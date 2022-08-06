The Best Clear Backpacks To Go Back to School in Style

Before you go ahead and order your next bag, let’s look at some reasons why you might like to use a clear backpack.

What Are the Advantages of Clear Backpacks?

Why would you want to use a clear backpack instead of a regular backpack with prints, colors, and patterns all around the outside? Well, there are actually a whole bunch of benefits associated with clear backpacks, including the following:

Security lines and events

These days, when you want to get into a concert you can expect a security checkpoint with guards who need to check your bag. Standing in these lines is tiring enough, and it can be even more time-consuming when you have to open your bag and wait for the guard to dig around inside. With a clear backpack, guards can see everything with ease and will usually let you walk right on through.

Easy access

Another big benefit of a clear backpack is how they provide easy, rapid access to all of your most-used items. Let’s say you’re a college student who got to class a little late, and you quickly need to find your books. With a regular bag, you might spend several minutes searching around for what you need—and with a clear backpack, you’ll find the right items right away

Keeping track

Clear backpacks also make it so easy for you to keep track of what you’ve packed and what items you have on you. As you’re preparing your travel or concert bag, you’ll be able to see where everything is and quickly note down any items that are missing.

Things To Look for in a High-Quality Clear Backpack

Size

When it comes to backpacks, size matters. You need to think carefully about how many items you’ll want to keep in your backpack and find one that has enough interior space for everything you have to store. If you’re a student, think about all those books and devices. If you’re a traveler, find a bag that can handle all your travel essentials.

Durability

Backpacks tend to get tossed around a lot. They get bumped and bashed as you walk along busy halls or streets, and the straps get pulled and yanked in every direction. If you want your clear backpack to last more than a few minutes, you need to find one that is tough and strong—and you can achieve this by looking for bags that are made with thick PVC plastic and strong stitching.

Design

Check the design of your backpack, too. Some of them are like classic school backpacks with a pair of shoulder straps, a main central compartment, and a couple of side pockets. But others can be very different, with sling designs or mini designs you might prefer.

How To Clean a Clear Backpack

Clear backpacks are usually made of PVC or vinyl, so they’re really easy to clean. Just take everything out of the bag before you begin and then wash it down with a simple soapy solution. You may even be able to toss it into the washing machine to save time, but check the label first!

Once it’s washed, let it air dry thoroughly before filling it up again.