The Best Clear Backpacks To Go Back to School in Style

top clear backpacks
When it comes to backpacks, fashion is just as important as function. Sure, you need your backpack to be stylish and sturdy enough to cope with the weather, but it also needs to have plenty of room on the inside for all your goods.

It’s no surprise that so many students spend hours searching for the perfect backpack, and if you’re looking for a bag that is totally trendy and super useful at the same time, a clear backpack is exactly what you need.

Big in the ‘90s, these bags are bursting back into the spotlight in the modern age. They’re completely clear, letting you see exactly what’s inside. This comes in handy in so many situations, like going through security lines at a concert or trying to find that one notebook you need for the next class.

But with so many clear backpacks on the market, how do you pick the perfect one? Check out the list below to see some of our favorite clear backpacks of 2022!

The Leading Clear Backpacks of 2022 Reviewed in Detail

Jomparo Clear Backpack – Best Overall

clear backpack reviews
Headlining our list is this completely clear backpack from Jomparo. Crafted from heavy-duty PVC, this clear backpack is ready for anything you have to throw at it. It can handle the bumps and scrapes of busy school hallways or the ups and downs of journeys across the world, making it the perfect partner for everyone from busy students to travel bloggers. There’s plenty of space in the main interior compartment for all of your most important items, along with a separate front pocket for your most-used accessories. There are even two mesh pockets on the sides for water bottles, too. 
Pros
  • Seven color options to choose from 
  • Super strong and resistant PVC 
  • Plenty of interior space
Cons
  • Top handle may loosen with frequent use

Amazon Basics School Backpack – Best for School

clear backpack reviews
Looking for a brilliant backpack to take to school or start off college in style? This clear backpack from the Amazon Basics range is a really affordable option with good quality construction and a spacious interior.  It’s crafted from water-resistant PVC plastic, so you won’t need to worry about rain seeping in and washing your lecture notes away—and it has several pockets and pouches for various items, like school books, devices and accessories. 

Key Features

This bag also comes with really solid shoulder straps that won’t fray or pull away from the body, allowing you to use this bag for years and years.

Pros
  • The study, durable design
  • Completely resistant to water 
  • Lots of interior space and pockets 
Cons
  • Not made for heavy loads

Uspeclare Clear Mini Backpack – Best Mini Backpack

clear backpack reviews
Next up, we have this miniature clear backpack from Uspeclare. This backpack may be small, but it’s surprisingly mighty, capable of storing plenty of items like books, bottles, stationery and everyday accessories without cracking under the pressure. It’s completely waterproof, offering total protection for all your items—making it naturally travel and Coachella ready.

Key Features

Made from heavy-duty PVC for maximum strength, it features a strong zipper closure and reinforced stitching throughout. The straps are also super secure and strong, so you can pick this bag up from any angle and haul it around on all your adventures without worrying about it falling apart.

Pros
  • Easy to carry
  • Heavy-duty, waterproof construction
  • Strong shoulder straps
Cons
  • Not too much interior space

Fomaris Heavy Duty Clear Backpack – Most Durable

clear backpack reviews
If you’re a frequent traveler, concert-goer or outdoor adventurer then we shouldn’t have to tell you why you need a backpack that is ready to go through the wringer. This heavy-duty clear backpack from Fomaris is just right for adventurers and active people. It’s made of super-strong and very thick PVC, placing at about 50% thicker than most other competing products. The thickness gives the bag an amazing level of stability and strength, so you can take it absolutely anywhere without fear of it falling apart. 

Key Features

It’s security-friendly, too, so you should be able to get into most concerts, stadiums and other events without any hassle with this bag on your back.

Pros
  • Super thick and strong
  • Easy entry into stadiums and events
Cons
  • More pockets would be nice

Hulisen Clear Sling Bag – Best Design

clear backpack reviews
Most of the backpacks on our list follow the classic backpack design, but what if you want something a little different? Well, this Hulisen sling backpack was made for everyone who likes to stand out from the crowd. It has a unique and fashionable shape, with just one adjustable nylon strap to sling over your shoulder as opposed to two. The classy shape of this bag makes it a nice fit for trendy students and young professionals in the big city, and it’s got all the space you need for your latest read, your smartphone and other accessories.
Pros
  • Fashionable sling design
  • Useful for everyday essentials 
Cons
  • Not much space inside

How To Find a High-Quality Clear Backpack: A Buyer’s Guide

Before you go ahead and order your next bag, let’s look at some reasons why you might like to use a clear backpack.

What Are the Advantages of Clear Backpacks?

Why would you want to use a clear backpack instead of a regular backpack with prints, colors, and patterns all around the outside? Well, there are actually a whole bunch of benefits associated with clear backpacks, including the following: 

Security lines and events

These days, when you want to get into a concert you can expect a security checkpoint with guards who need to check your bag. Standing in these lines is tiring enough, and it can be even more time-consuming when you have to open your bag and wait for the guard to dig around inside. With a clear backpack, guards can see everything with ease and will usually let you walk right on through.

Easy access

Another big benefit of a clear backpack is how they provide easy, rapid access to all of your most-used items. Let’s say you’re a college student who got to class a little late, and you quickly need to find your books. With a regular bag, you might spend several minutes searching around for what you need—and with a clear backpack, you’ll find the right items right away

Keeping track

Clear backpacks also make it so easy for you to keep track of what you’ve packed and what items you have on you. As you’re preparing your travel or concert bag, you’ll be able to see where everything is and quickly note down any items that are missing.

Things To Look for in a High-Quality Clear Backpack

Size

When it comes to backpacks, size matters. You need to think carefully about how many items you’ll want to keep in your backpack and find one that has enough interior space for everything you have to store. If you’re a student, think about all those books and devices. If you’re a traveler, find a bag that can handle all your travel essentials.

Durability

Backpacks tend to get tossed around a lot. They get bumped and bashed as you walk along busy halls or streets, and the straps get pulled and yanked in every direction. If you want your clear backpack to last more than a few minutes, you need to find one that is tough and strong—and you can achieve this by looking for bags that are made with thick PVC plastic and strong stitching.

Design

Check the design of your backpack, too. Some of them are like classic school backpacks with a pair of shoulder straps, a main central compartment, and a couple of side pockets. But others can be very different, with sling designs or mini designs you might prefer.

How To Clean a Clear Backpack

Clear backpacks are usually made of PVC or vinyl, so they’re really easy to clean. Just take everything out of the bag before you begin and then wash it down with a simple soapy solution. You may even be able to toss it into the washing machine to save time, but check the label first! 

Once it’s washed, let it air dry thoroughly before filling it up again.

People Also Asked

Q: Why are clear backpacks good?

A: Clear backpacks are great for security, helping you get through security lines more easily. They’re also convenient as you can see everything inside really easily and access your favorite items. When it comes to road trips, they can prove helpful by allowing you to see all of your cords and other trinkets.

Q: What material are clear backpacks made of?

A: Clear backpacks are usually made of PVC.

Q: Why do schools want clear backpacks?

A: A lot of schools encourage students to use clear backpacks to make it less likely for students to carry around weapons or drugs. On the downside, clear backpacks can inspire those with sticky fingers to steal.

