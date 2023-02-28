Revive Your Skin With the Best At-Home Chemical Peels

In this post, we’ll show you some of the leading at-home chemical peels of 2023 to help you narrow down your search. We’ll also discuss what features to look for when shopping for an at-home chemical peel, so you can achieve the glowing skin of your dreams.
Comparing the Top At-Home Chemical Peels
Perfect Image At-Home Chemical Peel – Best Overall
The formula is safe for many skin types and is free of SLS, phthalates and parabens. This at-home chemical peel also features a dropper to ensure a precise application and prevent spillage. Thanks to its powerful ingredients and deep exfoliation capabilities, this at-home chemical peel stands at the top of our list.
- Rich in retinol and glycolic acid
- Cruelty-free
- Free from SLS and other harmful ingredients
- Good option for combination or oily skin
- Not for beginners
QRxLabs At-Home Chemical Peel – Best For Beginners
Unlike other chemical peels, this one has a thick gel-like consistency that makes it easy to apply without leaving behind no sticky residue. It’s also a good option for all skin types and peel beginners due to its lower percentage of glycolic acid. A little product goes a long way, so you’ll only need to use it once a week or once every other week for optimal results.
- Can reduce appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
- Helps with acne scars and discoloration
- Contains soothing chamomile and green tea
- Gentle formula for beginners
- May not be strong enough for some
Yeouth At-Home Chemical Peel – Best for Wrinkles
This chemical peel is also paraben free and does not contain any harmful chemicals. And the best part? This dermatologist-tested home chemical peel features a pump dispenser that makes it super easy for you to dispense and apply. Plus, Yeouth a 90-day money-back refund in case you find that this peel just isn’t the one for you.
- Helps with fine lines and age spots
- Contains retinol for anti-aging benefits
- Dermatologist-tested
- Free from harmful parabens
- Not a strong formula
Planet Eden At-Home Chemical Peel – Best Bundle
This chemical peel has an unbuffered, low-pH formula to offer fast results. The peel also has just two simple ingredients: glycolic acid and distilled water. That no-nonsense formula is great for exfoliating dry patches and improving uneven texture and tone without causing irritation or discomfort. On top of that, this product comes with a fan brush that makes it easier to get into the nooks and crannies of your face, allowing you can cover every inch of your skin without having to use your fingers.
- Comes with applicator brush
- Ideal for deep exfoliation
- Bottle can give you 15-20 peels
- Simple ingredients
- Liquid can be difficult to work with
InstaNatural At-Home Chemical Peel – Most Soothing
Most importantly, this at-home chemical peel contains soothing botanicals to help to calm and soothe the skin for a more comfortable peel experience. Suitable for all skin types, this product is also formulated without sulfates, phthalates, gluten or synthetic fragrance. This at-home peel is designed to be used once a week, but it can also be used less frequently if you have sensitive skin or don’t have a lot of time to dedicate to your skincare routine. Plus, it comes with a convenient pump dispenser, making application much more convenient.
- Made with three exfoliating acids
- Also contains vitamin C and hyaluronic acid
- Cruelty-free
- Has pump dispenser
- May take time to notice changes
At-Home Chemical Peels: A Buyer’s Guide
But with so many products on the market, it can be difficult to determine which one is right for you. To help you find the perfect at-home chemical peel, we’ve created this comprehensive buyer’s guide that will walk you through the most important product features to consider before making your final purchase.
What to Look for When Buying an At-Home Chemical Peel
Type of acid
Different types of acids will produce different results, so knowing which acid is best for your particular skin type and desired outcome is important. Common acids used in at-home chemical peels are Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) like glycolic or lactic acid, Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs) like salicylic acid, and Polyhydroxy Acids (PHAs) like gluconolactone or lactobionic acid.
AHAs produce a mild peel that exfoliates the top layers of skin, promoting new cell turnover and rejuvenation. BHAs can penetrate pores to treat acne and blackheads but can also be used for smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles. PHAs are naturally derived from sugarcane and help to hydrate, restore elasticity, reduce hyperpigmentation and improve skin texture.
Strength
The strength of an at-home chemical peel can range from mild to very intense, depending on the type of acid used and its concentration. Stronger peels can cause irritation if used incorrectly or too often, especially if you have sensitive skin. This is why you’ll want to make sure you consult a medical professional and read all the directions carefully before using these products.
pH level
The pH level of an at-home chemical peel can affect how well it works and how your skin responds to it. If a product has too low of a pH level, it could cause irritation or burns on your skin. To avoid any adverse reaction, try a chemical peel with a 3 to 4.5 ph level. This will ensure that the acid penetrates deeply enough to produce results while avoiding potential damage to the skin.
Application time
While some chemical peels must be applied for 10 to 30 minutes, gentler ones can be left on overnight. Generally, it’s best to start with a shorter application time and work your way up if needed.
Frequency of application
Some at-home chemical peels can be applied once a week while others recommend being done every other week. If you’re someone who doesn’t like to spend a lot of time on skincare routines, it might be a good idea to get one that doesn’t need to be applied as often to see results.
Brand reputation
Before selecting an at-home chemical peel, take some time to research the brand behind it. Look up customer feedback and reviews from trusted sources such as magazines or beauty websites to get a better understanding of their history and track record. It’s also worth checking out how long they have been in business, as well as their response times if you should have an issue with your purchase.
