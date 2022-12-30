Say Goodbye to Itchy Skin With a Quality Shampoo Scalp Massager

Keeping your hair healthy is one of, if not the most difficult parts of a self care routine. There are so many factors stacked against your hair, both external like pollution and internal like iron deficiency. Luckily, you’re not standing empty-handed in this battle for your hair’s health, as modern scalp massagers are capable of resolving most hair health issues on their own.

But, how effective are these scalp massagers? And how can you find the best ones? Let’s find out.

Effectiveness of shampoo scalp massagers

Read on to expand your knowledge on the benefits of shampoo scalp massagers.

Better product application

Modern hair care products like shampoos, conditioners and oils are a great remedy for almost all hair health issues. The unfortunate downside is that most of these products work directly on the scalp, and using them on your hair will reduce their effectiveness by a huge margin.

For those with mobility issues, applying hair products to the scalp area is all the more difficult. Adding a shampoo scalp massager to your current hair regime will result in a more even coating of product, and the best part is you don’t have to break the bank to have one!

Increased blood flow

Did you know blood is what carries nutrients directly to your hair follicle? From there, these nutrients strengthen your existing hair and grow newer, thicker ones. Unfortunately, a poor diet can slow this process down to a halt – causing issues like hair fall and dandruff.

Using a quality shampoo scalp massager can alleviate these blood flow restrictions by opening up blocked blood vessels. All you need is a regular scalp massage, and your hair will be back in its former glory in no time!

Dandruff removal

Dandruff can get stuck to your scalp, blocking pores and hair follicles. Trying to remove this dandruff with a comb or something equally hard will work. And when it comes to this particular method, there is a good chance you’ll end up damaging your already sensitive scalp in the process.

Instead of a comb, use a quality shampoo scalp massager. Its soft bristles will lift dandruff and dry skin without damaging the scalp!

Other things to look out for

Now that you understand the benefits of using a scalp massager, it’s time to buy one for yourself. These are all the factors you have to consider.

Bristle shape

The first and most important factor in buying a scalp massager is getting the right bristles. There is no universally correct option here, and this will depend on your hair type and where you plan to use it.

For example, say you have curly hair and need a scalp massager for dry massages and detangling your hair. The optimal choice, in this case, would be a scalp massager with firm bristles and thinner design. These will be able to dig between thick hair and massage the scalp effectively.

On the other hand, let’s say you need a quality shampoo applicator for your short, straight hair. The ideal choice in this case would be a scalp massager with thick bristles that are as flexible as they are soft.

The only shampoo scalp massager bristles you should avoid are the hard ones that claim to be the right choice for dandruff removal. Such scalp massagers can be rougher on the scalp and cause permanent damage.

Bristle material

The only right material for scalp brush bristles is silicone. This is because quality silicone is completely nonreactive and safe for your scalp. It also has an impressive lifespan as the handle will break way before the silicone bristles on most scalp massagers.

Handle shape

A bad handle can turn the best bristles useless, so choose wisely.

Mouse handle

The mouse scalp massager handle consists of a “T” shape on top that goes between your index and middle finger. The only major benefits of this handle is its exceptional maneuverability and compact size.

On the downside, these handles are not comfortable for extended use and can cause trouble with tangled hair.

Hand-through handle

The hand-through massager handle contains a plastic bar on top to slide your hand under, three-finger grooves in the middle and two grooves on the side. When held correctly, a shampoo scalp massager with this handle is Not. Going. Anywhere.

Its ergonomic shape and firm finger grip make it ideal for longER massage sessions and shampoo applications. The only downside of this shape is that it is very restrictive. Since this type of handle requires a full-hand grip, you lose a lot of wrist movement.

Price

The last major factor in buying the right scalp massager is its price. While the price tag depends on factors like the size and design of every massager, your average listing price will rest between $5 and $10. Only the most premium massagers break the $10 mark, and even then they don’t tend to go past $15.

Do not pay a dime above this upper range, as most scalp massagers over $10 are not a good value for your money. A $50 (*cough cough*) luxury scalp massager brush will not offer anything that you can’t get from an $8 one.

Also, do not put your money in ultra-cheap scalp massagers that only cost a couple of dollars. They are generally terrible with rough bristles, uncomfortable handles and a brittle plastic construction.