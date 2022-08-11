Say Hello to Rejuvenated Skin With the Best Salt Scrubs

Things to Consider When Choosing a Salt Scrub

First time buying salt scrub online? Don’t just get the first thing you see. Physical exfoliators can be a little tricky, especially when you don’t have prior experience.

From manuka honey to coffee grounds, not all salt scrubs are made the same. Keep these things in mind when browsing for your next go-to.

Essential oils

Almost every salt scrub manufacturer adds essential mineral oils to their product. However you don’t want anything that’s just for show or scent. There should be a decent quantity of oils added to the scrub to prevent over-exfoliation and provide a soothing effect. Right off the bat, lychee berry, vitamin C and almond extract are some of the best oils you can find due to their nourishing properties.

Natural formula

The word natural has been thrown around more times than one can count in the last decade alone. And this is not because brands want to seem boogie but because government regulations are becoming more stringent by the day. It is impossible to expect the average layman to identify toxic or poor chemicals in exfoliators. Thus, the easiest way out is to look for products labeled ‘organic’ or ‘natural’.

Price

Himalayan salt is great, but it isn’t a miracle worker. Yet, a lot of manufacturers will tell you otherwise. Just a few years ago, when Himalayan sea salt lamps gained traction, they were marketed at egregiously high prices. In the same vein, you should be wary of how much companies today are charging for salt-based skincare. Don’t pay too much because at the end of the day, it is just a body scrub.

Salt Scrubs v. Sugar Scrubs: What’s the Difference?

Caught between sweet and savory? Go with the latter. Regardless of the spotlight sugar scrubs get, salt-based varieties are much better. While unrefined sugar does have some nice nutrients—such as magnesium, calcium and potassium—you’ll find them all and more in salt exfoliators. These are also anti-bacterial, which is great for improving blood circulation and anti-inflammatory.

However there are certain downsides. For one, using a salt scrub on sunburnt or freshly waxed legs stings like a thousand angry ants. Also, salt can be a tad more abrasive than its sweeter counterpart.

Are Salt Scrubs Good for Ashy Elbows and Knees?

Ashy skin is a result of clumped dead skin cells, and the best way to get rid of them is through manual exfoliation. Since salt scrubs detoxify toxins and replenish skin, the answer is yes! Salt scrubs are a great option for ashy elbows and knees. And to add to their super help properties, essential oils can moisturize dry skin and prevent that pesky, ashy look from making its grand comeback.