Prevent Period Mishaps With the Best Menstrual Cup

You can easily solve these problems by investing in good-quality menstrual cups. These are reusable hygiene products that last a long time. Not only that, but they are safe to use and eliminate the risk of many health problems. If you’re interested, have a look at this buying guide with the most recommended menstrual cups for 2022, so you can choose the right one for your needs.
Comparing the Top-Selling Menstrual Cups of 2022
DivaCup Menstrual Cup – Best Overall
This is a gynecologist-approved product and is ideal for women between the ages between 19 and 34. It has narrow dimensions that are most well-suited for lower and medium cervix lengths. Because of its quality and size options, we have chosen this cup as our top pick from the list.
- Medical grade product
- Requires minimal assistance
- Available in two sizes
- Expensive as compared to other options
Saalt Menstrual Cup – Most Flexible Option
The menstrual cup has a unique bulb shape that adequately seals the cervix and stops the flow from leaking. It also comes with an easy-to-grab end that helps you with placement and removal. This is an FDA-tested product with clearance for skin sensitivity and allergies. This is the ideal option for those who are new to menstrual cups, as it is very easy to learn how to use.
- Flexible fit to avoid excessive pressure
- Available in different colors
- An FDA-approved option
- Suction power is not great
DUTCHESS Menstrual Cup – Longest Protection
This is a leak-free and easy-to-use product, especially for beginners. It is a non-toxic, latex-free, and BPA-free option. Also, the cup comes with a pouch so that you can store it easily with proper sanitation.
- Leak-free seal with minimal efforts
- Safe to use for long periods
- Latex-free and BPA-free material
- Removal can be tricky for some people
Lena Menstrual Cup – Beginner’s Choice
This is an eco-friendly option and can be used for up to 10 years without requiring a replacement. Not only that, but even the packaging on the product is completely biodegradable, so it reduces a lot of waste. Lastly, it is made from hypoallergenic material to prevent skin irritation.
- Suitable option for an active lifestyle
- Easy to grab stem length
- Most eco-friendly option
- Difficult to find the right size
Pixie Cup Menstrual Cup – Suitable for All Ages
The long stem makes the insertion and removal quite easy while the suction reduces the chances of any leakage. Not only that, but it is safe to wear for 12 hours before needing a reinsert. Also, it is safe for exercise and can be used by women who like to carry on their physical activities during menstruation.
- Comes in two styles and six colors
- Includes a pouch for easy storage
- Suitable option for women of all ages
- A more expensive option
Buying Guide: Menstrual Cups
Cervix Length
The first and probably the most crucial aspect to consider while buying a menstrual cup is your cervix length. This factor alone can help you decide the correct cup size, so pay close attention to it. You can find these cups in three sizes, small, medium, and large.
If you have a high cervix, you will need a larger cup to achieve a tight fit. Similarly, a low cervix will require a smaller cup to prevent it from coming loose. Lastly, a medium cup will suffice for a medium cervix length.
Before you make any purchases, you should know how to determine your cervix length. You can get professional help or ask your doctor to assist you. Otherwise, you can check this length yourself. Simply insert your finger in the vagina and feel for a dent or a slimy tip. Once you feel it, check how deep you had to go in order to find it. One knuckle in means a low cervix. A similar pattern goes for two and three knuckles, which means medium and high cervix, respectively.
Customer Reviews
Before buying any hygiene products like a menstrual cup, you should be sure about your decision. This is why it is so important to read product reviews. You should look for legitimate brands, as the market is otherwise filled with knock-off versions.
These dupes are not only low in quality but also pose a serious threat to your health. For example, having unknown materials in your body can expose you to yeast infections, toxic shock syndrome, and urinary tract infections.
Flow
Another crucial factor to consider while purchasing a menstrual cup is your period flow. If you get heavy flow with multiple tampon changes throughout the day, you might need a bigger capacity cup. On the other hand, if you have lighter menses and only require minimal tampon changes during the day, a smaller cup should be enough for you.
Also, you should track your flow during the beginning stages of the cup. That way, you can learn when to clean the cup and reinsert it without facing any accidents. You should use sanitary pads at first for additional protection just to avoid mishaps.
Cup Firmness
Cup firmness plays a vital role in the performance of your menstrual cup. Therefore, you should pay great attention to this aspect as well. The more firm the cup is, the tighter it will stick to your cervix to form the suction. That doesn’t mean a firmer cup is better. Instead, the right cup for you will depend on your muscle strength.
If you work out regularly and have strong muscles, you may require a firmer cup. That way, it will stay in place and resist the pressure from your pelvic floor. On the contrary, if you have a sensitive bladder, a firm cup can put excessive force on it. As a result, you will feel uncomfortable throughout the day. If that is your case, you should look for a soft cup that will provide you with a comfortable experience.
Gynecological Health
Your gynecological health is an important part of menstrual cup shopping. If you have recently had any vaginal infections, it may be advisable to hold off on purchasing a new menstrual product. Always follow the advice of your doctor when it comes to your period products.
Tips To Use a Menstrual Cup
Here are some tips to help you get the most out of your menstrual cup.
- When you’re a beginner, use a sanitary pad to avoid leaking accidents.
- There is a learning curve for cup insertion, so make sure you practice it regularly before giving up.
- If you’re unsure about your flow, check for the absorption capacity on your tampon box to select the right cup size.
- Always fold the cup in C-shape to insert it properly.
- The menstrual cup is not supposed to be uncomfortable. So if you are feeling it, you should remove it and reinsert it.
- Make sure to always sanitize your cup regularly, especially after each cycle.
- When you are new to the menstrual cup, just try it for a couple of hours a day to get used to it.
- If you are confused about the application, consult your physician for proper guidance.
Advantages of a Menstrual Cup
Here are some common advantages of using menstrual cups:
- It is an eco-friendly option and reduces the waste generally seen in other sanitary products.
- Because it is a one-time investment, you save a lot of money in the long run.
- It gives you a natural experience with little to no discomfort.
- The cup significantly reduces the chances of toxic shock syndrome and other infections.
- It provides you with an odor-free experience.
- Unlike other hygiene products, this gives you the chance to continue your physical activities like usual.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!