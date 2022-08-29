Style Your Hair Perfectly With the Best Hair Dryer

Given different hair textures, you need the hair dryer to keep your finest appearance, whether you have stunning, sleek, straight hair or natural curls. Different hair types require different settings, features, and attachments, making it challenging to find the right hair dryer. This list of the top hair dryers of 2022 will aid you in selecting the most effective and convenient hair dryer. Let’s get started!
Comparing the Top Hair Dryers of 2022 in Detail
REVLON – Best Overall
Also, the detachable end cap facilitates easy cleaning and maintenance, and the concentrator attachment is useful for brush-straightening hair as it provides you with hot or cold airflow on specific areas of hair. It features ionic technology that helps to reduce frizz and static, leaving your hair conditioned, smooth, and shining. This product is the best on our list because it features different heat settings, is easy to store, and has a good grip.
- Removable end cap for simple maintenance
- Two heat/speed settings for versatile styling
- Hanging ring for easy storage
- Not suitable for long hair
Conair – Ceramic Technology
It has an 1875-watt AC motor that offers significant airflow for quick drying and prolonged dryer life. And it includes three heat settings, two-speed levels, and a cold shot button for securing curls, waves, and styles. A motor with a removable lint filter enables you to maintain it easily.
- Ceramic technology’s infrared heat for drying
- Ionic technology gives hair a lustrous appearance
- Temperature and speed options offer control
- Produces a chemical odor when in use
TREZORO – Fast Drying
Its concentration nozzles deliver heat evenly from root to tip for a frizz-free finish on all hair types. The infrared heat produced by the ceramic tourmaline grilles dries hair from within. Also, it includes a hanging loop and a removable filter that helps you easily clean it.
- Easy to hang with a built-in hang loop
- Simple to maneuver with the long cord
- 2200W motor speeds up hair drying
- Heavy to hold for an extended time
Kiss – Frizz-Free
The hair dryer disperses heat while reducing damage and giving a glossy sheen to the hair. Plus, it has a cool shot button that enables temperature control and helps smooth the hair without hurting your hair cuticles. Its ergonomic handle and hanging loop make storing it simple.
- Non-slip grip for easy styling
- Sleek, lightweight, and ergonomic design
- Suitable for all hair types
- Poor positioning of the power button
BaBylissPRO – Suitable for Coarse Hair
This blow dryer is ideal for all hair types, even thick or coarse hair, as it gives your hair a shiny and healthy appearance. Its concentrator nozzle makes it possible to get sleek and fashionable hair in minutes, and it also combats frizz so that your hair appears silky and smooth.
- Lightweight and convenient to use
- Suitable for all types of hair
- Travel-friendly and frizz-reducing
- The nozzle may come off during use
Finding a Quality Hair Dryer: A Buyer’s Guide
Your choice of hair dryer will depend on multiple factors, including its design, power, and drying technology. So let’s review the considerations before making a purchase.
Different Types of Hair Dryers
Ionic hair dryer
Ionic hair dryers neutralize positively charged water droplets on your hair shafts by utilizing negative ions. Thus, they remove excess water from the hair strands, which makes drying time shorter. The faster the hair dries, the less exposed it is to the dryer’s heat. This also prevents the hair from becoming damaged or brittle.
Besides reducing frizz and combating static, negative ions smooth and soften hair. Ionic hair dryers are more damaging to hair because the heat they create is uneven and dry. They are ideal for thick, unruly hair or hair that needs more volume. It is essential to avoid using these products on thin or fine hair since they may cause additional dehydration. They are practical and priced inexpensively.
Ceramic hair dryer
The ceramic hair dryer spreads heat evenly and consistently, so it doesn’t need as much heat to dry hair. It has a porcelain or ceramic coating on the plastic or metal plate, which helps to keep the heat even and minimize drying time and damage. Mild heat settings are effective for styling most types of hair, particularly thin and fine hair because they keep the hair from drying out. It’s not a great option to use this dryer on thick, coarse, or curly hair.
