The Best Drugstore Foundations for a Flawless Coverage

When it comes to makeup, foundation is like the cornerstone of your beauty routine — it’s the layer that ties together all the elements in your look, and if it’s not done right, you can end up with a flawed final look. While many high-end brands offer good-quality foundations, they can be expensive. Drugstore brands are the way to go if you are looking for an affordable yet effective alternative. 

We know drugstore makeup can often feel like a gamble; you don’t always know what you’re going to get, let alone if it will last. But with the right research, you can find the perfect foundation that won’t empty your wallet. To help you out, we’ve curated some of the longest-lasting drugstore foundations of 2023. We’ve included options for every skin tone, budget, and lifestyle, so you’re sure to find something that works for you.

Comparing the Leading Drugstore Foundations of 2023

Revlon Photoready Candid Foundation – Best Overall

Revlon’s Photoready Candid Foundation is a new, all-in-one drugstore foundation that provides complete coverage with a lightweight feel. Full of antioxidants and other nourishing ingredients, this foundation provides a flawless, airbrushed finish that lasts all day. The formula is sweat- and humidity-resistant, making it ideal for oily skin or humid climates. Formulated with anti-blue light technology, this foundation uses light-reflecting pigments and microspheres to help blur imperfections and even skin tone.

Available in 31 different shades, this product ensures a perfect match for any skin tone, from light to deep and cool to warm undertones. This product has a smooth, creamy texture, so you can easily apply it to your skin without worrying about settling into fine lines. This foundation is also very buildable, so you can use it for light coverage or build it up to medium-to-full coverage for a full glam makeup look. Because of its lightweight texture and amazing shade variety, this drugstore foundation stands at the top of the list.

Pros
  • Highly pigmented for good coverage
  • Smooth, natural finish
  • Easy to blend
  • Available in various shades
Cons
  • May crease easily

Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation – Great Coverage

Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundation is an excellent product for those who want flawless skin and still look natural. This product features a light-adjusting complex formula and is tested under seven different lighting conditions, so it won’t make your skin look pale or washed out in low-light situations. From espresso to soft ivory, this product is available in a wide range of shades that will perfectly match your skin tone. This drugstore foundation is very long-lasting and oil-free, so it won’t clog your pores and cause breakouts. It has a lightweight feel to it that won’t weigh down your skin, even though it provides great coverage. What sets it apart is that this foundation can help conceal blemishes and imperfections, so you can confidently rock your natural beauty. Best of all, it’s free from harmful chemicals and vegan-friendly, so you feel good about applying it daily.
Pros
  • Provides airbrushed finish
  • Lightweight, non-greasy formula
  • Buildable coverage
  • Adapts to natural skin tone
Cons
  • Some users don’t like the applicator

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Foundation – Ideal for Sensitive Skin

The L’Oreal Paris Infallible Foundation is the perfect addition to any beauty stash. Formulated with high-quality ingredients, this drugstore foundation offers buildable coverage, allowing you to customize your look. The formula is non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog pores or cause breakouts. It’s also sweat-, water-, and transfer-resistant, meaning you don’t have to worry about it coming off during your long days. This drugstore foundation has a lightweight formula that seamlessly glides on the skin for precise application while leaving your face fresh and flawless all day long!

It also contains SPF 25, so you can be sure your skin will be protected from the sun while snapping pics. Available in 40 different shades, this vegan foundation is ideal for all skin types. Whether you need a matte foundation for oily skin or hydrating foundation for dry skin, you can find the perfect one for you. Finally, since it has a long-wearing formula, you don’t have to worry about oxidation or touch-ups every few hours.

Pros
  • Sweat-and transfer-resistant
  • Matte finish with a natural look
  • Comes with a convenient pump dispenser
  • Suitable for all skin types
Cons
  • Doesn’t have the longest staying power

IT Cosmetics Foundation – Most Hydrating

The IT Cosmetics Foundation is the ultimate beauty product for all skin types. The lightweight foundation is infused with moisturizing hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, and vitamins E and B5, helping provide hydration while gently nourishing the skin. After using it for just two weeks, you’ll see a noticeable difference in the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness.

This drugstore foundation is available in various shades, making it easy to find your perfect match. The coverage is buildable, so you can go with a lighter application if you’re looking for something more natural-looking or add more layers for full coverage. The foundation has a matte finish that doesn’t look too heavy on the skin. It also lasts all day without fading or feeling greasy. With this foundation in your makeup bag, you’ll have a foolproof way to cover up skin imperfections and look flawless all day.

Pros
  • Hydrating and moisturizing formula
  • Contains SPF 40 for sun protection
  • Natural, radiant finish
  • Available in various shades
Cons
  • Shade matching may be tricky

Maybelline Super Stay Foundation – High Wearability

Looking for a foundation that won’t budge after a full day of hiking or running errands? Try the Maybelline Super Stay Foundation. The formula is designed to stay put through heat, humidity, and cold temperatures without caking, cracking or fading throughout the day. This foundation boasts a lightweight, high-impact coverage and a smooth, creamy texture that glides onto the skin seamlessly. Unlike other foundations, this one gives you a matte finish for a no-makeup makeup look. 

The foundation also comes in different shades so that you can find the perfect shade for yourself. Hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic, this drugstore foundation is ideal for all types of skin, especially those with oily or combination skin types. It does not clog pores or cause breakouts, making it suitable for everyday use. The range of formulas, including liquid, stick, and cushion foundation, ensures you have the perfect product to create any look you desire!

