Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reviews

Revive Your Hair With the Best Hair Oil

highly rated hair oils
Hair oils are known for stimulating hair growth and addressing a wide range of hair concerns. They not only benefit the appearance of our hair, they also help protect it from styling damage. Guess our grandmothers weren’t wrong when they nagged us about applying oil.

Applying any hair oil at a superficial level won’t give you the effect you are looking for. In fact, when incorporating oil into our hair care regimen, most of us are left with a greasy scalp that causes more problems. If you truly want to reap the benefits of hair oil, you should learn how to use it accurately, and also choose a hair oil that suits your hair type.

In this post you will find a roundup of the top-rated hair oils in 2022. We will also discuss the popular hair oils currently available in the market and how to oil your hair the right way.

Detailing the Top Hair Oils of 2022

Detailing the Top Hair Oils of 2022

Cliganic Organic Argan Oil – Best Overall

hair oil reviews
When it comes to quality and effectiveness, there is no better hair oil than the Cliganic Organic Argan Oil. It is a USDA-certified organic oil made with just one ingredient. They have sourced this oil from the kernels of the argan trees straight from Morocco. They also use a completely cruelty-free procedure. If you are tired of using products with artificial ingredients, this hair oil with its 100% pure argan extract is just the product for you. It is cold pressed for maximum effectiveness, so you’ll have healthy-looking, smooth, and shiny hair in no time. We rated it as our top pick for its 100% natural composition and USDA certification.
Pros
  • Imported from Morocco
  • 100% pure and natural
  • Suitable for skin, nails, and hair
Cons
  • Application can be difficult

Verb Ghost Oil – Best for Oily Hair

hair oil reviews
Our next pick is a hair oil that revitalizes your hair from roots to ends. This Verb Ghost Oil is enriched with Moringa that provides essential nutrients to make your hair shaft smooth and frizz-free. Its light formulation hydrates your hair and scalp without weighing it down. It also promotes a radiant shine that is visible from afar. This is also one of the easiest hair oils to apply. It comes in a transparent plastic bottle with a dispenser pump mechanism. You can easily dispense the amount of product you need without worrying about wasting any.
Pros
  • Simple and easy to apply
  • Smooths frizz without weighing hair down
  • Promotes healthy shine
Cons
  • Not everyone likes it smell

Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil – Best for Curly Hair

hair oil reviews
This Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil features a versatile residue-free formula that you can use for moisturizing, styling, and finishing purposes. This hair oil treatment contains omega-3 oils, fatty acids, antioxidants, and a blend of vitamins to make up for lost hair protein, promote shine and hair health, and for protection against sun and styling damage. It quickly absorbs into the gaps in your hair shaft making it stronger and healthier. A good thing about this hair oil is that it blends with other hair care products in your regimen and even speeds the drying time.
Pros
  • Gives your hair a healthy sheen
  • Works on color treated hair too
  • Contains no funny smells
Cons
  • Contains lots of chemicals

Greenive Neem Oil – Best for Dandruff

hair oil reviews
Our next pick is a 100% pure and organic hair care product. With its zero chemical content, the Greenive Neem Oil stimulates blood flow towards your scalp so your hair grows faster with less breakage. Plus, if your scalp is dandruff prone, a hot treatment of this oil will instantly soothe the itchiness and dryness. Neem is naturally antibacterial, so it also helps eliminate dandruff and also prevents it from coming back. This oil is also rich in nutrients that soften your hair, make it smooth, and promote its growth.
Pros
  • Rich in nutrients that promote hair growth
  • Free of preservatives and additives
  • Soothes scalp and reduces hair fall
Cons
  • Thicker than other hair oils

OUAI Hair Oil – Ideal for Dry Hair

hair oil reviews
OUAI is a known and reliable name in the hair care product market. The OUAI Hair Oil lives up to the hype with its ability to treat extremely dry and frizzy hair. It leaves your hair soft, silky, vibrant, and nourished. You can use it on dry hair and on wet hair. It also protects against heat styling damage if you apply it prior to styling. It is also great for protecting your hair from UV rays. While it is suitable for all hair types, we noticed that it is especially effective on dry hair that is prone to frizz.
Pros

Pros 

  • Suitable for dry and wet hair 
  • Beneficial for all hair types 
  • Has a lovely scent
Cons
  • One of the most expensive options

Finding Your Next Hair Oil: A Buyer’s Guide

Oiling your hair certainly makes it healthy and shinier. There are so many options currently available on the market, that choosing the right one can become very difficult. Here is a shopping guide to take you in the right direction. 

Types of Hair Oil 

First let’s discuss the various types of oils and what benefits they bring to your hair. 

Coconut oil 

Coconut oil is a popular hair care product. It is commonly used in the South Asian region for providing nourishment to dry and brittle hair. Virgin coconut oil is rich in lauric acid (a fatty acid) and has a strong affinity for hair protein. This means it penetrates the shaft of the hair easily, without causing any protein loss. It deep conditions your hair providing natural protection and returning its shine. With its low molecular weight, it is a great choice for all hair types.

Sesame oil

While it may not be as popular, sesame oil is also beneficial in reducing frizziness and preventing split ends. With its vitamin B1, calcium, copper, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, manganese, and zinc rich content, sesame oil provides nourishment to your scalp and smoothes the hair shaft.  

