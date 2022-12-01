Protect Your Hair With the Best Shower Cap

Featuring an adjustable strap and elastic band, these nifty items help keep your hair dry while still letting you enjoy a good long shower. They’re especially useful for long-haired individuals, those who suffer from alopecia, or people who often dye their hair.
Shower caps are available in various materials and styles, including those with floral and polka dot patterns. Before buying, however, it is important to pick one that’s comfortable, durable, provides good coverage, and is easy to put on and remove. To help you choose one, we’ve rounded up the top-rated shower caps of 2022.
Comparing the Premier Shower Caps of 2022
SMPL Shower Cap – Best Overall
This shower cap isn’t only breathable but is also soft to the touch and washable, making it an ideal choice to keep your hairstyle intact during a shower. So, with this shower cap, you don’t have to touch up your hair over and over again, and it will save your mane from excessive heat damage.
This shower cap is thoughtfully designed to be leakproof, meaning you won’t have to worry about water seeping in and getting your hair wet. It sits securely on your head and is also made to fit a head size of up to 24 inches in circumference. Because of the non-slip fit, breathable material, and reusable design, this shower cap stands at the top of our list.
- Leak-proof flexiband prevents creases
- Made of latex-free polyester fabric
- Breathable and soft material
- Available in five different patterns
- Doesn’t have an adjustable design
Auban Shower Cap – Most Budget-Friendly
It’s made using thick and durable material to withstand high water pressure during your bathing time, so you don’t have to worry about water getting into your hair. Because of its stretchable and elastic material, you can easily stretch this cap to 19.3 inches, making them bigger than most disposable shower caps on the market. You can also use it as a shoe cover to protect your footwear from sludge and mud during wet weather.
Besides using it while showering, you can use this shower cap for other activities like washing your car, cleaning up after gardening, or even swimming. Available in packs of 30 and 100, this shower cap has a disposable design, so you don’t have to worry about mold and mildew growth. On top of that, this shower cap has a universal size that fits most people, so there’s no need to worry about getting the wrong fit.
- Double-reinforced for exceptional elasticity
- Waterproof plastic construction
- Convenient one-time use design
- Suitable for all types of hair
- May tear if not handled with care
Pengxiaomei Shower Cap – Minimalist Design
The cap’s elastic band is comfortable and easy to wear for both straight and curly locks, while the cap itself has a flat spread of around 10.6 inches, which means that it will fit most heads. Additionally, the wide brim makes it easy to get a good seal around your head, so you can be sure that water won’t get in. The fine details on this shower cap are printed using mature printing technology, so the design doesn’t blur even when you stretch the cap. Crafted with versatility in mind, this shower cap is a great choice for protecting your hair during facial treatments, cooking activities, paint jobs, or other tasks that require protection from the elements.
- Waterproof material
- Minimalist design
- Elasticized band for different head shapes
- Available in a pack of three
- Size might be an issue for some
AmazerBath Shower Cap – Great Value
This shower cap features an elastic rope to ensure a perfect fit on your head, and it’s also hygienic because it prevents dirt and debris from getting into your hair and onto your scalp. And did we mention that it’s made using reusable materials? So you can use it with complete peace of mind while being ethically responsible for the environment.
Made with versatility in mind, this shower cap can be used for a range of different purposes, including cooking, gardening, swimming, showering, and sports. This cap also comes in three sizes, so you can easily choose one according to your head’s size. Available in a range of mesmerizing hues, this product is sure to add a dash of style to your self-care routine.
- Double-layer construction for maximum water protection
- Smooth elastic headband won’t cause irritation
- Comes in three different sizes
- Available in a pack of four
- A bit loose for some
Betty Dain Shower Cap – Most Stylish
This shower cap is accented by ribbons and contrasting trim, and comes in a variety of colors and patterns that are sure to complement your style. The multi-color deco dot design, among other eye-catching prints, makes it a great choice to use at spa centers and salons. If you don’t like to style your hair every day, the snag-proof fabric helps protect your hair while sleeping, allowing you to slay the same hairstyle the next day.
- Made using snag-proof fabric
- Leak-resistant construction
- Elastic hem for a snug fit
- Available in seven amazing prints
- May leave a mark on your forehead
Goody Styling Essentials Shower Cap – Best Coverage
Cleaning and maintaining this reusable shower cap is a breeze — all you have to do is use warm water and soap to wash it off and then dry it with a towel to get your shower cap as good as new. Unlike other shower caps, it features a generous size, so no matter the volume of your hair, you can rest assured that it’ll fit comfortably underneath. This cap is also great for keeping your hair in place after styling, so you don’t have to worry about ruining all your hard work while putting on your outfit for the day.
