Top 5

Stories

Reviews

Step in Style With the Best Anklets

highly rated anklets
Eager to revamp your style? Summer calls for colorful and bold statement pieces that can transform even the most boring look on the block. But unfortunately, with necklaces, rings, and earrings dominating today’s market, anklets rarely get the attention they deserve. After all, it doesn’t hurt to doll up your legs! But, if you’re tired of the same old things and ready to embrace unique, high-quality jewelry, you’re in the right place. We have scoured the web and rounded up some of the highest-rated anklets of 2022  just for you. This way, all you do is like what you see, click, buy, and tada!
Comparing the Top Anklets of 2022 in Detail

Comparing the Top Anklets of 2022 in Detail

Pura Vida Anklet – Best Overall

anklets reviews
Pura Vida’s quirky anklet is created with Costa Rican philosophy and elevated through complementary colors, so be prepared for some positive vibes with this must-have accessory! It is handcrafted with high-quality wax-coated threads that are waterproof and ready for everyday wear, so you can flaunt them practically anywhere — the beach, on lunch dates, or at the office. You can even keep it on in the shower as the anklet is resistant to discoloration. 

Key Features

This anklet also features an easily adjustable band so you can tighten or loosen it up as desired and extend it up to six inches in diameter for a seamless fit. A small copper ‘P’ delicately hangs from the anklet, adding to its visual allure. To summarize, this trendy anklet wins “best overall” on our list because of its elegant but laid-back style and its user-friendly design. 

Pros
  • Every anklet is hand-made and unique
  • Seemingly dainty yet durable
  • Waterproof and resistant to discoloration
Cons
  • Might be too small for some

Amazon Collection Anklet – Best Two-Tone Option

anklets reviews
Not a fan of flashy jewelry that stands out in all the wrong ways? With Amazon Collection’s sterling silver anklet, you’re as safe as can be. Manufactured in Italy and loved by people worldwide, this premium anklet combines classic elements with modern fashion by joining two-toned tiny sterling silver Rhodium-plated beads in a series of oval and round varieties. Longevity and aesthetics go hand in hand as its metal plating ensures that the anklet keeps glistening for as long as possible. Lastly, it also features a lobster claw clasp that can be undone or closed with ease.

 

Pros
  • Great size for most
  • Classy and elegant design
  • Durable metal plating
Cons
  • Length is not adjustable 
  • Not 100% waterproof

Kiokioa Anklet – Highest Bling Factor

anklets reviews
This bling-certified anklet is a sight for sore eyes and the perfect present for your special someone. Made with shiny rhinestones that put Edward Cullen in the sun to shame, Kiokioa’s rendition reminisces a timeless style of jewelry. It looks expensive and luxurious, yet the shockingly affordable price tag is a significant relief. The rhinestones make it perfect for special occasions, including proms, bridal showers, weddings, or wherever you want to showcase your style. 

Key Features

Another thing that’s great about this anklet is that it’s stretchable, so you don’t have to settle for a tight fit and pesky rashes. Plus, who says you can only use this as an anklet? Since it’s stretchable, it can also pass off as a gorgeous loose bracelet around the wrist.

 

Pros
  • Alloy metal is resistant to wear
  • Sparkles when exposed to sunlight
  • Can also be used as a bracelet
Cons
  • May leave a green stain on skin

Mevecco Anklet – Best Design Varieties

anklets reviews
Mevecco’s dainty bohemian anklet is nickel and lead-free, making it hypoallergenic and fade-resistant. These brass anklets are coated with 14K gold for a high-quality finish, so you can expect them to retain their premium look for a long time. Each anklet measures 8.5 inches long and can be extended a further 2 inches for a customized fit. Whether you wish to buy this for yourself or someone else, these anklets come delicately packed in a beautiful gift box with an elegant card. All the while, an evil eye talisman mitigates the negative impacts of any negative sights, thus preventing bad luck. You can choose to wear this as a bracelet or an anklet — the intricate design allows maximum personalization.
Pros
  • Three-month money-back guarantee
  • Incredibly lightweight and minimalist design
  • High-quality 14K gold plating
Cons
  • Dainty construction might break easily

XIJIN Anklet – Best Lightweight Anklet

anklet reviews
Revisit 90’s glory with XIJIN’s pack of boho, multicolored beaded anklets. They are carefully handmade with quality materials that offer extended durability compared to other products on the market. Appearance-wise, this anklet is neither too basic nor too fancy, making it an excellent pick for everyday wear, especially due to its sturdy and reliable fishing line construction. 

