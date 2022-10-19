Provide Great Hair Services With the Best Rat Tail Combs

Things to Consider Before Buying a Rat Tail Comb

Material and durability

When it comes to rat tail combs, there are many options, which makes the buying process kind of confusing. It’s important to do your research before you make a purchase, regardless of how cheap or simple the product may seem. To help, we’ve taken the time to explore everything you should look for in a rat tail comb, and with this guide, we’re letting you in on the secrets.

If your rat tail comb is made cheaply, it’s not going to last you very long; it will end up breaking easily, whether because of being run through extra rough or frizzy hair, or by being used on strong substances like dyes or hairsprays.

Ensure that you’re buying a tail comb made of a good-quality material that won’t damage easily so you don’t have to keep replacing it after every few uses. A comb’s durability depends on the material it is made of and also affects the amount of money you’ll spend on the product.

Hair texture

For rougher hair, you’re going to need a stronger comb with teeth that can withstand being forced through coarse hair. If you have straight and silky locks, you may not need to be as forceful with the styling and combing process.

How To Use Rat Tail Combs

Hair styling

The more complicated a hairstyle you’re trying to achieve, the finer your hairstyling tool needs to be, and a rat tail comb is just about as fine a comb as you can get. When you need to part hair into sections to achieve a specific result, a rat tail comb can make that happen with a great deal of precision. Its super-fine teeth work on specific sections excellently and make using heating tools easier and more effective.

Hair teasing

Hair teasing is a technique that is used to achieve elaborate hairstyles. It requires a great deal of concentration and attention to detail so the final result doesn’t end up looking like a mess. You need to go section by section to create volume around the crown of your head. This is where the fine teeth of the rat tail comb come in handy — they tease the hair toward the scalp to give the overall style a fuller look.

Hair parting

If you’re extra particular about how you part your teeth and are looking to give yourself a super-straight, deep-sided parting — or even a fancy zigzag parting — you can use the rat tail comb’s handle to make that happen. Its uniquely designed handle can easily pull back or pull out hair.

Hair coloring

If you’ve ever gotten your hair dyed at a salon, you’ve noticed that your hair stylist used the tail-point of a rat tail comb to section hair during the process. The comb essentially acts like a needle to separate hair finely so that coloring is done properly and thoroughly.

Post-styling

This kind of comb also comes in handy if you’re trying to get rid of that pesky hairspray texture and bobby pins after a super-fancy hair-do. Use the tail-end of the rat tail comb to pull out accessories so you won’t have to worry about damaging your nails or fingers. Next, run the comb gently through the hair-sprayed part of your hair to get rid of any residue.