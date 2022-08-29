Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reviews

Style Your Hair Like a Pro With the Best Combs

Highly rated combs
Hairstyling is an artistic task that requires proper tools and accessories. While you cannot have all the professional hairstyling tools at your home, having a comb is crucial at giving your hair a finishing touch. A simple brush with teeth detangles stubborn knots in your hair, creates perfect parts, weaves natural waves, and prepares your hair for updos and braids. All of this is only possible when you have the right tool for the job.

Since all combs and brushes aren’t created equal, you need to identify what your hair needs are. Depending on your requirements, you can find brushes in different shapes, sizes, and qualities, making it challenging to find the right one. So, to help you out a little, we’ve reviewed some of the top-rated combs of 2022 in detail. You can also find a comprehensive buyer’s guide to learn about these crucial hairstyling tools and make a well-informed purchase.

Detailing the Highest-Quality Combs of 2022

Detailing the Highest-Quality Combs of 2022

ACE Comb – Best Overall

comb reviews
The ACE Comb measures 7.5 inches, and it works well for everyday use as well as hair styling. This hybrid option has wide and fine teeth that let you detangle stubborn knots and carefully groom your hair. With its well-rounded teeth, this option works well with most hair types without irritating the scalp.

Since this comb’s teeth are less likely to snag your hair, you don’t have to worry about breakage. It has a pocket-friendly size to help you style your hair on the go. Although this choice is made with plastic, it is durable and sturdy enough to detangle your hair without breaking. This product’s durability, versatility, and affordability make it top our list.

Pros
  • Flexible and durable teeth for everyday use
  • Features wide and fine teeth
  • Easily fits in a purse or pocket
Cons
  • May not work for fine hair

Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Comb – Best Wide-Tooth

comb reviews
If you’re looking for a detangling option, the Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Comb is a perfect choice. It is a wide-toothed comb with a handle that helps detangle wet or dry hair. It is designed to glide through your hair without tugging at your strands, preventing breakage. So, you can use it to detangle wavy and curly hair.

This choice is made with BPA-free plastic, and it is eco-friendly. Its durable construction ensures its longevity. Its teeth are well made and won’t snag your hair.

Pros
  • A minimalistic design and robust build
  • Wide-toothed design for detangling
  • Works well with all types of hair
Cons
  • Some people may find it too big

AFT90 Comb – Best Combo Pack

comb reviews
The AFT90 Comb is a set of two brushes, including a rat tail comb and a fine and a wide-toothed barber comb. You can use this set for all your hair-related styling needs. These brushes can be used for hair cutting, hairstyling, and hair coloring. The rat tail option is perfect for hair teasing, sectioning, and creating the perfect part.

These combs are made with a carbon fiber material, making them lightweight yet durable. They create less static than cheap plastic options. They also have well-rounded teeth to prevent scalp irritation. This choice is the perfect option for those looking to improve the look and feel of their hair.

Pros
  • Professional-grade materials
  • Lightweight and static-free design
  • Versatile product for personal and professional use
Cons
  • May feel flimsy

Majestik+ Comb – Most Heat-Resistant

comb reviews
For a more durable option, the Majestik+ Comb is the ideal choice. It is a sturdy comb made with the highest quality carbon fiber. Since it is made with carbon fiber, it is lightweight compared to regular plastic options.

It has a high heat resistance of up to 230 degrees, which means you can use it with heat styling tools without worrying about it melting in your hair. It is also anti-static, so you don’t have to deal with annoying static after brushing your hair. This option is great for those who often style their hair, as well as those looking to simply comb their hair and get out the door.

Pros
  • Made with high-quality carbon fiber
  • Well-rounded teeth to prevent snagging
  • Comfortable and tactile grip
Cons
  • May not work well with thick hair

Leinuosen Comb – Best Value Pick

comb reviews
If you’re looking for combs in a bulk pack, the Leinuosen Comb set is perfect. This package comes in a pack of 12 made with plastic. These are 5-inch long all-purpose brushes suitable for all ages and genders.

You can keep one in your pocket or purse, so you never have unruly hair on the go. These are designed to work with most hair types, including fine hair. They also have a flexible construction and well-rounded teeth to avoid scalp irritation. This pack is perfect for preparing your hair for styling.

Pros
  • Great bulk package
  • Perfect for traveling
  • Suitable for all hair types
Cons
  • May be flimsy

Combs: A Buying Guide

A comb is a tool consisting of a toothed blade attached to a handle, used for untangling, cleaning, or styling hair. They have been used since prehistoric times, having been discovered in very early human settlements. Choosing the right one is crucial for your hair and scalp health. Since the market is saturated with plenty of seemingly great options, we’ve curated a brief buyer’s guide to help you learn what factors to consider when buying a comb for your hair.

Factors To Consider When Buying Hair Combs

Your hair type

The type of comb you choose should be based on your hair type. If you have thin, delicate hair, you’ll want to avoid options that are too rough or have wide teeth. On the other hand, for thick, coarse hair, you’ll want to steer clear away from combs that are too flimsy or have narrow teeth.

