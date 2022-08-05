If you’re someone who’s prone to stashing your handbags with trinkets, makeup products or electronic devices, you might risk your documents getting crumbled, lost or damaged. Maybe you’ve tried to put them in a travel wallet, but you’ve been disappointed by the low-quality materials and poor design. If this sounds like you, then it’s time to invest in a passport holder.
*Deep exhale*
Designed with globetrotters in mind, these handy little cases keep your cards and documents together in one place. To help you out, we’ve put together a list of the top passport holders of 2022!
Comparing the Top Passport Holders of 2022
Pascacoo Passport Holder – Best overall
Featuring an RFID blocking shield, this holder allows you to scan your passport without any struggle, which is especially important if you’re traveling internationally and want to be prepared for unexpected events.
Key Features
What’s even better is that this passport holder has an elastic clip for added security. Championing our list with soft feel, sleek design and durable, eco-friendly materials, this passport holder is sure to become your favorite travel companion!
- Multi-functional elastic design
- Backed by a one-year warranty
- Advanced technology for maximum security
- Some may find the material a stiff
Lewis N. Clark Passport Holder – Sleek design
It also has a TravelDry fabric lining that will help keep your passport safe from moisture, ensuring that the information inside stays safe and sound. The exterior features multiple pockets for storing your boarding pass and other travel documents, as well as a clear ID window for easy identification at security checkpoints.
Key Features
Featuring high-quality rip-stop nylon, this passport holder is light enough to slip in your pocket. With a slimline design and multiple compartments, this accessory is sure to resolve your travel document organizing issues.
- Features multiple compartments
- Smooth zippers for easy access
- Adjustable neck strap
- Seams aren’t very durable
Acdream Passport Holder – Aesthetic design
Comes equipped with advanced RFID blocking technology, it prevents 13.56 MHz or higher RFID signals from accessing your documents to keep them secure. It features nine different pockets to store your boarding pass, business card and vaccine proofs.
Key Features
Having a lightweight and slim design, you can easily slip it into a pocket or bag for quick access without making your pockets bulky. This wallet comes in different colors and patterns, so you can find one that fits your style!
- Available in a range of colors
- Can accommodate different items
- A bit more expensive than its competitors
Amazon Basics Passport Holder – Affordable choice
Made from durable nylon, this can withstand the wear and tear of frequent use. The RFID blocking material keeps your personal information safe from prying eyes.
Key Features
Having a full-length zippered pocket with a micromesh internal pocket, this passport holder makes it easy to organize your boarding pass or other travel documents on the go. Plus, it has dedicated slots for cards and currency, so you’ll always be ready for whatever comes your way on your next trip.
- Exterior pocket for quicker access
- Nylon construction for added durability
- Zippered pocket to keep paper documents
- Only available in black
Hero Travel Supply Passport Holder – Water-resistant
Being small enough to wear comfortably in a backpack or purse, this passport holder is large enough to fit all of your travel documents and identification cards securely so they don’t get lost or damaged during travel.
Key Features
It also has RFID blocking technology to keep your information safe from unwanted access or theft. Available in five different colors, there’s one that will match any outfit or luggage set. And since it’s super lightweight and compact, it won’t take up much room in your luggage, either!
- Secure stitching for maximum durability
- Features four spacious pockets
- Design is not aesthetically pleasing
How to Choose the Right Passport Holder: A Buyer’s Guide
Factors to Consider While Shopping for a Passport Holder
Material
From vinyl to leather, passport holders are available in a range of materials. Leather is one of the most popular materials among travelers because of its durability and stylish design. But it can be quite expensive. If you are looking for something more affordable, nowadays there are options that look almost identical to real leather but don’t cost as much.
Durability
Whether you travel frequently or just take a trip once every few years, you want something that’s going to last a lifetime. It should also have sturdy seams and a scratch-resistant finish to offer great value for the money invested.
With scratch-resistant finishes, you can ensure that your passport remains in good condition for many years to come. Strong seams and reinforced stitching provide extra protection against wear and tear over time so you can rest easy knowing that your travel essentials are safe with you at all times. If possible, choose one with a zipper closure so that nothing falls out accidentally when opening it up while traveling.
RFID technology
For enhanced security, make sure the passport holder you choose comes equipped with a built-in RFID chip. These chips provide an extra layer of protection against unauthorized access to your personal data when traveling through airports and train stations.
Compartments
Another thing that you should think about before buying a new passport holder is the compartment that it has inside it. Extra compartments will allow you to carry more things with ease such as credit cards and IDs. It also helps if the compartments are separated by dividers so that you can easily fish out whatever item you need without having to rummage through everything else inside it.
Design
The design of the passport holder will depend on your personal preferences and needs. Some people prefer minimalist designs while others will feature embossing, zips, and shoulder straps.
Color variety
From rose gold to class black, there are many color options available for passport holders today.
How Much Does a Passport Holder Cost?
The cost of a passport holder varies widely depending on its size and whether it’s custom-made or mass-produced. For example, a basic leather passport case can be purchased for about $20 at many department stores. On the other hand, a custom passport case with embossing may cost between $50-$100.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!