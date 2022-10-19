Provide Great Hair Services With the Best Rat Tail Combs

Rat tail combs are most commonly found in salons and are an important part of every professional hairstylist’s accessory kit. This petite hairstyling tool is used to change hairstyles and textures in a matter of minutes. But, since it’s such a common tool, it can be hard to know which one to choose. With the help of this guide, you’ll learn about the various uses and types of some of the most popular rat tail combs of 2022. Let’s take a look!
Comparing the Top Rat Tail Combs of 2022 in Detail
Leinuosen Rat Tail Combs – Best Overall
Not only are these combs strong and long-lasting, but they’re also flexible, meaning that they won’t break during normal use and can easily be used for detangling. Simply put, they are a must-have for any hair stylist. Because of their excellent strength and variety of applications, these rat tail combs are easily the best on our list.
- Durable, anti-static, and heat-resistant build
- Tapered tail for hair styling and coloring
- Highly flexible
- Points are quite sharp
Goodofferplace Rat Tail Combs – Most Durable
- Salon-quality, heat-resistant plastic build
- Fine teeth for easy sectioning
- Rounded tips for safety
- Ends may be a little dull
Bardeau Essentials Professional Comb – Most Versatile
- Light, durable carbon fiber build
- Versatile stainless steel pintail
- Fine teeth for easy sectioning
- Heat-resistant and anti-static
- Slightly flimsy teeth
Diane Large Rat Tail Comb – Best Value
- Wide gap between teeth for detangling
- Tail is perfect for easy sectioning
- Extremely cheap
- Not suitable for more intricate, detailed hairstyles
Framar Dreamweaver Highlight Comb Set – Best for Dyeing
- Super lightweight and comfortable to use
- Great for sectioning hair
- Includes three different-sized combs for
- versatility
- Metal tail isn’t great for smaller sections
Buying Guide: Rat Tail Combs
Things to Consider Before Buying a Rat Tail Comb
Material and durability
If your rat tail comb is made cheaply, it’s not going to last you very long; it will end up breaking easily, whether because of being run through extra rough or frizzy hair, or by being used on strong substances like dyes or hairsprays.
Ensure that you’re buying a tail comb made of a good-quality material that won’t damage easily so you don’t have to keep replacing it after every few uses. A comb’s durability depends on the material it is made of and also affects the amount of money you’ll spend on the product.
Hair texture
For rougher hair, you’re going to need a stronger comb with teeth that can withstand being forced through coarse hair. If you have straight and silky locks, you may not need to be as forceful with the styling and combing process.
How To Use Rat Tail Combs
Hair styling
The more complicated a hairstyle you’re trying to achieve, the finer your hairstyling tool needs to be, and a rat tail comb is just about as fine a comb as you can get. When you need to part hair into sections to achieve a specific result, a rat tail comb can make that happen with a great deal of precision. Its super-fine teeth work on specific sections excellently and make using heating tools easier and more effective.
Hair teasing
Hair teasing is a technique that is used to achieve elaborate hairstyles. It requires a great deal of concentration and attention to detail so the final result doesn’t end up looking like a mess. You need to go section by section to create volume around the crown of your head. This is where the fine teeth of the rat tail comb come in handy — they tease the hair toward the scalp to give the overall style a fuller look.
Hair parting
If you’re extra particular about how you part your teeth and are looking to give yourself a super-straight, deep-sided parting — or even a fancy zigzag parting — you can use the rat tail comb’s handle to make that happen. Its uniquely designed handle can easily pull back or pull out hair.
Hair coloring
If you’ve ever gotten your hair dyed at a salon, you’ve noticed that your hair stylist used the tail-point of a rat tail comb to section hair during the process. The comb essentially acts like a needle to separate hair finely so that coloring is done properly and thoroughly.
Post-styling
This kind of comb also comes in handy if you’re trying to get rid of that pesky hairspray texture and bobby pins after a super-fancy hair-do. Use the tail-end of the rat tail comb to pull out accessories so you won’t have to worry about damaging your nails or fingers. Next, run the comb gently through the hair-sprayed part of your hair to get rid of any residue.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!