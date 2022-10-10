Cancel OK
Prevent Hair Thinning and Shedding With the Best Vitamins for Hair Growth

highly rated hair growth vitamins
Have you noticed extra strands in the drain as you comb your damp hair after a shower? So, what’s causing this sudden hair loss, and more importantly, what can you do about it? Well, one possible culprit is vitamin deficiency. You see, to have strong, healthy hair, you need to nourish your scalp and strands with the proper nutrients. 

While you can get some of the vitamins for hair growth from the foods you eat, sometimes it’s necessary to give your mane a little extra boost in the form of supplements. The market for hair vitamins is saturated. So, let’s take you through the highest-rated vitamins for hair growth in 2022 and teach you all about them. 

Detailing the Top Vitamins for Hair Growth of 2022

HAIRtamin Vitamins for Hair Growth – Best Overall

hair growth vitamins reviews
These HAIRtamin Vitamins for Hair Growth are designed to strengthen hair follicles and promote healthier-looking hair while reducing hair fall out. These easy-to-chew gummies are a delicious way to get your daily dose of nutrients, and they’re also vegan and gluten-free. 

This option contains vitamin C, an antioxidant that aids in preventing cell damage brought on by free radicals. Additionally, it aids in the body’s absorption of iron, which is necessary for solid hair development. It plays a crucial part in your hair, skin, and nail health, and aids in your body’s conversion of food into energy. There’s also niacin in this hair vitamin, which helps improve circulation to the scalp and is effective in treating hair loss. These vitamins for hair growth work on all hair types and textures, which is why they’ve secured the top spot on this list. 

Pros
  • Equipped with vitamins A and C
  • Vegan and full of antioxidants
  • No artificial flavors and gluten-free
Cons
  • It may be grainy in taste

OLLY Vitamins for Hair Growth – Easy to Swallow

hair growth vitamins reviews
Looking for a way to support more robust, fuller-looking locks? Look no further than OLLY Vitamins for Hair Growth. This unique formula includes ingredients which all play important roles in hair growth and resilience. Plus, these naturally colored vitamins are easy to swallow and have a hint of a strawberry scent. With zero sugar, you can enjoy them guilt-free. 

This pick includes a powerful superfruit used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine to support hair growth. This formula also provides copper, vitamin D, B12, and folic acid, all essential nutrients for healthy hair. Its colors are derived from natural sources, so you can feel good about what you’re consuming. To top it all off, these juicy chewable vitamins for hair growth have a burst of flavor at the end that will leave you wanting more. 

Pros
  • Equipped with powerful ingredients
  • Boost healthy growth and protects hair pigment
  • Strawberry-scented, easy-to-swallow soft gels
Cons
  • Gummies might get lumped up at times

Hello Lovely! Vitamins for Hair Growth – High-Quality Pick

hair growth vitamins reviews
These delicious berry-flavored vitamins are easy to digest and have no adverse side effects. Hello Lovely! Vitamins for Hair Growth are packed with biotin, vitamins E & C, and other essential nutrients for strong, healthy hair. Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin that is part of the vitamin B complex. It promotes soft, healthy hair and longer, stronger nails. 

Antioxidant vitamin E aids in preventing cell deterioration. At the same time, Vitamin C promotes collagen production and aids in iron absorption, which is vital for healthy hair growth. These vitamins for hair growth offer great value and provide a noticeable difference within the first few months. This vegetarian and non-GMO formula is designed to help your hair look and feel great. 

Pros
  • No adverse side effects or digestive issues
  • Promotes strong and healthy hair
  • Lab tested for potency and purity
Cons
  • Priced a little high

Nature’s Bounty Vitamins for Hair Growth – Best Value

hair growth vitamins reviews
These Nature’s Bounty Vitamins for Hair Growth help maintain energy metabolism and support healthy hair, skin, and nails. Biotin, a key ingredient in this supplement, is essential for keratin production, which helps keep hair strong and lustrous. It also helps support a healthy nervous system. 

The body uses B vitamins to convert food into cellular energy, so you can be sure you’re getting a potent dose of nutrients with each pill. This formula is non-GMO, gluten-free and sugar-free, containing no artificial flavors or sweeteners. These hair growth vitamins are also suitable for all ages and easy to swallow. Plus, the price is unbeatable for the number of capsules you get.

