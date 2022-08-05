Step in Style With the Best Anklets

Comparing the Top Anklets of 2022 in Detail
Pura Vida Anklet – Best Overall
Key Features
This anklet also features an easily adjustable band so you can tighten or loosen it up as desired and extend it up to six inches in diameter for a seamless fit. A small copper ‘P’ delicately hangs from the anklet, adding to its visual allure. To summarize, this trendy anklet wins “best overall” on our list because of its elegant but laid-back style and its user-friendly design.
- Every anklet is hand-made and unique
- Seemingly dainty yet durable
- Waterproof and resistant to discoloration
- Might be too small for some
Amazon Collection Anklet – Best Two-Tone Option
- Great size for most
- Classy and elegant design
- Durable metal plating
- Length is not adjustable
- Not 100% waterproof
Kiokioa Anklet – Highest Bling Factor
Key Features
Another thing that’s great about this anklet is that it’s stretchable, so you don’t have to settle for a tight fit and pesky rashes. Plus, who says you can only use this as an anklet? Since it’s stretchable, it can also pass off as a gorgeous loose bracelet around the wrist.
- Alloy metal is resistant to wear
- Sparkles when exposed to sunlight
- Can also be used as a bracelet
- May leave a green stain on skin
Mevecco Anklet – Best Design Varieties
- Three-month money-back guarantee
- Incredibly lightweight and minimalist design
- High-quality 14K gold plating
- Dainty construction might break easily
XIJIN Anklet – Best Lightweight Anklet
Key Features
The closure clasp allows you to pick your diameter size from 8.5 inches up to 10.5 inches so you can find your optimum fit. Inspired by bohemian vibes, the product complements most outfits without overpowering your natural aesthetic.
- Package includes an elegant gift box
- Color is fade resistant
- Made from fishing lines for durability
- Might leave a green residue on skin
A Buyer’s Guide To Finding a High-Quality Anklet
Are Anklets Really Making a Comeback?
Vintage and bohemian fashion has always been trendy, and this year has seen a surge in the popularity of anklets — the unsung heroes of such styles that are most certainly making a comeback. So much so that people feel comfortable sporting them with all sorts of attires like jeans, dresses, rompers, bathing suits, you name it! Anklets have survived decades of changing fashion trends, and it doesn’t seem like they’ll be going anywhere anytime soon.
Picking an Anklet
Size adjustability
Size adjustability is essential when purchasing an anklet online because it’s sometimes virtually impossible to tell whether something you like will fit you. Not all anklets are made for everyone’s ankles, so to be on the safe side, go for ones with extendable brackets, adjustable bands, or a stretchy material for an optimal fit and unbeatable comfortability. Many anklet brands today have ditched clasps and kept their products stretchy by default. Contrary to popular belief, this feature doesn’t diminish the elegance of a piece of jewelry.
Pro tip: avoid any product offering small, medium, and large sizes — remember, you’re not buying clothes!
Material
A big part of your jewelry’s durability depends on the materials used in its construction. For instance, sterling silver is great for any kind of jewelry due to its durability and resistance to tarnishing. If you don’t want something made of metal, go with a woven anklet with wax-coated threading, so it’s waterproof. When it comes to anklets featuring dainty charms, be sure they are plated in tarnish-resistant metal like gold or sterling silver to avoid any skin discoloration or irritation.
Hypoallergenic composition
If only every material were good for your skin, life would be a breeze. But since we don’t live in a perfect world, those with sensitive skin might find buying jewelry a tricky task. Some metals can cause stains, skin irritation, and rashes when worn for too long, so if you are prone to allergic reactions, it is essential to look for jewelry made with hypoallergenic materials. Some premium options include sterling silver, platinum, gold, titanium, copper, and stainless steel.
