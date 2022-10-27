Revive Your Hair With the Best Hair Oil

Applying any hair oil at a superficial level won’t give you the effect you are looking for. In fact, when incorporating oil into our hair care regimen, most of us are left with a greasy scalp that causes more problems. If you truly want to reap the benefits of hair oil, you should learn how to use it accurately, and also choose a hair oil that suits your hair type.
In this post you will find a roundup of the top-rated hair oils in 2022. We will also discuss the popular hair oils currently available in the market and how to oil your hair the right way.
Detailing the Top Hair Oils of 2022
Cliganic Organic Argan Oil – Best Overall
- Imported from Morocco
- 100% pure and natural
- Suitable for skin, nails, and hair
- Application can be difficult
Verb Ghost Oil – Best for Oily Hair
- Simple and easy to apply
- Smooths frizz without weighing hair down
- Promotes healthy shine
- Not everyone likes it smell
Moroccanoil Treatment Hair Oil – Best for Curly Hair
- Gives your hair a healthy sheen
- Works on color treated hair too
- Contains no funny smells
- Contains lots of chemicals
Greenive Neem Oil – Best for Dandruff
- Rich in nutrients that promote hair growth
- Free of preservatives and additives
- Soothes scalp and reduces hair fall
- Thicker than other hair oils
OUAI Hair Oil – Ideal for Dry Hair
Pros
- Suitable for dry and wet hair
- Beneficial for all hair types
- Has a lovely scent
- One of the most expensive options
Finding Your Next Hair Oil: A Buyer’s Guide
Types of Hair Oil
First let’s discuss the various types of oils and what benefits they bring to your hair.
Coconut oil
Coconut oil is a popular hair care product. It is commonly used in the South Asian region for providing nourishment to dry and brittle hair. Virgin coconut oil is rich in lauric acid (a fatty acid) and has a strong affinity for hair protein. This means it penetrates the shaft of the hair easily, without causing any protein loss. It deep conditions your hair providing natural protection and returning its shine. With its low molecular weight, it is a great choice for all hair types.
Sesame oil
While it may not be as popular, sesame oil is also beneficial in reducing frizziness and preventing split ends. With its vitamin B1, calcium, copper, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, manganese, and zinc rich content, sesame oil provides nourishment to your scalp and smoothes the hair shaft.
Argan oil
More commonly known as Moroccan oil, argan oil is rich in antioxidants, vitamins A, C, E, and omega-3 fatty acids. It is a natural conditioner that hydrates your hair from deep within, helping make it stronger and healthier.
Jaborandi oil
Jaborandi is a herbal plant found in the tropical forests of South America. This option is more therapeutic in nature than other oils, and the jaborandi oil actually promotes hair growth. It nourishes your dry scalp and prevents your hair from premature graying.
Almond oil
Almond oil may be more viscous than coconut oil, but it is certainly lighter than sesame oil. It is rich in beneficial nutrients like vitamins B, K, and E which reduce oxidative stress and support hair growth.
Moringa oil
Moringa oil is a great option for dry hair. It is rich in oleic acid which moisturizes your hair to make it soft and more manageable. You should not apply it directly to your hair by itself, so make sure to use a carrier oil.
Amla oil
Alma is a popular ingredient in many hair care products. Its oil is rich in hair-friendly ingredients that calm and soothe your scalp. Its cooling effect helps you relax.
Choosing the Right Hair Oil According to Your Hair Type
Just as there are various types of skin, there are different types of hair as well. You should understand that each oil has its own nutrients and not every hair oil will suit your scalp. Here is how to choose the right one according to your hair type.
Normal scalp and hair
Normal scalp and hair do well with oils like almond oil, amla oil, and jojoba oil. Since such hair is not very oily or dry, these oils provide just the right amount of moisturization to preserve its health and shine.
Dry scalp and hair
People with dry scalp and hair have coarse and brittle hair with roughness and split ends. Moisturizing oils like coconut oil, castor oil, and olive oil work wonders on such hair. Coconut oil hydrates your scalp and helps prevent split ends. Olive oil moisturizes the strands to make them more manageable. If you don’t mind the smell, mustard oil can also prove to be immensely beneficial for dry scalp and hair.
Oily scalp and hair
If your hair and scalp are already very oily, heavy oils like castor oil, mustard oil, and coconut oil will be too much. Instead, you should try lighter oils like lavender oil, argan oil, or jojoba oil that moisturize your scalp without making it greasy. You can also look into getting a hair serum that is hydrating with a non-greasy texture.
Scalp with dandruff
Dandruff is a stubborn hair condition. You can address it with oils like almond oil, lavender oil, or castor oil. Try adding 10 to 12 drops of neem oil or tea tree essential oil, as they are rich in antifungal and antibacterial properties, so they will help eliminate dandruff.
The Right Way to Oil Your Hair
Oiling is a way to pamper your hair, so you should treat it as such. Many people simply apply a small quantity of hair oil in a superficial manner, but that’s not the right way to go about it. Follow the step-by-step guide given below to shower your hair with some TLC.
Choose your hair oil
The first thing you have to figure out is the hair oil you are going to use. If you are using regular oil like coconut oil or almond, you can proceed to apply them as is. If you want to treat your hair with the goodness of essential oils, you’ll need a carrier oil, like coconut oil, olive oil, or jojoba oil to dilute them.
Essential oils are quite concentrated and can trigger an allergic reaction if used as is. Mix 15 drops of your favorite essential oil into a few teaspoons of your chosen carrier oil to achieve the recommended 2.5% dilution.
Heat
Heat the oil for a few seconds to make it warm. Warm oil deeply penetrates your hair to provide nourishment inside the hair cuticle. It also helps seal the moisture in so your scalp becomes healthy.
Massage into your scalp and hair
Take an adequate quantity of warm oil and gently massage it into your scalp. Use a circular motion to spread the oil evenly all over your scalp. Continue for about 10 to 15 minutes. When you are done with the scalp, work your way towards the end. Be careful to use gentle motions.
Wrap your hair in a warm cloth
Once you have finished applying the hair oil, tie your hair in a bun and cover them with a warm cloth. Try using an old shirt for this step, as towels may be too rough. Wrapping a warm cloth around your forehead will cause your pores and cuticles to open up, allowing the oil to penetrate deep inside your hair follicles and scalp to provide deeper nourishment.
Rinse out the excess oil
You can leave the oil on overnight and wash it off thoroughly in the morning. Use normal or cold water to wash off all the excess oil.
