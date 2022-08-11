Top 5

Say Hello to Rejuvenated Skin With the Best Salt Scrubs

Dead skin, clogged pores and excess oil keeping you from embracing your best self? Finding an effective skincare solution among the overwhelming slew of options today is like looking for a straw in a haystack. There is an endless variety of exfoliator brands out there that claim to transform even the most damaged skin into a real-life Snapchat filter. And while that’s an obvious stretch, other products actually do what they claim without luring customers in with empty promises.

In recent years, Himalayan scrubs have gained rapid momentum for their amazing benefits. This is because salt has plenty of antibacterial properties that keep the skin healthy and radiant. If you’re eager to jump on the bandwagon, steer clear of products that deserve no attention and choose from our list of the best salt scrubs of 2022.

The Leading Salt Scrub of 2022 in Detail

O Naturals – Best Overall

Formulated with premium dead sea salt, O Natural’s exfoliant scrub banishes dead skin cells, sebum and dirt. By removing impurities from deep within, your dermal layers aren’t just cleaned but thoroughly massaged for greater blood circulation. And to say that O Natural’s salt scrub is simply that would be an understatement.

Packed with nourishing essential oils that work to combat cellulite, while the featured mint oil provides a refreshing effect, lemon oil cleanses the skin and wards off icky cosmetic buildup and bacteria.

Pros
  • Great for reducing the appearance of fine lines
  • Rich in powerful antioxidants
Cons
  • Gives off an unpleasant smell

pureSCRUBS – Best natural option

This multifunctional salt scrub goes the extra mile to give you the spa treatment at home. Aside from basic exfoliation with the fine grains of dead sea salt, pureSCRUBS’ product cleanses the skin prior to nourishing it with plant-derived essential oils. Moisture is locked in with the addition of organic skin softeners in the soap that prevent over drying for a healthier, radiant glow. With regular usage, you may even note a reduction in cellulite, hyperpigmentation and scars. The manufacturer also claims that their salt scrub is effective against stretch marks, making it a good choice for postpartum.

Additionally, using this salt scrub may also banish pesky ingrown hair. That is, however, with regular usage. Once out of the packaging and mixed with water, a deep coconut aroma fills the room to relax your senses.

Another awesome plus? All ingredients are 100% natural!

Pros
  • Eco-friendly accessories included
  • Strictly organic ingredients used
Cons
  • A tad too abrasive

M3 Naturals – Best pH balancing formula

Coming to you from the Himalayas, M3 Naturals’ all rounding salt scrub is suited for the face, lip, hands, feet and all other parts of the body. Its formula features nourishing lychee oil as well as various other antioxidants that remove unhealthy toxins found on the skin. What puts this product on a whole new level is the collagen and stem cell infusion. Not only are these two ingredients known for boosting skin health, but introducing them within a daily regimen might accelerate cell production, promote collagen production and fight early signs of aging.

So if you’re tired of sagging skin or simply cannot find anything to reduce cellulite, perhaps this is the solution you need.

The manufacturer suggests that the salt scrub is suitable for all age groups, from skincare obsessed teenagers to holistic mamas indulging in self-care. A unique combination of ingredients extracts dirt and debris from pores, minimizing their appearance in return so you can look in the mirror and feel great every single time.

Pros
  • pH balancing formula
  • Gentle exfoliation
Cons
  • Not suitable for those with allergies

Brooklyn Botany – Best pore-minimizing option

Kiss dead skin goodbye with Brooklyn Botany’s salt scrub. This exfoliator does what most others do except it has a lot more to offer. For one, it promotes healthy skin replenishment and increases the absorption capabilities of topical creams and serums. And since all the toxins are removed from the top dermal layer, it has a better chance of penetrating deep into the lipid barriers and working its magic.

Since the formula uses natural pink salt, you can count on various other benefits, including reduced inflammation, enhanced moisture retention and a boost of hydration. While the scrub might not turn the clock back, it contracts pores, boosts elasticity and contributes to silkier, smoother skin.

