Prevent Hair Thinning and Shedding With the Best Vitamins for Hair Growth

Without the proper nutrients, hair can become weak, brittle, and more prone to breakage. Fortunately, there are a variety of vitamins that can help support healthy hair growth. In this guide, we will provide some tips on how you can buy the right kind of hair growth vitamin for yourself.

Things To Consider Before Buying Vitamins for Hair Growth

Allergens

First thing’s first, you must always consult your physician before introducing any new vitamins into your diet, especially if you have sensitivities or allergies. Some common allergens found in hair growth vitamins include gluten, shellfish, eggs, tree nuts, and dairy.

If you’re unsure whether or not a vitamin contains potential allergens, err on the side of caution and find an alternative supplement. There are plenty of allergy-free options available on the market today. With a little research and some guidance from your doctor, you’re sure to find a vitamin that fits your needs without risking an allergic reaction.

Antioxidant-rich

While looking for vitamins for hair growth, you should consider those rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants help curb harmful free radicals that can damage the hair follicle and lead to inflammation.

This inflammation can prevent the hair follicle from receiving the nutrients it needs to grow healthy hair. In addition, antioxidants can help protect your hair follicles from damage caused by UV radiation and other environmental stresses. As a result, vitamins rich in antioxidants, like vitamin E, vitamin C, and beta-carotene, may help promote healthy hair growth.

Flavor

Another important thing you should consider while looking for hair growth vitamins is flavor. Taking your vitamins can be a struggle if you dislike the taste. Some popular gummy flavors include strawberry, raspberry, orange, and lemon. While tastes are subjective and based on individual preferences, you can get a good idea about a vitamin’s taste by checking some customer reviews on the product page.

Which Vitamins Are Ideal for Hair Growth?

Biotin

Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is a water-soluble vitamin that is naturally found in many foods. This vitamin is important in forming keratin, the main structural protein of hair, skin, and nails. Biotin deficiency can lead to impaired hair growth and hair loss. Biotin is often included in hair care products, as it may help strengthen the hair shaft and prevent split ends.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A is an essential nutrient for the body, and it also helps keep hair healthy. Vitamin A deficiency can lead to dry, brittle hair that is more susceptible to breakage. Furthermore, vitamin A helps keep the scalp hydrated, which can reduce the risk of follicle damage and hair loss.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is also an ideal vitamin for hair loss prevention, as it can help improve blood circulation in your scalp area and promote hair growth. Additionally, vitamin D can also help reduce inflammation and dandruff, both of which can contribute to hair loss.

Side Effects of Vitamins for Hair Growth

Vitamins for hair growth frequently cause short-term side effects. Constipation, diarrhea, or stomach distress may be among them. Your feces may also turn black due to the iron in the vitamin, but this is harmless. As your body becomes used to the drug, these side effects will disappear.

If not, speak with your doctor or pharmacist right away. Although uncommon, more serious side effects are possible. If you have chest pain, an irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath, or yellowing of the skin or eyes, call your doctor immediately. These might be symptoms of a more serious ailment.

Remembering To Take Your Vitamins for Hair Growth

Set a reminder

It’s easy to forget to take your vitamins for hair growth if you don’t have a set time. So, try putting a daily alarm on your phone or placing your vitamins in a spot where you’ll see them every day, such as on your nightstand or in the kitchen.

Keep them handy

If you find it difficult to take your vitamins every day, try keeping them handy so you never forget to take them. For example, keep them in your purse or briefcase so you can take them when you’re out and about, or pack them in your gym bag so you can take them after your workout.

Get into the habit of taking them with food

Taking your vitamins with your meals can help enhance vitamin absorption and ensure your body gets the full benefit of the nutrients. So, if possible, try to take your vitamins at mealtimes or shortly after eating.