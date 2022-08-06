The Best Clear Backpacks To Go Back to School in Style

It’s no surprise that so many students spend hours searching for the perfect backpack, and if you’re looking for a bag that is totally trendy and super useful at the same time, a clear backpack is exactly what you need.
Big in the ‘90s, these bags are bursting back into the spotlight in the modern age. They’re completely clear, letting you see exactly what’s inside. This comes in handy in so many situations, like going through security lines at a concert or trying to find that one notebook you need for the next class.
But with so many clear backpacks on the market, how do you pick the perfect one? Check out the list below to see some of our favorite clear backpacks of 2022!
The Leading Clear Backpacks of 2022 Reviewed in Detail
Jomparo Clear Backpack – Best Overall
- Seven color options to choose from
- Super strong and resistant PVC
- Plenty of interior space
- Top handle may loosen with frequent use
Amazon Basics School Backpack – Best for School
Key Features
This bag also comes with really solid shoulder straps that won’t fray or pull away from the body, allowing you to use this bag for years and years.
- The study, durable design
- Completely resistant to water
- Lots of interior space and pockets
- Not made for heavy loads
Uspeclare Clear Mini Backpack – Best Mini Backpack
Key Features
Made from heavy-duty PVC for maximum strength, it features a strong zipper closure and reinforced stitching throughout. The straps are also super secure and strong, so you can pick this bag up from any angle and haul it around on all your adventures without worrying about it falling apart.
- Easy to carry
- Heavy-duty, waterproof construction
- Strong shoulder straps
- Not too much interior space
Fomaris Heavy Duty Clear Backpack – Most Durable
Key Features
It’s security-friendly, too, so you should be able to get into most concerts, stadiums and other events without any hassle with this bag on your back.
- Super thick and strong
- Easy entry into stadiums and events
- More pockets would be nice
Hulisen Clear Sling Bag – Best Design
- Fashionable sling design
- Useful for everyday essentials
- Not much space inside
How To Find a High-Quality Clear Backpack: A Buyer’s Guide
What Are the Advantages of Clear Backpacks?
Why would you want to use a clear backpack instead of a regular backpack with prints, colors, and patterns all around the outside? Well, there are actually a whole bunch of benefits associated with clear backpacks, including the following:
Security lines and events
These days, when you want to get into a concert you can expect a security checkpoint with guards who need to check your bag. Standing in these lines is tiring enough, and it can be even more time-consuming when you have to open your bag and wait for the guard to dig around inside. With a clear backpack, guards can see everything with ease and will usually let you walk right on through.
Easy access
Another big benefit of a clear backpack is how they provide easy, rapid access to all of your most-used items. Let’s say you’re a college student who got to class a little late, and you quickly need to find your books. With a regular bag, you might spend several minutes searching around for what you need—and with a clear backpack, you’ll find the right items right away
Keeping track
Clear backpacks also make it so easy for you to keep track of what you’ve packed and what items you have on you. As you’re preparing your travel or concert bag, you’ll be able to see where everything is and quickly note down any items that are missing.
Things To Look for in a High-Quality Clear Backpack
Size
When it comes to backpacks, size matters. You need to think carefully about how many items you’ll want to keep in your backpack and find one that has enough interior space for everything you have to store. If you’re a student, think about all those books and devices. If you’re a traveler, find a bag that can handle all your travel essentials.
Durability
Backpacks tend to get tossed around a lot. They get bumped and bashed as you walk along busy halls or streets, and the straps get pulled and yanked in every direction. If you want your clear backpack to last more than a few minutes, you need to find one that is tough and strong—and you can achieve this by looking for bags that are made with thick PVC plastic and strong stitching.
Design
Check the design of your backpack, too. Some of them are like classic school backpacks with a pair of shoulder straps, a main central compartment, and a couple of side pockets. But others can be very different, with sling designs or mini designs you might prefer.
How To Clean a Clear Backpack
Clear backpacks are usually made of PVC or vinyl, so they’re really easy to clean. Just take everything out of the bag before you begin and then wash it down with a simple soapy solution. You may even be able to toss it into the washing machine to save time, but check the label first!
Once it’s washed, let it air dry thoroughly before filling it up again.