- Durable elastic for a secure fit
- Easy-to-clean, reusable design
- Large size provides better coverage
- Stretches out after some time
Buying Guide: Shower Caps
Different Uses of a Shower Cap
Showering
A shower cap will be your best buddy if you only want a body bath and don’t want to wash your hair. When you attempt bathing without one, there’s no way that some of the sprays won’t wet your hair no matter how hard you try. A shower cap is essential for protecting your hair from water, especially if you want to rock the hairstyle of the previous day.
Protecting your hairstyle
This is a no-brainer. If you want to keep your hairdo intact, you’ll need to wear a shower cap to keep water and moisture out. You can even wear one outside of the shower to protect your hairdo while sleeping or changing your outfit. Other than that, a shower cap can also come in handy when you’re getting ready for that much-awaited date night and forgot to put your dress on before doing your makeup and hair. You can simply put a shower cap on and you’re good to go.
Hair color
When it comes to dying your hair, a shower cap can help in two ways: wearing a shower cap while showering protects your hair from water exposure, helping your hair color stay longer, and it allows you to protect your dress and body from the dye. Because dying your hair can be a really messy task, with color going all over your neck, clothing, and face, you can wear a shower cap after applying the dye to keep your hair in place.
Conditioners and masks
When you use a hair mask or condition your hair, a shower cap works like a magic to retain all the moisture and goodness to give you lustrous and shiny hair. Wearing a shower cap after applying the product will help you in two ways.
For starters, your hair will stay put and you won’t have to worry about dripping styling products down your neck and spoiling your clothes. Secondly, because almost all shower caps are waterproof, you can wear one to retain the natural heat for deep conditioning. This is beneficial because heat allows for better and deeper absorption of nutrients into the scalp for more nourishing results.
How To Choose a Shower Cap
Material
A wide range of materials is employed in the production of shower caps. Materials that are both water-resistant and gentle on the skin are the ideal choice, with common examples of such materials being plastic, nylon, and lycra. The pliability and comfort of elastomeric polymers like rubber and materials like neoprene have also made them a more popular choice for making shower caps. A few luxury brands even make silk shower caps, which usually come with higher price tags.
Design
When shopping for a shower cap, style may not be the most crucial consideration. But you don’t want to get bored of using your shower cap after a while, so avoid getting one that is too simple or basic. To keep things fresh and new, shower caps come in a wide range of colors, designs, and even materials. If you intend to wear your shower cap outside of the bathroom, it should reflect your sense of style.
Durability
Durability is solely a consideration for reusable shower caps. Because one-time-use shower caps are not intended to last longer, you don’t have to worry about getting your hands on a product that’s made using thicker or long-lasting material.
Both the material of the cap and its upkeep play important roles in ensuring optimal durability. Choose a shower cap that is well-stitched — the elastic on the hem should be sturdy and not lose its flexibility over time, and the material should be mold-resistant. To reduce mold growth, allow your shower cap to completely dry between usage.
Size
A shower cap’s size plays an important role in determining its functionality. A shower cap that’s too small may be difficult to wear, pinch your skin, and leave scars on the skin. A larger one will not do the job of keeping the water away from your hair and might keep falling off your head.
The ideal size is determined by a few key factors: your hair length and volume, as well as your head size. Most shower caps contain a sizing reference that includes both unstretched and stretched measurements.
Usage
How frequently you use a shower cap will determine both the quality you need and its price. If you just intend to wear a shower cap on occasions, such as when on vacation, then less expensive solutions, such as latex shower caps, will be more appealing. A higher-quality shower cap made of thicker materials such as silicone, viscose, and polyurethane is recommended for daily usage.
Fit
When purchasing a shower cap, you should consider the type and length of your hair to limit your selections, as shower caps come in various sizes. You should ensure that the item fits snugly to prevent water or humidity from entering and frizzing your hair, but you don’t want anything so tight that every time you use it you cringe.
Cleaning
Some shower caps are so fragile that they must be hand-washed, while others may be machine-washed. Because shower caps are always wet, some of them may be susceptible to mold growth. To avoid this issue, you can invest in shower caps that boast antibacterial properties.
Other Features To Consider
Eco-friendly construction
Purchasing plastic makes little sense when some eco-friendly alternatives cost almost the same. Traditional materials are swiftly being replaced with biodegradable synthetics, so consumers no longer have to compromise their morals to meet their daily needs. You can find shower caps in polyester, PEVA, and several other materials that are produced by plants.
Elastic hem
Shower caps are designed to keep hair in place, but what happens when they tear? This nightmarish scenario occurs in real life when people make the mistake of wearing excessively tight caps. You should opt for a big shower cap with a stretchy hem. In fact, don’t buy a product if the elastic band isn’t protected by a scratch-resistant material.
Drawstrings
Most shower hats do not include a drawstring for adjusting the fit, but some do. Try a drawstring bonnet instead if you have thick, 4C hair that is difficult to control, even when wrapped in a shower cap.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!