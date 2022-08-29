Style Your Hair Like a Pro With the Best Combs

Since all combs and brushes aren’t created equal, you need to identify what your hair needs are. Depending on your requirements, you can find brushes in different shapes, sizes, and qualities, making it challenging to find the right one. So, to help you out a little, we’ve reviewed some of the top-rated combs of 2022 in detail. You can also find a comprehensive buyer’s guide to learn about these crucial hairstyling tools and make a well-informed purchase.
Detailing the Highest-Quality Combs of 2022
ACE Comb – Best Overall
Since this comb’s teeth are less likely to snag your hair, you don’t have to worry about breakage. It has a pocket-friendly size to help you style your hair on the go. Although this choice is made with plastic, it is durable and sturdy enough to detangle your hair without breaking. This product’s durability, versatility, and affordability make it top our list.
- Flexible and durable teeth for everyday use
- Features wide and fine teeth
- Easily fits in a purse or pocket
- May not work for fine hair
Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Comb – Best Wide-Tooth
This choice is made with BPA-free plastic, and it is eco-friendly. Its durable construction ensures its longevity. Its teeth are well made and won’t snag your hair.
- A minimalistic design and robust build
- Wide-toothed design for detangling
- Works well with all types of hair
- Some people may find it too big
AFT90 Comb – Best Combo Pack
These combs are made with a carbon fiber material, making them lightweight yet durable. They create less static than cheap plastic options. They also have well-rounded teeth to prevent scalp irritation. This choice is the perfect option for those looking to improve the look and feel of their hair.
- Professional-grade materials
- Lightweight and static-free design
- Versatile product for personal and professional use
- May feel flimsy
Majestik+ Comb – Most Heat-Resistant
It has a high heat resistance of up to 230 degrees, which means you can use it with heat styling tools without worrying about it melting in your hair. It is also anti-static, so you don’t have to deal with annoying static after brushing your hair. This option is great for those who often style their hair, as well as those looking to simply comb their hair and get out the door.
- Made with high-quality carbon fiber
- Well-rounded teeth to prevent snagging
- Comfortable and tactile grip
- May not work well with thick hair
Leinuosen Comb – Best Value Pick
You can keep one in your pocket or purse, so you never have unruly hair on the go. These are designed to work with most hair types, including fine hair. They also have a flexible construction and well-rounded teeth to avoid scalp irritation. This pack is perfect for preparing your hair for styling.
- Great bulk package
- Perfect for traveling
- Suitable for all hair types
- May be flimsy
Combs: A Buying Guide
Factors To Consider When Buying Hair Combs
Your hair type
The type of comb you choose should be based on your hair type. If you have thin, delicate hair, you’ll want to avoid options that are too rough or have wide teeth. On the other hand, for thick, coarse hair, you’ll want to steer clear away from combs that are too flimsy or have narrow teeth.
Size
You need a larger comb if you have long hair so that it can detangle more strands at once. Conversely, a smaller option will do the trick if you have short hair. There are also combs designed for specific hairstyles, such as those with curved teeth that work well for creating waves or curls.
Teeth shape and spacing
The teeth on a comb make a big difference in how well it works. Widely spaced teeth are great for detangling thick, coarse hair, while closely spaced teeth work better on thinner, more delicate hair. There are also brushes with different types of teeth, such as serrated or saw-toothed, which can help grip the hair and make detangling easier.
Durability
Durability is an essential factor to consider when choosing a comb. You want something that can withstand regular use, so choose a sturdy material, like wood, metal, or plastic. While all these materials are durable, they have different qualities. So, avoid getting flimsy or cheap materials, or they will break in no time.
What Are the Different Types of Combs?
All-purpose
As the name suggests, an all-purpose comb can be used for a variety of tasks such as detangling, styling, and general upkeep. These combs are suitable for all ages and genders. They usually have a sturdy design that works well with thick and thin hair. You can find these combs in different sizes to keep them on your vanity or in your purse.
Fine-toothed
Fine-toothed combs are great for styling your hair. These aren’t suitable for thick hair, as the fine teeth may tangle into your tresses. If you have thin and straight hair, fine-toothed combs are perfect. These combs get the job done if you want to style your hair with precision.
Wide-toothed
Wide-toothed combs can be used to style hair or distribute product evenly. Due to their widely spaced teeth, they can be used on curly or thick hair to detangle them while wet. These are also sturdier than fine-toothed combs so they won’t break within your thick strands.
Using a wide-toothed comb on thick and curly hair lets the hair retain its bounce. These combs have fine tips that massage the scalp and reduce hair loss.
Styling
Styling combs have narrower teeth and a pointed end. These combs are perfect for creating styles like updos and French braids.
Tail
Tail combs, or rat-tail combs, have a long, thin handle with teeth on one end. They are often used for creating tight hairstyles such as ponytails and buns. You can use the long stem for lifting and separating hair sections for creating more volume in hairstyles.
Teasing
Teasing combs have very fine teeth. They are designed to help you create volume and texture in your hair. They are also usually used in the notorious backcombing hairstyle.
Hybrid
A hybrid comb is one with fine teeth on one end and wide teeth on the other. It can either have both types of teeth on the same or opposite side of the comb. This type of hairstyling tool eliminates the need to carry multiple tools.
What Materials Are Combs Made From?
Plastic
Plastic combs are the most inexpensive type of comb on the market. They are also the most likely to break or bend, which can cause damage to your hair. If you have thicker, more unruly hair, you may want to consider a stronger material.
Metal
Metal combs are more durable than plastic combs, but they can be very harsh on your hair and scalp. You may want to avoid metal options if you have sensitive skin or thin, delicate hair.
Wood
Wood combs are the gentlest type of brush that doesn’t cause static in your hair. They are the most eco-friendly option in all of the materials. However, a wooden comb made with high-quality wood is relatively more expensive than all of the other options.
Which Combs Are Suitable for Which Hair Types?
Curly and frizzy hair
If you have curly or frizzy hair, look for combs specifically designed to tame your locks. Wide-toothed options are a good choice, as they can help detangle without causing too much friction. You might also want to try a brush with rounded teeth, as it can help smooth out your hair.
Damage-prone and thin hair
If you have fine or thin hair that is damage-prone, you’ll want to look for combs that are specifically designed to protect your strands. Smooth, rounded teeth are a good choice, as they are less likely to snag on your hair. Avoid options with very wide teeth, as these can cause your hair to appear thinner.
Long and straight hair
Detangling combs work well with long and straight hair. These brushes detangle your locks without breakage. If you want precision styling, you can also use a thin-toothed comb, but make sure you don’t use it for detangling your hair.
Coarse and thick hair
Special combs are designed for coarse and thick hair, because regular brushes usually break while detangling thick hair. These are often wide-toothed options, but those with rounded teeth also work well at taming coarse tresses.