Argan oil 

More commonly known as Moroccan oil, argan oil is rich in antioxidants, vitamins A, C, E, and omega-3 fatty acids. It is a natural conditioner that hydrates your hair from deep within, helping make it stronger and healthier. 

Jaborandi oil

Jaborandi is a herbal plant found in the tropical forests of South America. This option is more therapeutic in nature than other oils, and the jaborandi oil actually promotes hair growth. It nourishes your dry scalp and prevents your hair from premature graying. 

Almond oil

Almond oil may be more viscous than coconut oil, but it is certainly lighter than sesame oil. It is rich in beneficial nutrients like vitamins B, K, and E which reduce oxidative stress and support hair growth. 

Moringa oil 

Moringa oil is a great option for dry hair. It is rich in oleic acid which moisturizes your hair to make it soft and more manageable. You should not apply it directly to your hair by itself, so make sure to use a carrier oil. 

Amla oil

Alma is a popular ingredient in many hair care products. Its oil is rich in hair-friendly ingredients that calm and soothe your scalp. Its cooling effect helps you relax. 

Choosing the Right Hair Oil According to Your Hair Type 

Just as there are various types of skin, there are different types of hair as well. You should understand that each oil has its own nutrients and not every hair oil will suit your scalp. Here is how to choose the right one according to your hair type.

Normal scalp and hair 

Normal scalp and hair do well with oils like almond oil, amla oil, and jojoba oil. Since such hair is not very oily or dry, these oils provide just the right amount of moisturization to preserve its health and shine. 

Dry scalp and hair 

People with dry scalp and hair have coarse and brittle hair with roughness and split ends. Moisturizing oils like coconut oil, castor oil, and olive oil work wonders on such hair. Coconut oil hydrates your scalp and helps prevent split ends. Olive oil moisturizes the strands to make them more manageable. If you don’t mind the smell, mustard oil can also prove to be immensely beneficial for dry scalp and hair. 

Oily scalp and hair 

If your hair and scalp are already very oily, heavy oils like castor oil, mustard oil, and coconut oil will be too much. Instead, you should try lighter oils like lavender oil, argan oil, or jojoba oil that moisturize your scalp without making it greasy. You can also look into getting a hair serum that is hydrating with a non-greasy texture. 

Scalp with dandruff 

Dandruff is a stubborn hair condition. You can address it with oils like almond oil, lavender oil, or castor oil. Try adding 10 to 12 drops of neem oil or tea tree essential oil, as they are rich in antifungal and antibacterial properties, so they will help eliminate dandruff. 

The Right Way to Oil Your Hair 

Oiling is a way to pamper your hair, so you should treat it as such. Many people simply apply a small quantity of hair oil in a superficial manner, but that’s not the right way to go about it. Follow the step-by-step guide given below to shower your hair with some TLC. 

Choose your hair oil 

The first thing you have to figure out is the hair oil you are going to use. If you are using regular oil like coconut oil or almond, you can proceed to apply them as is. If you want to treat your hair with the goodness of essential oils, you’ll need a carrier oil, like coconut oil, olive oil, or jojoba oil to dilute them. 

Essential oils are quite concentrated and can trigger an allergic reaction if used as is. Mix 15 drops of your favorite essential oil into a few teaspoons of your chosen carrier oil to achieve the recommended 2.5% dilution. 

Heat

Heat the oil for a few seconds to make it warm. Warm oil deeply penetrates your hair to provide nourishment inside the hair cuticle. It also helps seal the moisture in so your scalp becomes healthy. 

Massage into your scalp and hair 

Take an adequate quantity of warm oil and gently massage it into your scalp. Use a circular motion to spread the oil evenly all over your scalp. Continue for about 10 to 15 minutes. When you are done with the scalp, work your way towards the end. Be careful to use gentle motions. 

Wrap your hair in a warm cloth 

Once you have finished applying the hair oil, tie your hair in a bun and cover them with a warm cloth. Try using an old shirt for this step, as towels may be too rough. Wrapping a warm cloth around your forehead will cause your pores and cuticles to open up, allowing the oil to penetrate deep inside your hair follicles and scalp to provide deeper nourishment. 

Rinse out the excess oil 

You can leave the oil on overnight and wash it off thoroughly in the morning. Use normal or cold water to wash off all the excess oil. 

People Also Asked

Q: When should I use hair oil?

A: You can use oil to hydrate your hair deeply before washing it. You can also use it to tame your unmanageable hair before styling. You can apply oil to your dry hair for moisturization, and to wet hair when you want to seal the moisture in.

Q: How long should I leave oil in my hair?

A: Generally, it is recommended that you not leave oil in your hair for more than six to eight hours. If left for too long, it will form a sticky layer on your scalp that not only clogs the pores, but also attracts dirt and other airborne particles.

Q: Should I apply oil on wet hair?

A: Yes, it’s absolutely okay to apply oil on wet hair. Doing so will protect your hair from environmental pollution so it does not frizz up. Oiling your wet hair also helps trap the moisture inside your hair so it dries to its natural, subtly shiny version.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!