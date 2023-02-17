The Best Drugstore Foundations for a Flawless Coverage

We know drugstore makeup can often feel like a gamble; you don’t always know what you’re going to get, let alone if it will last. But with the right research, you can find the perfect foundation that won’t empty your wallet. To help you out, we’ve curated some of the longest-lasting drugstore foundations of 2023. We’ve included options for every skin tone, budget, and lifestyle, so you’re sure to find something that works for you.
Comparing the Leading Drugstore Foundations of 2023
Revlon Photoready Candid Foundation – Best Overall
Available in 31 different shades, this product ensures a perfect match for any skin tone, from light to deep and cool to warm undertones. This product has a smooth, creamy texture, so you can easily apply it to your skin without worrying about settling into fine lines. This foundation is also very buildable, so you can use it for light coverage or build it up to medium-to-full coverage for a full glam makeup look. Because of its lightweight texture and amazing shade variety, this drugstore foundation stands at the top of the list.
- Highly pigmented for good coverage
- Smooth, natural finish
- Easy to blend
- Available in various shades
- May crease easily
Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation – Great Coverage
- Provides airbrushed finish
- Lightweight, non-greasy formula
- Buildable coverage
- Adapts to natural skin tone
- Some users don’t like the applicator
L’Oreal Paris Infallible Foundation – Ideal for Sensitive Skin
It also contains SPF 25, so you can be sure your skin will be protected from the sun while snapping pics. Available in 40 different shades, this vegan foundation is ideal for all skin types. Whether you need a matte foundation for oily skin or hydrating foundation for dry skin, you can find the perfect one for you. Finally, since it has a long-wearing formula, you don’t have to worry about oxidation or touch-ups every few hours.
- Sweat-and transfer-resistant
- Matte finish with a natural look
- Comes with a convenient pump dispenser
- Suitable for all skin types
- Doesn’t have the longest staying power
IT Cosmetics Foundation – Most Hydrating
This drugstore foundation is available in various shades, making it easy to find your perfect match. The coverage is buildable, so you can go with a lighter application if you’re looking for something more natural-looking or add more layers for full coverage. The foundation has a matte finish that doesn’t look too heavy on the skin. It also lasts all day without fading or feeling greasy. With this foundation in your makeup bag, you’ll have a foolproof way to cover up skin imperfections and look flawless all day.
- Hydrating and moisturizing formula
- Contains SPF 40 for sun protection
- Natural, radiant finish
- Available in various shades
- Shade matching may be tricky
Maybelline Super Stay Foundation – High Wearability
The foundation also comes in different shades so that you can find the perfect shade for yourself. Hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, this drugstore foundation is ideal for all types of skin, especially those with oily or combination skin types. It does not clog pores or cause breakouts, making it suitable for everyday use. The range of formulas, including liquid, stick, and cushion foundation, ensures you have the perfect product to create any look you desire!
- Lightweight, crease-resistant formula
- Provides matte finish
- 24-hour wearability
- Easy to blend
- Not suitable for oily skin
A Makeup Lover’s Buying Guide on Drugstore Foundations
Things To Consider Before Buying Drugstore Foundation
Formula
The formula of your foundation will have a huge impact on its performance. You want to look for a lightweight formula that won’t feel heavy or cakey on your skin. Oil-free formulas are great for oily skin, while those with a creamy, moisturizing base are better suited for dry skin types. If you want a slightly dewy finish, look for a drugstore foundation with some luminosity. Similarly, if you have an oily complexion or suffer from shine during wear time, look for foundations with oil-control properties; these products will help absorb excess oils and minimize shine throughout the day without looking cakey or feeling heavy on the skin.
Coverage
When it comes to coverage, foundations can range from sheer to full-coverage. If you have a lot of blemishes or uneven skin tone, you may opt for a full-coverage drugstore foundation that evens everything out with a heavier formula. Medium or buildable coverage foundations offer more flexibility; they can be used as a lighter base for everyday wear or built up to cover more imperfections on special occasions.
Lastly, sheer foundations offer the lightest coverage with the same effect as a tinted moisturizer. These are great if you want a luminous, healthy look with minimal coverage. It should also have long-lasting wearability. This way, you don’t have to reapply every couple of hours.
Pigmentation
Pigmentation refers to the color payoff of the drugstore foundation. If you have very pale skin, you’ll want a high-pigmentation foundation to get good coverage; if your skin is darker, a lower-pigmentation foundation will give you better control over blending and avoid obvious lines or patchiness. Ideally, you should get a product with high pigmentation so that it blends seamlessly into your skin and provides long-lasting wear.
Shade range
The shade range of a foundation is just as important as its formula or pigmentation. Look for foundations that offer multiple shades within their range, so you can find one that perfectly matches your skin tone. Many drugstore brands now offer shade ranges specifically designed for different undertones (cool, warm, and neutral) so read the label carefully before purchasing. Some foundation even comes in “nude” shades that are neither cool nor warm but rather neutral (having no discernible tint). These shades are designed to work with all skin tones, but they may not always match perfectly because there is no visible undertone.
Sun protection
When choosing a foundation, sun protection should also be taken into account. Look for formulas that contain SPF 20 or higher to protect your skin from harmful UV rays throughout the day without feeling greasy or sticky on the skin. Additionally, opt for products with added antioxidants to help protect your skin from environmental pollutants and free radicals.
