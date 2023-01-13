Safely Style Your Tresses With the Best Heatless Hair Curlers

How To Choose Heatless Hair Curlers

Size

If you’re dreaming about voluminous curls and don’t want to damage your locks, heatless hair curlers are the right choice for you. But before you make the purchase, you need to know about some important factors to ensure that you invest in the right product. We’ve curated this comprehensive buying guide to help you pick the finest heatless hair curlers — let’s check it out!

When looking for the perfect heatless hair curlers, you should consider the size of the curlers or rollers. If you like to sleep with them in your hair, the size is something you should think about to ensure a good night’s sleep. After all, if you have bulkier or clunkier hair curlers, fixing them in your hair and maintaining them is a bit difficult. To decide on the right size of a heatless hair curler, you should consider the length of your hair to ensure that the curler is big enough.

Type of curls

You can use the same hair curlers to customize the size and type of curls you get. You should choose a tightly bound curler if you plan to get thicker curls and a loosely bound curler for salon-like wavy hair. In any case, clip the curler onto semi-dry or slightly wet hair for optimal effects, and keep them on overnight for longer-lasting results if you have the time.

Material

Because heatless curlers will be in direct contact with your hair for a long time, you should think about the type of material used in making them. Always try to find an option that’s made using soft, safe, and reusable material. Silk, satin, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are some of the more reliable material options when it comes to heatless hair curlers.

How To Use Heatless Hair Curlers

Although there are different methods available for achieving curls without resorting to curling irons, heatless curlers have remained a popular choice. Using heatless hair curlers is a breeze — all you need to do is split your hair into 1-inch parts, roll the ends of each section with curlers while keeping the rest of your hair loose, and leave the rollers in overnight if your hair is wet.

Of course, you don’t have to use heatless curlers on wet hair only. Use a mist spray to dampen your hair, then leave the heatless curlers in for a few hours. You can trust these techniques to keep your curls in place for up to 48 hours without needing to go to the salon and waste a tonne of money every time.

Here’s a step-by-step process to curl your hair with heatless curlers:

Step 1: If you want to curl your hair without using heat, start by washing it and then using the curlers once it’s semi-dry or damp.

Step 2: Divide your hair into two or more sections and clip the curling rod or ribbon to the crown of your head. Avoid tangled hair by wrapping the curlers gently and carefully.

Step 3: If the heatless curler includes a wand to keep the hair strands together, you can use it to gather your hair more efficiently. Then repeat the same process with all your hair.

Step 4: If your hair is really thick, use a scrunchie to keep it in place for anywhere from four to six hours.