Pros
  • Lightweight, crease-resistant formula
  • Provides matte finish
  • 24-hour wearability
  • Easy to blend
Cons
  • Not suitable for oily skin

A Makeup Lover’s Buying Guide on Drugstore Foundations

We’re living in a golden age of makeup, with countless new products emerging every day and a seemingly endless variety of brands, colors, and textures to choose from. While this can be thrilling to those who love experimenting with different makeup products, it can also be utterly overwhelming — particularly when you’re just starting out. So how do you wade through it all and find the right foundation for your skin? Keep reading for tips on how to choose the right drugstore foundation for your skin.

Things To Consider Before Buying Drugstore Foundation

Formula

The formula of your foundation will have a huge impact on its performance. You want to look for a lightweight formula that won’t feel heavy or cakey on your skin. Oil-free formulas are great for oily skin, while those with a creamy, moisturizing base are better suited for dry skin types. If you want a slightly dewy finish, look for a drugstore foundation with some luminosity. Similarly, if you have an oily complexion or suffer from shine during wear time, look for foundations with oil-control properties; these products will help absorb excess oils and minimize shine throughout the day without looking cakey or feeling heavy on the skin. 

Coverage

When it comes to coverage, foundations can range from sheer to full-coverage. If you have a lot of blemishes or uneven skin tone, you may opt for a full-coverage drugstore foundation that evens everything out with a heavier formula. Medium or buildable coverage foundations offer more flexibility; they can be used as a lighter base for everyday wear or built up to cover more imperfections on special occasions. 

Lastly, sheer foundations offer the lightest coverage with the same effect as a tinted moisturizer. These are great if you want a luminous, healthy look with minimal coverage. It should also have long-lasting wearability. This way, you don’t have to reapply every couple of hours.

Pigmentation

Pigmentation refers to the color payoff of the drugstore foundation. If you have very pale skin, you’ll want a high-pigmentation foundation to get good coverage; if your skin is darker, a lower-pigmentation foundation will give you better control over blending and avoid obvious lines or patchiness. Ideally, you should get a product with high pigmentation so that it blends seamlessly into your skin and provides long-lasting wear. 

Shade range

The shade range of a foundation is just as important as its formula or pigmentation. Look for foundations that offer multiple shades within their range, so you can find one that perfectly matches your skin tone. Many drugstore brands now offer shade ranges specifically designed for different undertones (cool, warm, and neutral) so read the label carefully before purchasing. Some foundation even comes in “nude” shades that are neither cool nor warm but rather neutral (having no discernible tint). These shades are designed to work with all skin tones, but they may not always match perfectly because there is no visible undertone. 

Sun protection

When choosing a foundation, sun protection should also be taken into account. Look for formulas that contain SPF 20 or higher to protect your skin from harmful UV rays throughout the day without feeling greasy or sticky on the skin. Additionally, opt for products with added antioxidants to help protect your skin from environmental pollutants and free radicals. 

People Also Asked

Q: Do I need to apply powder over a liquid foundation?

A: While this is not a requirement, you may want to apply powder over your liquid foundation if you want extra coverage or a matte finish. Doing so will help keep your makeup in place and provide extra staying power throughout the day.

Q: Why does my foundation look streaky?

A: Foundation can look streaky if it’s applied unevenly or if you have used too much product. To reduce the streaking, use a small amount of product and blend it into your skin using gentle, circular motions with a makeup brush or sponge. This will help the drugstore foundation look more natural and prevent it from caking on your skin throughout the day. You can also try using a lighter application method, such as applying foundation with a damp makeup sponge or with fingertips instead of a brush.

Q: How can I ensure my drugstore foundation lasts all day?

A: To ensure that your foundation lasts all day, start by prepping the skin with an oil-free primer or moisturizer before applying makeup. Then, use a primer and setting spray that is meant for extended wear before applying your foundation for extra staying power. Lastly, make sure to apply a light layer of translucent powder after applying your foundation to help it stay in place longer.

Q: How can I correctly apply drugstore foundation to moisturize dry skin areas while covering up oilier spots?

A: Start by applying moisturizer on dry areas of the face before foundation application. Once the moisturizer has been absorbed by the skin, use a light layer of foundation on all areas of the face using a makeup brush or sponge. Then, apply the additional product on areas where more coverage is desired (e.g., oilier T-zone). For best results, set the foundation with a lightweight setting powder afterward.

Q: How do I find my perfect shade of drugstore foundation?

A: Finding the perfect shade of drugstore foundation can be tricky, but it’s important to match your skin tone accurately for the best results! To do this, test out various shades on your jawline and neck area since these areas tend to be closest in color to your face when wearing makeup throughout the day. If possible, try swatching several shades side-by-side for better comparison and pick out what looks most flattering on you with minimal effort!

Q: What is the main difference between buildable and sheer coverage foundations?

A: Buildable foundations offer greater coverage than sheer ones as they can be applied in layers until desired coverage is achieved. Sheer coverage foundations tend to give light-medium coverage and often have more natural, dewy finishes, giving a look more polished and matte on the skin.

Q: Can drugstore foundations compete with high-end makeup?

A: Yes! Drugstore foundations can be just as good as high-end foundations — and sometimes even better. There are plenty of affordable options available that offer excellent coverage, beautiful color, and long-lasting wear.

