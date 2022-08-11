Top 5

Stories

Reviews

Stay Fashionably Chic With the Best Slides for Women

highly rated slides for women
From celebrities to influencers, every who’s-who is rocking stylish slides, so there’s no reason why you shouldn’t. These casual slides are the season’s hottest trend, giving other popular shoes a run for their money. While you might adore your stilettos, wedges, and pumps, your feet need a break every once in a while. And when you’re strutting through the town with errands to run or exploring the beach, women’s slides are trendy and practical.

Best of all, these chic, summer-friendly slip n’ go slides are available in every color, material, and design you can think of. Unfortunately, finding your perfect match can result in hours of endless browsing, so skip the agony and scroll below to check out our review of the top slides for women of 2022.

Reviewing the Top Slides for Women of 2022

Reviewing the Top Slides for Women of 2022

Adidas Adilette – Best Overall

slides for women reviews
Allow your feet to breathe with the OG slides from Adidas. Made with 100% synthetic material, the Adilette slides for women are available in attractive color combinations with iridescent and reflective designs to suit your fancy. The sporty design is loved by celebs, from Jennifer Lawrence to Katy Perry.

These trendy slides are not just in-trend and fashion-forward but also highly functional. The platform isn’t too thick, which makes walking easy and comfortable for hours without suffering foot pain or blisters. Plus, the high-quality construction of these slides ensures long-lasting durability. These stylish slides for women are the best overall on our list for their comfortable wearability, unisex design, and quick-drying abilities.

Pros
  • Gender-neutral design and look
  • Adjustable strap design ensures a snug fit
  • Provides relief for tired feet
  • Supports foot arch
Cons
  • Might smell if not properly dried

Cushionaire – Best Pillow Slides

slides for women reviews
Don’t let your choice of footwear keep you away from beach fun this summer, and pick up the Cushionaire Feather Slides. These lightweight and waterproof slides for women are a must-have whether you want to give your achy feet a break from regular sandals or head for a pool party. Available in nearly every color under the rainbow, this chunky slide also goes well with any outfit.

Made with a soft non-slip foam material and padded soles, stepping into these slides feels like walking on clouds. The molded outsoles and thick platform ensure that the slides stay on comfortably. These cushioned slides for women are great for people with common foot problems such as bunions, plantar fasciitis, and heel spurs.

Pros
  • Non-slippery, cushioned footbed
  • Available in trendy designs and color choices
  • Thick platform ensures happy heels
Cons
  • Finding the right size requires some experimentation

Under Armour – Best Athletic Slides

slides for women reviews
If you are not a fan of slides, the Under Armor Ansa Fix Women’s Slides will change your mind. These ergonomic and lightweight slides are perfect for everyday use and athletic purposes. Thanks to the EVA-padded footbed, these super comfortable slides do not dig into your feet, and even better, the additional foam padding with fixed straps ensures that the slides are anti-slippery.

Available in multiple colors, from neutrals to bright pastels, and sizes 4 to 12, this rubber sole slide fits almost all aesthetics and feet. Whether your feet need a break after an intense workout, sports, or an outdoor excursion, these slides for women are easy to slip into.

Pros
  • Padding underneath straps prevents chafing
  • Rubber sole provides traction
  • Long-lasting, tear-free synthetic material
Cons
  • Lacks adjustable straps

New Balance – Best Colorways

slides for women reviews
The New Balance Slip-on Slides will perk up summer outings from attractive colors to prints and patterned top straps. These fashionable slides for women add personality to your casual and workout looks with their eye-catching designs. Flaunt these comfy slides when running errands, sipping cocktails at a pool party, or post-workout. The plush sole and fixed, broad strap ensure a comfortable fit and reduce the risk of tripping, giving your feet the royal treatment they deserve.
Pros
  • Durable construction resists wear and tear
  • Great for all-day use
  • Supports higher foot arch
  • Athletic, sporty aesthetic
Cons
  • Top strap and sides may cause blisters

