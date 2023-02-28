Revive Your Skin With the Best At-Home Chemical Peels

Cancel OK
Chemical peels are one of the more popular skincare treatments on the market these days thanks to their ability to help improve the skin’s tone, texture and overall appearance. The process is similar to standard exfoliation, but with more dramatic results. In the past, chemical peels have mostly been performed by dermatologists or estheticians in clinical settings — but now there’s a variety of at-home chemical peels that are both easy to use and effective. 

In this post, we’ll show you some of the leading at-home chemical peels of 2023 to help you narrow down your search. We’ll also discuss what features to look for when shopping for an at-home chemical peel, so you can achieve the glowing skin of your dreams.

Comparing the Top At-Home Chemical Peels

Perfect Image At-Home Chemical Peel – Best Overall

at-home chemical peel review
Worried about wrinkles? Waging a war against blemishes? Put an end to your skin woes with the Perfect Image At-home Chemical Peel. Supercharged with skin-conditioning ingredients, this powerful treatment is designed to resurface and even out your skin tone. The innovative formula contains a blend of alpha hydroxy acids (50% glycolic acid), retinol and antioxidants that work together to remove dead cells, promote cellular turnover and reduce the appearance of fine lines while increasing collagen production. Plus, this peeling gel is enriched with botanical extracts to keep your skin moisturized even as it removes dull surface layers.

The formula is safe for many skin types and is free of SLS, phthalates and parabens. This at-home chemical peel also features a dropper to ensure a precise application and prevent spillage. Thanks to its powerful ingredients and deep exfoliation capabilities, this at-home chemical peel stands at the top of our list.

Pros
  • Rich in retinol and glycolic acid 
  • Cruelty-free 
  • Free from SLS and other harmful ingredients
  • Good option for combination or oily skin
Cons
  • Not for beginners

QRxLabs At-Home Chemical Peel – Best For Beginners

at-home chemical peel review
Looking for a way to achieve a glowing, youthful complexion without spending hours at the spa? Look no further than QRxLabs At-home Chemical Peel! Packed with a potent combination of 30% glycolic acid, green tea and chamomile extract, this at-home chemical peel penetrates deep into your skin to help stimulate collagen production and reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and hyperpigmentation. Since this powerful chemical peel contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, it can also help treat active acne and acne scars while reducing redness and inflammation. The result is a smooth, flawless complexion with a youthful glow!

Unlike other chemical peels, this one has a thick gel-like consistency that makes it easy to apply without leaving behind no sticky residue. It’s also a good option for all skin types and peel beginners due to its lower percentage of glycolic acid. A little product goes a long way, so you’ll only need to use it once a week or once every other week for optimal results. 

Pros
  • Can reduce appearance of fine lines and wrinkles 
  • Helps with acne scars and discoloration
  • Contains soothing chamomile and green tea
  • Gentle formula for beginners
Cons
  • May not be strong enough for some

Yeouth At-Home Chemical Peel – Best for Wrinkles

at-home chemical peel review
The Yeouth At-home Chemical Peel offers a revolutionary way to restore your skin’s health and youthful appearance. This peel contains 30% glycolic acid, which works to penetrate deep into the skin. This will help slough remove impurities and minimize the appearance of pores, wrinkles and fine lines. The peel is also infused with green tea extract to help soothe the skin and boost radiance, while the added retinol aids in stimulating collagen production and reducing the appearance of age spots. 

This chemical peel is also paraben free and does not contain any harmful chemicals. And the best part? This dermatologist-tested home chemical peel features a pump dispenser that makes it super easy for you to dispense and apply. Plus, Yeouth a 90-day money-back refund in case you find that this peel just isn’t the one for you. 

Pros
  • Helps with fine lines and age spots
  • Contains retinol for anti-aging benefits
  • Dermatologist-tested
  • Free from harmful parabens
Cons
  • Not a strong formula

Planet Eden At-Home Chemical Peel – Best Bundle

at-home chemical peel review
Take the first step towards flawless skin with the Planet Eden At-home Chemical Peel. With a strong formula of 50% glycolic acid, this peel is designed to powerfully improve the overall skin texture while minimizing the appearance of sun damage, dark spots, acne scars, red stretch marks and more.

This chemical peel has an unbuffered, low-pH formula to offer fast results. The peel also has just two simple ingredients: glycolic acid and distilled water. That no-nonsense formula is great for exfoliating dry patches and improving uneven texture and tone without causing irritation or discomfort. On top of that, this product comes with a fan brush that makes it easier to get into the nooks and crannies of your face, allowing you can cover every inch of your skin without having to use your fingers. 

Pros
  • Comes with applicator brush 
  • Ideal for deep exfoliation
  • Bottle can give you 15-20 peels 
  • Simple ingredients
Cons
  • Liquid can be difficult to work with

InstaNatural At-Home Chemical Peel – Most Soothing

at-home chemical peel review
Say goodbye to dull skin with the InstaNatural At-home Chemical Peel. This at-home chemical peel contains a blend of exfoliating acids, including 30% glycolic acid, lactic acid and salicylic acid, that work together to reduce the appearance of pores, wrinkles, dark spots and blackheads. This product is also infused with vitamin C, which helps brighten the skin and improve overall texture. The addition of hyaluronic acid works to lock in moisture for a more radiant complexion. 

