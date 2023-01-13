Ready, Set, Style: The Best Hot Rollers for Long Hair

Hair rollers are a lot more versatile than most people realize. They are used to define already curly hair as well as create curls in straight hair , tame unruly bangs, give a boost of volume, and can even be used to straighten out coils. Of course, hot rollers also make subtle waves, curl hair ends in the right direction, and bring a perfect long-lasting set to vintage and modern styles.

These accessories are a red carpet styling staple and just as popular behind the scenes on Fashion Week’s runway. Here’s what you need to know when using hot rollers for long hair to create your very own red carpet look.

Why Hot Rollers Are So Popular

Hot rollers don’t always get a good rap because, just like hair straighteners and curling irons, they’re another heat-styling tool that can damage your strands. When done properly, with the right tools and hair care, this doesn’t need to be the case. That means you can gain all the other benefits that make hot rollers so popular.

Hot rollers are a lot faster than no-heat curlers. In less than 30 minutes, you can have your hair rolled, curled, and styled. And, while you wait for the curls to set, you can finish up your make-up too.

There’s no need to do a time-consuming major blowout first and you’ll still get longer-lasting curls with more body. You can also achieve great gloss and smoothness. But, the really great thing about hot rollers for long hair is that they work with any type of hair.

A Step-by-Step Guide To Using Hot Rollers on Long Hair

Prep your hair

Your hair needs to be clean and dry when using hot curlers. If you wash your hair the night before, it will be perfect for styling in the morning. If you have the time, you can wash, blow dry, and curl at the same time.

You don’t want moisture or oils on your hair when applying the heat as they can cause a sizzle and fry your hair. We do, however, highly recommend that you apply a hair protectant spray or serum when drying your hair. Although hot curlers are less damaging than using straightening or curling irons, you’re still applying heat to your hair strands.

Section

It is especially important to section long hair and stay organized when working with curlers. Not doing this can easily result in plenty of tangles, burns, and a big mess. Detangle your hair and section it according to your preferred parting or growth pattern. This also makes your hair easier to style once the curls are set.

Roll

Make sure your hot rollers have reached the appropriate temperature. Most devices have an indicator light that comes on when they are ready. Choose a hot hair roller set that has cool-touch edges so you can work with them easily without getting burnt.

Now it’s time to roll your locks. There are a few important factors to take into consideration here:

The key to getting volume is all in the rolling direction. When you roll your hair one way and then style it in the opposite direction, you will create extra lift.

Each section of hair should be the same thickness as the width of the curler. If you use sections that are too big, your curls will fall flat.

If you’re trying to style long cascading or mermaid waves, place the medium rollers around your face and the large rollers down the mohawk center area.

Secure the rollers

Faster each curler with a pin or clip. Every set of hot rollers for long hair should come with the right size clips or pins to secure the roller in place. The rollers should not be placed so tightly that they hurt or pull at your scalp.

Let it set

The best thing about hot rollers is that they work so quickly. Depending on the style you want and the rollers you are using, you’ll need just 10 to 20 minutes to work its magic. Optionally, you can spritz on some setting spray during this time to lock in your new curls.

Remove and style

Once the curlers are completely cool, it’s time to remove them. You can speed up cooling by using the cool setting on your hairdryer if the rollers are taking very long to cool. Break up the curls by raking your fingers through them and style as desired.