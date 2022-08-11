Stay Fashionably Chic With the Best Slides for Women

Factors To Consider

Superior comfort

A great pair of high-quality slides for women offers a welcoming break from pain-inducing footwear like high heels and stuffy boots. Opt for slides that have an ergonomic design to relax your muscles, and allow you the liberty of blister-free walks.

Convenience

What makes slides for women the ideal casual footwear is how convenient they are. The slip-on design ensures a fuss-free wear experience; if you are bad with buckles and straps, it’ll save you time and frustration.

Adjustability

Strap adjustability can make or break your slide experience. While you may find an accurate size, the fit might cause discomfort or slippage. Broad and narrow foot dimensions may affect how the slides fit you, and an adjustable strap allows a snug fit without being too loose or tight.

Choosing the Right Slide

Figure out your usage

Are you heading to the beach or jumping in the shower with your slides? Or are you looking for a pair to lounge around at home? No matter what your day looks like, you will find slides for all occasions, but the real triumph is finding a suitable pair.

For instance, faux fur slides are an excellent option for casual outfits or comfort around the house, but they won’t fare well at a pool party, beach, or when you are out camping. Look for a pair that will suit your specific needs.

Decide your aesthetic

Slides for women come in all shapes and sizes, from athletic and sporty aesthetics to pastel colors, flirty designs, and edgy patterns. So when picking a pair, you need to figure out what tickles your fancy. Do you like your slides in solid colors or funky cheetah patterns? Are you a neutral diva or a pastel princess? Whatever you prefer, you’ll find something you like.

Finding the right size

This is the tricky part for many buyers. When you’re looking for slides for women, you can either go with your usual shoe size or one size up.

The better option is to always opt for a size bigger than your usual shoe size to ensure a comfy fit. That said, going a size up only works well with slides that aren’t too big or broad.

Slides are typically made with rubber, synthetic material, and EVA padding, all materials that expand and compress. So don’t panic if they feel a bit snug initially — slides take some time to break in.

Important Features

Waterproof design

Most slides for women are waterproof because this design is ideal for athletic and outdoor activities. Athletes prefer ergonomic and waterproof slides in showers post-practice or workout sessions, and similarly, the quick-drying and water-resistance ensure that you can wear your slides anywhere you want, be it the beach, pool, or other water-related activities.

Footbed cushioning

Besides its multipurpose utility, women’s slides feature a thick platform, soft footbed, and padding to maximize your comfort. The cushion padding ensures that your sole does not feel hard underneath the heels.

Special designs for foot issues

Premium quality slides for women are not just fashion-forward and trendy but also improve the health of your feet. Overall, the build, durability, padding, and arch support all enhance foot relief. Some slides also offer comfort against common foot issues like plantar fasciitis, flat feet, heel spurs, and athlete’s foot.