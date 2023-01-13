Cancel OK
Safely Style Your Tresses With the Best Heatless Hair Curlers

highest-rated heatless hair curler
When you bleach, straighten, curl, or blow dry your hair, you put it through the wringer, which can result in frizzy, broken strands. Using heat styling tools regularly can damage your locks, and can fry them up beyond repair if you’re using a low-quality product. Whether you want to flaunt beachy waves or plan to get a bouncy blowout, heatless hair curlers are the right choice to keep heat damage at bay.

That being said, with a solid range of products available from different manufacturers, picking the right product for your needs can quickly become overwhelming. We’ve rated and reviewed some of the top-rated heatless hair curlers of 2023 for you, so you can choose the ideal one according to your hair type and styling needs.

Reviewing the Top-rated Heatless Hair Curlers of 2023

Xnicx Heatless Hair Curlers – Best Overall

heatless hair curler review
If you’re a clumsy person who often ends up losing curling rods, the Xnicx Heatless Hair Curlers are the right choice because they come in a pack of 47 flexible curling rods. This option comes with an affordable price tag, making it ideal for those on a tight budget, and this set is worth every penny spent. You get curling rods of seven different colors and sizes, which means you’ll have enough rods to share with your sister, mother, or friend with varying hair lengths.

Each rod is made using flexible, hair-friendly material, so you can wear them all night to get perfectly bouncy and healthy curls in the morning. You can easily bend, roll, or twist these rods without worrying about damaging them and the foam won’t cause any breakage. The set comes in well-curated packaging, making it ideal for traveling and outdoor adventures. With their top-quality material, affordable price range, and seven different sizes, these heatless hair curlers soar up to the top of our list.

Pros
  • Made using flexible iron with foam coating
  • Can achieve seven different wave styles
  • Comes in travel-friendly packaging
  • Eco-friendly and safe to use
Cons
  • Small rods are too thin

HRYYDS Heatless Hair Curler – Ideal for Long Hair

heatless hair curler review
Are you in search of a chemical-free way to get bouncy and healthy-looking curls? You should invest in HRYYDS Heatless Hair Curler. While it costs a little more than other options on the list, the price justifies the quality of the product. This curling headband is effective on medium and long hair lengths, and the results will make you fall head over heels for your hair. The unique, user-friendly design mimics a headband with a flat design at the top and curling rods at both sides, ensuring that you can sleep in comfort with this tool on.

This heatless hair curler is made using soft cotton, so it won’t cause hair breakage and you won’t even feel that you’ve secured the headband on your hair while you nod off. Even better, the fabric is chemical-free and doesn’t have any pungent smell because it’s made using premium-quality silk. The package also includes two cute hairpins and two scrunchies to help you style a range of curls. Overall, this is an offer that you shouldn’t miss.

Pros
  • Flat headband doesn’t tangle your hair
  • Comes with accessories
  • Soft silk fabric adjusts well
  • Free of chemicals and unpleasant odors
Cons
  • Not ideal for thicker hair

Minerva Heatless Hair Curlers – Amazing Customer Support

heatless hair curler review
The Minerva Heatless Hair Curlers come in a pack of 42 pieces, which are color-coded to allow you to pick the right size without wasting much time. The package includes rods of seven different sizes, making it ideal for almost every hair type. These flexi rods sit nicely on your hair and are great for styling both wet and dry hair. Each rod is thoughtfully designed to curl medium, long, and short hair, and is made using soft material that’s gentle on your stands.

The whole set comes packed in a PVC bag to help with storage and make them portable enough to carry with you on vacations and more. Most importantly, these heatless hair curlers allow you to get beachy waves or loose curls without damaging your hair with heat. The soft material also offers you optimal comfort, allowing you to sleep with these curlers on and wake up to the perfect curls.

Pros
  • Lightweight rods feel gentle on your hair
  • Backed by a 30-day replacement/refund
  • Packaged in a handy zip-top bag
Cons
  • Not great for thick hair
  • Unpleasant plastic odor

MC Magic Curler Heatless Hair Curlers – Great Value

heatless hair curler review
If you are a beginner transitioning from heat styling to heatless hair curlers, the MC Magic Curler Heatless Hair Curlers are a great choice. This is because the spiral design makes them extremely easy to use — all you need to do is to take a small section of hair and wrap it on the spiral rod. Another great thing about these curling rods is that you don’t need to secure your hair with an elastic hairband because your hair tightly wraps around the rod.

These soft and lightweight curlers are designed to provide you with beautiful curls without any damage, and you can wear them while watching your favorite TV show, cooking, or sleeping without feeling any extra burden on your head. The whole package includes 50 pieces and offers you enough rods to style the hair of your whole family.

Pros
  • Comes with styling hooks for convenience
  • Easy to use
  • Won’t pull your hair strands
Cons
  • Might rip off easily

ABHOOB Heatless Hair Curlers – For Voluminous Hair

heatless hair curler review
The ABHOOB Heatless Hair Curlers are a great choice to get voluminous, bouncy waves that look natural and healthy. You can easily wear the heatless curling rod and do your house chores and unwrap your hair to get the perfect bouncy locks. The beachy waves are loosely locked in the perfect place to give your hair the needed bounce for not-so-good hair days. The pack also includes a claw clip, scrunchies, hair clips, and a rod headband, so you can start styling your hair with this pack right away.

