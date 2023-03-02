Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reviews

Soothe Your Scalp With the Best Psoriasis Shampoo

our favorite psoriasis shampoo
If you have psoriasis, you might be familiar with its frustrating symptoms, including itchy skin and flaky patches. Unfortunately, these bothersome symptoms can spread to your scalp, making it challenging to keep your hair clean and healthy. Although there is no definitive cure for psoriasis, many medicated shampoos can help reduce redness and inflammation while protecting your scalp from infection.

In this article, we’ll review some top-rated psoriasis shampoos of 2023, so you can find the perfect one to manage your symptoms. Whether dealing with scaly patches or severe scalp irritation, these shampoos will help you cleanse your scalp and control symptoms!

Comparing the Top-Rated Psoriasis Shampoo of 2023

Comparing the Top-Rated Psoriasis Shampoo of 2023

Sphagnum Botanicals Psoriasis Shampoo – Best Overall

psoriasis shampoo review
Transform your scalp with the Sphagnum Botanicals Psoriasis Shampoo. This shampoo effectively relieves itchy, flaky scalp caused by eczema, psoriasis, or seborrheic dermatitis because it has an optimal blend of salicylic acid and organic peat mud. This shampoo has three different acids that heal micro-wounds, remove toxins, and promote collagen production while improving skin texture. 

Even better, this shampoo is free from parabens, sulfates, and SLS, making it a gentle, non-irritating option for sensitive skin. Additionally, it contains natural peppermint and sweet orange essential oils, adding a refreshing scent while calming irritated skin. Eco-friendly and cruelty-free, this product is also recognized by the National Psoriasis Foundation, adding a layer of assurance that the product is safe and effective for those with psoriasis. Because of its gentle formula, hair suitability, and scalp benefits, this psoriasis shampoo stands at the top of our list.

Pros
  • Safe and gentle formula
  • Free from harmful chemicals
  • Suitable for color-treated hair
  • Soothing peppermint and orange scent
Cons
  • It can cause a slight tingling sensation when used

MG217 Psoriasis Shampoo – Best for Severe Dandruff

psoriasis shampoo review
Say goodbye to scalp discomfort and welcome a soothing and refreshing experience with MG217 Psoriasis Shampoo. This shampoo can help slow cell overgrowth and prevent redness, itching, and inflammation associated with psoriasis, dandruff, and seborrheic dermatitis. 

Also, this medicated shampoo provides a deep cleanse that removes all the buildup and moisturizes the scalp, leaving you with soft and manageable hair. Most importantly, though, the active ingredients in this shampoo are recognized by the National Psoriasis Foundation, so you can trust that you are getting a thoroughly vetted product.

Pros
  • Prevents flaking, scaling, and dryness
  • Conditions scalp to improve texture
  • The high-strength formula for maximum effectiveness
  • Approved by the National Psoriasis Foundation
Cons
  • The coal tar smell might be overpowering

Dermarest Psoriasis Shampoo – Best for Color-Treated Hair

psoriasis shampoo review
Are you tired of scratching your scalp? Get Dermarest Psoriasis Shampoo to calm your scalp. This psoriasis shampoo helps control scalp build-up, soothes irritation, eliminates itching, reduces inflammation, and has a zinc complex. This shampoo also contains a gentle cleanser that helps remove dandruff and dry skin cells from your scalp. 

It’s especially great for those with color-treated hair, as it won’t strip away the color from your locks. The formula contains no parabens or phthalates, so you can rest assured that this psoriasis shampoo won’t irritate your skin or cause any other side effects. On top of that, this product is dermatologist tested and recognized by the National Psoriasis Foundation, making it a safe option for sensitive skin. 

Pros
  • It breaks down gunk buildup on the scalp
  • Unscented formula
  • Available in two sizes
  • Suitable for eczema and seborrheic dermatitis
Cons
  • It may not reduce frizz or breakage

Nizoral Psoriasis Shampoo – Best for Itchy Scalp

psoriasis shampoo review
The Nizoral Psoriasis Shampoo is a powerful and effective hair care solution for those with psoriasis on the scalp. With a unique blend of active ingredients, including salicylic acid, this shampoo can help control psoriasis symptoms and relieve redness, itching, and flaking. This shampoo also works as a deep conditioner, making your hair soft and smooth while preventing breakage and hair loss. Its gentle and non-drying formula will keep your scalp moisturized, nourished, and healthy. 

This psoriasis shampoo is free from alcohol, dyes, and preservatives, so it won’t cause irritation or damage your hair. Plus, it’s safe for all hair types, so whether you’ve fine hair or curly locks, this product will work fine. Perfect for daily use, this shampoo has a fresh herbal scent that will leave your hair feeling refreshed and revitalized. This shampoo is an excellent choice for those who want to eliminate psoriasis but prefer not to use steroid creams or ointments!

Pros
  • It helps with scaling and flaking
  • Lightweight, fast-acting formula
  • Free from harmful chemicals
  • Soothing tea tree scent
Cons
  • It may take longer to heal the scalp

Kenkoderm Psoriasis Shampoo – Best for Flaky Scalp

psoriasis shampoo review
Whether you suffer from mild or severe psoriasis, Kenkoderm Psoriasis Shampoo is a powerful solution to help manage your symptoms. This therapeutic shampoo has salicylic acid that deeply cleanses the scalp and helps control psoriasis’s symptoms, including itching, flaking, and redness. It also helps to prevent the buildup of scalp flakes, dandruff, and other common scalp conditions.

The gentle and non-drying formula soothes and moisturizes the scalp, leaving your hair soft, manageable, and healthy. This shampoo is fragrance-free and does not contain artificial colors or preservatives. It is also safe for color-treated and chemically-treated hair, so you can use it as often as needed without worrying about damaging your locks!

