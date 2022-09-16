Step Up Your Fashion Game With the Best Boyfriend Jeans

Things To Look for When Buying Boyfriend Jeans

A proper pair of jeans can complement almost everything in your closet. Considering the following aspects can prevent you from last-minute disappointment as you grab a pair of pants to wear for an outing.

Length

In order to rock a stylish look that goes well with most footwear, you need to pick boyfriend jeans with the ideal length. Whether you wear slippers, boots, or high-heeled sandals, ankle-cut boyfriend pants will make everyone admire your fashion sense.

Fitting

You can find two types of boyfriend jeans in regards to their fit: low and high rise. There is no hard and fast rule to choosing, as both options can enhance your style when styled properly. It is a personal choice, as some women prefer loosely-fitting low-rise jeans while others have a thing for high-rise pants. Jeans that sit above the navel are sure to make anyone confident, irrespective of their body type.

Material

Boyfriend jeans, with proper care, can last a while. Besides that, you must also inspect the fabric type instead of blindly trusting the brand. Organic cotton blends with denim or spandex are ideal options to consider.

Style

You must consider two factors to pick the most trendy pants; potential places to wear them and your personal preference. For example, an embroidered hem can look flawless if you want bottoms with extra detailing to wear on a disco night. Similarly, light-colored, plain-looking jeans can perfectly complement any casual look.

What Makes Boyfriend Jeans a Popular Choice?

Today’s generation has an enormous love for baggy clothes. Since boyfriend jeans also fit into this category, many youngsters are now filling their closets with them in different styles and colors. Let us discuss a few elements responsible for the increasing prevalence of boyfriend jeans.

Comfort

Do you also have a special love for the soft fabric common in worn clothes? Boyfriend jeans offer a similar level of comfort. You can finally don a chic look without needing to deal with tight, uncomfortable pants. These loosely-fitting jeans are made of the softest fabric, ensuring enough comfort and breathability to keep you happy even on the most scorching days of the year.

Versatility

These jeans can go well with almost everything in your wardrobe. You can grab anything to wear with them, from different tees to long and short coats. Boyfriend jeans display their styling flexibility for footwear as well. Thanks to boyfriend jeans, choosing suitable pants while selecting your outfit for the day will no longer be a problem.

Outfit Ideas To Consider With Boyfriend Jeans

Boyfriend jeans are one of the most comfortable yet stylish choices of pants. They can go well with various tops, coats, accessories, and footwear. Let us discuss a few ways to style your pair of boyfriend jeans that are sure to make you look trendy.

Long fur coat

A long fur coat can hugely compliment baggy boyfriend jeans, regardless of the material. This versatile outfit can adapt to many different situations, including casual outings with friends or cute date nights.

Jewelry

Despite being a more casual fashion choice, baggy jeans with a plain top and eye-catching ear or neck jewelry can turn you into a style icon. An outfit like this is great for friendly dinners, informal office parties, and more.

White top

Our favorite combination is a white shirt and light blue boyfriend jeans, paired with the subtle touch of black accessories. From professional to casual, this look is perfect for almost anywhere.

Halter tee-shirt

Are you searching for a simple outfit idea to wear on the hotter days of the year? A combination of boyfriend jeans and a chic halter top can help. The idea is to keep your upper body well-ventilated while maintaining a hot party look. Don’t worry, baggy jeans are airy enough to keep bouts of sweat away from you.

Heeled sandals

Since the perfect length for boyfriend jeans length is ankle-cut, heeled boots can easily elevate your style. This combo with a plain t-shirt and a long coat creates a comfy look that everyone would like to copy.

What Is the Right Way to Wash Boyfriend Jeans?

When you own a pair of boyfriend jeans, you must apply the correct washing and drying techniques so they don’t lose their color. We’ve listed a few tips to keep your boyfriend jeans looking as good as new.

Clean stains with hot water

Stains have very likely spoiled many of your favorite clothes. You can avoid this in the future by following a simple technique; run lukewarm water on the unpleasant, unsightly blotch instantly. The older the stain, the more struggle is required to remove it. If you’re having difficulty, you can always try a dishwashing detergent to dissolve the more stubborn marks.

Wash after turning it inside out

Machine washing can rip the colors off of clothing, making your pants look dull after a single wash. The solution to this is to turn them inside out before throwing them off into the washing machine. This way, your boyfriend jeans will be properly cleaned while keeping their look intact.

Keep an eye on other garments in the washing machine

You must check other fabrics you put in the laundry to wash with a pair of boyfriend jeans. For example, placing colorful clothes prone to bleeding can stain white denim pants. You must also avoid washing heavy garments like jeans with thin fabric materials.

Use cold water

We always recommend washing clothes in cold water to prevent the loss of color and fabric shrinkage. This is because using hot water can leave you with faded jeans that no longer fit your waist.