Prevent Foot Pain With the Best Arch Support Insoles

One of the healthiest things to do is get into the habit of walking. It’s easy on your joints and it helps you stay in shape. If you have foot pain, however, walking can be difficult. Even if you have good shoes, the wrong arch support can cause pain in your feet, ankles, and knees. The right arch support insoles can help correct this problem and allow you to walk without pain.

With the right insoles, you’ll be able to walk further and longer, burning more calories and getting a great workout. Since there’s so many types of support insoles available, it can be difficult to know which one is right for you.

We’ve researched and found the highest-rated arch support insoles for 2022. These insoles have been designed to provide maximum comfort and support so you can walk without pain.

Detailing the Top Arch Support Insoles of 2022

Superfeet Arch Support Insoles – Best Overall

Without proper support, walking can be tough in the long run. We’ve got just the thing for you if you’re looking to give the arch of your foot some support. Superfeet Trailblazer Arch Support Insoles are designed to provide weight-defying support and reduce fatigue on even the most strenuous hikes. They feature a women’s-specific EVOLyte carbon fiber stabilizer cap and a deep, slim heel cup that helps keep your foot in place. Plus, the H.I.T. pod provides extra cushioning and impact for rocky descents. 

These support insoles also feature Aerospring Ascent Dual Comfort Foam, which provides reliable stability and all-day comfort. These great insoles are made in the USA, so the quality is very high. The material is also antimicrobial and machine-washable, so you can keep them fresh and clean after every use, making it the best overall choice on the market.

Pros
  • Made from premium materials
  • Easy to get a good fit
  • Perfect motion control
  • Great for addressing foot pain
Cons
  • Some may find them too thin

WALK·HERO Arch Support Insoles – Best for Sensitive Feet

Are your feet tired at the end of the day? Do they ache, throb, or just feel plain old worn out? Well, it sounds like you might need the WALK·HERO Plantar Fasciitis Arch Support Insoles. These insoles are designed to cushion and support your feet all day long, making it easier for you to get up and go without feeling that tell-tale heel pain. These insoles come with various features to help you get the most out of them. 

They have a deep heel cup to protect your heel during impact and an EVA material that is excellent for shock absorption and foot fatigue. The fabric is also breathable to keep your feet feeling cool and dry even when you’re on the go. They’re designed for everyday use, so you can put them in any type of shoe and still get the support you need. 

Pros
  • Excellent for cushioning and support
  • Deep heel cup for protection
  • EVA material for shock absorption
  • Breathable fabric designed for everyday use
Cons
  • Sizing may not be accurate for everyone

Dr. Scholl’s Arch Support Insoles – Most Comfortable

Nothing says comfort like a pair of Dr. Scholl’s Tri-Comfort Arch Support Insoles. These insoles were designed with your feet in mind, providing targeted cushioning and support for the heel, arch, and ball of the foot. With FlexiSpring Arch Support, you can customize the level of support to match your foot’s needs. Whether you’re wearing dressy, casual, or work shoes, these insoles will fit easily and keep your feet comfortable all day long. 

Made from high-quality materials, these insoles are built to last. To be on the safe side, replace them every six months or when you notice significant wear. With a low price tag, keeping your feet happy and comfortable all year is easy. 

Pros
  • Comfort and support for the heel
  • Targeted cushioning for maximum comfort
  • Customizable foot support
  • High-quality materials
Cons
  • Needs to be replaced regularly

Brison Arch Support Insoles – Best for Women

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have your feet feel amazing every day? Introducing the Brison Arch Support Insoles. These incredible insoles provide heavy-duty shock absorption and pain relief, making them perfect for those with flat feet or high arches. The anatomical shape of the insoles helps distribute weight correctly and allows for a complete sense of control when walking, running, or hiking. 

Made from high-quality materials, these insoles are durable and built to last. Additionally, these insoles are versatile and can be worn with a wide variety of shoe types. 

Pros
  • Heavy duty shock absorption
  • Helps with flat feet and high arches
  • Durable and long-lasting
  • It may help reduce shoe size 
Cons
  • Some may find them too thick

EasyFeet Arch Support Insoles – Best Value

It is time to let go of foot pain and get your life back on track with the EasyFeet Arch Support Insoles. These insoles come podiatrist-recommended to help with plantar fasciitis, high arches, flat feet, pronation, and more. The orthotic inserts will fit into any type of shoe and provide the support and pain relief you need to get through your day. With a shock-absorbing effect and deep heel cradle, your feet will be thanking you in no time.

The build quality on these insoles is top-notch, with a hard TPU arch support and cushioning layer with a PU memory foam base. The cover is also breathable and will reduce friction and heat build-up. If you can’t get used to them or find some issues in the insoles, there is a 100% satisfaction guarantee. 

Pros
  • Helps with many foot conditions
  • Deep heel cradle for support
  • Shock-absorbing effect
  • Breathable cover reduces friction
Cons
  • May take some getting used to

Buyer’s Guide to Finding Arch Support Insoles

If you are confused by all of the types of arch support insoles available, here is a helpful guide to help you out. 

