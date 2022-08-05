Step in Style With the Best Anklets

Are Anklets Really Making a Comeback?

Your love for anklets is an acquired taste, so don’t be surprised if you can’t exactly find what you like without putting some effort into searching. The internet might be your oyster, but navigating it can be a bit of a challenge, so let this buying guide provide some extra support so you can make a long-lasting and high-quality purchase.

Vintage and bohemian fashion has always been trendy, and this year has seen a surge in the popularity of anklets — the unsung heroes of such styles that are most certainly making a comeback. So much so that people feel comfortable sporting them with all sorts of attires like jeans, dresses, rompers, bathing suits, you name it! Anklets have survived decades of changing fashion trends, and it doesn’t seem like they’ll be going anywhere anytime soon.

Picking an Anklet

Size adjustability

Size adjustability is essential when purchasing an anklet online because it’s sometimes virtually impossible to tell whether something you like will fit you. Not all anklets are made for everyone’s ankles, so to be on the safe side, go for ones with extendable brackets, adjustable bands, or a stretchy material for an optimal fit and unbeatable comfortability. Many anklet brands today have ditched clasps and kept their products stretchy by default. Contrary to popular belief, this feature doesn’t diminish the elegance of a piece of jewelry.

Pro tip: avoid any product offering small, medium, and large sizes — remember, you’re not buying clothes!

Material

A big part of your jewelry’s durability depends on the materials used in its construction. For instance, sterling silver is great for any kind of jewelry due to its durability and resistance to tarnishing. If you don’t want something made of metal, go with a woven anklet with wax-coated threading, so it’s waterproof. When it comes to anklets featuring dainty charms, be sure they are plated in tarnish-resistant metal like gold or sterling silver to avoid any skin discoloration or irritation.

Hypoallergenic composition

If only every material were good for your skin, life would be a breeze. But since we don’t live in a perfect world, those with sensitive skin might find buying jewelry a tricky task. Some metals can cause stains, skin irritation, and rashes when worn for too long, so if you are prone to allergic reactions, it is essential to look for jewelry made with hypoallergenic materials. Some premium options include sterling silver, platinum, gold, titanium, copper, and stainless steel.