Pros
  • Relieve scalp itching and inflammation
  • Dermatologist tested formula
  • Color and fragrance-free
  • It comes in a compact bottle
Cons
  • Not ideal for daily use

Buying Guide: Psoriasis Shampoo

Scalp psoriasis can be a nightmare. From skin-crawling sensation to flaking and peeling, it’s enough to make you want to hide under a hat. But it doesn’t have to be that way! You can treat scalp psoriasis in many ways — from topical ointments and creams to shampoos. The trick is finding one that works for you! This guide will discuss different factors to consider when choosing a shampoo for psoriasis. Let’s take a look!

What to Look For Before Buying Psoriasis Shampoo

Ingredients

The ingredients of psoriasis shampoo vary from brand to brand. The main ingredient in most psoriasis treatments is coal tar, which reduces symptoms of psoriasis. Coal tar contains phenols, which can help block inflammatory cytokines that cause skin cells to multiply rapidly. It also includes catecholamines, which help control inflammation and itching. Some psoriasis shampoos also contain sulfur, salicylic acid, or vitamin D3. 

Sulfur is an anti-inflammatory that helps control scaling, flaking, and itching while removing dead cells from the skin’s surface. Salicylic acid is an exfoliant that removes the top layer of skin cells to help keep pores clear. Vitamin D3 can help regulate the immune system and reduce inflammation by inhibiting T-cell proliferation.

Before buying, ensure the shampoo contains one or more of these ingredients. Also, look for shampoos that contain moisturizers such as ceramides, fatty acids, and hyaluronic acid. This help restores the skin’s barrier function and prevents water loss from the skin’s surface. Also, avoid shampoos that contain SLS, parabens, and fragrances. These ingredients can irritate the skin and cause allergic reactions.

pH balanced

You should also check the pH level of your shampoo. A heavily acidic product can strip the scalp of its natural oils, further exacerbating inflammation or irritation. Ideally, the pH level of the shampoo should be between four to six. If your hair is particularly dry or brittle, use a milder formula closer to pH seven. 

Hair type

Hair type is another essential factor to consider when choosing a psoriasis shampoo. If you have thin, fine hair, using a volumizing shampoo may cause your scalp to become irritated and flaky. In this case, it’s best to use a gentle formula that doesn’t contain harsh chemicals. On the other hand, if your hair is oily or greasy, you should choose a clarifying shampoo with salicylic acid or sulfur. These ingredients will help remove excess oils without stripping the scalp of its natural moisture.

Similarly, if you color your hair, it’s essential to choose a shampoo that is safe for colored hair. It will help preserve the color while keeping your scalp clean and healthy. A good rule of thumb is to look for a formula containing ingredients like panthenol and biotin, which can help strengthen weak strands caused by chemical treatments.

Fragrance

While most medicated shampoos have a strong, unpleasant fragrance, some brands offer a milder formula. If you have sensitive skin, you may choose a recipe free of artificial scents. Instead, look for one that contains tea tree oil or lavender. These scents can help soothe your scalp while leaving a pleasant aroma behind.

People Also Asked

Q: Can psoriasis shampoo completely cure my psoriasis?

A: No, psoriasis is a chronic condition that requires medical care and ongoing treatment. However, using a psoriasis shampoo can help reduce the severity of symptoms such as redness, itching, flaking, and scale buildup.

Q: Can I use psoriasis shampoo on my color-treated hair?

A: Most psoriasis shampoos are safe for color-treated hair, but you should check the label or consult your hair stylist before using any new products.

Q: Will psoriasis shampoo make my hair greasy or oily?

A: No. Most psoriasis shampoos are gentle and ultra-lightweight on the scalp and hair, so they are unlikely to leave your hair feeling greasy or oily.

Q: Can I use psoriasis shampoo in conjunction with other psoriasis treatments?

A: Yes. It is possible to use psoriasis shampoo alongside other treatments, such as creams, ointments, and tablets. Before using it, check with your doctor to ensure it is safe and won’t interfere with other medications. It is also important to note that you can use psoriasis shampoo as part of a holistic treatment plan alongside lifestyle changes such as diet, exercise, and stress management.

Q: Do I need a prescription to buy psoriasis shampoo?

A: No, most psoriasis shampoos are available over the counter, so you won’t need a prescription to buy them. That said, if you have any medical condition affecting your immune system or skin, it is best to consult your doctor before using any product.

Q: Should I use a conditioner after using psoriasis shampoo?

A: The short answer is no. You should not use a conditioner after using psoriasis shampoo. Apply leave-in conditioner before showering if you have thick or lengthy hair. It will help prevent tangles and keep your hair manageable.

Q: Can I use psoriasis shampoo as a daily shampoo?

A: No. As mentioned above, many shampoos contain steroids or coal tar derivatives that can irritate the scalp and cause dandruff if used frequently. To avoid this, use psoriasis shampoo only twice a week or when your scalp is itchy and flaky.

Q: Are there any natural or organic shampoos that work well for psoriasis?

A: Yes, several natural and organic shampoos work well for psoriasis. These shampoos include effective ingredients such as aloe vera and tea tree oil that can help soothe and reduce inflammation caused by psoriasis. 

Q: Are there any side effects I should know when using my psoriasis shampoo?

A: While most psoriasis shampoos are safe, some contain ingredients that can cause skin dryness, itchiness, redness, burning or tingling, or contact dermatitis. 

Q: How long should I use the shampoo to see results?

A: It largely depends on how severe your symptoms are and the effectiveness of the shampoo that you’re using. Generally speaking, you should use the shampoo at least twice weekly for 1 to 2 months before judging its effectiveness. Additionally, following up with your healthcare provider to track progress over time is essential. 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!