Most importantly, this at-home chemical peel contains soothing botanicals to help to calm and soothe the skin for a more comfortable peel experience. Suitable for all skin types, this product is also formulated without sulfates, phthalates, gluten or synthetic fragrance. This at-home peel is designed to be used once a week, but it can also be used less frequently if you have sensitive skin or don’t have a lot of time to dedicate to your skincare routine. Plus, it comes with a convenient pump dispenser, making application much more convenient.

Pros
  • Made with three exfoliating acids
  • Also contains vitamin C and hyaluronic acid
  • Cruelty-free 
  • Has pump dispenser 
Cons
  • May take time to notice changes

At-Home Chemical Peels: A Buyer’s Guide

While professional chemical peel might not be affordable for everyone, at-home versions can produce similar results. The secret is finding the right one for your skin type and knowing how and how often you should use it.

But with so many products on the market, it can be difficult to determine which one is right for you. To help you find the perfect at-home chemical peel, we’ve created this comprehensive buyer’s guide that will walk you through the most important product features to consider before making your final purchase. 

What to Look for When Buying an At-Home Chemical Peel

Type of acid

Different types of acids will produce different results, so knowing which acid is best for your particular skin type and desired outcome is important. Common acids used in at-home chemical peels are Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) like glycolic or lactic acid, Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs) like salicylic acid, and Polyhydroxy Acids (PHAs) like gluconolactone or lactobionic acid. 

AHAs produce a mild peel that exfoliates the top layers of skin, promoting new cell turnover and rejuvenation. BHAs can penetrate pores to treat acne and blackheads but can also be used for smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles. PHAs are naturally derived from sugarcane and help to hydrate, restore elasticity, reduce hyperpigmentation and improve skin texture.

Strength

The strength of an at-home chemical peel can range from mild to very intense, depending on the type of acid used and its concentration. Stronger peels can cause irritation if used incorrectly or too often, especially if you have sensitive skin. This is why you’ll want to make sure you consult a medical professional and read all the directions carefully before using these products.

pH level

The pH level of an at-home chemical peel can affect how well it works and how your skin responds to it. If a product has too low of a pH level, it could cause irritation or burns on your skin. To avoid any adverse reaction, try a chemical peel with a 3 to 4.5 ph level. This will ensure that the acid penetrates deeply enough to produce results while avoiding potential damage to the skin. 

Application time

While some chemical peels must be applied for 10 to 30 minutes, gentler ones can be left on overnight. Generally, it’s best to start with a shorter application time and work your way up if needed.

Frequency of application

Some at-home chemical peels can be applied once a week while others recommend being done every other week. If you’re someone who doesn’t like to spend a lot of time on skincare routines, it might be a good idea to get one that doesn’t need to be applied as often to see results. 

Brand reputation

Before selecting an at-home chemical peel, take some time to research the brand behind it. Look up customer feedback and reviews from trusted sources such as magazines or beauty websites to get a better understanding of their history and track record. It’s also worth checking out how long they have been in business, as well as their response times if you should have an issue with your purchase.

People Also Asked

Q: How do at-home chemical peels work?

A: At-home chemical peels work similarly to professional treatments but are typically less intense and involve using mild acids with smaller concentrations. By removing the uppermost layers of dead skin cells, at-home chemical peels reveal fresh, youthful-looking skin. Some at-home peels also contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin C or retinol. These additional ingredients can help keep skin hydrated, boost cellular turnover and protect against environmental damage.

Q: How often should I use an at-home chemical peel?

A: The frequency of at-home chemical peel use depends on the strength and type of the peel. Generally, milder peels can be used once or twice a week, while stronger peels should only be used every two weeks or so to avoid skin irritation.

Q: Are there any side effects associated with using at-home chemical peels?

A:  At-home chemical peels can cause temporary redness, dryness and burning sensations on the skin’s surface that may last anywhere from a few hours to several days (depending on skin type and severity of treatment). Before using, read through the instructions and follow all safety guidelines to minimize any associated risks or side effects. It’s also a good idea to talk to a dermatologist before trying a chemical peel at home. 

Q: Which type of at-home chemical peel is ideal for my skin type?

A: The type of at-home chemical peel you choose should depend on your individual goals and your current skin condition. Generally speaking, those who suffer from acne may want to choose a formula that contains salicylic acid to help unclog pores. Those with dry or sensitive skin can opt for something gentle like lactic acid, while anyone looking for anti-aging benefits might want to try a glycolic acid peel. 

Q: How long does an at-home chemical peel take to work?

A:  The amount of time it takes for an at-home chemical peel to work will vary depending on the formula and how frequently it is applied according to instructions. Typically, results can start showing within one to three weeks after regular use and will improve gradually over time with continued use. 

Q: How do I prepare my skin for an at-home chemical peel?

A: Before applying an at-home chemical peel, it is important to cleanse the skin thoroughly. You’ll also want to avoid using other active skincare ingredients, such as retinoids and vitamin C. Don’t forget to apply SPF after as well since chemical peels make skin more sensitive to the sun’s rays. 

Q: How can I maximize the results of an at-home chemical peel?

A:  To maximize the results of an at-home chemical peel, it’s important to follow the product instructions carefully and avoid over-exfoliating the skin. It’s also crucial to maintain a consistent skincare routine.

Q: Are there any home remedies I can use to soothe my skin after an at-home chemical peel?

A: To soothe the skin after an at-home chemical peel, you can try applying a gentle, hydrating moisturizer or aloe vera gel. Avoid harsh scrubs or exfoliants and be sure to protect your skin from environmental irritants and the sun.

