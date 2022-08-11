Say Goodbye to Dirty AirPods With the Best Airpod Cases

To provide ultimate protection and carry your AirPods in style, you must invest in a high-quality Airpod case. Small enough to fit inside backpacks and purses, Airpod cases protect your expensive gadget against all kinds of damage—from annoying spotting and cracks to water damage.
With seemingly countless options in the market, buying an Airpod case can be quite overwhelming. To help you out, we’ve curated a list of some top Airpod cases of 2022.
Let’s check them out!
The Leading Airpod Case of 2022 in Detail
Ownest – Best Overall
Boasting an aesthetic design, it has a gold heart pattern that adds some extra flair to your everyday carry, while the dangling charm on the side adds an extra bit of personality to your new favorite accessory.
Did we mention there are nine beautiful colors available? Pick your favorite or collect them all to match with your outfit!
- Flexible TPU material
- Compatible with all AirPods
- Cute rabbit and lucky ball appearance
- Prone to staining
Molova – Enhanced grip
Unlike other airpod cases, this one has an enhanced grip that makes sure it won’t slip out of your hand when you’re on the go. Plus, it’s flexible enough to fit into any bag without cramping up space or getting in the way.
Another awesome plus? Since it comes with a brush, cleaning this case is as simple as popping the case open and brushing away.
- Flexible material with enhanced grip
- Cute, appealing and functional design
- Comes with a detachable carabiner
- Only available in one color
Generic – Versatile compatibility
What’s more, there is a charging port located at the bottom which is easy to access, making it easy to charge up your AirPods. The design also features a strap so that you can attach it to your keychain. It’s the perfect accessory for the person who loves cute things and wants to keep their AirPods safe and protected.
- Resistant to impact
- Unique design with a dangling charm
- Syncing might take some time
Mobosi – Excellent protection
Coming equipped with a metal carabiner clip, this Airpod case is extremely portable so you can easily carry it around with you wherever you go. It offers both wired and wireless charging compatibility, and with its featured LED light you’ll know when your device is fully charged without having to open the cover.
- Supports wired and wireless charging
- 3mm thick Shockproof material
- Available in a range of colors
- The hook latch isn’t very durable
WQNIDE – Great value
With an easy access charging port, you can keep your earbuds charged at all times. Coming to you in a set of two, these offer great value for money. These cases are available in beautiful pink and blue colors, so you can always have one to match your outfit (or mood!)
- Elastic material for enhanced compatibility
- Premium silicone for shock protection
- Stylish 3D Kawaii design
- Carabiner might be a little flimsy
How to Choose a Quality AirPods Case: A Buyer’s Guide
Durable Material
The first thing to look for in an airpods case is the material it’s made from. The premium quality cases are made of durable materials like TPU or silicone rubber (or even hard plastic). Not only will these materials protect your AirPods from knocks and scrapes, but they’ll also keep them from getting lost.
Protective Features
Of course, a case isn’t just about keeping your AirPods safe—it needs to protect them from damage, too. Check the case to see if it has any special features that will help prevent any damage from occurring in the first place.
For example, some cases have bumpers around them so that their contents won’t get damaged by hitting hard surfaces, like concrete. Other cases feature a waterproof material that protects your earbuds from getting damaged if you accidentally drop them in water.
Charge Indicator
One of the biggest reasons why people buy a charging case is so they can keep track of how full their battery is on their AirPods. If you have a case with a charge indicator, then you will know when it’s time to top up your AirPods before they are fully drained.
Keychain or Clip Feature
If you want to keep your AirPods safe and secure at all times, then it would be ideal to invest in a case that comes with a keychain or built-in carabiner. This way, you can attach it to your purse or backpack so that your earbuds won’t get lost in your bag or get damaged when not in use.
Compatibility
It is important to ensure that your case is compatible with your AirPods model because not all cases fit all types of AirPods. For example, if you have the second generation AirPods then you should buy a case that fits this model only.
Design
The design of a case really comes down to personal preference and how much money you want to spend on it. Some people prefer sleek, minimalist designs while others prefer something more colorful and eye-catching. If you want to stand out among your friends, then look for one that has a 3D Kawai design and some dangling charms attached to it.
