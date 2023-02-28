Revive Your Skin With the Best At-Home Chemical Peels

While professional chemical peel might not be affordable for everyone, at-home versions can produce similar results. The secret is finding the right one for your skin type and knowing how and how often you should use it.

But with so many products on the market, it can be difficult to determine which one is right for you. To help you find the perfect at-home chemical peel, we’ve created this comprehensive buyer’s guide that will walk you through the most important product features to consider before making your final purchase.

What to Look for When Buying an At-Home Chemical Peel

Type of acid

Different types of acids will produce different results, so knowing which acid is best for your particular skin type and desired outcome is important. Common acids used in at-home chemical peels are Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) like glycolic or lactic acid, Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs) like salicylic acid, and Polyhydroxy Acids (PHAs) like gluconolactone or lactobionic acid.

AHAs produce a mild peel that exfoliates the top layers of skin, promoting new cell turnover and rejuvenation. BHAs can penetrate pores to treat acne and blackheads but can also be used for smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles. PHAs are naturally derived from sugarcane and help to hydrate, restore elasticity, reduce hyperpigmentation and improve skin texture.

Strength

The strength of an at-home chemical peel can range from mild to very intense, depending on the type of acid used and its concentration. Stronger peels can cause irritation if used incorrectly or too often, especially if you have sensitive skin. This is why you’ll want to make sure you consult a medical professional and read all the directions carefully before using these products.

pH level

The pH level of an at-home chemical peel can affect how well it works and how your skin responds to it. If a product has too low of a pH level, it could cause irritation or burns on your skin. To avoid any adverse reaction, try a chemical peel with a 3 to 4.5 ph level. This will ensure that the acid penetrates deeply enough to produce results while avoiding potential damage to the skin.

Application time

While some chemical peels must be applied for 10 to 30 minutes, gentler ones can be left on overnight. Generally, it’s best to start with a shorter application time and work your way up if needed.

Frequency of application

Some at-home chemical peels can be applied once a week while others recommend being done every other week. If you’re someone who doesn’t like to spend a lot of time on skincare routines, it might be a good idea to get one that doesn’t need to be applied as often to see results.

Brand reputation

Before selecting an at-home chemical peel, take some time to research the brand behind it. Look up customer feedback and reviews from trusted sources such as magazines or beauty websites to get a better understanding of their history and track record. It’s also worth checking out how long they have been in business, as well as their response times if you should have an issue with your purchase.