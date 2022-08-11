Say Goodbye to Dirty AirPods With the Best Airpod Cases

Durable Material

AirPods are a great way to listen to music and make calls on the go. Since the charging cases are prone to damage, you need an equally high-quality case to protect your investment. Here are some factors you need to consider before buying an airpod case.

The first thing to look for in an airpods case is the material it’s made from. The premium quality cases are made of durable materials like TPU or silicone rubber (or even hard plastic). Not only will these materials protect your AirPods from knocks and scrapes, but they’ll also keep them from getting lost.

Protective Features

Of course, a case isn’t just about keeping your AirPods safe—it needs to protect them from damage, too. Check the case to see if it has any special features that will help prevent any damage from occurring in the first place.

For example, some cases have bumpers around them so that their contents won’t get damaged by hitting hard surfaces, like concrete. Other cases feature a waterproof material that protects your earbuds from getting damaged if you accidentally drop them in water.

Charge Indicator

One of the biggest reasons why people buy a charging case is so they can keep track of how full their battery is on their AirPods. If you have a case with a charge indicator, then you will know when it’s time to top up your AirPods before they are fully drained.

Keychain or Clip Feature

If you want to keep your AirPods safe and secure at all times, then it would be ideal to invest in a case that comes with a keychain or built-in carabiner. This way, you can attach it to your purse or backpack so that your earbuds won’t get lost in your bag or get damaged when not in use.

Compatibility

It is important to ensure that your case is compatible with your AirPods model because not all cases fit all types of AirPods. For example, if you have the second generation AirPods then you should buy a case that fits this model only.

Design

The design of a case really comes down to personal preference and how much money you want to spend on it. Some people prefer sleek, minimalist designs while others prefer something more colorful and eye-catching. If you want to stand out among your friends, then look for one that has a 3D Kawai design and some dangling charms attached to it.