the traditional curl but does not hit the actual mark. 2C may be easy to style but is extremely prone to frizz. You should get a hair mask or conditioner to achieve a healthy, frizz-free glow.

Type 3

More typical curls start from Type 3. This curl type varies widely, with different products working well for 3A, 3B, and 3C hair types.

Type 3A is the traditional spiral curl that you can wrap around your finger. It is important to not shampoo your 3A curls frequently, as this can dry your luscious locks. Using a leave-in conditioner keeps them in great shape.

Hair type 3B has a tighter curl pattern, often with a spring-back. Shampooing this hair type also dries it out. Instead, you should opt for conditioners that help it retain moisture.

Type 3C can have various curls and patterns. From a zigzag pattern to corkscrew-shaped curls, 3C includes them all. This curl type tends to be on the coarser side, so you have to give it serious care. Applying creamy leave-in conditioner helps it thrive.

Type 4

This type comprises curls so tight that they are termed as coils. Type 4A curls are so coily that you can fit a toothpick inside. Since they can wrap around themselves, you have to ensure they are always hydrated and nourished. Use a thick and creamy leave-in conditioner to lock in the moisture.

Type 4B appears more zigzaggy than curly. It also experiences regular breakage, so constant hydration is a must.

4C hair is the curliest of all hair types. These coils wrap around themselves and stay packed together close to your head. This hair type is very fragile and needs moisturization at every step. You can care for them using a heavy and oily conditioner.

What Should You Consider Before Purchasing a Conditioner for Curly Hair

Now that you know about the different curl types, here are some things that you should consider before buying a conditioner for curly hair.

Porosity

Porosity refers to how quickly your hair absorbs moisture. Does it become wet quickly? Or, does your hair take time to soak up? Check this by taking a small section of your hair and dipping the ends in water.

If it sinks, your hair has a high porosity. Use water-based products to make your strands look good without being weighed down. If your hair floats, you have non-porous hair and need denser conditioners to infiltrate it. Lastly, if your hair hangs in the middle, you’ll have a tougher time finding the perfect conditioner for curly hair.

Elasticity

Elasticity is the hair’s ability to bounce back after the spiral has been stretched. Pull at one of your curly locks. Does it spring back into its original shape? Or does it flatten out?

If it bounces back, your hair is very elastic. But if it does not resume its original curl, your hair lacks elasticity.