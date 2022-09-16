Sport Natural-Looking Curls With the Best Curling Wands

As the name suggests, curling wands are wand-like devices that you can use to curl your hair. They’re very easy to use, and once you’ve gotten the hang of things, you can curl your hair quickly and easily. The most effective curling wands of 2022 are great to have for when you just want to bust out those curls for the day. Let’s take a look!
Comparing the Top Curling Wands of 2022
Bed Head Curlipops Curling Wand – Best Overall
The curling wand can heat up very quickly, with temperatures rising to 430 degrees Fahrenheit. This lets you curl your hair in many different ways, giving you freedom over how you curl your hair. It also comes with a glove so that you don’t end up burning yourself by accident if you’re working with the wand for the first time. We’ve picked this one as the best overall option due to the options you get to work with as well as its affordable price point.
- Multiple barrel size options
- Comes with a glove for safety
- Clamp-free design
- Material quality could be better
Conair INFINITIPRO Curling Wand – Most Durable
With the clamp-free design, you can curl your hair without putting unneeded stress on your hair. Aside from this, the device also controls the amount of frizz that results from the curling process, leaving you with shiny and silky hair instead. The only real downside of this product is that it can vary in color, and you have no real say over what the exact color will be. But if you don’t mind that, then it’s a decent product overall.
- Clamp-free ceramic design
- Features frizz control
- Great material quality
- Color of the wand may vary
- Could be easier to use
Ohuhu Curling Iron Wand Set – Full Set
There are also a couple of other things worth noting. Firstly, the wand set comes in three different colors, an option that you don’t often see with curling wands, so it’s a nice little bonus to have for those who like to color-code their belongings. Secondly, the wand itself has an adjustable temperature function, giving you even more control and flexibility over how you make your hair look. If you want a kit that will give you different-looking curls each time, this is it.
- Includes five different ceramic barrels
- Adjustable temperature control
- Three color options
- Not always in stock
- Changing barrels can be difficult
Duomishu Curling Iron Set – Most Versatile
With an adjustable temperature feature, you can set the heat of the wand anywhere between 300 to 410 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also change the barrels whenever you like, though you’ll need to be sure they cool down before you replace them. Finally, the insulating glove helps minimize the risk of you scalding yourself while using the wand, as this is a very real possibility, especially if you’re relatively new to curling wands.
- Comes with six barrels
- Includes hairpins and glove
- Available in four colors
- A bit on the pricey end
Xtava Twist Curl Curling Wand – Sleekest Design
What really makes this curling wand unique, however, is its design. The matte black colors work well with the low-profile digital display, and all in all, it results in a very professional-looking curling wand. Some people put a premium on visual aesthetics and appearances, and this sort of curling wand may be up their alley.
- Sleek, futuristic design
- Simple controls
- User-friendly layout
- No accessories included
Buying Guide: Curling Wands
What Is a Curling Wand?
A curling wand is a device that lets you curl your hair in various ways. Curling wands feature a ceramic barrel and a heating system that is usually connected to a power outlet. The heating system heats the ceramic barrel, and the user then wraps or curls their hair around the barrel once heated up. After leaving the hair on the barrel for a short amount of time, the hair will stay curled, hence the name.
Curling Wand vs. Flat Iron
Something to note in regards to curling wands is that they’re different from another type of curling device known as a flat iron. While the term “flat iron” may allude to the fact that it’s often used to straighten hair, you can use flat irons to curl your hair, too. In terms of effectiveness, however, curling wands are much better at curling.
The reason for this is that flat irons are made for more general use. You can curl, flatten or straighten hair depending on your goals, whereas curling wands are meant specifically for curling your hair. You can’t do much with a curling wand other than, well, curling, and this can be either a good or a bad thing depending on what you’re looking for in a hair styling device.
At the end of the day, it’s best to choose the product that you’ll get the most use out of. If you think that you’ll be straightening your hair just as often as you will be curling it, a flat iron may be the better choice. But if you want better curls and only curls, then a curling wand is the way to go.
Important Considerations
Barrel
A curling wand relies on a ceramic barrel for it to heat your hair. Ceramic barrels transfer the heat from the wand onto your hair without damaging your hair too much in the process. Depending on the manufacturer, barrels can vary in width or shape, with some that are inches thicker than others.
The thickness and shape of the ceramic barrel can heavily affect your results with the wand. A thicker barrel, for example, is perfect for larger curls, whereas a thinner one is more suited for finer and smaller ones. There are also barrels with varied shapes that result in more dynamic curls.
Heat
Did you know that overexposure to heat can damage your hair? Heat can damage your hair by changing the shape of your keratin strands, resulting in overall weaker hair. So, while styling your hair with heat is convenient and effective, your hair may become more brittle due to it.
To make things even worse, heat can dry out your hair as well. As such, you’ll want to avoid using curling wands that are too hot for your hair to handle, especially if you have fine hair that’s sensitive to these sorts of things.
Accessories
Some curling wands come with additional accessories that you can use alongside the curling wand itself. The most common of these is the glove — since there is a real risk of scalding yourself or burning your skin, the glove is there to protect you if your fingers slip by accident.
Aside from gloves, you may also get hair clips, carrying cases, or even additional ceramic barrels for wands with detachable barrel designs. Other than the extra barrels, these accessories don’t change all that much, but they’re nice to have as a bonus.