PUMA – Most Lightweight

slides for women reviews
Whether you like to sport slides for everyday uses, beach trips, or fancy outings, PUMA Women’s Leadcat Slides offer something for everyone. These slides for women come in various designs, from faux fur to lightweight EVA molded soles. Slip into the fur slides if you’d like to walk on clouds and treat your feet to plush bliss, or choose one of the EVA sole slides because they’re perfect for outdoor activities. And for maximum comfort, the cushioned footbed provides full heel support, while the synthetic leather straps are lined underneath to prevent blisters and chafing.
Pros
  • Trendy colors and designs
  • Extremely lightweight construction
  • Snug fit and anti-slip sole design
Cons
  • Squeaking noises can be annoying

Buying Guide: Slides for Women

Factors To Consider

Superior comfort

A great pair of high-quality slides for women offers a welcoming break from pain-inducing footwear like high heels and stuffy boots. Opt for slides that have an ergonomic design to relax your muscles, and allow you the liberty of blister-free walks. 

Convenience

What makes slides for women the ideal casual footwear is how convenient they are. The slip-on design ensures a fuss-free wear experience; if you are bad with buckles and straps, it’ll save you time and frustration. 

Adjustability

Strap adjustability can make or break your slide experience. While you may find an accurate size, the fit might cause discomfort or slippage. Broad and narrow foot dimensions may affect how the slides fit you, and an adjustable strap allows a snug fit without being too loose or tight.

Choosing the Right Slide

Figure out your usage

Are you heading to the beach or jumping in the shower with your slides? Or are you looking for a pair to lounge around at home? No matter what your day looks like, you will find slides for all occasions, but the real triumph is finding a suitable pair.

For instance, faux fur slides are an excellent option for casual outfits or comfort around the house, but they won’t fare well at a pool party, beach, or when you are out camping. Look for a pair that will suit your specific needs.

Decide your aesthetic

Slides for women come in all shapes and sizes, from athletic and sporty aesthetics to pastel colors, flirty designs, and edgy patterns. So when picking a pair, you need to figure out what tickles your fancy. Do you like your slides in solid colors or funky cheetah patterns? Are you a neutral diva or a pastel princess? Whatever you prefer, you’ll find something you like.

Finding the right size

This is the tricky part for many buyers. When you’re looking for slides for women, you can either go with your usual shoe size or one size up.

The better option is to always opt for a size bigger than your usual shoe size to ensure a comfy fit. That said, going a size up only works well with slides that aren’t too big or broad. 

Slides are typically made with rubber, synthetic material, and EVA padding, all materials that expand and compress. So don’t panic if they feel a bit snug initially — slides take some time to break in.

Important Features

Waterproof design

Most slides for women are waterproof because this design is ideal for athletic and outdoor activities. Athletes prefer ergonomic and waterproof slides in showers post-practice or workout sessions, and similarly, the quick-drying and water-resistance ensure that you can wear your slides anywhere you want, be it the beach, pool, or other water-related activities.

Footbed cushioning

Besides its multipurpose utility, women’s slides feature a thick platform, soft footbed, and padding to maximize your comfort. The cushion padding ensures that your sole does not feel hard underneath the heels.

Special designs for foot issues

Premium quality slides for women are not just fashion-forward and trendy but also improve the health of your feet. Overall, the build, durability,  padding, and arch support all enhance foot relief. Some slides also offer comfort against common foot issues like plantar fasciitis, flat feet, heel spurs, and athlete’s foot. 

People Also Asked

Q: What if I get the wrong size slides?

A: It is always better to exchange the wrong size slide for the right one. Small sizes may cause discomfort, swelling joints, calluses, and blisters, whereas overly large sizes may increase the risk of tripping.

Q: How do I style women’s slides with my outfits?

A: Women’s slides are versatile and easy to style with any outfit. Obviously, slides are not fit for formal settings, but they look great with jeans, sweatpants, skirts, and flirty summer dresses. Experiment with styles, colors, and textures to create a fashionable look.

Q: Where can I use slides for women?

A: Women’s slides are functional; barring a few exceptions, you can wear them anywhere. Slides are great for post-workout, camping, beach trips, holiday strolls, and other indoor and outdoor uses.

Q: Are slides only for women?

A: Slides are a gender-neutral accessory, so you will find every celebrity, both men and women, strutting their stuff in a trendy, comfy pair.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!