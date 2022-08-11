Top 5

Say Goodbye to Dirty AirPods With the Best Airpod Cases

AirPods are nifty tools that many of us use on a daily basis to keep our hands free during running errands or a quick walk to the grocery store. Whether you’re listening to music, taking calls or just talking to Siri, AirPods can be a major life easier. But about the charging case itself?

To provide ultimate protection and carry your AirPods in style, you must invest in a high-quality Airpod case. Small enough to fit inside backpacks and purses, Airpod cases protect your expensive gadget against all kinds of damage—from annoying spotting and cracks to water damage.

With seemingly countless options in the market, buying an Airpod case can be quite overwhelming. To help you out, we’ve curated a list of some top Airpod cases of 2022.

Let’s check them out!

The Leading Airpod Case of 2022 in Detail

Ownest – Best Overall

airpod cases reviews
Championing our list with its sleek design and adorable details, Ownest case is the perfect solution for protecting and storing your AirPods. Featuring a soft TPU material that makes it easy to clean and a flippable lid that protects your AirPods from dust and dirt, it allows you to access your AirPods quickly. The case is compatible with both the 2018 and 2019 models of Apple’s AirPods, which means it’ll fit with any version you have!

Boasting an aesthetic design, it has a gold heart pattern that adds some extra flair to your everyday carry, while the dangling charm on the side adds an extra bit of personality to your new favorite accessory.

Did we mention there are nine beautiful colors available? Pick your favorite or collect them all to match with your outfit!

Pros
  • Flexible TPU material
  • Compatible with all AirPods
  • Cute rabbit and lucky ball appearance
Cons
  • Prone to staining

Molova – Enhanced grip

airpod cases reviews
With its cute, stylish 3D cartoon animal character design and soft, comfortable-to-touch silicone exterior, this case is a perfect match for your tech-crazed lifestyle. The detachable carabiner makes it easy to clip your AirPods onto your backpack or purse so that you never have to misplace them again! Plus, its powerful protection against impact and scratches will keep your AirPods looking as fresh as new—even after months of use.

Unlike other airpod cases, this one has an enhanced grip that makes sure it won’t slip out of your hand when you’re on the go. Plus, it’s flexible enough to fit into any bag without cramping up space or getting in the way.

Another awesome plus? Since it comes with a brush, cleaning this case is as simple as popping the case open and brushing away.

Pros
  • Flexible material with enhanced grip
  • Cute, appealing and functional design
  • Comes with a detachable carabiner
Cons
  • Only available in one color

Generic – Versatile compatibility

airpod cases reviews
Featuring a high-quality silicone material, this case is highly flexible and elastic, so it can absorb shocks and impacts from falls. The design also provides all-around protection for your AirPods against scratches and scrapes. These cases are compatible with both the first-generation and second-generation AirPods. No matter which model you have, you can be sure that this case will fit them perfectly.

What’s more, there is a charging port located at the bottom which is easy to access, making it easy to charge up your AirPods. The design also features a strap so that you can attach it to your keychain. It’s the perfect accessory for the person who loves cute things and wants to keep their AirPods safe and protected.

Pros
  • Resistant to impact
  • Unique design with a dangling charm
Cons
  • Syncing might take some time

Mobosi – Excellent protection

airpod cases reviews
Mobosi’s airpod case is designed to give your AirPods an extra layer of protection without sacrificing style. Manufactured with military-grade silicone material, the protective case has an anti-slip stripe design that prevents it from slipping out of your hands, even if you’re working out. If you’re someone who often drops the AirPods, this case is the ideal choice as the protruding design can efficiently slow down the shock wave to minimize its impact on the charging case.

Coming equipped with a metal carabiner clip, this Airpod case is extremely portable so you can easily carry it around with you wherever you go. It offers both wired and wireless charging compatibility, and with its featured LED light you’ll know when your device is fully charged without having to open the cover.

Pros
  • Supports wired and wireless charging
  • 3mm thick Shockproof material
  • Available in a range of colors
Cons
  • The hook latch isn’t very durable

WQNIDE – Great value

airpod cases reviews
WQNIDE airpod case offers a perfect combination of style and pandracticality. Made from high-quality TPU material, this protective case is designed to protect your case from accidental drops and bumps. This case is compatible with generation one and two, providing maximum protection in case you decide to upgrade your earbuds.

With an easy access charging port, you can keep your earbuds charged at all times. Coming to you in a set of two, these offer great value for money. These cases are available in beautiful pink and blue colors, so you can always have one to match your outfit (or mood!)

Pros
  • Elastic material for enhanced compatibility
  • Premium silicone for shock protection
  • Stylish 3D Kawaii design
Cons
  • Carabiner might be a little flimsy

How to Choose a Quality AirPods Case: A Buyer’s Guide

AirPods are a great way to listen to music and make calls on the go. Since the charging cases are prone to damage, you need an equally high-quality case to protect your investment. Here are some factors you need to consider before buying an airpod case.

Durable Material

The first thing to look for in an airpods case is the material it’s made from. The premium quality cases are made of durable materials like TPU or silicone rubber (or even hard plastic). Not only will these materials protect your AirPods from knocks and scrapes, but they’ll also keep them from getting lost.

Protective Features

Of course, a case isn’t just about keeping your AirPods safe—it needs to protect them from damage, too. Check the case to see if it has any special features that will help prevent any damage from occurring in the first place. 

For example, some cases have bumpers around them so that their contents won’t get damaged by hitting hard surfaces, like concrete. Other cases feature a waterproof material that protects your earbuds from getting damaged if you accidentally drop them in water. 

Charge Indicator

One of the biggest reasons why people buy a charging case is so they can keep track of how full their battery is on their AirPods. If you have a case with a charge indicator, then you will know when it’s time to top up your AirPods before they are fully drained.

Keychain or Clip Feature

If you want to keep your AirPods safe and secure at all times, then it would be ideal to invest in a case that comes with a keychain or built-in carabiner. This way, you can attach it to your purse or backpack so that your earbuds won’t get lost in your bag or get damaged when not in use.

Compatibility 

It is important to ensure that your case is compatible with your AirPods model because not all cases fit all types of AirPods. For example, if you have the second generation AirPods then you should buy a case that fits this model only.

Design

The design of a case really comes down to personal preference and how much money you want to spend on it. Some people prefer sleek, minimalist designs while others prefer something more colorful and eye-catching. If you want to stand out among your friends, then look for one that has a 3D Kawai design and some dangling charms attached to it.

People Also Asked

Q: How should I clean a silicone airpod case?

A: You can use a damp cloth or wash it with water and some detergent. If you’re looking for a more thorough cleaning, you can also use rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide to clean your airpod case. Since these substances can damage some materials,make sure you test them on a small part of the case first.

Q: How much does an airpod case cost?

A: Silicone cases range in price from $10-$40, with most falling between $20-$30. That said, some silicone cases offer more features and premium materials than others, which can increase the price tag significantly.

Q: Which airpod case should I buy?

A: The ideal type of case for you depends on what you’re looking for out of it. If you want something that offers protection without adding too much bulk, then go with the silicone case. If you want a more stylish look and feel to complement your iPhone, then your best bet is a quality leather case.

