Say Goodbye to Brassiness With the Best Purple Shampoos for Beautiful Blonde Hair

Do you know what causes your perfectly blonde or gray hair to turn all brassy? It may be the wrong “lifting” or “bleaching” process that doesn’t entirely get rid of the underlying pigment, or other factors such as air exposure to minerals, oxidation from sun exposure, and even hard shower water. With these things in mind, it’s safe to say that there’s more to taking care of your hair than just buying a purple shampoo.

Protecting your hair by avoiding unnecessary sun exposure and checking the quality of your home’s shower water is crucial, but apart from that, using a purple shampoo correctly is one of the simplest ways to keep unwanted warm tones out of your lightened locks. This part of the guide has more information to help you make the right choice when shopping for purple shampoo in 2022.

Is Purple Shampoo Right for You? Let’s Find Out!

If you’re a blonde – regardless of the hue or tone –, then purple shampoo is for you. This product works like magic to maintain your cool, beige, ash, biscuit, or buttery blonde shade, and it’s equally effective for shades of gray and silver. The cool purple pigments gently neutralize unwanted brassy and yellow tones, ensuring that the color stays fresh and doesn’t turn warm in between salon visits.

The only thing you need to pay attention to is how to properly use these products. Some purple shampoos can contain strong pigments, which may build up and make lighter hair dull over time. It can even cause the strands to pick up the shampoo’s violet hue, losing that brightness that gives your hair the perfect look. The key is to use a purple shampoo for maintenance purposes only — this means limiting yourself to using it just once or twice a week to maintain a cool, neutral tone.

You can refer to the manufacturer’s recommendations for your hair type and color to help you achieve ideal results. Your colorist may also guide you through the correct home regimen according to your hair goals.

Here are the top benefits of using a purple shampoo after your coloring service:

It’s a great way to maintain your preferred blonde tone in between salon visits

It helps the color last longer

It keeps hair looking fresh and lively

It’s easy to use, just like a regular shampoo

It offers immediate, semi-permanent color results with one wash

Some products include nourishing ingredients for a moisturizing effect

It prevents the color from losing its brightness too soon

Factors To Consider When Buying Purple Shampoo

There are tons of options when it comes to purple shampoo, ticking different boxes for everyone. Finding the right product can be challenging, so whether you’re buying your first purple shampoo or striving to find a better alternative to your current one, the following considerations can come in handy:

Your hair color

Remember the color wheel? Colors that sit opposite each other on the wheel can cancel their effect. The same rule applies here — purple shampoo is suitable for gray, blonde, and platinum-colored hair as it sits opposite yellow, canceling out the brassiness that may result.

Make sure you choose a product with the right toning strength according to your hair color. The key is to neutralize the yellow, so a milder shampoo can easily take care of different shades of blonde — a stronger purple shampoo is more suitable for anything between silver and platinum blonde, which is why people with dark-colored hair should go for a blue shampoo when their hair becomes brassy.

Product ingredients

This can be tricky, as most purple shampoos are based on a synergistic combination of ingredients that maintain hair color while ensuring that it stays healthy and nourished. If you happen to have dyed hair with highlights or a balayage, you’ll need to double-check the formula for hydrating ingredients.

Bleach is the number one cause of dry and damaged hair. Look for ingredients such as shea butter, murumuru seed butter, and mango seed butter, as these help restore elasticity, maintain the natural moisture balance of hair, and keep the color from fading out.

Adequate violet pigments, coupled with the effects of the right ingredients, safeguard the blonde color so you can flaunt your golden locks at all times.

Consistency

The consistency of the purple shampoo is another important factor you shouldn’t ignore. When shopping online, make sure you check how the consistency of the product is described — a reliable purple shampoo shouldn’t be too runny or translucent. Rich in violet pigments, a good option should be thick, dark, and have an opaque formula.

This kind of consistency is considered more effective for its high density of concentrated pigments. While this can help you while shopping around, it’s even better if you can physically test out the consistency of a purple shampoo before buying it.