Reverse the Signs of Aging With the Best Retinol Serum

When you reach out for an anti-aging product on the market and go through its ingredient list, you’re likely going to come across retinol. Over the past couple of years, this ingredient has become one of the most highly researched skincare ingredients in the world, as well as one of the most highly recommended ones to use to combat aging and promote overall skin health.

Despite its increasing popularity, most people still don’t entirely understand how exactly this ingredient works and how they’re supposed to be using it to get the maximum benefits out of it. With this guide, you’re going to learn everything you need to know before heading out to get yourself one of these retinol serums.

Benefits of Retinol Serums

Retinol, vitamin A, and tretinoin ingredients are often grouped together. However, most people don’t realize that while each of these ingredients may be connected, they are quite different. Retinol is much weaker than the other two; it is an over-the-counter version of tretinoin, which is also a vitamin A derivative but can only be purchased with a prescription on-hand. Retinol, however, is most readily available.

Retinol serum has been shown to effectively treat acne, reverse sun damage, significantly improve skin texture and tone, combat skin discoloration, decrease fine lines and wrinkles by increasing elasticity, and decrease inflammation and redness. It promises to speed up skin renewal and achieve an overall even skin tone that is healthier and more radiant.

Regardless of the potency of the retinol serum, it will deliver results. All you need to do is stay consistent with usage and be patient. With a weaker concentration, the results may take longer, but you’ll be exposing your skin to less of a risk. Ideally, you should wait at least 12 weeks to see proper results. A lower retinol concentration in these serums is perfect for a first-time user. Work up from there, but never start straight away with a higher concentration. When it comes to skincare, patience is key.

How Does Retinol Work?

Retinoic acid is the active agent present in retinol, this agent is what allows retinol to increase cell turnover. This acid works by passing through the cell membrane and binding to the cell’s receptors. This is where it starts to work on cell growth. The same acid blocks collagenase production. Collagen is what keeps your skin firm and prevents your skin from sagging and fine lines and wrinkles from appearing. By blocking collagenase production, retinol serum combats aging and promotes plumper, firmer, and overall younger-looking skin.

How To Use Retinol Serums

If you’re a first-time retinol user, start off with a low percentage, between 0.01% to 0.03%. If you start off with a higher concentration right off the bat, you’re exposing yourself to the risk of skin irritation. Dermatologists also recommend using retinol serums in the evening or at night.

Before applying the serum, remove any and all makeup from your face and then wash it thoroughly to remove all dirt and other impurities from it. Next, apply some toner. Then, pick up your retinol serum and squeeze out a pea-sized bit of it onto the tip of your finger. Dot the serum on your forehead, cheeks, chin, and jawline, then gently rub it into your skin. Follow this up with some moisturizer. Make sure that you’re applying the retinol serum 10 to 20 minutes before moisturizing.

If you have sensitive skin, then you can apply a thin layer of moisturizer before the retinol. Ensure that you’re not putting on too much moisturizer before the retinol serum, or the serum won’t be very effective. Use the serum no more than two to three times per week for the first week or two of use. With the regularity of usage and some patience, you’ll likely start seeing results after two to three months.