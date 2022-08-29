Style Your Hair Perfectly With the Best Hair Dryer

Hairdryers are essential for quickly styling and drying your hair. And although hairdryers are the most basic hair styling tool, many models are available, making it challenging to decide which one to buy. Selecting the proper one will help you get beautiful hair, but picking the incorrect one can frequently damage, dry out, and make your hair brittle.

Your choice of hair dryer will depend on multiple factors, including its design, power, and drying technology. So let’s review the considerations before making a purchase.

Different Types of Hair Dryers

Ionic hair dryer

Ionic hair dryers neutralize positively charged water droplets on your hair shafts by utilizing negative ions. Thus, they remove excess water from the hair strands, which makes drying time shorter. The faster the hair dries, the less exposed it is to the dryer’s heat. This also prevents the hair from becoming damaged or brittle.

Besides reducing frizz and combating static, negative ions smooth and soften hair. Ionic hair dryers are more damaging to hair because the heat they create is uneven and dry. They are ideal for thick, unruly hair or hair that needs more volume. It is essential to avoid using these products on thin or fine hair since they may cause additional dehydration. They are practical and priced inexpensively.

Ceramic hair dryer

The ceramic hair dryer spreads heat evenly and consistently, so it doesn’t need as much heat to dry hair. It has a porcelain or ceramic coating on the plastic or metal plate, which helps to keep the heat even and minimize drying time and damage. Mild heat settings are effective for styling most types of hair, particularly thin and fine hair because they keep the hair from drying out. It’s not a great option to use this dryer on thick, coarse, or curly hair.

Tourmaline hair dryer

Tourmaline is indeed a natural source of infrared radiation and negatively charged ions. It can be used without difficulty in both the motor and heating elements. It produces even, soothing heat that’s safe for all hair types. The combination of negative ions and heat allows the hair to dry significantly faster than in other dryers. It is ideal for thick, coarse hair, so individuals with fine or thinning hair must avoid it. It’s much more expensive than other hair dryers, yet it does not damage hair.

Titanium hair dryer

This hair dryer’s heating element is constructed of titanium, which warms swiftly and evenly. It does not cause damage to the hair, but it is ‌abrasive on the hair shafts. That’s why it is not appropriate for dry or thin hair. It helps facilitate hair drying and is perfect for thick, lengthy hair. These hair dryers are inexpensive and simple to operate.

How To Pick the Right Hair Dryer

High wattage

Wattage is among the essential characteristics of a hair dryer. The greater its strength, the quicker it dries the hair. It provides maximum airflow and velocity, which speeds the removal of extra moisture from the hair. Thick, coarse hair may require more energy than thin, fine hair. If you plan to travel regularly with your hair dryer, it is crucial to get a model that operates on dual voltage. A sturdy and dependable AC motor is an excellent option for long-term use.

Design

It’s important to make a smart, long-term investment in an ideal hair dryer that is small and designed for comfort. The ergonomic design of the device’s grip and handle enhance the user’s comfort and safety. A hairdryer with a foldable handle is an excellent travel feature because it saves space and is easy to store. It is essential that the material employed is durable and safety-compliant.

Ensure that the surface of the hair dryer doesn’t heat up and that it has a protective coating or a non-slip, rubberized finish to safeguard your hands. The positioning of buttons is also a crucial factor. It is essential that the heat and speed adjustment buttons be conveniently accessible yet don’t hinder hair drying.

Weight

Weight is one of the most important things to look for in a hair dryer. Lighter hair dryers are simple and easy to use when drying or styling your hair and don’t put as much strain on your wrists, hands, and shoulders. It is easier to keep them in your hands for a longer time.

Multiple heat and speed settings

Your hair type and how it feels are important to consider before buying a hair dryer. With different speed and heat settings, you can dry and style your hair how you want. Most settings have three levels: low, high, and medium. If your hair is thin, fine, and dry, use the low heat setting.

Use medium or high heat settings if your hair is normal or thick. You can use the different temperatures to dry your hair without harming it or making it too dry. The cool shot button preserves the hair’s cuticle and fixes the style. Many hair dryers have a quick-dry setting that saves you a lot of time.

Attachments

Consider hair dryers with diffusers and concentrators as suitable attachments. A concentrator generates a powerful, concentrated airflow that enables glossy, elegant blowouts. A diffuser is ideal for drying curly or textured hair to maintain its natural bounce and structure. A smoothing nozzle aids in achieving a smooth surface. These attachments allow you to add volume and lift to your hair while styling your hair.

A cold blaster closes the cuticles to keep the water within the hair shaft. This prevents your hair from ‌being dry or frizzy. A comb attachment makes it easy to style your hair and removes bumps. Most hair dryers have an attachment that lets you take out the filter. It gathers dust, lint, and other things. It enhances the motor’s life and is simple to clean because it is detachable.

Cord length

Considering the cord’s length is crucial as it provides you with the flexibility to move around. This is especially crucial if your mirror is far from the power outlet. A long cord ensures your comfort and safety. But, an extension cord may consume more electricity and result in accidents. Hair dryers have 5- to 9-foot cords with additional options like 360-degree rotation or swivel designs. Make sure they don’t get tangled and come with decent insulating material.

Sound

Although noisy hair dryers are ineffective, they are a minor price for strong motors. Pick a hair dryer with technological advancements that will keep you away from noise and vibrations.

Electromagnetic emissions

Hair dryer electromagnetic radiation is typically not dangerous when used at a safe distance. Always pick a hair dryer with a low EMF output.