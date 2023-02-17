The Best Drugstore Foundations for a Flawless Coverage

Things To Consider Before Buying Drugstore Foundation

Formula

We’re living in a golden age of makeup, with countless new products emerging every day and a seemingly endless variety of brands, colors, and textures to choose from. While this can be thrilling to those who love experimenting with different makeup products, it can also be utterly overwhelming — particularly when you’re just starting out. So how do you wade through it all and find the right foundation for your skin? Keep reading for tips on how to choose the right drugstore foundation for your skin.

The formula of your foundation will have a huge impact on its performance. You want to look for a lightweight formula that won’t feel heavy or cakey on your skin. Oil-free formulas are great for oily skin, while those with a creamy, moisturizing base are better suited for dry skin types. If you want a slightly dewy finish, look for a drugstore foundation with some luminosity. Similarly, if you have an oily complexion or suffer from shine during wear time, look for foundations with oil-control properties; these products will help absorb excess oils and minimize shine throughout the day without looking cakey or feeling heavy on the skin.

Coverage

When it comes to coverage, foundations can range from sheer to full-coverage. If you have a lot of blemishes or uneven skin tone, you may opt for a full-coverage drugstore foundation that evens everything out with a heavier formula. Medium or buildable coverage foundations offer more flexibility; they can be used as a lighter base for everyday wear or built up to cover more imperfections on special occasions.

Lastly, sheer foundations offer the lightest coverage with the same effect as a tinted moisturizer. These are great if you want a luminous, healthy look with minimal coverage. It should also have long-lasting wearability. This way, you don’t have to reapply every couple of hours.

Pigmentation

Pigmentation refers to the color payoff of the drugstore foundation. If you have very pale skin, you’ll want a high-pigmentation foundation to get good coverage; if your skin is darker, a lower-pigmentation foundation will give you better control over blending and avoid obvious lines or patchiness. Ideally, you should get a product with high pigmentation so that it blends seamlessly into your skin and provides long-lasting wear.

Shade range

The shade range of a foundation is just as important as its formula or pigmentation. Look for foundations that offer multiple shades within their range, so you can find one that perfectly matches your skin tone. Many drugstore brands now offer shade ranges specifically designed for different undertones (cool, warm, and neutral) so read the label carefully before purchasing. Some foundation even comes in “nude” shades that are neither cool nor warm but rather neutral (having no discernible tint). These shades are designed to work with all skin tones, but they may not always match perfectly because there is no visible undertone.

Sun protection

When choosing a foundation, sun protection should also be taken into account. Look for formulas that contain SPF 20 or higher to protect your skin from harmful UV rays throughout the day without feeling greasy or sticky on the skin. Additionally, opt for products with added antioxidants to help protect your skin from environmental pollutants and free radicals.