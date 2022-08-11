Say Hello to Rejuvenated Skin With the Best Salt Scrubs

In recent years, Himalayan scrubs have gained rapid momentum for their amazing benefits. This is because salt has plenty of antibacterial properties that keep the skin healthy and radiant. If you’re eager to jump on the bandwagon, steer clear of products that deserve no attention and choose from our list of the best salt scrubs of 2022.
The Leading Salt Scrub of 2022 in Detail
O Naturals – Best Overall
Packed with nourishing essential oils that work to combat cellulite, while the featured mint oil provides a refreshing effect, lemon oil cleanses the skin and wards off icky cosmetic buildup and bacteria.
- Great for reducing the appearance of fine lines
- Rich in powerful antioxidants
- Gives off an unpleasant smell
pureSCRUBS – Best natural option
Additionally, using this salt scrub may also banish pesky ingrown hair. That is, however, with regular usage. Once out of the packaging and mixed with water, a deep coconut aroma fills the room to relax your senses.
Another awesome plus? All ingredients are 100% natural!
- Eco-friendly accessories included
- Strictly organic ingredients used
- A tad too abrasive
M3 Naturals – Best pH balancing formula
So if you’re tired of sagging skin or simply cannot find anything to reduce cellulite, perhaps this is the solution you need.
The manufacturer suggests that the salt scrub is suitable for all age groups, from skincare obsessed teenagers to holistic mamas indulging in self-care. A unique combination of ingredients extracts dirt and debris from pores, minimizing their appearance in return so you can look in the mirror and feel great every single time.
- pH balancing formula
- Gentle exfoliation
- Not suitable for those with allergies
Brooklyn Botany – Best pore-minimizing option
Since the formula uses natural pink salt, you can count on various other benefits, including reduced inflammation, enhanced moisture retention and a boost of hydration. While the scrub might not turn the clock back, it contracts pores, boosts elasticity and contributes to silkier, smoother skin.
- Suitable for all skin types
- Exfoliant leaves a soapy residue
- Quantity does not match description
MAJESTIC PURE – Can aid skin conditions
Iron, potassium, copper and magnesium are added to Himalayan pink salt crystals so they exfoliate, nourish and moisturize all in one go. Buyers who continue to use the scrub long term may even notice a reduction in dark spots, wrinkles and enlarged pores.
- Effective against strawberry legs
- Can help with keratosis
- The texture is crumbly
A Buyer’s Guide to Finding the Best Salt Scrubs
Things to Consider When Choosing a Salt Scrub
From manuka honey to coffee grounds, not all salt scrubs are made the same. Keep these things in mind when browsing for your next go-to.
Essential oils
Almost every salt scrub manufacturer adds essential mineral oils to their product. However you don’t want anything that’s just for show or scent. There should be a decent quantity of oils added to the scrub to prevent over-exfoliation and provide a soothing effect. Right off the bat, lychee berry, vitamin C and almond extract are some of the best oils you can find due to their nourishing properties.
Natural formula
The word natural has been thrown around more times than one can count in the last decade alone. And this is not because brands want to seem boogie but because government regulations are becoming more stringent by the day. It is impossible to expect the average layman to identify toxic or poor chemicals in exfoliators. Thus, the easiest way out is to look for products labeled ‘organic’ or ‘natural’.
Price
Himalayan salt is great, but it isn’t a miracle worker. Yet, a lot of manufacturers will tell you otherwise. Just a few years ago, when Himalayan sea salt lamps gained traction, they were marketed at egregiously high prices. In the same vein, you should be wary of how much companies today are charging for salt-based skincare. Don’t pay too much because at the end of the day, it is just a body scrub.
Salt Scrubs v. Sugar Scrubs: What’s the Difference?
Caught between sweet and savory? Go with the latter. Regardless of the spotlight sugar scrubs get, salt-based varieties are much better. While unrefined sugar does have some nice nutrients—such as magnesium, calcium and potassium—you’ll find them all and more in salt exfoliators. These are also anti-bacterial, which is great for improving blood circulation and anti-inflammatory.
However there are certain downsides. For one, using a salt scrub on sunburnt or freshly waxed legs stings like a thousand angry ants. Also, salt can be a tad more abrasive than its sweeter counterpart.
Are Salt Scrubs Good for Ashy Elbows and Knees?
Ashy skin is a result of clumped dead skin cells, and the best way to get rid of them is through manual exfoliation. Since salt scrubs detoxify toxins and replenish skin, the answer is yes! Salt scrubs are a great option for ashy elbows and knees. And to add to their super help properties, essential oils can moisturize dry skin and prevent that pesky, ashy look from making its grand comeback.
