Say Goodbye to Brassiness With the Best Purple Shampoos for Beautiful Blonde Hair

If you love maintaining your blonde locks and are fussy about choosing the right products to keep brassiness away, we don’t blame you — those bright yellow hues are the last thing you want peeking through your stunning shades of blonde. That’s where a purple shampoo can save the day, as they’re the ideal product for prolonging color treatment – both silver and blonde – and helping maintain the brightness of naturally blonde hair.

Now comes the tough part — choosing the right purple shampoo that will keep your hair in mint condition. The key is to look for a product that will effectively neutralize yellow and brassy tones and prevent hair color from fading out. This guide reveals the top ways to use a purple shampoo and shares information that can help you pick the right one, so keep reading to learn about the top purple shampoos of 2022 and why we chose them.

Top Purple Shampoos of 2022 Reviewed in Detail

L’Oreal Paris EverPure Purple Shampoo – Best Overall

purple shampoo reviews
L’Oreal Paris is definitely considered a heavyweight when it comes to beauty products, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that their EverPure Purple Shampoo comfortably tops our list. That’s not just because of its brand value, but also because it’s the top-performing purple shampoo on the market today.

This sulfate-free purple shampoo perfectly preserves your blonde or silver hair by hydrating and neutralizing brassy and yellow tones with its eco-friendly, vegan formula. The thing that encouraged us to put it first on our list lies in its top-notch moisturizing ability, which can turn your hair from a frizzy mess to a smooth mane that you can be proud of. This purple shampoo is available in various sizes and bundle options, giving you some freedom when it comes to how you want to take care of your luscious locks.

Pros
  • Large, long-lasting bottle
  • Ingredients are cruelty-free
  • Hibiscus-based purple dye tones brassy hair
  • Suitable for color-treated hair
Cons
  • Emits a strange odor when first used

Matrix Total Results Purple Shampoo – Refreshing Fragrance

purple shampoo reviews
The Matrix Total Results Purple Shampoo is made specifically for individuals who suffer from extra brassy hair due to continuous sun exposure and daily wear and tear. Not only is it an amazing purple shampoo that isolates and treats all brassy, yellow tones, but it also offers your hair complete moisturization from roots to tips. That, coupled with a sweet and lasting floral fragrance, can leave you and your hair feeling fresh and clean after you use it.

When applied two to three times a week, this excellent purple shampoo can return your gray hair to its healthy, natural state. Not only does it strengthen color tones, but this shampoo also does an excellent repair job that further strengthens your hair.

Pros
  • Suitable for gray and blonde hair
  • Has a pleasant floral scent
  • Frequent use won’t dry out your hair
  • Works great on color-treated hair
Cons
  • Full list of ingredients hasn’t been released

RedkenBlondage Purple Shampoo – Great Moisturizing Effects

purple shampoo reviews
Looking for an all-in-one solution that can repair, tone, and moisturize your hair? Then make sure you check out the RedkenBlondage Purple Shampoo. Designed to maintain your hair’s natural or color-treated blonde or silver tones, this fast-acting purple shampoo uses a unique hibiscus and ultraviolet dye formula to eliminate all brassy, yellow tones from your hair.

This purple shampoo is an effective way to restore your hair to its original, healthy state while also repairing any damage it may have suffered along the way. Just make sure you leave it on for 3-5 minutes to fully benefit from its effects, and watch the color of your hair improve drastically after just a couple of washes.

Pros
  • Ultraviolet pigment preserves blonde tones
  • Perfectly balanced pH
  • Citric acid reduces frizz
  • Doesn’t cause hair dryness
Cons
  • May stain your hands a slight purple

Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo – Top Repairing Results

purple shampoo reviews
We’ve talked about plenty of purple shampoos that have restorative properties, but when it comes to repairing your hair, there’s pretty much no better option than the Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo. Its triple-acid protein formula works its magic in toning, preserving, and even repairing your hair, helping return it to the healthy, shiny state that you love.

You can use this purple shampoo at least two times a week to keep undertones at bay and reduce any brassiness in your hair due to extended exposure to the summer heat. It’s available in multiple sizes, and it’s free from harmful ingredients like parabens.

Pros
  • Offers additional hair repair
  • Special antioxidants protect your hair from pollution
  • Violet pigments to strengthen golden/yellow tones
  • Vegan formula — free from harmful ingredients
Cons
  • Doesn’t work well as a moisturizer

Pantene Silver Expressions Purple Shampoo – Most Affordable

purple shampoo reviews
Pantene’s earned a reputation over the years as a brand that comes up with the most affordable hair solutions, and the Pantene Silver Expressions Purple Shampoo is further proof of this. Besides providing excellent moisturization and neutralizing any dull, yellowish hair tones, this shampoo also offers exceptional damage repair, all for a super affordable price.

This purple shampoo is also perfectly safe for color or chemically-treated hair, so if that was one of your concerns, you won’t have to worry. To sum things up, this shampoo is a great way to return your hair to its full glory while also protecting it from dryness. When washing your hair with this purple shampoo, make sure you hit the brassiest spots and leave it on for 3 to 5 minutes before rinsing.

