Revive Your Hair With the Best Hair Oil

Types of Hair Oil

Oiling your hair certainly makes it healthy and shinier. There are so many options currently available on the market, that choosing the right one can become very difficult. Here is a shopping guide to take you in the right direction.

First let’s discuss the various types of oils and what benefits they bring to your hair.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is a popular hair care product. It is commonly used in the South Asian region for providing nourishment to dry and brittle hair. Virgin coconut oil is rich in lauric acid (a fatty acid) and has a strong affinity for hair protein. This means it penetrates the shaft of the hair easily, without causing any protein loss. It deep conditions your hair providing natural protection and returning its shine. With its low molecular weight, it is a great choice for all hair types.

Sesame oil

While it may not be as popular, sesame oil is also beneficial in reducing frizziness and preventing split ends. With its vitamin B1, calcium, copper, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, manganese, and zinc rich content, sesame oil provides nourishment to your scalp and smoothes the hair shaft.

Argan oil

More commonly known as Moroccan oil, argan oil is rich in antioxidants, vitamins A, C, E, and omega-3 fatty acids. It is a natural conditioner that hydrates your hair from deep within, helping make it stronger and healthier.

Jaborandi oil

Jaborandi is a herbal plant found in the tropical forests of South America. This option is more therapeutic in nature than other oils, and the jaborandi oil actually promotes hair growth. It nourishes your dry scalp and prevents your hair from premature graying.

Almond oil

Almond oil may be more viscous than coconut oil, but it is certainly lighter than sesame oil. It is rich in beneficial nutrients like vitamins B, K, and E which reduce oxidative stress and support hair growth.

Moringa oil

Moringa oil is a great option for dry hair. It is rich in oleic acid which moisturizes your hair to make it soft and more manageable. You should not apply it directly to your hair by itself, so make sure to use a carrier oil.

Amla oil

Alma is a popular ingredient in many hair care products. Its oil is rich in hair-friendly ingredients that calm and soothe your scalp. Its cooling effect helps you relax.

Choosing the Right Hair Oil According to Your Hair Type

Just as there are various types of skin, there are different types of hair as well. You should understand that each oil has its own nutrients and not every hair oil will suit your scalp. Here is how to choose the right one according to your hair type.

Normal scalp and hair

Normal scalp and hair do well with oils like almond oil, amla oil, and jojoba oil. Since such hair is not very oily or dry, these oils provide just the right amount of moisturization to preserve its health and shine.

Dry scalp and hair

People with dry scalp and hair have coarse and brittle hair with roughness and split ends. Moisturizing oils like coconut oil, castor oil, and olive oil work wonders on such hair. Coconut oil hydrates your scalp and helps prevent split ends. Olive oil moisturizes the strands to make them more manageable. If you don’t mind the smell, mustard oil can also prove to be immensely beneficial for dry scalp and hair.

Oily scalp and hair

If your hair and scalp are already very oily, heavy oils like castor oil, mustard oil, and coconut oil will be too much. Instead, you should try lighter oils like lavender oil, argan oil, or jojoba oil that moisturize your scalp without making it greasy. You can also look into getting a hair serum that is hydrating with a non-greasy texture.

Scalp with dandruff

Dandruff is a stubborn hair condition. You can address it with oils like almond oil, lavender oil, or castor oil. Try adding 10 to 12 drops of neem oil or tea tree essential oil, as they are rich in antifungal and antibacterial properties, so they will help eliminate dandruff.

The Right Way to Oil Your Hair

Oiling is a way to pamper your hair, so you should treat it as such. Many people simply apply a small quantity of hair oil in a superficial manner, but that’s not the right way to go about it. Follow the step-by-step guide given below to shower your hair with some TLC.

Choose your hair oil

The first thing you have to figure out is the hair oil you are going to use. If you are using regular oil like coconut oil or almond, you can proceed to apply them as is. If you want to treat your hair with the goodness of essential oils, you’ll need a carrier oil, like coconut oil, olive oil, or jojoba oil to dilute them.

Essential oils are quite concentrated and can trigger an allergic reaction if used as is. Mix 15 drops of your favorite essential oil into a few teaspoons of your chosen carrier oil to achieve the recommended 2.5% dilution.

Heat

Heat the oil for a few seconds to make it warm. Warm oil deeply penetrates your hair to provide nourishment inside the hair cuticle. It also helps seal the moisture in so your scalp becomes healthy.

Massage into your scalp and hair

Take an adequate quantity of warm oil and gently massage it into your scalp. Use a circular motion to spread the oil evenly all over your scalp. Continue for about 10 to 15 minutes. When you are done with the scalp, work your way towards the end. Be careful to use gentle motions.

Wrap your hair in a warm cloth

Once you have finished applying the hair oil, tie your hair in a bun and cover them with a warm cloth. Try using an old shirt for this step, as towels may be too rough. Wrapping a warm cloth around your forehead will cause your pores and cuticles to open up, allowing the oil to penetrate deep inside your hair follicles and scalp to provide deeper nourishment.

Rinse out the excess oil

You can leave the oil on overnight and wash it off thoroughly in the morning. Use normal or cold water to wash off all the excess oil.