Nourish and Moisturize Your Hair With the Best Conditioners for Curly Hair

Highly rated conditioners for curly hair
People with curly hair may have to spend a little extra time on their hair every morning in order to achieve the perfect look. Everyone may have their own styling routine, but one thing they can’t do without is a high-quality conditioner.

That said, picking the right conditioner for curly hair is a science in itself. Choose a light one, and your strands will be begging for moisture. Go for an oily option, and it might weigh your locks down so they lose their shape.

That’s why this guide has rounded up the highest-rated conditioners for curly hair in 2022. Whether your hair is laid-back or surrounds your face in tight springy coils, you’ll find useful information to help you make the right choice.

Detailing the Top Conditioners for Curly Hair of 2022

SheaMoisture Curl & Shine Conditioner – Best Overall

conditioner for curly hair reviews
The SheaMoisture Curl & Shine Conditioner is a trusted option among curl heads who rely on its products to nourish and protect their locks. With coconut oil, silk protein, and neem oil content, this luscious conditioner deeply penetrates your hair to moisturize it from within. It makes your hair soft and smooth so it gleams with a natural shine.

Infused with fair-trade shea butter, this conditioner for curly hair helps repair dry and damaged hair. It carries a lingering hibiscus and coconut scent that makes your curls smell fabulous. It made it to the top of this list for its deep conditioning ingredients and a refreshing fragrance.

Pros
  • Enhances your curl pattern
  • Hydrates the hair from within
  • Contains fair-trade shea butter
Cons
  • Difficult to pump out

Maui Moisture Curl Conditioner – Most Affordable

conditioner for curly hair reviews
Our next pick is the Maui Moisture Curl Conditioner is an ultra-hydrating conditioner for thirsty curls. Made with ingredients like coconut oil, plumeria extract, aloe vera juice, and papaya butter, this option is practically a tropical fruit smoothie. It is rich in oily compounds that will nourish your hair to bring the bounce back.

It has a creamy texture that spreads cleanly and evenly on your hair. This conditioner for curly hair helps lock in moisture and keep your hair silky. You will notice that your hair is smooth and more manageable just after a single wash.

Pros
  • Rich in hydrating compounds
  • Spreads quickly and evenly
  • Carries an amazingly refreshing scent
Cons
  • Heavy for thin hair

Garnier Fructis Curl Nourish Conditioner – Most Versatile

conditioner for curly hair reviews
The Garnier Fructis Curl Nourish Conditioner is enriched with protein which is the main constituent of hair. Its paraben and sulfate-free formula contains vitamin B3, vitamin B6, an exclusive combination, and lots of plant and fruit-derived extracts to make your hair stronger, shinier, and healthy looking.

With the goodness of coconut oil, jojoba oil, and macadamia oil, this conditioner for curly hair makes your curl pattern more defined, smooth, and free of frizz. Plus, this option comes as a three-pack, offering you more value for your money. This option is great for all types of curl patterns.

Pros
  • Boasts a sulfate and paraben-free formulation
  • Suitable for coils, curls, and waves
  • Comes as a pack of three
Cons

Carol’s Daughter Hair Milk Conditioner – Great for Co-washing

conditioner for curly hair reviews
The Carol’s Daughter Hair Milk Conditioner boasts a deep moisturizing formula that nourishes your hair from roots to tips. This amazing hair conditioner is moisturizing enough to define and condition delicate curls without weighing them down. It is the top conditioner for curly hair because it is made with Agave nectar that hydrates and quickly detangles your hair.

Its cleansing properties make this product suitable for co-washing. This conditioner for curly hair is sulfate-free, color-safe, and has no lather, so you can use it regularly without any worries. It is rich enough to quench your hair’s thirst but light enough to keep it bouncy.

Pros
  • Moisturizes and detangles your curls
  • Suitable for co-washing
  • Cleansing formula removes impurities
Cons
  • Scent is a bit strong

Pure Nature Moroccan Argan Oil Conditioner – Great for Damaged Hair

conditioner for curly hair reviews
If you are having difficulty in managing your curly mane because of damage, the Pure Nature Moroccan Argan Oil Conditioner is a suitable choice for you. This conditioner is brimming with the goodness of seasonally harvested argan oil​. Plus, it also helps restore and protect your hair with its collagen protein and keratin enriched formula.

This is a natural product that is made using only sustainable ​argan oil and cruelty-free practices. It makes your hair appear more luxurious, smooth, and free from wild frizz. Being free from harsh chemicals, this conditioner for curly hair not only makes your curls more manageable, but also makes them soft and shiny.