Size

You need a larger comb if you have long hair so that it can detangle more strands at once. Conversely, a smaller option will do the trick if you have short hair. There are also combs designed for specific hairstyles, such as those with curved teeth that work well for creating waves or curls.

Teeth shape and spacing

The teeth on a comb make a big difference in how well it works. Widely spaced teeth are great for detangling thick, coarse hair, while closely spaced teeth work better on thinner, more delicate hair. There are also brushes with different types of teeth, such as serrated or saw-toothed, which can help grip the hair and make detangling easier.

Durability

Durability is an essential factor to consider when choosing a comb. You want something that can withstand regular use, so choose a sturdy material, like wood, metal, or plastic. While all these materials are durable, they have different qualities. So, avoid getting flimsy or cheap materials, or they will break in no time.

What Are the Different Types of Combs?

All-purpose

As the name suggests, an all-purpose comb can be used for a variety of tasks such as detangling, styling, and general upkeep. These combs are suitable for all ages and genders. They usually have a sturdy design that works well with thick and thin hair. You can find these combs in different sizes to keep them on your vanity or in your purse.

Fine-toothed

Fine-toothed combs are great for styling your hair. These aren’t suitable for thick hair, as the fine teeth may tangle into your tresses. If you have thin and straight hair, fine-toothed combs are perfect. These combs get the job done if you want to style your hair with precision.

Wide-toothed

Wide-toothed combs can be used to style hair or distribute product evenly. Due to their widely spaced teeth, they can be used on curly or thick hair to detangle them while wet. These are also sturdier than fine-toothed combs so they won’t break within your thick strands.

Using a wide-toothed comb on thick and curly hair lets the hair retain its bounce. These combs have fine tips that massage the scalp and reduce hair loss.

Styling

Styling combs have narrower teeth and a pointed end. These combs are perfect for creating styles like updos and French braids.

Tail

Tail combs, or rat-tail combs, have a long, thin handle with teeth on one end. They are often used for creating tight hairstyles such as ponytails and buns. You can use the long stem for lifting and separating hair sections for creating more volume in hairstyles.

Teasing

Teasing combs have very fine teeth. They are designed to help you create volume and texture in your hair. They are also usually used in the notorious backcombing hairstyle.

Hybrid

A hybrid comb is one with fine teeth on one end and wide teeth on the other. It can either have both types of teeth on the same or opposite side of the comb. This type of hairstyling tool eliminates the need to carry multiple tools.

What Materials Are Combs Made From?

Plastic

Plastic combs are the most inexpensive type of comb on the market. They are also the most likely to break or bend, which can cause damage to your hair. If you have thicker, more unruly hair, you may want to consider a stronger material. 

Metal

Metal combs are more durable than plastic combs, but they can be very harsh on your hair and scalp. You may want to avoid metal options if you have sensitive skin or thin, delicate hair.

Wood

Wood combs are the gentlest type of brush that doesn’t cause static in your hair. They are the most eco-friendly option in all of the materials. However, a wooden comb made with high-quality wood is relatively more expensive than all of the other options.

Which Combs Are Suitable for Which Hair Types?

Curly and frizzy hair

If you have curly or frizzy hair, look for combs specifically designed to tame your locks. Wide-toothed options are a good choice, as they can help detangle without causing too much friction. You might also want to try a brush with rounded teeth, as it can help smooth out your hair.

Damage-prone and thin hair

If you have fine or thin hair that is damage-prone, you’ll want to look for combs that are specifically designed to protect your strands. Smooth, rounded teeth are a good choice, as they are less likely to snag on your hair. Avoid options with very wide teeth, as these can cause your hair to appear thinner.

Long and straight hair

Detangling combs work well with long and straight hair. These brushes detangle your locks without breakage. If you want precision styling, you can also use a thin-toothed comb, but make sure you don’t use it for detangling your hair.

Coarse and thick hair

Special combs are designed for coarse and thick hair, because regular brushes usually break while detangling thick hair. These are often wide-toothed options, but those with rounded teeth also work well at taming coarse tresses.

People Also Asked

Q: Should I brush wet hair?

A: You shouldn’t brush your hair while it’s wet if you have straight hair, because it is more susceptible to breakage. So, it’s best to wait until it’s dry before styling straight hair. On the other hand, brushing curly hair when wet can reduce breakage.

Q: What are wide tooth combs used for?

A: Wide tooth combs are often used to detangle wet or curly hair without damaging it. They can also be used to style hair, such as creating loose waves or curls. They are suitable for thick and curly hair, allowing hair to flow through easily.

Q: Are metal combs better than plastic?

A: Metal combs are usually made from aluminum, stainless steel, or titanium, so they’re preferred for their durability. They are also better for the environment. Plastic options are gentler on the hair, readily available, and affordable. So, ultimately, it comes down to personal preference.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!