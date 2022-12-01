Protect Your Hair With the Best Shower Cap

Shower caps — you’ve undoubtedly heard of them and used them before! Nothing is more basic than such a fundamental hair care item. But how can you choose the ideal one for your hair? This comprehensive shopping guide covers everything you need to know before getting on the shower cap bandwagon. So keep reading until the end to ensure that you invest in the right product to protect your hair from regular water damage during the shower.

Different Uses of a Shower Cap

Showering

A shower cap will be your best buddy if you only want a body bath and don’t want to wash your hair. When you attempt bathing without one, there’s no way that some of the sprays won’t wet your hair no matter how hard you try. A shower cap is essential for protecting your hair from water, especially if you want to rock the hairstyle of the previous day.

Protecting your hairstyle

This is a no-brainer. If you want to keep your hairdo intact, you’ll need to wear a shower cap to keep water and moisture out. You can even wear one outside of the shower to protect your hairdo while sleeping or changing your outfit. Other than that, a shower cap can also come in handy when you’re getting ready for that much-awaited date night and forgot to put your dress on before doing your makeup and hair. You can simply put a shower cap on and you’re good to go.

Hair color

When it comes to dying your hair, a shower cap can help in two ways: wearing a shower cap while showering protects your hair from water exposure, helping your hair color stay longer, and it allows you to protect your dress and body from the dye. Because dying your hair can be a really messy task, with color going all over your neck, clothing, and face, you can wear a shower cap after applying the dye to keep your hair in place.

Conditioners and masks

When you use a hair mask or condition your hair, a shower cap works like a magic to retain all the moisture and goodness to give you lustrous and shiny hair. Wearing a shower cap after applying the product will help you in two ways.

For starters, your hair will stay put and you won’t have to worry about dripping styling products down your neck and spoiling your clothes. Secondly, because almost all shower caps are waterproof, you can wear one to retain the natural heat for deep conditioning. This is beneficial because heat allows for better and deeper absorption of nutrients into the scalp for more nourishing results.

How To Choose a Shower Cap

Material

A wide range of materials is employed in the production of shower caps. Materials that are both water-resistant and gentle on the skin are the ideal choice, with common examples of such materials being plastic, nylon, and lycra. The pliability and comfort of elastomeric polymers like rubber and materials like neoprene have also made them a more popular choice for making shower caps. A few luxury brands even make silk shower caps, which usually come with higher price tags.

Design

When shopping for a shower cap, style may not be the most crucial consideration. But you don’t want to get bored of using your shower cap after a while, so avoid getting one that is too simple or basic. To keep things fresh and new, shower caps come in a wide range of colors, designs, and even materials. If you intend to wear your shower cap outside of the bathroom, it should reflect your sense of style.

Durability

Durability is solely a consideration for reusable shower caps. Because one-time-use shower caps are not intended to last longer, you don’t have to worry about getting your hands on a product that’s made using thicker or long-lasting material.

Both the material of the cap and its upkeep play important roles in ensuring optimal durability. Choose a shower cap that is well-stitched — the elastic on the hem should be sturdy and not lose its flexibility over time, and the material should be mold-resistant. To reduce mold growth, allow your shower cap to completely dry between usage.

Size

A shower cap’s size plays an important role in determining its functionality. A shower cap that’s too small may be difficult to wear, pinch your skin, and leave scars on the skin. A larger one will not do the job of keeping the water away from your hair and might keep falling off your head.

The ideal size is determined by a few key factors: your hair length and volume, as well as your head size. Most shower caps contain a sizing reference that includes both unstretched and stretched measurements.

Usage

How frequently you use a shower cap will determine both the quality you need and its price. If you just intend to wear a shower cap on occasions, such as when on vacation, then less expensive solutions, such as latex shower caps, will be more appealing. A higher-quality shower cap made of thicker materials such as silicone, viscose, and polyurethane is recommended for daily usage.

Fit

When purchasing a shower cap, you should consider the type and length of your hair to limit your selections, as shower caps come in various sizes. You should ensure that the item fits snugly to prevent water or humidity from entering and frizzing your hair, but you don’t want anything so tight that every time you use it you cringe.

Cleaning

Some shower caps are so fragile that they must be hand-washed, while others may be machine-washed. Because shower caps are always wet, some of them may be susceptible to mold growth. To avoid this issue, you can invest in shower caps that boast antibacterial properties.

Other Features To Consider

Eco-friendly construction

Purchasing plastic makes little sense when some eco-friendly alternatives cost almost the same. Traditional materials are swiftly being replaced with biodegradable synthetics, so consumers no longer have to compromise their morals to meet their daily needs. You can find shower caps in polyester, PEVA, and several other materials that are produced by plants.

Elastic hem

Shower caps are designed to keep hair in place, but what happens when they tear? This nightmarish scenario occurs in real life when people make the mistake of wearing excessively tight caps. You should opt for a big shower cap with a stretchy hem. In fact, don’t buy a product if the elastic band isn’t protected by a scratch-resistant material.

Drawstrings

Most shower hats do not include a drawstring for adjusting the fit, but some do. Try a drawstring bonnet instead if you have thick, 4C hair that is difficult to control, even when wrapped in a shower cap.