Pros
  • Smells like lotus flowers
  • A great value
  • Reduces overall hair dullness
  • Violet pigment neutralizes excess yellow
Cons
  • Can cause stains on certain surfaces

Buying Guide: Purple Shampoo

Do you know what causes your perfectly blonde or gray hair to turn all brassy? It may be the wrong “lifting” or “bleaching” process that doesn’t entirely get rid of the underlying pigment, or other factors such as air exposure to minerals, oxidation from sun exposure, and even hard shower water. With these things in mind, it’s safe to say that there’s more to taking care of your hair than just buying a purple shampoo.

Protecting your hair by avoiding unnecessary sun exposure and checking the quality of your home’s shower water is crucial, but apart from that, using a purple shampoo correctly is one of the simplest ways to keep unwanted warm tones out of your lightened locks. This part of the guide has more information to help you make the right choice when shopping for purple shampoo in 2022.

Is Purple Shampoo Right for You? Let’s Find Out!

If you’re a blonde – regardless of the hue or tone –, then purple shampoo is for you. This product works like magic to maintain your cool, beige, ash, biscuit, or buttery blonde shade, and it’s equally effective for shades of gray and silver. The cool purple pigments gently neutralize unwanted brassy and yellow tones, ensuring that the color stays fresh and doesn’t turn warm in between salon visits.

The only thing you need to pay attention to is how to properly use these products. Some purple shampoos can contain strong pigments, which may build up and make lighter hair dull over time. It can even cause the strands to pick up the shampoo’s violet hue, losing that brightness that gives your hair the perfect look. The key is to use a purple shampoo for maintenance purposes only — this means limiting yourself to using it just once or twice a week to maintain a cool, neutral tone.

You can refer to the manufacturer’s recommendations for your hair type and color to help you achieve ideal results. Your colorist may also guide you through the correct home regimen according to your hair goals.  

Here are the top benefits of using a purple shampoo after your coloring service:

  • It’s a great way to maintain your preferred blonde tone in between salon visits
  • It helps the color last longer
  • It keeps hair looking fresh and lively
  • It’s easy to use, just like a regular shampoo
  • It offers immediate, semi-permanent color results with one wash
  • Some products include nourishing ingredients for a moisturizing effect
  • It prevents the color from losing its brightness too soon

Factors To Consider When Buying Purple Shampoo

There are tons of options when it comes to purple shampoo, ticking different boxes for everyone. Finding the right product can be challenging, so whether you’re buying your first purple shampoo or striving to find a better alternative to your current one, the following considerations can come in handy:

Your hair color

Remember the color wheel? Colors that sit opposite each other on the wheel can cancel their effect. The same rule applies here — purple shampoo is suitable for gray, blonde, and platinum-colored hair as it sits opposite yellow, canceling out the brassiness that may result.

Make sure you choose a product with the right toning strength according to your hair color. The key is to neutralize the yellow, so a milder shampoo can easily take care of different shades of blonde — a stronger purple shampoo is more suitable for anything between silver and platinum blonde, which is why people with dark-colored hair should go for a blue shampoo when their hair becomes brassy.  

Product ingredients

This can be tricky, as most purple shampoos are based on a synergistic combination of ingredients that maintain hair color while ensuring that it stays healthy and nourished. If you happen to have dyed hair with highlights or a balayage, you’ll need to double-check the formula for hydrating ingredients. 

Bleach is the number one cause of dry and damaged hair. Look for ingredients such as shea butter, murumuru seed butter, and mango seed butter, as these help restore elasticity, maintain the natural moisture balance of hair, and keep the color from fading out.

Adequate violet pigments, coupled with the effects of the right ingredients, safeguard the blonde color so you can flaunt your golden locks at all times.   

Consistency

The consistency of the purple shampoo is another important factor you shouldn’t ignore. When shopping online, make sure you check how the consistency of the product is described — a reliable purple shampoo shouldn’t be too runny or translucent. Rich in violet pigments, a good option should be thick, dark, and have an opaque formula.

This kind of consistency is considered more effective for its high density of concentrated pigments. While this can help you while shopping around, it’s even better if you can physically test out the consistency of a purple shampoo before buying it. 

People Also Asked

Q: Do I need a sulfate-free purple shampoo for ideal results?

A: When it comes to sulfates in shampoo, there are a lot of misconceptions. For the most part, sulfates are not harmful, and they can actually help clean oil and dirt from the hair. This chemical creates a foaming consistency for deep cleaning, but with that said, sulfates can sometimes strip your hair of its natural oils, leaving it dry and brittle. This is particularly true for people with fine, dry hair — in such cases, it will only add to the dryness, and it may even redden the scalp.

You’ll come across many purple shampoos that are free from sulfates, so you’ll be able to choose one according to how frequently you wash your hair, your hair type, and your personal preference.

Q: Help! My purple shampoo has tinted my hair purple. What do I do?

A: Purple shampoo can tint your hair purple if used incorrectly. Since it contains purple dye, using it too often or for extended periods can leave a purple tint on your blonde or gray hair. This is more common for people with dry hair, as their hair tends to soak up the product.

Using a regular or clarifying shampoo for the next few washes can fix this problem, as a few washes will likely eliminate the unwanted pigment and help your hair get back to its original color. In the event that using a regular shampoo doesn’t work, seek help from a professional stylist.

Q: Can I use purple shampoo on dark hair?

A: Yes, you can use purple shampoo on darker hair, but its effectiveness is not guaranteed. If you have a full mane of dark-colored hair, a purple shampoo may not be effective, but if you have a lighter balayage or highlights in your dark hair, purple shampoo will tone the lighter shade and keep your hair looking fresh and amazing.

