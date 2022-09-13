Cancel OK

Reverse the Signs of Aging With the Best Retinol Serum

highly rated retinol serums
Do you believe in miracle skincare products, or do they sound too good to be true? Once you learn about retinol and make it a part of your daily skincare routine, you might just become a believer.

As an ingredient, retinol serum has the power to achieve a plethora of things for your skin. It combats dark spots and blemishes, softens wrinkles, improves elasticity, and improves your overall skin texture and tone.

Alongside other retinoids like retinoic acid and adapalene, retinol comes from Vitamin A. You’re likely to find it in prescription strength, as well as over-the-counter formulas, and in anti-aging serums that are readily available at drugstores and makeup stores. Once you get your hands on one of these serums, it’s going to quickly become a must-have part of your routine, one you won’t be able to live without. To help you kick off your skincare journey with this serum, here are some of the highest-rated retinol serums of 2022 we’ve compiled, along with a short guide you can use to learn more about this product.

Detailing the Top-Rated Retinol Serums of 2022

La Roche-Posay Retinol Serum – Best Overall

retinol serum reviews
La Roche-Posay’s Retinol B3 Serum is a special formula concocted for individuals with especially sensitive skin, suffering from skin problems like enlarged pores, dehydration, pigmentation, fine lines, and wrinkles. Most people might think that the concentration of retinol in this serum is too low for them to see actual results, but you need to keep in mind that a lower concentration lowers the risk of irritation, without actually cutting down on the benefits.

This retinol serum also contains niacinamide, which enhances the overall formula by providing it with the ability to tighten pores, significantly reduce pigmentation, and add a protective layer to your skin. This retinol B3 triple anti-aging complex with its pure retinol, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid mixture, provides optimal effectiveness and gentleness for the skin. The effective formula and amazing results of this product make it the top pick on this list. 

Pros
  • Perfect for people with sensitive skin
  • Contains niacinamide for added anti-aging benefits
  • Retinol concentration lowers risk of skin irritation
  • Triple anti-aging complex
  • Extremely lightweight for easy application
Cons
  • Not fragrance-free

Neutrogena Retinol Serum – Fastest-Acting

retinol serum reviews
Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil has a lightweight and fast-absorbing formula that promises overnight anti-aging. This oil will provide your skin with nourishment, renewal, and replenishment. It is a dry oil that contains retinol SA, which combats fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots, all in just one week. With the overnight results, you’ll notice a lot of your wrinkles and pigmentation start to disappear.

This retinol serum contains 0.3% retinol, which makes it safe to use for first-time retinol users, and vitamin E for moisturizing. This retinol formula guarantees younger looking skin in just a few days and has been dermatologically proven to be safe to use for all skin types. It is also free of all kinds of parabens, dyes, and mineral oils. It does, however, have a fragrance added to it.

Pros
  • Low retinol concentration for safe usage
  • Easy to apply
  • Dry oil makes it long-lasting
  • Extremely fast-acting results
  • Paraben-, dye-, and mineral oil-free
Cons
  • Fragrance may irritate some skin types

CeraVe Retinol Serum – Most Protective

retinol serum reviews
You can’t go wrong with CeraVe’s Resurfacing Retinol Serum. This retinol serum contains retinol, as well as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and dimethicone, all of which are great for nourishing the skin in terms of anti-aging, moisture-retention, anti-pigmentation. This combination of ingredients makes this formula perfect for dealing with aging skin.

The retinol in this serum promises to smooth out the texture of your skin by significantly reducing blemishes, acne scars, minimizing pores, and improving the overall look and feel of your skin. The formula also includes licorice root extract that acts as a brightening agent. Additionally, it includes three essential ceramides that work in unison to lock moisture into your skin and restores the skin’s natural barrier to protect it against environmental agents that lead to aging. This fast-absorbing, lightweight resurfacing retinol serum is a great choice for anyone looking to restore their even skin tone to get a healthy glow and stay looking younger.

Pros
  • Contains licorice root extract for brightening
  • Contains a wide variety of ingredients
  • Includes MVE technology for constant moisturization
  • Non-comedogenic, and paraben- and fragrance-free
  • Significantly reduces acne scars and other blemishes
Cons
  • Not suitable for very sensitive skin

RoC Retinol Serum – Easiest to Use

retinol serum reviews
There’s a lot to love with RoC’s Retinol Correxion Night Serum Capsules. The first thing that stands out is that the formula is contained within individual single-use capsules, which keeps it fresh and hygienic and also ensures minimal wastage. The product is super easy to apply and doesn’t leave behind any pesky residue on the skin after application. Apart from retinol, it also contains ceramide NP, dimethyl methoxy chromanol, and vitamin E for added protection and hydration.

The consistency of this formula is thin and slippery, which makes it easy to rub around on the skin. It absorbs into the skin pretty quickly and doesn’t leave the skin feeling greasy or too packed with product and unable to breathe. There’s no scent to this serum, which decreases the risk of irritation, especially for those with sensitive skin. In the short term, you may not notice a lot of results, but with continual usage, you’re sure to see your skin starting to get a glow and more even texture.

