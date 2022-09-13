Reverse the Signs of Aging With the Best Retinol Serum

As an ingredient, retinol serum has the power to achieve a plethora of things for your skin. It combats dark spots and blemishes, softens wrinkles, improves elasticity, and improves your overall skin texture and tone.
Alongside other retinoids like retinoic acid and adapalene, retinol comes from Vitamin A. You’re likely to find it in prescription strength, as well as over-the-counter formulas, and in anti-aging serums that are readily available at drugstores and makeup stores. Once you get your hands on one of these serums, it’s going to quickly become a must-have part of your routine, one you won’t be able to live without. To help you kick off your skincare journey with this serum, here are some of the highest-rated retinol serums of 2022 we’ve compiled, along with a short guide you can use to learn more about this product.
Detailing the Top-Rated Retinol Serums of 2022
La Roche-Posay Retinol Serum – Best Overall
This retinol serum also contains niacinamide, which enhances the overall formula by providing it with the ability to tighten pores, significantly reduce pigmentation, and add a protective layer to your skin. This retinol B3 triple anti-aging complex with its pure retinol, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid mixture, provides optimal effectiveness and gentleness for the skin. The effective formula and amazing results of this product make it the top pick on this list.
- Perfect for people with sensitive skin
- Contains niacinamide for added anti-aging benefits
- Retinol concentration lowers risk of skin irritation
- Triple anti-aging complex
- Extremely lightweight for easy application
- Not fragrance-free
Neutrogena Retinol Serum – Fastest-Acting
This retinol serum contains 0.3% retinol, which makes it safe to use for first-time retinol users, and vitamin E for moisturizing. This retinol formula guarantees younger looking skin in just a few days and has been dermatologically proven to be safe to use for all skin types. It is also free of all kinds of parabens, dyes, and mineral oils. It does, however, have a fragrance added to it.
- Low retinol concentration for safe usage
- Easy to apply
- Dry oil makes it long-lasting
- Extremely fast-acting results
- Paraben-, dye-, and mineral oil-free
- Fragrance may irritate some skin types
CeraVe Retinol Serum – Most Protective
The retinol in this serum promises to smooth out the texture of your skin by significantly reducing blemishes, acne scars, minimizing pores, and improving the overall look and feel of your skin. The formula also includes licorice root extract that acts as a brightening agent. Additionally, it includes three essential ceramides that work in unison to lock moisture into your skin and restores the skin’s natural barrier to protect it against environmental agents that lead to aging. This fast-absorbing, lightweight resurfacing retinol serum is a great choice for anyone looking to restore their even skin tone to get a healthy glow and stay looking younger.
- Contains licorice root extract for brightening
- Contains a wide variety of ingredients
- Includes MVE technology for constant moisturization
- Non-comedogenic, and paraben- and fragrance-free
- Significantly reduces acne scars and other blemishes
- Not suitable for very sensitive skin
RoC Retinol Serum – Easiest to Use
The consistency of this formula is thin and slippery, which makes it easy to rub around on the skin. It absorbs into the skin pretty quickly and doesn’t leave the skin feeling greasy or too packed with product and unable to breathe. There’s no scent to this serum, which decreases the risk of irritation, especially for those with sensitive skin. In the short term, you may not notice a lot of results, but with continual usage, you’re sure to see your skin starting to get a glow and more even texture.
- Vitamin E promotes hydration
- Thin consistency for easy application
- Leaves behind no residue or grease
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Offers great long-term anti-aging benefits
- May require more uses to see results
Tree of Life Retinol Serum – Most Nourishing
This retinol serum is created using entirely cruelty-free methods, is dermatologically tested, and is suitable for all skin types and tones. The ingredients that are used to make this serum are all premium-quality and chosen carefully to ensure that customers are getting nothing but the best of the best. The retinol concentration in this formula promises fast results in terms of improving cell turnover for younger and brighter looking skin in a matter of just a few days.
- 2% retinol concentration makes it fast-acting
- Witch hazel for skin perfection
- Cruelty-free and dermatologically tested for safety
- Premium-quality ingredients for customer-satisfaction
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- May cause excessive drying
- Not fragrance-free
Finding Your Next Retinol Serum: A Buying Guide
Despite its increasing popularity, most people still don’t entirely understand how exactly this ingredient works and how they’re supposed to be using it to get the maximum benefits out of it. With this guide, you’re going to learn everything you need to know before heading out to get yourself one of these retinol serums.
Benefits of Retinol Serums
Retinol, vitamin A, and tretinoin ingredients are often grouped together. However, most people don’t realize that while each of these ingredients may be connected, they are quite different. Retinol is much weaker than the other two; it is an over-the-counter version of tretinoin, which is also a vitamin A derivative but can only be purchased with a prescription on-hand. Retinol, however, is most readily available.
Retinol serum has been shown to effectively treat acne, reverse sun damage, significantly improve skin texture and tone, combat skin discoloration, decrease fine lines and wrinkles by increasing elasticity, and decrease inflammation and redness. It promises to speed up skin renewal and achieve an overall even skin tone that is healthier and more radiant.
Regardless of the potency of the retinol serum, it will deliver results. All you need to do is stay consistent with usage and be patient. With a weaker concentration, the results may take longer, but you’ll be exposing your skin to less of a risk. Ideally, you should wait at least 12 weeks to see proper results. A lower retinol concentration in these serums is perfect for a first-time user. Work up from there, but never start straight away with a higher concentration. When it comes to skincare, patience is key.
How Does Retinol Work?
Retinoic acid is the active agent present in retinol, this agent is what allows retinol to increase cell turnover. This acid works by passing through the cell membrane and binding to the cell’s receptors. This is where it starts to work on cell growth. The same acid blocks collagenase production. Collagen is what keeps your skin firm and prevents your skin from sagging and fine lines and wrinkles from appearing. By blocking collagenase production, retinol serum combats aging and promotes plumper, firmer, and overall younger-looking skin.
How To Use Retinol Serums
If you’re a first-time retinol user, start off with a low percentage, between 0.01% to 0.03%. If you start off with a higher concentration right off the bat, you’re exposing yourself to the risk of skin irritation. Dermatologists also recommend using retinol serums in the evening or at night.
Before applying the serum, remove any and all makeup from your face and then wash it thoroughly to remove all dirt and other impurities from it. Next, apply some toner. Then, pick up your retinol serum and squeeze out a pea-sized bit of it onto the tip of your finger. Dot the serum on your forehead, cheeks, chin, and jawline, then gently rub it into your skin. Follow this up with some moisturizer. Make sure that you’re applying the retinol serum 10 to 20 minutes before moisturizing.
If you have sensitive skin, then you can apply a thin layer of moisturizer before the retinol. Ensure that you’re not putting on too much moisturizer before the retinol serum, or the serum won’t be very effective. Use the serum no more than two to three times per week for the first week or two of use. With the regularity of usage and some patience, you’ll likely start seeing results after two to three months.