With these heatless hair curlers, you can style your hair without electricity. Meanwhile, the soft cotton material allows you to bend the headband without any damage. The most important thing, though, is that this product is extremely safe to use and you can leave it overnight to get the nicest waves. The premium quality material is 100% natural, so it doesn’t have any toxins or chemical smell.

John Frieda’s hot roller set comes with five jumbo-size rollers for gorgeous bouncy and sleek curls. Its heat technology is designed specifically to reduce frizz and enhance the manageability of your hair. The set heats up within two minutes and, best of all, it has variable temperature control so you can adjust the heat according to your hair’s thickness and holding ability and prevent damage. Each roller features a flocked exterior for smooth rolling and removal without snagging. The rollers also have cool-touch rims, meaning that you can handle them comfortably while hot.

Pros
  • Flexible enough to hold your hair
  • Backed by a 12-month warranty
  • Easy to wrap and style
Cons
  • Not ideal for extra silky hair

Buying Guide: Heatless Hair Curlers

If you’re dreaming about voluminous curls and don’t want to damage your locks, heatless hair curlers are the right choice for you. But before you make the purchase, you need to know about some important factors to ensure that you invest in the right product. We’ve curated this comprehensive buying guide to help you pick the finest heatless hair curlers — let’s check it out!

How To Choose Heatless Hair Curlers

Size

When looking for the perfect heatless hair curlers, you should consider the size of the curlers or rollers. If you like to sleep with them in your hair, the size is something you should think about to ensure a good night’s sleep. After all, if you have bulkier or clunkier hair curlers, fixing them in your hair and maintaining them is a bit difficult. To decide on the right size of a heatless hair curler, you should consider the length of your hair to ensure that the curler is big enough. 

Type of curls

You can use the same hair curlers to customize the size and type of curls you get. You should choose a tightly bound curler if you plan to get thicker curls and a loosely bound curler for salon-like wavy hair. In any case, clip the curler onto semi-dry or slightly wet hair for optimal effects, and keep them on overnight for longer-lasting results if you have the time.

Material

Because heatless curlers will be in direct contact with your hair for a long time, you should think about the type of material used in making them. Always try to find an option that’s made using soft, safe, and reusable material. Silk, satin, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are some of the more reliable material options when it comes to heatless hair curlers. 

How To Use Heatless Hair Curlers

Although there are different methods available for achieving curls without resorting to curling irons, heatless curlers have remained a popular choice. Using heatless hair curlers is a breeze — all you need to do is split your hair into 1-inch parts, roll the ends of each section with curlers while keeping the rest of your hair loose, and leave the rollers in overnight if your hair is wet. 

Of course, you don’t have to use heatless curlers on wet hair only. Use a mist spray to dampen your hair, then leave the heatless curlers in for a few hours. You can trust these techniques to keep your curls in place for up to 48 hours without needing to go to the salon and waste a tonne of money every time.

Here’s a step-by-step process to curl your hair with heatless curlers:

Step 1: If you want to curl your hair without using heat, start by washing it and then using the curlers once it’s semi-dry or damp.

Step 2: Divide your hair into two or more sections and clip the curling rod or ribbon to the crown of your head. Avoid tangled hair by wrapping the curlers gently and carefully.

Step 3: If the heatless curler includes a wand to keep the hair strands together, you can use it to gather your hair more efficiently. Then repeat the same process with all your hair.

Step 4: If your hair is really thick, use a scrunchie to keep it in place for anywhere from four to six hours.

People Also Asked

Q: Can I sleep with my heatless hair curlers?

A: Yes, you can leave most heatless hair curlers on overnight. But if you have damaged or thin hair, you should take them out before you go to bed and avoid sleeping with any product in your hair to prevent further damage. Soft curlers made using natural materials are safe to use on hair and give your hair a bounce without damaging its texture.

Q: Can heatless curlers damage my hair?

A: When compared to using a curling iron, heatless curling often causes less damage, but regular usage of curling irons or rollers increases the risk of hair breakage and can even cause hair thinning. Using heatless curlers once or twice a week is fine as your hair gets enough time to repair in between. You should also avoid wrapping or stretching wet hair too tightly to ensure that you don’t end up breaking your hair.

Q: How long do I leave my heatless curlers on my hair?

A: The time it takes for the curler to do its magic depends on the hair’s texture and thickness. Using these heatless curlers on wet or semi-dry hair is suggested for optimal results, so keep that in mind if you have voluminous and thick hair.

If you’re short on time, you can get the same bounce with a curling cream that you leave on for a few hours as you would from leaving on certain curlers overnight.

Q: Can I use heatless curlers on dry hair?

A: You don’t necessarily have to take a shower to style your hair with heatless curlers, but it’s better to slightly damp your hair with a sprayer to lock in curls for a longer time. If you want to use heatless curlers on dry hair, use a hair serum or cream to ensure that the curls are locked in perfectly so you can flaunt your curls for more than a day.

Q: How should I maintain my curls?

A: Invest in curlers made from high-quality material if you want low-maintenance curls. Use the right size of rod for each strand of hair and get your hair just damp enough for optimal results. Don’t forget to use a non-toxic hair spray to fix your curls once you’ve finished styling them.