Pros
  • Vitamin E promotes hydration
  • Thin consistency for easy application
  • Leaves behind no residue or grease
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Offers great long-term anti-aging benefits
Cons
  • May require more uses to see results

Tree of Life Retinol Serum – Most Nourishing

retinol serum reviews
Tree of Life’s Retinol Serum contains 2% retinol and 10% hyaluronic acid, as well as a bit of jojoba oil, green tea, witch hazel, and vitamin E. Together, these ingredients work to provide your skin with a ton of nourishment and the ability to fight wrinkles, fine lines, and other signs of aging. These ingredients will also ensure that your skin does not experience any kind of irritation from the retinol, but will do so without minimizing the effects of the retinol.

This retinol serum is created using entirely cruelty-free methods, is dermatologically tested, and is suitable for all skin types and tones. The ingredients that are used to make this serum are all premium-quality and chosen carefully to ensure that customers are getting nothing but the best of the best. The retinol concentration in this formula promises fast results in terms of improving cell turnover for younger and brighter looking skin in a matter of just a few days.

Pros
  • 2% retinol concentration makes it fast-acting
  • Witch hazel for skin perfection
  • Cruelty-free and dermatologically tested for safety
  • Premium-quality ingredients for customer-satisfaction
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
Cons
  • May cause excessive drying
  • Not fragrance-free

Finding Your Next Retinol Serum: A Buying Guide

When you reach out for an anti-aging product on the market and go through its ingredient list, you’re likely going to come across retinol. Over the past couple of years, this ingredient has become one of the most highly researched skincare ingredients in the world, as well as one of the most highly recommended ones to use to combat aging and promote overall skin health.

Despite its increasing popularity, most people still don’t entirely understand how exactly this ingredient works and how they’re supposed to be using it to get the maximum benefits out of it. With this guide, you’re going to learn everything you need to know before heading out to get yourself one of these retinol serums.

Benefits of Retinol Serums

Retinol, vitamin A, and tretinoin ingredients are often grouped together. However, most people don’t realize that while each of these ingredients may be connected, they are quite different. Retinol is much weaker than the other two; it is an over-the-counter version of tretinoin, which is also a vitamin A derivative but can only be purchased with a prescription on-hand. Retinol, however, is most readily available.

Retinol serum has been shown to effectively treat acne, reverse sun damage, significantly improve skin texture and tone, combat skin discoloration, decrease fine lines and wrinkles by increasing elasticity, and decrease inflammation and redness. It promises to speed up skin renewal and achieve an overall even skin tone that is healthier and more radiant. 

Regardless of the potency of the retinol serum, it will deliver results. All you need to do is stay consistent with usage and be patient. With a weaker concentration, the results may take longer, but you’ll be exposing your skin to less of a risk. Ideally, you should wait at least 12 weeks to see proper results. A lower retinol concentration in these serums is perfect for a first-time user. Work up from there, but never start straight away with a higher concentration. When it comes to skincare, patience is key.

How Does Retinol Work?

Retinoic acid is the active agent present in retinol, this agent is what allows retinol to increase cell turnover. This acid works by passing through the cell membrane and binding to the cell’s receptors. This is where it starts to work on cell growth. The same acid blocks collagenase production. Collagen is what keeps your skin firm and prevents your skin from sagging and fine lines and wrinkles from appearing. By blocking collagenase production, retinol serum combats aging and promotes plumper, firmer, and overall younger-looking skin.

How To Use Retinol Serums

If you’re a first-time retinol user, start off with a low percentage, between 0.01% to 0.03%. If you start off with a higher concentration right off the bat, you’re exposing yourself to the risk of skin irritation. Dermatologists also recommend using retinol serums in the evening or at night.

Before applying the serum, remove any and all makeup from your face and then wash it thoroughly to remove all dirt and other impurities from it. Next, apply some toner. Then, pick up your retinol serum and squeeze out a pea-sized bit of it onto the tip of your finger. Dot the serum on your forehead, cheeks, chin, and jawline, then gently rub it into your skin. Follow this up with some moisturizer. Make sure that you’re applying the retinol serum 10 to 20 minutes before moisturizing. 

If you have sensitive skin, then you can apply a thin layer of moisturizer before the retinol. Ensure that you’re not putting on too much moisturizer before the retinol serum, or the serum won’t be very effective. Use the serum no more than two to three times per week for the first week or two of use. With the regularity of usage and some patience, you’ll likely start seeing results after two to three months.

People Also Asked

Q: Can I apply retinol serum under my eyes?

A: Yes! The skin under your eyes is especially thin, so that is likely to be the first place to start showing signs of aging. The collagen-stimulating effect of retinol serum will benefit this area.

Q: Can I use retinol serum and hyaluronic acid serum together?

A: Yes! In fact, it is recommended. Retinol serum will dry your skin out, so the hydrating properties of hyaluronic acid would work well to counter that drying effect and serve as the perfect complementary product.

Q: Can I use retinol serum and vitamin C together?

A: This combination is not recommended, because of how strong both ingredients are. If used correctly, the two can give you great results, but you have to carefully consider your skin type and routine to make that happen. If you’re using both, use them at different times of the day.

