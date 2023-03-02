Soothe Your Scalp With the Best Psoriasis Shampoo

In this article, we’ll review some top-rated psoriasis shampoos of 2023, so you can find the perfect one to manage your symptoms. Whether dealing with scaly patches or severe scalp irritation, these shampoos will help you cleanse your scalp and control symptoms!
Comparing the Top-Rated Psoriasis Shampoo of 2023
Sphagnum Botanicals Psoriasis Shampoo – Best Overall
Even better, this shampoo is free from parabens, sulfates, and SLS, making it a gentle, non-irritating option for sensitive skin. Additionally, it contains natural peppermint and sweet orange essential oils, adding a refreshing scent while calming irritated skin. Eco-friendly and cruelty-free, this product is also recognized by the National Psoriasis Foundation, adding a layer of assurance that the product is safe and effective for those with psoriasis. Because of its gentle formula, hair suitability, and scalp benefits, this psoriasis shampoo stands at the top of our list.
- Safe and gentle formula
- Free from harmful chemicals
- Suitable for color-treated hair
- Soothing peppermint and orange scent
- It can cause a slight tingling sensation when used
MG217 Psoriasis Shampoo – Best for Severe Dandruff
Also, this medicated shampoo provides a deep cleanse that removes all the buildup and moisturizes the scalp, leaving you with soft and manageable hair. Most importantly, though, the active ingredients in this shampoo are recognized by the National Psoriasis Foundation, so you can trust that you are getting a thoroughly vetted product.
- Prevents flaking, scaling, and dryness
- Conditions scalp to improve texture
- The high-strength formula for maximum effectiveness
- Approved by the National Psoriasis Foundation
- The coal tar smell might be overpowering
Dermarest Psoriasis Shampoo – Best for Color-Treated Hair
It’s especially great for those with color-treated hair, as it won’t strip away the color from your locks. The formula contains no parabens or phthalates, so you can rest assured that this psoriasis shampoo won’t irritate your skin or cause any other side effects. On top of that, this product is dermatologist tested and recognized by the National Psoriasis Foundation, making it a safe option for sensitive skin.
- It breaks down gunk buildup on the scalp
- Unscented formula
- Available in two sizes
- Suitable for eczema and seborrheic dermatitis
- It may not reduce frizz or breakage
Nizoral Psoriasis Shampoo – Best for Itchy Scalp
This psoriasis shampoo is free from alcohol, dyes, and preservatives, so it won’t cause irritation or damage your hair. Plus, it’s safe for all hair types, so whether you’ve fine hair or curly locks, this product will work fine. Perfect for daily use, this shampoo has a fresh herbal scent that will leave your hair feeling refreshed and revitalized. This shampoo is an excellent choice for those who want to eliminate psoriasis but prefer not to use steroid creams or ointments!
- It helps with scaling and flaking
- Lightweight, fast-acting formula
- Free from harmful chemicals
- Soothing tea tree scent
- It may take longer to heal the scalp
Kenkoderm Psoriasis Shampoo – Best for Flaky Scalp
The gentle and non-drying formula soothes and moisturizes the scalp, leaving your hair soft, manageable, and healthy. This shampoo is fragrance-free and does not contain artificial colors or preservatives. It is also safe for color-treated and chemically-treated hair, so you can use it as often as needed without worrying about damaging your locks!
- Relieve scalp itching and inflammation
- Dermatologist tested formula
- Color and fragrance-free
- It comes in a compact bottle
- Not ideal for daily use
Buying Guide: Psoriasis Shampoo
What to Look For Before Buying Psoriasis Shampoo
Ingredients
The ingredients of psoriasis shampoo vary from brand to brand. The main ingredient in most psoriasis treatments is coal tar, which reduces symptoms of psoriasis. Coal tar contains phenols, which can help block inflammatory cytokines that cause skin cells to multiply rapidly. It also includes catecholamines, which help control inflammation and itching. Some psoriasis shampoos also contain sulfur, salicylic acid, or vitamin D3.
Sulfur is an anti-inflammatory that helps control scaling, flaking, and itching while removing dead cells from the skin’s surface. Salicylic acid is an exfoliant that removes the top layer of skin cells to help keep pores clear. Vitamin D3 can help regulate the immune system and reduce inflammation by inhibiting T-cell proliferation.
Before buying, ensure the shampoo contains one or more of these ingredients. Also, look for shampoos that contain moisturizers such as ceramides, fatty acids, and hyaluronic acid. This help restores the skin’s barrier function and prevents water loss from the skin’s surface. Also, avoid shampoos that contain SLS, parabens, and fragrances. These ingredients can irritate the skin and cause allergic reactions.
pH balanced
You should also check the pH level of your shampoo. A heavily acidic product can strip the scalp of its natural oils, further exacerbating inflammation or irritation. Ideally, the pH level of the shampoo should be between four to six. If your hair is particularly dry or brittle, use a milder formula closer to pH seven.
Hair type
Hair type is another essential factor to consider when choosing a psoriasis shampoo. If you have thin, fine hair, using a volumizing shampoo may cause your scalp to become irritated and flaky. In this case, it’s best to use a gentle formula that doesn’t contain harsh chemicals. On the other hand, if your hair is oily or greasy, you should choose a clarifying shampoo with salicylic acid or sulfur. These ingredients will help remove excess oils without stripping the scalp of its natural moisture.
Similarly, if you color your hair, it’s essential to choose a shampoo that is safe for colored hair. It will help preserve the color while keeping your scalp clean and healthy. A good rule of thumb is to look for a formula containing ingredients like panthenol and biotin, which can help strengthen weak strands caused by chemical treatments.
Fragrance
While most medicated shampoos have a strong, unpleasant fragrance, some brands offer a milder formula. If you have sensitive skin, you may choose a recipe free of artificial scents. Instead, look for one that contains tea tree oil or lavender. These scents can help soothe your scalp while leaving a pleasant aroma behind.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!