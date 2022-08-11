Stay Fashionably Chic With the Best Slides for Women

Best of all, these chic, summer-friendly slip n’ go slides are available in every color, material, and design you can think of. Unfortunately, finding your perfect match can result in hours of endless browsing, so skip the agony and scroll below to check out our review of the top slides for women of 2022.
Reviewing the Top Slides for Women of 2022
Adidas Adilette – Best Overall
These trendy slides are not just in-trend and fashion-forward but also highly functional. The platform isn’t too thick, which makes walking easy and comfortable for hours without suffering foot pain or blisters. Plus, the high-quality construction of these slides ensures long-lasting durability. These stylish slides for women are the best overall on our list for their comfortable wearability, unisex design, and quick-drying abilities.
- Gender-neutral design and look
- Adjustable strap design ensures a snug fit
- Provides relief for tired feet
- Supports foot arch
- Might smell if not properly dried
Cushionaire – Best Pillow Slides
Made with a soft non-slip foam material and padded soles, stepping into these slides feels like walking on clouds. The molded outsoles and thick platform ensure that the slides stay on comfortably. These cushioned slides for women are great for people with common foot problems such as bunions, plantar fasciitis, and heel spurs.
- Non-slippery, cushioned footbed
- Available in trendy designs and color choices
- Thick platform ensures happy heels
- Finding the right size requires some experimentation
Under Armour – Best Athletic Slides
Available in multiple colors, from neutrals to bright pastels, and sizes 4 to 12, this rubber sole slide fits almost all aesthetics and feet. Whether your feet need a break after an intense workout, sports, or an outdoor excursion, these slides for women are easy to slip into.
- Padding underneath straps prevents chafing
- Rubber sole provides traction
- Long-lasting, tear-free synthetic material
- Lacks adjustable straps
New Balance – Best Colorways
- Durable construction resists wear and tear
- Great for all-day use
- Supports higher foot arch
- Athletic, sporty aesthetic
- Top strap and sides may cause blisters
PUMA – Most Lightweight
- Trendy colors and designs
- Extremely lightweight construction
- Snug fit and anti-slip sole design
- Squeaking noises can be annoying
Buying Guide: Slides for Women
Factors To Consider
Superior comfort
A great pair of high-quality slides for women offers a welcoming break from pain-inducing footwear like high heels and stuffy boots. Opt for slides that have an ergonomic design to relax your muscles, and allow you the liberty of blister-free walks.
Convenience
What makes slides for women the ideal casual footwear is how convenient they are. The slip-on design ensures a fuss-free wear experience; if you are bad with buckles and straps, it’ll save you time and frustration.
Adjustability
Strap adjustability can make or break your slide experience. While you may find an accurate size, the fit might cause discomfort or slippage. Broad and narrow foot dimensions may affect how the slides fit you, and an adjustable strap allows a snug fit without being too loose or tight.
Choosing the Right Slide
Figure out your usage
Are you heading to the beach or jumping in the shower with your slides? Or are you looking for a pair to lounge around at home? No matter what your day looks like, you will find slides for all occasions, but the real triumph is finding a suitable pair.
For instance, faux fur slides are an excellent option for casual outfits or comfort around the house, but they won’t fare well at a pool party, beach, or when you are out camping. Look for a pair that will suit your specific needs.
Decide your aesthetic
Slides for women come in all shapes and sizes, from athletic and sporty aesthetics to pastel colors, flirty designs, and edgy patterns. So when picking a pair, you need to figure out what tickles your fancy. Do you like your slides in solid colors or funky cheetah patterns? Are you a neutral diva or a pastel princess? Whatever you prefer, you’ll find something you like.
Finding the right size
This is the tricky part for many buyers. When you’re looking for slides for women, you can either go with your usual shoe size or one size up.
The better option is to always opt for a size bigger than your usual shoe size to ensure a comfy fit. That said, going a size up only works well with slides that aren’t too big or broad.
Slides are typically made with rubber, synthetic material, and EVA padding, all materials that expand and compress. So don’t panic if they feel a bit snug initially — slides take some time to break in.
Important Features
Waterproof design
Most slides for women are waterproof because this design is ideal for athletic and outdoor activities. Athletes prefer ergonomic and waterproof slides in showers post-practice or workout sessions, and similarly, the quick-drying and water-resistance ensure that you can wear your slides anywhere you want, be it the beach, pool, or other water-related activities.
Footbed cushioning
Besides its multipurpose utility, women’s slides feature a thick platform, soft footbed, and padding to maximize your comfort. The cushion padding ensures that your sole does not feel hard underneath the heels.
Special designs for foot issues
Premium quality slides for women are not just fashion-forward and trendy but also improve the health of your feet. Overall, the build, durability, padding, and arch support all enhance foot relief. Some slides also offer comfort against common foot issues like plantar fasciitis, flat feet, heel spurs, and athlete’s foot.
