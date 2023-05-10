Review: Botanic Tree

Skincare is a paramount factor in keeping your skin youthful. Besides diet, skincare products play a vital role in good skin, but synthetic and dangerous ingredients do more harm than good.

Botanic Tree is a beauty brand that offers a wide range of organic and natural skincare products. The brand’s philosophy revolves around using eco-friendly, sustainable, and cruelty-free ingredients to solve common skin concerns effectively.

Although Botanic Tree is a recent creation, its balanced line of premium skincare products has become all the rage in 2023. In this post, we’ll share the story of this brand evaluating some of its products. So if you’re looking to catch up on some skin care, you’ve come to the right place!

What is Botanic Tree?

The idea of Botanic was not a business venture but a concept. Being a family-owned brand, the inception of Botanic Tree sought to bring organic products that delivered compelling results. The brand owners realized most organic skincare products didn’t deliver the desired results, and the products that did deliver had ingredients that were both dangerous to humans and the environment.

Hence the family worked tirelessly to develop products that provided vital benefits. But in doing so, they wanted to maintain sustainability with the environment. Botanic Tree also vows to support organizations working to improve the world around us.

One of Botanic Tree’s primary selling points is its emphasis on natural and organic ingredients. The brand uses plant-based extracts, essential oils, and botanicals in its formulations, which are free from harsh chemicals, parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances. This makes Botanic Tree products gentle on the skin and suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Another strong point of Botanic Tree is its commitment to sustainability. The brand uses recyclable packaging materials and sources its ingredients from responsible suppliers prioritizing ethical and sustainable practices. This reflects the brand’s mission to minimize its environmental impact while providing high-quality skincare products.

In terms of product offerings, Botanic Tree has a diverse range of skincare options, including cleansers, toners, serums, moisturizers, and masks. Customers can choose from various formulas that address skin concerns like aging, hyperpigmentation, and dryness. The brand also offers sets and bundles that make incorporating multiple products into a daily routine easy.

So if you seek natural, eco-friendly, and effective skincare solutions, Botanic Tree is a befitting partner. With its commitment to sustainability, high-quality ingredients, and diverse product offerings, Botanic Tree stands out as a brand that prioritizes both customers’ skincare needs and the planet’s health.

Our Review of Botanic Tree

We reviewed some of its product offerings to give you a more realistic image of the Botanic Tree. Take a look.

Botanic Tree Glycolic Acid Face Wash

Botanic Tree glycolic acid face wash offers an effective and gentle exfoliating facial cleanser for those with sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin. The product contains 10% glycolic and salicylic acids, providing powerful exfoliation without skin drying.

This face wash lathers well when applied, leaving no sticky residue. Many users claim smoother and cleaner skin from using the wash regularly. It can reduce breakouts due to its combination of glycolic and salicylic acids.

The Botanic Tree Glycolic Acid Face Wash is also helpful in tackling other skin issues like dark spots, scarring, redness, or discoloration. It contains natural ingredients such as bamboo extract, shea butter, and tea tree extract, all sulfate-free. With consistent use two to five times a week, noticeable results can be seen in only one week.

Botanic Tree Vitamin C Facial Cleanser

The Botanic Tree vitamin C facial cleanser is a great choice for anyone looking for a reliable and natural facial cleanser. Its unique formula controls breakouts shrinks pores, and nourishes the skin with clean ingredients. Additionally, this cleanser goes beyond just cleansing the skin; it helps to maintain essential moisture.

It contains natural ingredients like cucumber, green tea, aloe vera, and Matricaria, which help to soothe the skin and make it more radiant. This cleanser’s exfoliating properties also help clear clogged pores and prevent future breakouts. Furthermore, it helps to protect against free radicals that can cause premature aging and discoloration.

Another added benefit of the Botanic Tree Vitamin C Facial Cleanser is that it is both environmentally and animal-friendly. Made in the US from natural ingredients, they perform rigorous quality testing to ensure you use only the best products available.

Botanic Tree Face Moisturizer for Women

The Botanic Tree face moisturizer for Women is a luxurious, herbal-infused facial cream that helps to replenish moisture levels and prevent signs of aging. It is a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer that can be applied to the face, neck, and delicate eye area.

This product is made in the USA with quality skin nutrients like Vitamin E, Shea Butter, and Hydrolyzed Jojoba. It absorbs quickly into the skin and provides hydration that lasts up to 24 hours. The non-comedogenic formula is safe for all skin types, including dry, oily, combination, and acne-prone skin.

Thanks to the Botanic Tree Drench Moisturizer’s potent herbal formula, users can expect a noticeable improvement in their complexion. It reduces fine lines and wrinkles, decreases bags under the eyes, and corrects uneven tone. Skin will feel softer, supple, and brighter due to the generation of glycosaminoglycans that it stimulates.

Botanic Tree Matcha Peeling Solution

Discover smooth, youthful-looking skin with Botanic Tree’s matcha peeling solution chemical peels for the face. Packed with alpha hydroxy and beta hydroxy acids, this exfoliating treatment helps to improve acne scarring and discoloration while leaving skin hydrated and irritant-free.