Key Features

The closure clasp allows you to pick your diameter size from 8.5 inches up to 10.5 inches so you can find your optimum fit. Inspired by bohemian vibes, the product complements most outfits without overpowering your natural aesthetic.

Pros
  • Package includes an elegant gift box
  • Color is fade resistant
  • Made from fishing lines for durability
Cons
  • Might leave a green residue on skin

A Buyer’s Guide To Finding a High-Quality Anklet

Your love for anklets is an acquired taste, so don’t be surprised if you can’t exactly find what you like without putting some effort into searching. The internet might be your oyster, but navigating it can be a bit of a challenge, so let this buying guide provide some extra support so you can make a long-lasting and high-quality purchase.

Are Anklets Really Making a Comeback?

Vintage and bohemian fashion has always been trendy, and this year has seen a surge in the popularity of anklets — the unsung heroes of such styles that are most certainly making a comeback. So much so that people feel comfortable sporting them with all sorts of attires like jeans, dresses, rompers, bathing suits, you name it! Anklets have survived decades of changing fashion trends, and it doesn’t seem like they’ll be going anywhere anytime soon.

Picking an Anklet

Size adjustability

Size adjustability is essential when purchasing an anklet online because it’s sometimes virtually impossible to tell whether something you like will fit you. Not all anklets are made for everyone’s ankles, so to be on the safe side, go for ones with extendable brackets, adjustable bands, or a stretchy material for an optimal fit and unbeatable comfortability. Many anklet brands today have ditched clasps and kept their products stretchy by default. Contrary to popular belief, this feature doesn’t diminish the elegance of a piece of jewelry.

Pro tip: avoid any product offering small, medium, and large sizes — remember, you’re not buying clothes!

Material

A big part of your jewelry’s durability depends on the materials used in its construction. For instance, sterling silver is great for any kind of jewelry due to its durability and resistance to tarnishing. If you don’t want something made of metal, go with a woven anklet with wax-coated threading, so it’s waterproof. When it comes to anklets featuring dainty charms, be sure they are plated in tarnish-resistant metal like gold or sterling silver to avoid any skin discoloration or irritation.

Hypoallergenic composition

If only every material were good for your skin, life would be a breeze. But since we don’t live in a perfect world, those with sensitive skin might find buying jewelry a tricky task. Some metals can cause stains, skin irritation, and rashes when worn for too long, so if you are prone to allergic reactions, it is essential to look for jewelry made with hypoallergenic materials. Some premium options include sterling silver, platinum, gold, titanium, copper, and stainless steel.

People Also Asked

Q: What is the Evil Eye?

A: People from various cultures around the world believe in the evil eye and its power to ward off bad luck, curses, and evil. As a result, many wear the Evil Eye to protect themselves from misfortune.

Q: How do I know if my anklet is water resistant?

A: If it doesn’t say so in the manufacturer’s specifications, your anklet is probably not water resistant. In case you think otherwise, contact the seller for more information.

Q: Are choker anklets durable?

A: Since choker anklets are fastened tightly against your skin, you want one made with stretchy material for optimal durability. Ones with unforgiving resistance and delicate clasps may not be so flexible with your movements and might easily break if pulled too tight.

Q: How do I clean my discolored anklet?

A: Start by lining a bowl with tin foil and mix a tablespoon of baking soda and salt with approximately one cup of warm water. The tin foil should have a chemical reaction with the baking soda and salt and delicately remove any unwanted residue. Next, submerge your jewelry into the mixture and leave it soaking for a minute or two. Afterward, gently rinse with cool water, dry off with a clean, soft towel, and voila — your anklet should be as good as new! 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!