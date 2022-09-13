Read More Comfortably With the Best Reading Pillow

Cramming dozens of cushions to brace your shoulders and back, repositioning to alleviate an aching neck, or searching for the ideal angle to keep your neck up can all interfere with your reading experience. Conventional pillows just don’t work for many people. Designed specifically to address these issues, reading pillows are intended to stabilize your spine and cradle the back of the neck at a slightly tilted angle. This way, you won’t have a sore neck, tight shoulders, or stiff back at the conclusion of your reading periods. To help you save time and effort, we have rounded some of the most comfortable reading pillows in 2022.
Comparing the Finest Reading Pillows of 2022
Milliard Reading Pillow – Best Overall
For ease of portability, the zippered velour outer cover includes a convenient carrying handle. To add, you can readily throw the removable cover in the washing machine for swift cleanup of spills and stains. This pillow comes vacuum-packed, and it can take a while to attain its original form. If you just can’t wait, you may be able to fluff the pillow yourself. This is the top overall choice on this list due to its high-density shredded foam, comfy armrests, and portable top handle.
- Personalizable insert for comfort
- Comes with a handle for portability
- Include a detachable cover
- Filled with shredded foam
- Foam may be flammable
Malu Reading Pillow – Most Comfortable
It comes with a top handle that makes it super easy to transport. Featuring armrests, it not only encourages shoulder and back relaxation but also lets the user bask in its cozy comfort. The backrest cushion is broad enough and conforms to your lower back while supporting your neck. It also includes a rolling mat that may be used as an extra cushion as well as a headrest. This pillow is available in three beautiful colors, so you can choose one that suits your personality. The company offers hassle-free returns, simple refunds, and a long-term warranty to ensure complete user satisfaction.
- Made from faux leather
- Comes with a top handle
- Rolls out as a comfortable mat
- Available in three different colors
- Has a bad smell
ComfortSpa Reading Pillow – Most Lightweight
The backrest is shipped in a compressed form and has to be shaken aggressively to loosen the shredded foam. The pillow is about 18 inches in height and 15 inches across and provides solid back support. Each arm stretches out 11 inches to cushion your head and neck, easing the strain on your joints and muscles and promoting overall health and wellness. Adding to its functionality is its gray velour cover, which can be easily spot-cleaned with a wet towel.
- Features a medical-grade material
- Made from breathable velour fabric
- Light and easy to carry
- Has anti-clump shredded foam fill
- Doesn’t hold shape well
Linenspa Reading Pillow – Best for Post-Surgery
This is an excellent choice for post-surgery recovery and rehab. It arrives compacted and rolled in a package, simply shake, fluff, and leave it for up to 48 hours for complete expansion.
- Comes in neutral shades
- Ergonomic design and firm back support
- Ideal for post-surgery use
- Includes a removable neck support
- Poor shape memory
Nestl Reading Pillow – Most Colorful
If you’re concerned about tea or coffee stains, don’t be. Simply toss the cover into your washing machine for easy maintenance. With the handy carrying handle, you can easily move the reading pillow from room to room. You can customize the filling by adding or removing foam clusters from the accessible inner zipper. Not to mention you can use the bungee cord to adjust the height of the neck roll pillow, which can also be used for lumbar support.
- Includes a top handle
- Stuffing can be customized
- Easy to wash
- Comes in a range of colors
- Not the most durable choice
Buying Guide: Reading Pillows
What Is a Reading Pillow?
Whether you are an avid book lover or a gaming enthusiast, owning a reading pillow is almost a necessity at this point. The memory foam supports the spine’s natural shape while alleviating pressure spots in the neck, shoulder, and back muscles. If armrests are included, they help you relax your arms and shoulders and provide enough comfort to read for hours without the need to readjust your arms.
Sit-up pillows may also be of great use to anyone recuperating from surgery or confined to a bed for health reasons. They will give much-needed support and may even relieve the pain that comes with prolonged bed rest. Folks who are bed-bound also need to change positions eventually or end up getting bedsores. Owning a reading pillow can be an excellent solution to prevent such sores and help you shift postures and sit comfortably.
What To Consider Before Buying a Reading Pillow
Size
Sit-up pillows are often designed in a triangular shape, with two arms on each side. So, if you’re looking for a reading pillow that supports both your neck and back, you’ll need one that can reach up to your upper back. The cushion should be big enough to reach the base of your neck to provide optimal support. A smaller pillow will only support your lower back muscles and you will likely strain your upper back muscles after reading a few pages of your book.
Before deciding on a pillow, measure the length of your back so you can compare it to the height of the cushion and choose accordingly. If you are very tall you may require extra-large pillows or ones that come with extra length.
Long armrests
The armrests on many reading pillows are small and stubby, hardly reaching as far as your elbows. Though it depends on an individual’s height and arm length, the small armrests might not even reach up to your elbows, requiring you to keep your arms up while reading. Instead, look for a cushion with armrests that extend all the way to your hands. The added space will elevate your elbows when holding a book and support your arms while playing games or simply resting.
Material
With the exception of a few of the pillows, most have coverings that are removable and washable. The majority of reading pillows are filled with shredded memory foam and usually come with their own cover. The memory foam should be CertiPUR-certified, as this looks for the presence of harmful pollutants in polyurethane foams used in bedding.
Durability
Opt for pillows that will last a long time. Fragile materials that lose form over time are a poor choice. This is why you must go through the reviews to learn about longevity.