This 10-minute treatment is a gentle three-in-one combination of glycolic acid, salicylic acid, and matcha, providing real results without excessive redness. Start with a patch test. Cleanse your face and dry skin before applying the peeling treatment across the face and neck. Leave for 10 minutes before rinsing. If irritation occurs, stop use immediately.

Enjoy more than just beautiful skin with Botanic Tree’s matcha peeling solution chemical peels; the products are proudly made in the US from natural ingredients, undergo rigorous quality testing, and are available without parabens and sulfates.

Botanic Tree Self Tanner

Botanic Tree self-tanner is the perfect way to get a beautiful and natural-looking tan without the skin-damaging effects of UV rays and harsh chemicals. This plant-based, organic self-tanning lotion provides an even and streak-free application that adds a bronzed glow to your skin with no fear of turning orange. It’s so fast-absorbing that you can even put clothes on immediately after application!

The lotion also offers hydration and nourishment for your skin, thanks to its Shea Butter and ten organic fruit extracts that refresh and rejuvenate your skin. Plus, body and face tanners will love this all-natural product’s realistic colors, made in the USA without parabens or toxic chemicals.

Botanic Tree Self Tanner’s many features make it stand out from other sunless tanners. Consumers love that it gives them a beautifully bronzed complexion quickly and that its natural ingredients nourish their skin simultaneously.

Botanic Tree Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Body Scrub

The Botanic Tree glycolic acid KP exfoliating body scrub is an exquisite body wash offering a complete solution for skin-related concerns. The scrub covers various skin types, including keratosis, pilaris, acne, and strawberry legs. Employing a gentle, all-natural glycolic acid formula, it delicately exfoliates the skin while diminishing bumps and texture, all in one go.

This precisely crafted body exfoliator efficiently removes dead skin cells and other impurities and boosts collagen production, leaving you with smoother skin and a more natural glow. It also contains powerful hydrating agents such as Aloe Vera, Ylang Ylang, Tea Tree, etc.

In addition to its remarkable cleaning abilities, this no-bump body scrub is sulfate-free and cruelty-free. It is also made in the USA from natural ingredients, which makes it perfect for people with sensitive skin.

Botanic Tree: Review from Customers

A walkthrough through Botanic Tree’s official store on Amazon reveals that customers can’t stop raving over their products. Botanic Tree has an overall rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon, with thousands of satisfied and happy customers. Customers report many benefits, such as practical results, performance, easy application, and no side effects.

One such customer reviewing their glycolic acid face wash reported that it gave miraculous results, working exceptionally well on acne. She also said that she had gone through many products to repair her acne, but none performed as well as the one from Botanic Tree. It eliminated years of acne and drastically improved her skin’s complexion.

Similarly, a vitamin C facial cleanser user praised its subtle and fruity fragrance. They also mentioned its compatibility and minimum side effects on sensitive skin while praising its ameliorative benefits on skin tone and anti-aging.

Particularly several women praised the female-specific moisturizer. This moisturizer helped improve skin quality under the eyes, undoing any aging effects while not overbearing.

Many customers were also quite skeptical of Botanic Tree products. Extremely worried about her discoloration and aging, a customer said she was scared to try the peeling solution by Botanic Tree. But once she tried it, she reported outstanding results reporting that it had reinvigorated her discolored skin, undoing years of sun damage. It was also free from any of the feared side effects with similar products.

Tanning products are most frequently criticized for their inaccurate or overbearing results. But many users of the self-tanner by Botanic Tree reported that it gave a “natural tanning” finish. Applying was also very straightforward, with only a small amount going a long way.

Lastly, glycolic acid body scrub users also reported multiple positive results. They stressed its gentle yet effective nature. Like many other Botanic Tree products, it was effective against skin conditions like severe acne and improved overall skin quality.

Botanic Tree If you’re still not convinced after this summary of product reviews, below are some valid reasons why Botanic Tree is amazing: Botanic Tree’s products are fast effecting, giving fast and effective results targeting your issue.

The products also show minimal to no side effects. This means you can test various products without fear to see which ones suit your skin and lifestyle best.

The products are also made from organic and natural ingredients, which means they do not include any harmful synthetic chemicals that may lead to prolonged damage to the skin.

Their products are also cruelty-free, so you can be free from any guilt of harming animals or the environment.

Botanic Tree is also one of the few companies that vow to assist nonprofit organizations in bettering the world around us. So if you buy their products, you also play a role in a larger purpose.

All of their products are also very easy to apply, and they come with clear directions on “how to use” the product correctly. So anyone and everyone can use their products without a large learning curve like other skin care products.

They also have attractive and unique packaging that does not clash or stand out. The products’ packaging design also makes them easily portable for on-the-go use.

Botanic Tree also has responsive customer service to answer your questions and concerns. They also have multiple online tutorials explaining each product and its proper use.