Types of Arch Support Insoles

Rigid orthotic arch support

Rigid orthotic arch support insoles usually are for individuals who have moderate to severe overpronation. They are made from a rigid material that does not compress, making them ideal for correcting alignment issues. 

Semi-rigid orthotic arch support

Semi-rigid orthotic arch support insoles are designed for people with mild to moderate overpronation. They are made from a semi-rigid material that offers flexibility, making them more comfortable than rigid insoles. 

Cushioned arch support

Cushioned arch support insoles are designed for people with pain in the arch or heel of the foot. Since it is made from a cushion-like material, it’s effective at absorbing shock and reducing the strain on your joints. 

Flat cushion insole

Flat footed people know the struggles of finding an insole that suits the shape of their feet. Flat cushion insoles help support the flat or low arch of your feet by providing them with a proper setting. 

Benefits of Using Arch Support Insoles

Helps prevent arch pain and plantar fasciitis

One of the most common reasons people seek out arch support insoles is to relieve arch-related pain, including plantar fasciitis. Arch support helps distribute your weight more evenly across your foot, taking pressure off sensitive areas like the arch. 

Prevents over-pronation of the foot

Another common issue that arch support insoles can help with is overpronation. This occurs when your foot rolls inward too much when you walk or run and can lead to pain in the feet, ankles, knees, and hips. Arch support helps to correct this problem by supporting the arch and preventing the foot from rolling inward too much.

Gives support to people who stand a lot

If you have a job requiring you to stand for long periods of time, you may experience pain in your feet and legs. The constant pressure on your feet can cause them to collapse inward. Arch support insoles can help by supporting your feet and preventing them from collapsing.

Reduces the severity of Morton’s neuroma

Morton’s neuroma is a medical condition that happens when the nerves in your feet are compressed for long periods of time. This can cause severe pain, tingling, and numbness in your feet. These insoles give you better support and lessen the pressure on the nerves of the feet. In the long run, it helps reduce the symptoms of the disease.

Lessens foot pain in the toes and ball of feet

If you have pain in the toes or ball of your feet, arch support insoles can help. These soles help the balls of your feet feel supported while helping the foot distribute weight better. Not only will it make your feet hurt less, but you’ll be less likely to injure them in the long run.

Aids athletes with shock absorption

Arch support insoles can also be beneficial for athletes. They help the feet absorb shock and aids in proper athletic footing. This can help reduce the risk of injury and improve performance.

Perfect for people with diabetes and arthritis

Arch support insoles are also perfect for people with diabetes and arthritis. This is because they support the feet and help distribute your weight evenly. This can help to reduce pain and prevent further injury.

How To Buy the Right Insoles for You

Insole sizing

Sizing varies by brand, so it’s essential to measure your foot and check the size chart of the insoles you’re interested in before purchasing. When you’re trying on arch support insoles, make sure to wear them with the shoes you’ll be using them in. This will help you get a feel for how they fit and whether they’re comfortable.

Insole placement

If you’re unsure how to place your insoles, look at the instructions that come with them. Generally, you’ll want to get insoles that extend from the heel of your foot to the ball of your foot. Some people find it helpful to trace their feet onto the insoles to know where to place them.

Material

Various materials are used in arch support insoles, including gel, foam, and fabric. Some people prefer one material over another because of how it feels or because it provides more support. Pick one that feels good against your feet and can support you during mobility.

Arch type

There are three types of arches: low, medium, and high. Most people have a medium arch. If you are unsure what type of arch you have, wet your feet and step onto a paper towel. If you see almost the entire footprint, you have a low arch. If you see half of your print, you have a medium arch. You have a high arch if you see a small footprint strip. When picking out insoles, look for ones designed for your arch type.

Ease of cleaning

You’ll likely be wearing your arch support insoles in shoes you wear daily. As a result, they can get dirty quickly. Some insoles are easier to clean than others. If you want insoles that are easy to keep clean, look for ones that can be washed in the washing machine or wiped down with a damp cloth.

Durability

Some insoles are designed to be replaced frequently, while others are meant to last for years. If you’re planning on using your arch support insoles daily, you’ll want to look for a durable pair that can withstand regular wear and tear. On the other hand, if you only need them occasionally, you may get away with a less durable pair.

 

People Also Asked

Q: Can I cut my arch support insoles for a better fit?

A: Yes, you can cut your arch support insoles to get a better fit. Just be sure to use sharp scissors and make straight cuts.

Q: Why do my insoles cause my feet to stiffen up?

A: If your insoles are causing your feet to stiffen up, they’re likely too big or too small. Try a different size or brand of arch support insoles to see if that helps.

Q: Should I opt for standard insoles or custom-made ones?

A: If you have a more severe foot condition, custom-made arch support insoles may be a better option. However, standard arch support insoles can still provide plenty of support and relief.

