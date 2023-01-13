Ready, Set, Style: The Best Hot Rollers for Long Hair

Although there are many different types of hair rollers on the market, there are some great benefits to using hot rollers as your first choice. Our guide below explores exactly what makes them so great and how to create your perfect look. Before we get there, our researchers have put together a list of the leading hot rollers for long hair in 2023. Here are our winning picks.
Reviewing the Leading Hot Rollers for Long Hair in 2023
Conair Hot Rollers for Long Hair – Best Overall
There are a total of 12 hot rollers with an aluminum heating core, ceramic thermal layer, and soft velvety flock exterior. This exterior coating offers heat protection and helps prevent tangling, and the rollers also feature cool-touch edges for easy handling while they’re still hot. In addition, depending on the set you choose, you’ll get 12 claw-style clips, hair pins, or both, to keep the rollers and your hair in place without damage or creases. Overall, because of their effective design, convenient features, and charming appearance, these hot rollers for long hair are the best on our list.
- Curls set in 10 to 20 minutes
- Indicator light on the heating chamber
- Volume enhancing effect
- Has no on/off switch
BaBylissPRO Hot Rollers for Long Hair – Ideal for Thick Hair
Best of all, these hot rollers for long hair are lighter than ceramic curlers and have cool touch edges so you can handle them while still hot. The case includes anywhere from five to 30 large rollers, depending on the style you choose, with claw clips as well as metal clips to keep the rollers in place.
- Heats up quickly
- Holds high heat for shiny curls
- Available in multiple size options
- Gets very hot
Remington Hot Rollers for Long Hair – Best Value
These hot rollers for long hair have a velvety exterior for heat protection and snag-free rolling. Even more, your purchase includes J-clips to securely hold the rollers in place without creasing. As the cherry on top, the 20 rollers are color-coded in three different sizes, meaning that there are enough for your entire head and you can customize your look with the curl or wave size you prefer.
- Rollers heat evenly
- Two-year limited warranty
- Creates long-lasting curls
- No auto shut-off
T3 Hot Rollers for Long Hair – Volume Boosting
You will also get clips to hold the curlers in place and can purchase different roller sizes separately if needed. Best of all, the set comes in a soft fabric case with a handle, which makes it lightweight and ideal to pack for traveling.
- Heats up quickly
- Convenient carrying case included
- Two heat settings
- Clips could use some improvement
John Frieda Hot Rollers for Long Hair – Frizz-free Curls
- Comes with five clips
- Ideal for different hair types
- Fast heating time
- Only includes five rollers
Buying Guide: Hot Rollers for Long Hair
These accessories are a red carpet styling staple and just as popular behind the scenes on Fashion Week’s runway. Here’s what you need to know when using hot rollers for long hair to create your very own red carpet look.
Why Hot Rollers Are So Popular
Hot rollers don’t always get a good rap because, just like hair straighteners and curling irons, they’re another heat-styling tool that can damage your strands. When done properly, with the right tools and hair care, this doesn’t need to be the case. That means you can gain all the other benefits that make hot rollers so popular.
Hot rollers are a lot faster than no-heat curlers. In less than 30 minutes, you can have your hair rolled, curled, and styled. And, while you wait for the curls to set, you can finish up your make-up too.
There’s no need to do a time-consuming major blowout first and you’ll still get longer-lasting curls with more body. You can also achieve great gloss and smoothness. But, the really great thing about hot rollers for long hair is that they work with any type of hair.
A Step-by-Step Guide To Using Hot Rollers on Long Hair
Prep your hair
Your hair needs to be clean and dry when using hot curlers. If you wash your hair the night before, it will be perfect for styling in the morning. If you have the time, you can wash, blow dry, and curl at the same time.
You don’t want moisture or oils on your hair when applying the heat as they can cause a sizzle and fry your hair. We do, however, highly recommend that you apply a hair protectant spray or serum when drying your hair. Although hot curlers are less damaging than using straightening or curling irons, you’re still applying heat to your hair strands.
Section
It is especially important to section long hair and stay organized when working with curlers. Not doing this can easily result in plenty of tangles, burns, and a big mess. Detangle your hair and section it according to your preferred parting or growth pattern. This also makes your hair easier to style once the curls are set.
Roll
Make sure your hot rollers have reached the appropriate temperature. Most devices have an indicator light that comes on when they are ready. Choose a hot hair roller set that has cool-touch edges so you can work with them easily without getting burnt.
Now it’s time to roll your locks. There are a few important factors to take into consideration here:
- The key to getting volume is all in the rolling direction. When you roll your hair one way and then style it in the opposite direction, you will create extra lift.
- Each section of hair should be the same thickness as the width of the curler. If you use sections that are too big, your curls will fall flat.
- If you’re trying to style long cascading or mermaid waves, place the medium rollers around your face and the large rollers down the mohawk center area.
Secure the rollers
Faster each curler with a pin or clip. Every set of hot rollers for long hair should come with the right size clips or pins to secure the roller in place. The rollers should not be placed so tightly that they hurt or pull at your scalp.
Let it set
The best thing about hot rollers is that they work so quickly. Depending on the style you want and the rollers you are using, you’ll need just 10 to 20 minutes to work its magic. Optionally, you can spritz on some setting spray during this time to lock in your new curls.
Remove and style
Once the curlers are completely cool, it’s time to remove them. You can speed up cooling by using the cool setting on your hairdryer if the rollers are taking very long to cool. Break up the curls by raking your fingers through them and style as desired.
