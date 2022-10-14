Rock That Vintage Look With the Best Water-Based Pomades

These products are formulated with water as the main ingredient, making them incredibly easy to wash out, while still offering the benefits of traditional pomades. If this is something you’re looking for, then look no further, because we’ve curated a list of the highest-quality water-based pomades in 2022 for you to check out. And, to make things simpler, we’ve also added a buying guide to answer any questions that you might have before making your decision.
Reviewing the Top Water-Based Pomades of 2022
Suavecito Original Water-Based Pomade – Best Overall
Along with the hard hold, this product gives your hair a healthier look with a bit of shine, without making it look greasy. The water-soluble formula ensures that it’s easy to use and can also be washed out with no fuss. And, since it comes in multiple quantities, you can buy the amount that suits your needs. Because of its excellent quality and appearance, we’ve picked this water-based pomade as the best on our list.
- Provides a strong, flexible hold
- Easy to wash out
- Doesn’t make hair look greasy
- Some might not like the smell
Smooth Viking Water-Based Pomade – Best Flexibility
The medium hold allows you the freedom to adjust, comb, or style your hair as you please, and lets you add thickness and texture to your locks throughout the day. Best of all, this water-based pomade works well with all hair types and is made using a water-soluble formula with top-quality ingredients that keep your hair fresh without damaging it.
- Works with wet and dry hair
- Suitable for all hair types
- High shine with no grease
- Container is pretty small
Layrite Superhold Water-Based Pomade – Best Hold
This water-based pomade is formulated to work well with not just shorter hair lengths, but also longer locks that want a little more volume and an elevated look. Plus, it even has a mild cream soda scent that’s not too overwhelming and leaves your hair with a nice aroma. The water-soluble formula allows you to restyle your hair by just dampening it a bit and also rinses out easily with water.
- Firm hold with low shine
- Perfect for thick, coarse hair
- Lovely cream soda scent
- Large amounts required for a strong hold
Rocky Mountain Barber Company Pomade – Best Shine
Like most water-based pomades, this pick is incredibly easy to wash out and doesn’t clog or stick to your hair follicles. The pomade also has a subtle light and fresh scent that’s not too overpowering or irritating. And, since it comes in a 5-fluid-ounce container, it’ll last you for a long while.
- High shine formula
- Easy to clean out
- Strong hold for shorter hairstyles
- Thick consistency
Ocean View Deep Waves Water-Based Pomade – Best for Waves
This water-based pomade is an excellent starting point for beginners that are getting into wolfing and even long-time veterans that want to rock that immaculate 360-wave hairstyle. Best of all, there’s no build-up whatsoever on the scalp and it won’t clog pores either. It has a gel-like texture with a faint lily scent and comes in a 4-fluid-ounce container that’ll last you for weeks.
- Superior hold with low shine
- Easy to apply and wash out
- Suitable for all hair types
- Doesn’t use all-natural ingredients
Buying Guide: Water-Based Pomades
Water-Based Pomade vs. Oil-Based Pomade
Oil-based pomades
First, let’s talk about oil-based pomades. As their name suggests, these products are made with oily ingredients, like mineral oil or petroleum jelly at their core. This oily base allows these products to have a stronger, more resilient hold compared to water-based pomades. They provide a greasy, slick look, making them perfect for vintage hairstyles.
The biggest disadvantage to oil-based pomades is that they’re a pain to wash out. You’ll need to be more thorough when trying to wash out these products, as any residue could end up causing buildup.
Water-based pomades
Water-based pomades use water as the base ingredient in their formula, making them super convenient to apply and rinse out. They allow the same range of vintage, slick hairstyles that you get with oil-based pomades thanks to their firm hold, just with a little less shine. People with oily hair can benefit a lot from these pomades.
The downside, however, is that these products don’t hold up well in sweltering temperatures or rainy conditions. Also worth noting is that they’re not as pliable and will lose their hold and shine the more you try to restyle your hair.
Choosing a Water-Based Pomade for Your Hair Type
Thick vs. fine hair
People with hair that’s on the thicker side will be able to take advantage of the hold and shine that water-based pomades provide. While water-soluble pomades can work for thin hair, they might make the hair appear even thinner because of clumping.
Long vs. short-to-medium hair
Water-soluble pomades usually work well with all hair lengths. That said, people with medium-to-long hair might benefit a lot more because of the extra hold they offer, allowing them to sculpt those sleek hairstyles that these pomades are popular for.
Straight vs. curly hair
If you’ve got straight hair to style or unruly curls to tame, water-based pomade works well with both. Both hair types can greatly benefit from the hold and shine that these products give.
How to Apply and Remove Water-Based Pomade
Applying water-based pomade
First things first, depending on the look you want to go for, you can use a water-based pomade on both damp and dry hair. Just make sure your hair’s clean! Leaving your hair a bit damp — not soaking wet — will give it that extra shine, while drying it out will provide a more matte finish.
Now start with only a dime-sized amount of your pomade and work it between your palms to emulsify and break it down properly. Once that’s done, start applying the product from back to front, and then to the sides of your hair to evenly distribute it throughout. Avoid the scalp to prevent any chances of buildup.
You can now start sculpting and contouring your hair in your desired direction and hairstyle with the help of either a comb or blow dryer. Add more product if you need to hold down flyaways and you’re done.
Removing water-based pomade
The reason water-based pomades are so popular is that they’re super simple to wash out because they use water as the main ingredient in their formula. All you need to do is just hop in the shower, rinse your hair properly, and you’re all set. With some products, you don’t even need to use shampoo, but this varies from product to product and depends on the other ingredients they use.
Water-Based Pomades vs. Other Hair Products
Water-based pomades vs. gels
Both of these products offer pretty much the same benefits: shine and hold. Unfortunately, gels tend to dry out your hair and cause flaking, which is pretty damaging for your hair. Water-soluble pomades, however, are much gentler than the average hair gel.
Water-based pomades vs. waxes
Waxes are also pretty similar to water-based pomades but offer a much more pliable hold. Hair waxes offer a lower shine with high hold, but are pretty difficult to wash out.