Pros
  • Promotes a healthy nervous system
  • Includes vitamins B-6, B-12, and niacin
  • Maintains the body’s energy metabolism
Cons
  • It might result in acne breakouts

SugarBearHair Vitamins for Hair Growth – Most Flavorful Pick

hair growth vitamins reviews
These SugarBearHair Vitamins for Hair Growth are vegan, approved by clinical trials, and are free of any artificial sweeteners. Plus, they’re cruelty-free and made with berry fruits. What makes this supplement particularly stand out is its active ingredients. Vitamin A, biotin, and vitamin C are all vitamins and minerals that play vital roles in supporting hair growth and health. For example, biotin is a water-soluble vitamin called the “hair growth vitamin”. It’s essential to produce keratin, a protein that makes up your hair, as well as nails and skin. 
Pros
  • Backed by clinical tests
  • Made with nutritious vitamins
  • Nourishes hair and improves nail health
Cons
  • It might taste a little sugary

Buying Guide: Vitamins for Hair Growth

Without the proper nutrients, hair can become weak, brittle, and more prone to breakage. Fortunately, there are a variety of vitamins that can help support healthy hair growth. In this guide, we will provide some tips on how you can buy the right kind of hair growth vitamin for yourself.

Things To Consider Before Buying Vitamins for Hair Growth

Allergens

First thing’s first, you must always consult your physician before introducing any new vitamins into your diet, especially if you have sensitivities or allergies. Some common allergens found in hair growth vitamins include gluten, shellfish, eggs, tree nuts, and dairy. 

If you’re unsure whether or not a vitamin contains potential allergens, err on the side of caution and find an alternative supplement. There are plenty of allergy-free options available on the market today. With a little research and some guidance from your doctor, you’re sure to find a vitamin that fits your needs without risking an allergic reaction.

Antioxidant-rich

While looking for vitamins for hair growth, you should consider those rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants help curb harmful free radicals that can damage the hair follicle and lead to inflammation. 

This inflammation can prevent the hair follicle from receiving the nutrients it needs to grow healthy hair. In addition, antioxidants can help protect your hair follicles from damage caused by UV radiation and other environmental stresses. As a result, vitamins rich in antioxidants, like vitamin E, vitamin C, and beta-carotene, may help promote healthy hair growth.

Flavor

Another important thing you should consider while looking for hair growth vitamins is flavor. Taking your vitamins can be a struggle if you dislike the taste. Some popular gummy flavors include strawberry, raspberry, orange, and lemon. While tastes are subjective and based on individual preferences, you can get a good idea about a vitamin’s taste by checking some customer reviews on the product page. 

Which Vitamins Are Ideal for Hair Growth?

Biotin

Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is a water-soluble vitamin that is naturally found in many foods. This vitamin is important in forming keratin, the main structural protein of hair, skin, and nails. Biotin deficiency can lead to impaired hair growth and hair loss. Biotin is often included in hair care products, as it may help strengthen the hair shaft and prevent split ends. 

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is an essential nutrient for the body, and it also helps keep hair healthy. Vitamin A deficiency can lead to dry, brittle hair that is more susceptible to breakage. Furthermore, vitamin A helps keep the scalp hydrated, which can reduce the risk of follicle damage and hair loss. 

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is also an ideal vitamin for hair loss prevention, as it can help improve blood circulation in your scalp area and promote hair growth. Additionally, vitamin D can also help reduce inflammation and dandruff, both of which can contribute to hair loss. 

Side Effects of Vitamins for Hair Growth

Vitamins for hair growth frequently cause short-term side effects. Constipation, diarrhea, or stomach distress may be among them. Your feces may also turn black due to the iron in the vitamin, but this is harmless. As your body becomes used to the drug, these side effects will disappear. 

If not, speak with your doctor or pharmacist right away. Although uncommon, more serious side effects are possible. If you have chest pain, an irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, or yellowing of the skin or eyes, call your doctor immediately. These might be symptoms of a more serious ailment.

Remembering To Take Your Vitamins for Hair Growth

Set a reminder

It’s easy to forget to take your vitamins for hair growth if you don’t have a set time. So, try putting a daily alarm on your phone or placing your vitamins in a spot where you’ll see them every day, such as on your nightstand or in the kitchen.

Keep them handy

If you find it difficult to take your vitamins every day, try keeping them handy so you never forget to take them. For example, keep them in your purse or briefcase so you can take them when you’re out and about, or pack them in your gym bag so you can take them after your workout.

Get into the habit of taking them with food

Taking your vitamins with your meals can help enhance vitamin absorption and ensure your body gets the full benefit of the nutrients. So, if possible, try to take your vitamins at mealtimes or shortly after eating.

People Also Asked

Q: Why should I get vitamins for hair growth?

A: Vitamins for hair growth help provide the nutrients your hair needs to grow. They can improve scalp circulation, promoting hair growth. Vitamins can also help reduce stress levels, leading to healthier hair.

Q: How is vitamin C an ideal vitamin for hair growth?

A: Vitamin C is ideal for hair growth as it helps stimulate the production of collagen, which is essential for healthy hair. Vitamin C also helps protect the hair from damage caused by free radicals, and it can also reduce split ends. 

Q: How much do vitamins for hair growth cost?

A: Vitamins for hair growth cost between $10 and $30. The price depends on the brand, type of vitamin, and quantity. You can usually find these vitamins in your local pharmacy or online. 

