Soothe Your Scalp With the Best Psoriasis Shampoo

Scalp psoriasis

can be a nightmare. From skin-crawling sensation to flaking and peeling, it’s enough to make you want to hide under a hat. But it doesn’t have to be that way! You can treat scalp psoriasis in many ways — from topical ointments and creams to shampoos. The trick is finding one that works for you! This guide will discuss different factors to consider when choosing a shampoo for psoriasis. Let’s take a look!

What to Look For Before Buying Psoriasis Shampoo

Ingredients

The ingredients of psoriasis shampoo vary from brand to brand. The main ingredient in most psoriasis treatments is coal tar, which reduces symptoms of psoriasis. Coal tar contains phenols, which can help block inflammatory cytokines that cause skin cells to multiply rapidly. It also includes catecholamines, which help control inflammation and itching. Some psoriasis shampoos also contain sulfur, salicylic acid, or vitamin D3.

Sulfur is an anti-inflammatory that helps control scaling, flaking, and itching while removing dead cells from the skin’s surface. Salicylic acid is an exfoliant that removes the top layer of skin cells to help keep pores clear. Vitamin D3 can help regulate the immune system and reduce inflammation by inhibiting T-cell proliferation.

Before buying, ensure the shampoo contains one or more of these ingredients. Also, look for shampoos that contain moisturizers such as ceramides, fatty acids, and hyaluronic acid. This help restores the skin’s barrier function and prevents water loss from the skin’s surface. Also, avoid shampoos that contain SLS, parabens, and fragrances. These ingredients can irritate the skin and cause allergic reactions.

pH balanced

You should also check the pH level of your shampoo. A heavily acidic product can strip the scalp of its natural oils, further exacerbating inflammation or irritation. Ideally, the pH level of the shampoo should be between four to six. If your hair is particularly dry or brittle, use a milder formula closer to pH seven.

Hair type

Hair type is another essential factor to consider when choosing a psoriasis shampoo. If you have thin, fine hair, using a volumizing shampoo may cause your scalp to become irritated and flaky. In this case, it’s best to use a gentle formula that doesn’t contain harsh chemicals. On the other hand, if your hair is oily or greasy, you should choose a clarifying shampoo with salicylic acid or sulfur. These ingredients will help remove excess oils without stripping the scalp of its natural moisture.

Similarly, if you color your hair, it’s essential to choose a shampoo that is safe for colored hair. It will help preserve the color while keeping your scalp clean and healthy. A good rule of thumb is to look for a formula containing ingredients like panthenol and biotin, which can help strengthen weak strands caused by chemical treatments.

Fragrance

While most medicated shampoos have a strong, unpleasant fragrance, some brands offer a milder formula. If you have sensitive skin, you may choose a recipe free of artificial scents. Instead, look for one that contains tea tree oil or lavender. These scents can help soothe your scalp while leaving a pleasant aroma behind.