Tourmaline hair dryer
Tourmaline is indeed a natural source of infrared radiation and negatively charged ions. It can be used without difficulty in both the motor and heating elements. It produces even, soothing heat that’s safe for all hair types. The combination of negative ions and heat allows the hair to dry significantly faster than in other dryers. It is ideal for thick, coarse hair, so individuals with fine or thinning hair must avoid it. It’s much more expensive than other hair dryers, yet it does not damage hair.
Titanium hair dryer
This hair dryer’s heating element is constructed of titanium, which warms swiftly and evenly. It does not cause damage to the hair, but it is abrasive on the hair shafts. That’s why it is not appropriate for dry or thin hair. It helps facilitate hair drying and is perfect for thick, lengthy hair. These hair dryers are inexpensive and simple to operate.
How To Pick the Right Hair Dryer
High wattage
Wattage is among the essential characteristics of a hair dryer. The greater its strength, the quicker it dries the hair. It provides maximum airflow and velocity, which speeds the removal of extra moisture from the hair. Thick, coarse hair may require more energy than thin, fine hair. If you plan to travel regularly with your hair dryer, it is crucial to get a model that operates on dual voltage. A sturdy and dependable AC motor is an excellent option for long-term use.
Design
It’s important to make a smart, long-term investment in an ideal hair dryer that is small and designed for comfort. The ergonomic design of the device’s grip and handle enhance the user’s comfort and safety. A hairdryer with a foldable handle is an excellent travel feature because it saves space and is easy to store. It is essential that the material employed is durable and safety-compliant.
Ensure that the surface of the hair dryer doesn’t heat up and that it has a protective coating or a non-slip, rubberized finish to safeguard your hands. The positioning of buttons is also a crucial factor. It is essential that the heat and speed adjustment buttons be conveniently accessible yet don’t hinder hair drying.
Weight
Weight is one of the most important things to look for in a hair dryer. Lighter hair dryers are simple and easy to use when drying or styling your hair and don’t put as much strain on your wrists, hands, and shoulders. It is easier to keep them in your hands for a longer time.
Multiple heat and speed settings
Your hair type and how it feels are important to consider before buying a hair dryer. With different speed and heat settings, you can dry and style your hair how you want. Most settings have three levels: low, high, and medium. If your hair is thin, fine, and dry, use the low heat setting.
Use medium or high heat settings if your hair is normal or thick. You can use the different temperatures to dry your hair without harming it or making it too dry. The cool shot button preserves the hair’s cuticle and fixes the style. Many hair dryers have a quick-dry setting that saves you a lot of time.
Attachments
Consider hair dryers with diffusers and concentrators as suitable attachments. A concentrator generates a powerful, concentrated airflow that enables glossy, elegant blowouts. A diffuser is ideal for drying curly or textured hair to maintain its natural bounce and structure. A smoothing nozzle aids in achieving a smooth surface. These attachments allow you to add volume and lift to your hair while styling your hair.
A cold blaster closes the cuticles to keep the water within the hair shaft. This prevents your hair from being dry or frizzy. A comb attachment makes it easy to style your hair and removes bumps. Most hair dryers have an attachment that lets you take out the filter. It gathers dust, lint, and other things. It enhances the motor’s life and is simple to clean because it is detachable.
Cord length
Considering the cord’s length is crucial as it provides you with the flexibility to move around. This is especially crucial if your mirror is far from the power outlet. A long cord ensures your comfort and safety. But, an extension cord may consume more electricity and result in accidents. Hair dryers have 5- to 9-foot cords with additional options like 360-degree rotation or swivel designs. Make sure they don’t get tangled and come with decent insulating material.
Sound
Although noisy hair dryers are ineffective, they are a minor price for strong motors. Pick a hair dryer with technological advancements that will keep you away from noise and vibrations.
Electromagnetic emissions
Hair dryer electromagnetic radiation is typically not dangerous when used at a safe distance. Always pick a hair dryer with a low EMF output.
