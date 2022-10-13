Say Goodbye to Brassiness With the Best Purple Shampoos for Beautiful Blonde Hair

Now comes the tough part — choosing the right purple shampoo that will keep your hair in mint condition. The key is to look for a product that will effectively neutralize yellow and brassy tones and prevent hair color from fading out. This guide reveals the top ways to use a purple shampoo and shares information that can help you pick the right one, so keep reading to learn about the top purple shampoos of 2022 and why we chose them.
Top Purple Shampoos of 2022 Reviewed in Detail
L’Oreal Paris EverPure Purple Shampoo – Best Overall
This sulfate-free purple shampoo perfectly preserves your blonde or silver hair by hydrating and neutralizing brassy and yellow tones with its eco-friendly, vegan formula. The thing that encouraged us to put it first on our list lies in its top-notch moisturizing ability, which can turn your hair from a frizzy mess to a smooth mane that you can be proud of. This purple shampoo is available in various sizes and bundle options, giving you some freedom when it comes to how you want to take care of your luscious locks.
- Large, long-lasting bottle
- Ingredients are cruelty-free
- Hibiscus-based purple dye tones brassy hair
- Suitable for color-treated hair
- Emits a strange odor when first used
Matrix Total Results Purple Shampoo – Refreshing Fragrance
When applied two to three times a week, this excellent purple shampoo can return your gray hair to its healthy, natural state. Not only does it strengthen color tones, but this shampoo also does an excellent repair job that further strengthens your hair.
- Suitable for gray and blonde hair
- Has a pleasant floral scent
- Frequent use won’t dry out your hair
- Works great on color-treated hair
- Full list of ingredients hasn’t been released
RedkenBlondage Purple Shampoo – Great Moisturizing Effects
This purple shampoo is an effective way to restore your hair to its original, healthy state while also repairing any damage it may have suffered along the way. Just make sure you leave it on for 3-5 minutes to fully benefit from its effects, and watch the color of your hair improve drastically after just a couple of washes.
- Ultraviolet pigment preserves blonde tones
- Perfectly balanced pH
- Citric acid reduces frizz
- Doesn’t cause hair dryness
- May stain your hands a slight purple
Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo – Top Repairing Results
You can use this purple shampoo at least two times a week to keep undertones at bay and reduce any brassiness in your hair due to extended exposure to the summer heat. It’s available in multiple sizes, and it’s free from harmful ingredients like parabens.
- Offers additional hair repair
- Special antioxidants protect your hair from pollution
- Violet pigments to strengthen golden/yellow tones
- Vegan formula — free from harmful ingredients
- Doesn’t work well as a moisturizer
Pantene Silver Expressions Purple Shampoo – Most Affordable
This purple shampoo is also perfectly safe for color or chemically-treated hair, so if that was one of your concerns, you won’t have to worry. To sum things up, this shampoo is a great way to return your hair to its full glory while also protecting it from dryness. When washing your hair with this purple shampoo, make sure you hit the brassiest spots and leave it on for 3 to 5 minutes before rinsing.
- Smells like lotus flowers
- A great value
- Reduces overall hair dullness
- Violet pigment neutralizes excess yellow
- Can cause stains on certain surfaces
Buying Guide: Purple Shampoo
Protecting your hair by avoiding unnecessary sun exposure and checking the quality of your home’s shower water is crucial, but apart from that, using a purple shampoo correctly is one of the simplest ways to keep unwanted warm tones out of your lightened locks. This part of the guide has more information to help you make the right choice when shopping for purple shampoo in 2022.
Is Purple Shampoo Right for You? Let’s Find Out!
If you’re a blonde – regardless of the hue or tone –, then purple shampoo is for you. This product works like magic to maintain your cool, beige, ash, biscuit, or buttery blonde shade, and it’s equally effective for shades of gray and silver. The cool purple pigments gently neutralize unwanted brassy and yellow tones, ensuring that the color stays fresh and doesn’t turn warm in between salon visits.
The only thing you need to pay attention to is how to properly use these products. Some purple shampoos can contain strong pigments, which may build up and make lighter hair dull over time. It can even cause the strands to pick up the shampoo’s violet hue, losing that brightness that gives your hair the perfect look. The key is to use a purple shampoo for maintenance purposes only — this means limiting yourself to using it just once or twice a week to maintain a cool, neutral tone.
You can refer to the manufacturer’s recommendations for your hair type and color to help you achieve ideal results. Your colorist may also guide you through the correct home regimen according to your hair goals.
Here are the top benefits of using a purple shampoo after your coloring service:
- It’s a great way to maintain your preferred blonde tone in between salon visits
- It helps the color last longer
- It keeps hair looking fresh and lively
- It’s easy to use, just like a regular shampoo
- It offers immediate, semi-permanent color results with one wash
- Some products include nourishing ingredients for a moisturizing effect
- It prevents the color from losing its brightness too soon
Factors To Consider When Buying Purple Shampoo
There are tons of options when it comes to purple shampoo, ticking different boxes for everyone. Finding the right product can be challenging, so whether you’re buying your first purple shampoo or striving to find a better alternative to your current one, the following considerations can come in handy:
Your hair color
Remember the color wheel? Colors that sit opposite each other on the wheel can cancel their effect. The same rule applies here — purple shampoo is suitable for gray, blonde, and platinum-colored hair as it sits opposite yellow, canceling out the brassiness that may result.
Make sure you choose a product with the right toning strength according to your hair color. The key is to neutralize the yellow, so a milder shampoo can easily take care of different shades of blonde — a stronger purple shampoo is more suitable for anything between silver and platinum blonde, which is why people with dark-colored hair should go for a blue shampoo when their hair becomes brassy.
Product ingredients
This can be tricky, as most purple shampoos are based on a synergistic combination of ingredients that maintain hair color while ensuring that it stays healthy and nourished. If you happen to have dyed hair with highlights or a balayage, you’ll need to double-check the formula for hydrating ingredients.
Bleach is the number one cause of dry and damaged hair. Look for ingredients such as shea butter, murumuru seed butter, and mango seed butter, as these help restore elasticity, maintain the natural moisture balance of hair, and keep the color from fading out.
Adequate violet pigments, coupled with the effects of the right ingredients, safeguard the blonde color so you can flaunt your golden locks at all times.
Consistency
The consistency of the purple shampoo is another important factor you shouldn’t ignore. When shopping online, make sure you check how the consistency of the product is described — a reliable purple shampoo shouldn’t be too runny or translucent. Rich in violet pigments, a good option should be thick, dark, and have an opaque formula.
This kind of consistency is considered more effective for its high density of concentrated pigments. While this can help you while shopping around, it’s even better if you can physically test out the consistency of a purple shampoo before buying it.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!