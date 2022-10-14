Nurture Your Hair With the Best Shampoo Bars

What Is a Shampoo Bar?

Shampoo bars are small, soap-like bars that are meant for cleaning your hair. They come in solid form and do not contain any harsh additives, which are often found in regular shampoos. Overall, shampoo bars require less packaging than regular liquid shampoos and generally last longer than them, too.

A big positive about shampoo bars is that they’re incredibly beneficial for the environment as they leave behind less waste. Plus a lot of people that have made the switch to shampoo bars constantly mention the change they’ve noticed in the overall health and condition of their hair.

What Are the Different Types of Shampoo Bars?

Sodium lauryl sulfate bars

Sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) Bars provide a cleanse similar to that of regular liquid shampoo. That said, they contain surfactant cleansers which can be harsh on your hair and may strip your hair of essential oils. As a result, they might not be a great option for people with curly hair.

Sodium coco-sulfate bars

Sodium coco-sulfate bars don’t leave your scalp dry or strip away the essential oils from your hair. They contain a medium-strength surfactant cleanser that is not as harsh as SLS while still providing a good deep clean. This may be a good choice for users who want good lather but feel that SLS is a bit too harsh for their hair.

Isethionate or methosulfate bars

Sodium cocoyl isethionate and behentrimonium methosulfate bars are sulfate-free cleansers that are a bit weak as compared to other shampoo bars. These bars provide you with a deeper cleanse, removing the oil and dirt from your hair, and are amazing for the health of your scalp or if you want a gentler alternative for your hair.

Natural soap-based bars

Natural soap-based bars are usually weak cleansers and require a supply of soft water to work properly. Surfactant and cleansing ingredients like natural soapnuts, saponified oils, and glucosides are types of natural soap-based bars. Using these bars helps you avoid leaving any oily, soapy, or waxy residue on the hair, and they are very successful when used in combination with a dash of low-pH apple cider vinegar

The Transition Period and How To Get Through It

If you have been a regular user of bottled shampoo then you will most likely have leftover residue from using these products. Therefore, the natural oils on your scalp and in your hair will require time to adjust which may lead to your hair getting dry or greasy. The time required for your hair to adjust is referred to as the ‘transition period’, and it usually takes around three weeks until your hair adjusts and you start to experience the benefits.

This transition period is different for different people and some people may not have a transition period at all. As more plastic-free products start to appear on the market, we’re seeing that a lot of them don’t require you to go through any transition period at all.

You can also use vinegar after you’ve rinsed your hair using a shampoo bar. What this does is help to even out the pH levels on your scalp and cut through any built-up residue.

How To Choose a Shampoo Bar

The pH value

The pH value is an important parameter when you are considering buying a shampoo bar. Since the human scalp and hair are a bit acidic, a shampoo bar with a pH value between five and 6.5 is ideal. A pH value that’s seven or higher will raise the negative electrical charges of the hair fibers, causing increased friction between the fibers. This increased friction leads to fiber breakage and cuticle damage.

Transition period

Because soap-based shampoo typically has a higher pH value, it might take a while for your hair and scalp to adjust. The transition period differs for every person and can range anywhere from one week to several weeks or months. Luckily, syndet shampoo bars can be an alternative if you want to avoid this transition period.

Hard water vs. soft water

Soap-based shampoo performs poorly in hard water. They leave behind soap scum on your scalp which can lead to clogging of pores. This increases scalp irritation and makes your scalp itchy and flaky. You might also notice more hair loss because of this. If you are going to use hard water, then you should choose syndet shampoo bars since they use surfactants to create lather in all water types.

Ingredients

The composition of ingredients is something you should consider before buying shampoo. This is because the type of ingredients should be suited to your hair type. For example, a hemp-based shampoo bar may sound natural and healthy, but may not be suitable for an oily scalp. Similarly, a charcoal-based shampoo bar may be unsuitable for someone who has a dry scalp.