Signing Up for Botanic Tree Like most signup processes signing up for Botanic Tree is also very straightforward. It involves just a few easy steps and unlocks various perks and benefits. Just make your way to the Botanic Tree’s official website. On the top right corner of your screen, you’ll see a “person” icon. Click on that, and it’ll take you to their login page. Over there, you’ll see two bars, one saying “email” and the other saying “password.” Below them, an option will be “Create an account.” Click on that, and it will take you to a separate page where you’ll ask for information about yourself. Fill in the data like your email, password, and any other details they ask for. And that’s it; you’ll be good to go. Singing up will make you eligible for all sorts of perks, like early knowledge of upcoming discounts and sales. You’ll also know when a product is in stock, or you can make a wish list of products. This will also create so you can buy directly from the website and even receive discount vouchers. Where to Buy Botanic Tree Products? The most obvious way to buy Botanic Tree products is through their website. This ensures that you get the product directly from the manufacturers without any threat of fake products being delivered. This also allows you to access their entire line of products, including facewashes, exfoliating scrubs, peeling serums, tanners, moisturizers, etc. Botanic Tree products are also available on Amazon. Being a global website, amazon is much more accessible and familiar to people. Botanic Tree has an official Amazon store with all its products, specifications, and prices listed. Buying on Amazon will help you compare Botanic Tree products with similar products while giving access to customer feedback and reviews. You can also get exclusive discounts and free delivery if you have amazon prime. Places and stores like Walmart also have Botanic Tree products in store, both online and in person. So if you want to go and check these products out in person, you can do that too, although availability at all times is not guaranteed. Shipping and Return Policies Before going in and buying, it’ll serve you well to know Botanic Tree’s shipping and return policies: Shipping Policy Currently, Botanic Tree products are only available in the continental US. Worldwide delivery is not an option right now. For shipment, Botanic Tree uses Amazon fulfillment services. So they ship the products via UPS, FedEx, or USPS at Amazon’s discretion. So you can expect the delivery times to align with the same services. Botanic Tree also offers free shipping on all products above $35 US. Get your hands on this offer while you still can. Return Policy When trying a new brand, knowing their return policy is crucial as you may find them unsuitable for your needs. Botanic Tree’s return policy lasts 30 days. You have to return the product within 30 days; if more than 30 days have passed, unfortunately, no return will be possible. The product should also be unused and in the original condition you received. Several items are non-refundable. They also include gift cards and downloadable software. They will also require you to provide the original receipt. Some items are partially refundable. The refund process will be communicated via email. Sale items are also non-refundable. Exchange is also possible depending on the condition and price of the returned product. If a gifted item is returned, you will receive a gift card with the amount equal to the price of the item. To initiate the return, contact “info@botanictree.com and send your item to Blue Time Botanic Tree / Blue Time, 60 JIFFY RD, SOMERSET, NJ 0887 USA.” Shipping will be done at the risk cost and customer. Botanic Tree Promotion and Discounts While Botani Tree does not offer any membership right now, you can find discounts and promotion offers on its website. It’s always a good idea to get on their mailing list. You will regularly get emails where they’ll tell you about upcoming discounts and sales. You can also find some discounts on Amazon as well. Contact Botanic Tree There are several ways to contact Botanic tree. The most straightforward is through their website. On their website, you’ll see a “contact” option at the top of the page under their logo next to “Blog.” Just Click that, and that will take you to a page where you must fill in your name, email, and phone number with the reason query or comment. They are quick to respond to all sorts of concerns. You can also directly send an email to info@botanictree.com. You can expect a reply within 24-48 hours. They are also active on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Botanic Tree FAQs Q: What makes Botanic Tree Skincare Products different from other brands? A: Botanic Tree Skincare Products are unique since they are formulated with natural, nourishing ingredients and have no synthetic fragrances or preservatives. They are also 100% certified vegan and cruelty-free, meaning they have not been tested on animals or contain animal products. They are also free of parabens and sulfates, often found in other skincare products. Q: Are Botanic Tree Skincare Products Suitable for all skin types? A: Yes, Botanic Tree Skincare Products are suitable for all skin types. Their natural ingredients nourish all skin types without causing irritation or sensitivity. Additionally, these products are non-comedogenic (meaning they won’t clog your pores), hypoallergenic, and vegan-friendly. Q: How do I know which product is right for my skin type? A: At the Botanic Tree Skincare Products website, you can find a detailed description of each product containing a list of their ingredients to help you choose the right product for your skin type. Additionally, you can read customer reviews to find out what other people with similar skin types think about certain products before purchasing. Q: How often should I use Botanic Tree Skincare Products? A: You should use Botanic Tree Skincare Products at least twice a day – once in the morning after cleansing your face and another time in the evening to ensure optimal hydration throughout the day. You can adjust your routine depending on your skin type and needs, but it is advised not to skip using them as part of your daily skincare routine for the best results over time. Q: What ingredients do Botanic Tree Skincare Products contain? A: Botanic Tree Skincare Products contain active ingredients, such as herbal extracts, plant-based oils, and botanical butter, that help nourish and protect the skin. These products have other safe and natural components such as Vitamins C and E, Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, Squalane, Shea Butter, Avocado Oil, Jojoba Oil, Green Tea Extract, and more.