Pros
  • Made using cruelty-free practices
  • Free from harsh chemicals
  • Makes your curls more defined
Cons
  • Oily formula can weigh your curls down

Buying Guide: Conditioners for Curly Hair

While searching for a conditioner for curly hair, you’ll encounter hundreds, if not thousands of different products. Some provide light moisturization, while others deliver huge doses of hydration to make your curls more manageable. The product you choose depends on what your hair needs. Here’s a buyer’s guide to help you figure out the right hair conditioner for your needs.

Choosing a Conditioner According to Your Curl Type

Did you know that curly hair has different types? That’s right, every curl, spiral, coil, and kink is not only completely different, they are all unique to the person who has them. Curly hair is typically classified into four categories — Types 1,2, 3, and 4, and each has subcategories A, B, and C. Let’s look at these in detail. 

Type 1

Type 1 is basically straight hair. It lies completely flat when coming out of the follicle. The smooth texture allows natural oils to travel down the hair, making it shiny and healthy.

Type 1A hair is mostly straight hair that does not hold a curl, 1B is straight hair that stays flat because of minimal volume, and 1C is thick, straight hair that frizzes easily. 

Type 2

This is where the actual curls start coming in. Type 2 signifies the special wavy hair pattern that is not straight but not exactly coily. 

Type 2A hair has wavy, hardly-there curls. This curl type is prone to frizz, so you may need to tame it. Use lightweight conditioners, as anything creamy or oily can kill the curl pattern by weighing it down. 

Type 2B hair has a loose curl with a cool beachy vibe. The pattern is often referred to as an ‘S shape’ curl or wave, because of the S pattern present throughout the hair. You can use a leave-in conditioner to keep the pattern intact and protect it from frizz. 

Type 2C features coarse, thick waves, often referred to as deep waves. It is quite close to the traditional curl but does not hit the actual mark. 2C may be easy to style but is extremely prone to frizz. You should get a hair mask or conditioner to achieve a healthy, frizz-free glow. 

Type 3

More typical curls start from Type 3. This curl type varies widely, with different products working well for 3A, 3B, and 3C hair types. 

Type 3A is the traditional spiral curl that you can wrap around your finger. It is important to not shampoo your 3A curls frequently, as this can dry your luscious locks. Using a leave-in conditioner keeps them in great shape. 

Hair type 3B has a tighter curl pattern, often with a spring-back. Shampooing this hair type also dries it out. Instead, you should opt for conditioners that help it retain moisture. 

Type 3C can have various curls and patterns. From a zigzag pattern to corkscrew-shaped curls, 3C includes them all. This curl type tends to be on the coarser side, so you have to give it serious care. Applying creamy leave-in conditioner helps it thrive. 

Type 4

This type comprises curls so tight that they are termed as coils. Type 4A curls are so coily that you can fit a toothpick inside. Since they can wrap around themselves, you have to ensure they are always hydrated and nourished. Use a thick and creamy leave-in conditioner to lock in the moisture. 

Type 4B appears more zigzaggy than curly. It also experiences regular breakage, so constant hydration is a must. 

4C hair is the curliest of all hair types. These coils wrap around themselves and stay packed together close to your head. This hair type is very fragile and needs moisturization at every step. You can care for them using a heavy and oily conditioner. 

What Should You Consider Before Purchasing a Conditioner for Curly Hair

Now that you know about the different curl types, here are some things that you should consider before buying a conditioner for curly hair. 

Porosity 

Porosity refers to how quickly your hair absorbs moisture. Does it become wet quickly? Or, does your hair take time to soak up? Check this by taking a small section of your hair and dipping the ends in water. 

If it sinks, your hair has a high porosity. Use water-based products to make your strands look good without being weighed down. If your hair floats, you have non-porous hair and need denser conditioners to infiltrate it. Lastly, if your hair hangs in the middle, you’ll have a tougher time finding the perfect conditioner for curly hair. 

Elasticity 

Elasticity is the hair’s ability to bounce back after the spiral has been stretched. Pull at one of your curly locks. Does it spring back into its original shape? Or does it flatten out?

If it bounces back, your hair is very elastic. But if it does not resume its original curl, your hair lacks elasticity. 

People Also Asked

Q: Does curly hair need conditioner?

A: If you have curly or wavy hair, conditioner is a must for maintaining the texture. The thicker and curlier your hair is, the more moisture it needs, so you should always use a conditioner for curly hair to keep it hydrated and full of life.

Q: How often should I condition my curly hair?

A: Curly hair benefits from frequent conditioning. It tends to be on the dryer side, so the extra moisturization is always welcome. You should condition your curly hair daily or every other day.

Q: Is leave-in conditioner good for curly hair?

A: Leave-in conditioner is beneficial for almost all hair types, including curly hair. You will find them particularly useful if your hair is damaged or tends to remain dry and coarse.

