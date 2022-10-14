Rock That Vintage Look With the Best Water-Based Pomades

Water-Based Pomade vs. Oil-Based Pomade

Oil-based pomades

First, let’s talk about oil-based pomades. As their name suggests, these products are made with oily ingredients, like mineral oil or petroleum jelly at their core. This oily base allows these products to have a stronger, more resilient hold compared to water-based pomades. They provide a greasy, slick look, making them perfect for vintage hairstyles.

The biggest disadvantage to oil-based pomades is that they’re a pain to wash out. You’ll need to be more thorough when trying to wash out these products, as any residue could end up causing buildup.

Water-based pomades

Water-based pomades use water as the base ingredient in their formula, making them super convenient to apply and rinse out. They allow the same range of vintage, slick hairstyles that you get with oil-based pomades thanks to their firm hold, just with a little less shine. People with oily hair can benefit a lot from these pomades.

The downside, however, is that these products don’t hold up well in sweltering temperatures or rainy conditions. Also worth noting is that they’re not as pliable and will lose their hold and shine the more you try to restyle your hair.

Choosing a Water-Based Pomade for Your Hair Type

Thick vs. fine hair

People with hair that’s on the thicker side will be able to take advantage of the hold and shine that water-based pomades provide. While water-soluble pomades can work for thin hair, they might make the hair appear even thinner because of clumping.

Long vs. short-to-medium hair

Water-soluble pomades usually work well with all hair lengths. That said, people with medium-to-long hair might benefit a lot more because of the extra hold they offer, allowing them to sculpt those sleek hairstyles that these pomades are popular for.

Straight vs. curly hair

If you’ve got straight hair to style or unruly curls to tame, water-based pomade works well with both. Both hair types can greatly benefit from the hold and shine that these products give.

How to Apply and Remove Water-Based Pomade

Applying water-based pomade

First things first, depending on the look you want to go for, you can use a water-based pomade on both damp and dry hair. Just make sure your hair’s clean! Leaving your hair a bit damp — not soaking wet — will give it that extra shine, while drying it out will provide a more matte finish.

Now start with only a dime-sized amount of your pomade and work it between your palms to emulsify and break it down properly. Once that’s done, start applying the product from back to front, and then to the sides of your hair to evenly distribute it throughout. Avoid the scalp to prevent any chances of buildup.

You can now start sculpting and contouring your hair in your desired direction and hairstyle with the help of either a comb or blow dryer. Add more product if you need to hold down flyaways and you’re done.

Removing water-based pomade

The reason water-based pomades are so popular is that they’re super simple to wash out because they use water as the main ingredient in their formula. All you need to do is just hop in the shower, rinse your hair properly, and you’re all set. With some products, you don’t even need to use shampoo, but this varies from product to product and depends on the other ingredients they use.

Water-Based Pomades vs. Other Hair Products

Water-based pomades vs. gels

Both of these products offer pretty much the same benefits: shine and hold. Unfortunately, gels tend to dry out your hair and cause flaking, which is pretty damaging for your hair. Water-soluble pomades, however, are much gentler than the average hair gel.

Water-based pomades vs. waxes

Waxes are also pretty similar to water-based pomades but offer a much more pliable hold. Hair waxes offer a lower shine with high hold, but are pretty difficult to wash out.