Pros
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Exfoliant leaves a soapy residue
Cons
  • Quantity does not match description

MAJESTIC PURE – Can aid skin conditions

Achieve supple skin with this nutrient-rich salt scrub by Majestic Pure! Infused with a bounty of powerful essential oils such as almond and lychee, the bar makes for a luscious bathing experience. With every glide, a gentle aroma activates your senses, waking you up while relaxing the nerves. And to add to its nourishment, the featured vitamin C works to detoxify the body without balancing your natural pH.

Iron, potassium, copper and magnesium are added to Himalayan pink salt crystals so they exfoliate, nourish and moisturize all in one go. Buyers who continue to use the scrub long term may even notice a reduction in dark spots, wrinkles and enlarged pores.

Pros
  • Effective against strawberry legs
  • Can help with keratosis
Cons
  • The texture is crumbly

A Buyer’s Guide to Finding the Best Salt Scrubs

First time buying salt scrub online? Don’t just get the first thing you see. Physical exfoliators can be a little tricky, especially when you don’t have prior experience. 

Things to Consider When Choosing a Salt Scrub 

From manuka honey to coffee grounds, not all salt scrubs are made the same. Keep these things in mind when browsing for your next go-to. 

Essential oils

Almost every salt scrub manufacturer adds essential mineral oils to their product. However you don’t want anything that’s just for show or scent. There should be a decent quantity of oils added to the scrub to prevent over-exfoliation and provide a soothing effect. Right off the bat, lychee berry, vitamin C and almond extract are some of the best oils you can find due to their nourishing properties.  

Natural formula

The word natural has been thrown around more times than one can count in the last decade alone. And this is not because brands want to seem boogie but because government regulations are becoming more stringent by the day. It is impossible to expect the average layman to identify toxic or poor chemicals in exfoliators. Thus, the easiest way out is to look for products labeled ‘organic’ or ‘natural’.

Price

Himalayan salt is great, but it isn’t a miracle worker. Yet, a lot of manufacturers will tell you otherwise. Just a few years ago, when Himalayan sea salt lamps gained traction, they were marketed at egregiously high prices. In the same vein, you should be wary of how much companies today are charging for salt-based skincare. Don’t pay too much because at the end of the day, it is just a body scrub. 

Salt Scrubs v. Sugar Scrubs: What’s the Difference?

Caught between sweet and savory? Go with the latter. Regardless of the spotlight sugar scrubs get, salt-based varieties are much better. While unrefined sugar does have some nice nutrients—such as magnesium, calcium and potassium—you’ll find them all and more in salt exfoliators. These are also anti-bacterial, which is great for improving blood circulation and anti-inflammatory.

However there are certain downsides. For one, using a salt scrub on sunburnt or freshly waxed legs stings like a thousand angry ants. Also, salt can be a tad more abrasive than its sweeter counterpart. 

Are Salt Scrubs Good for Ashy Elbows and Knees?

Ashy skin is a result of clumped dead skin cells, and the best way to get rid of them is through manual exfoliation. Since salt scrubs detoxify toxins and replenish skin, the answer is yes! Salt scrubs are a great option for ashy elbows and knees. And to add to their super help properties, essential oils can moisturize dry skin and prevent that pesky, ashy look from making its grand comeback.

People Also Asked

Q: How long do salt scrubs last?

A: Water-free salt scrubs tend to last up to six months or longer. To promote best care practices, check the expiry date on the label or ask the manufacturer for clarification.

Q: Do salt scrubs contain harmful chemicals?

A: Yes! Just like any other exfoliator, salt scrubs can have toxic ingredients too. This is exactly why you should stick to eco-friendly or plant-derived products with a toxic-free label.

Q: How often can I use a salt scrub?

A: Dermatologists recommend using a salt scrub no more than two times a week to prevent over-exfoliation. Abusing this can lead to redness and skin sensitivity.

Q: Are DIY salt scrubs worth it?

A: DIY salt scrubs can be great if you follow the right recipe and use clean, natural ingredients.

