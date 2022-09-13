Read More Comfortably With the Best Reading Pillow

Reading pillows are useful not only for enthusiastic readers but also for individuals who enjoy playing video games or watching television in bed. With a reading pillow, you can sink into a comfortable position and lose track of time as the plot thickens in your favorite novel. Not only are these pillows intended to provide maximum back support, but they can also help to alleviate muscle cramps or discomfort. With tons of options on the market, it is easy to get confused. Simply read through this helpful guide to learn everything there is to know about reading pillows.

What Is a Reading Pillow?

Whether you are an avid book lover or a gaming enthusiast, owning a reading pillow is almost a necessity at this point. The memory foam supports the spine’s natural shape while alleviating pressure spots in the neck, shoulder, and back muscles. If armrests are included, they help you relax your arms and shoulders and provide enough comfort to read for hours without the need to readjust your arms.

Sit-up pillows may also be of great use to anyone recuperating from surgery or confined to a bed for health reasons. They will give much-needed support and may even relieve the pain that comes with prolonged bed rest. Folks who are bed-bound also need to change positions eventually or end up getting bedsores. Owning a reading pillow can be an excellent solution to prevent such sores and help you shift postures and sit comfortably.

What To Consider Before Buying a Reading Pillow

Size

Sit-up pillows are often designed in a triangular shape, with two arms on each side. So, if you’re looking for a reading pillow that supports both your neck and back, you’ll need one that can reach up to your upper back. The cushion should be big enough to reach the base of your neck to provide optimal support. A smaller pillow will only support your lower back muscles and you will likely strain your upper back muscles after reading a few pages of your book.

Before deciding on a pillow, measure the length of your back so you can compare it to the height of the cushion and choose accordingly. If you are very tall you may require extra-large pillows or ones that come with extra length.

Long armrests

The armrests on many reading pillows are small and stubby, hardly reaching as far as your elbows. Though it depends on an individual’s height and arm length, the small armrests might not even reach up to your elbows, requiring you to keep your arms up while reading. Instead, look for a cushion with armrests that extend all the way to your hands. The added space will elevate your elbows when holding a book and support your arms while playing games or simply resting.

Material

With the exception of a few of the pillows, most have coverings that are removable and washable. The majority of reading pillows are filled with shredded memory foam and usually come with their own cover. The memory foam should be CertiPUR-certified, as this looks for the presence of harmful pollutants in polyurethane foams used in bedding.

Durability

Opt for pillows that will last a long time. Fragile materials that lose form over time are a poor choice. This is why you must go through the reviews to learn about longevity.