Safely Style Your Tresses With the Best Heatless Hair Curlers

That being said, with a solid range of products available from different manufacturers, picking the right product for your needs can quickly become overwhelming. We’ve rated and reviewed some of the top-rated heatless hair curlers of 2023 for you, so you can choose the ideal one according to your hair type and styling needs.
Reviewing the Top-rated Heatless Hair Curlers of 2023
Xnicx Heatless Hair Curlers – Best Overall
Each rod is made using flexible, hair-friendly material, so you can wear them all night to get perfectly bouncy and healthy curls in the morning. You can easily bend, roll, or twist these rods without worrying about damaging them and the foam won’t cause any breakage. The set comes in well-curated packaging, making it ideal for traveling and outdoor adventures. With their top-quality material, affordable price range, and seven different sizes, these heatless hair curlers soar up to the top of our list.
- Made using flexible iron with foam coating
- Can achieve seven different wave styles
- Comes in travel-friendly packaging
- Eco-friendly and safe to use
- Small rods are too thin
HRYYDS Heatless Hair Curler – Ideal for Long Hair
This heatless hair curler is made using soft cotton, so it won’t cause hair breakage and you won’t even feel that you’ve secured the headband on your hair while you nod off. Even better, the fabric is chemical-free and doesn’t have any pungent smell because it’s made using premium-quality silk. The package also includes two cute hairpins and two scrunchies to help you style a range of curls. Overall, this is an offer that you shouldn’t miss.
- Flat headband doesn’t tangle your hair
- Comes with accessories
- Soft silk fabric adjusts well
- Free of chemicals and unpleasant odors
- Not ideal for thicker hair
Minerva Heatless Hair Curlers – Amazing Customer Support
The whole set comes packed in a PVC bag to help with storage and make them portable enough to carry with you on vacations and more. Most importantly, these heatless hair curlers allow you to get beachy waves or loose curls without damaging your hair with heat. The soft material also offers you optimal comfort, allowing you to sleep with these curlers on and wake up to the perfect curls.
- Lightweight rods feel gentle on your hair
- Backed by a 30-day replacement/refund
- Packaged in a handy zip-top bag
- Not great for thick hair
- Unpleasant plastic odor
MC Magic Curler Heatless Hair Curlers – Great Value
These soft and lightweight curlers are designed to provide you with beautiful curls without any damage, and you can wear them while watching your favorite TV show, cooking, or sleeping without feeling any extra burden on your head. The whole package includes 50 pieces and offers you enough rods to style the hair of your whole family.
- Comes with styling hooks for convenience
- Easy to use
- Won’t pull your hair strands
- Might rip off easily
ABHOOB Heatless Hair Curlers – For Voluminous Hair
With these heatless hair curlers, you can style your hair without electricity. Meanwhile, the soft cotton material allows you to bend the headband without any damage. The most important thing, though, is that this product is extremely safe to use and you can leave it overnight to get the nicest waves. The premium quality material is 100% natural, so it doesn’t have any toxins or chemical smell.
John Frieda’s hot roller set comes with five jumbo-size rollers for gorgeous bouncy and sleek curls. Its heat technology is designed specifically to reduce frizz and enhance the manageability of your hair. The set heats up within two minutes and, best of all, it has variable temperature control so you can adjust the heat according to your hair’s thickness and holding ability and prevent damage. Each roller features a flocked exterior for smooth rolling and removal without snagging. The rollers also have cool-touch rims, meaning that you can handle them comfortably while hot.
- Flexible enough to hold your hair
- Backed by a 12-month warranty
- Easy to wrap and style
- Not ideal for extra silky hair
Buying Guide: Heatless Hair Curlers
How To Choose Heatless Hair Curlers
Size
When looking for the perfect heatless hair curlers, you should consider the size of the curlers or rollers. If you like to sleep with them in your hair, the size is something you should think about to ensure a good night’s sleep. After all, if you have bulkier or clunkier hair curlers, fixing them in your hair and maintaining them is a bit difficult. To decide on the right size of a heatless hair curler, you should consider the length of your hair to ensure that the curler is big enough.
Type of curls
You can use the same hair curlers to customize the size and type of curls you get. You should choose a tightly bound curler if you plan to get thicker curls and a loosely bound curler for salon-like wavy hair. In any case, clip the curler onto semi-dry or slightly wet hair for optimal effects, and keep them on overnight for longer-lasting results if you have the time.
Material
Because heatless curlers will be in direct contact with your hair for a long time, you should think about the type of material used in making them. Always try to find an option that’s made using soft, safe, and reusable material. Silk, satin, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are some of the more reliable material options when it comes to heatless hair curlers.
How To Use Heatless Hair Curlers
Although there are different methods available for achieving curls without resorting to curling irons, heatless curlers have remained a popular choice. Using heatless hair curlers is a breeze — all you need to do is split your hair into 1-inch parts, roll the ends of each section with curlers while keeping the rest of your hair loose, and leave the rollers in overnight if your hair is wet.
Of course, you don’t have to use heatless curlers on wet hair only. Use a mist spray to dampen your hair, then leave the heatless curlers in for a few hours. You can trust these techniques to keep your curls in place for up to 48 hours without needing to go to the salon and waste a tonne of money every time.
Here’s a step-by-step process to curl your hair with heatless curlers:
Step 1: If you want to curl your hair without using heat, start by washing it and then using the curlers once it’s semi-dry or damp.
Step 2: Divide your hair into two or more sections and clip the curling rod or ribbon to the crown of your head. Avoid tangled hair by wrapping the curlers gently and carefully.
Step 3: If the heatless curler includes a wand to keep the hair strands together, you can use it to gather your hair more efficiently. Then repeat the same process with all your hair.
Step 4: If your hair is really thick, use a scrunchie to keep it in place for anywhere from four to six hours.
