The Best Face Brightening Creams for Glowing Skin

highest-rated face brightening cream
If you’re looking for a good face-brightening cream, you’ve come to the right place. For many people, getting their skin to look brighter and more even-toned is a top priority, and for a good reason. It can be a sign of health and youth and can make us look more refreshed and vibrant.

In this article, we have a short list of the leading face-brightening creams of 2023. We’ll explore a variety of factors such as price, ingredients, and customer reviews to come up with our recommendations. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious pick or something more affordable, we’ll help find something for you. Keep reading to find out which face-brightening cream is right for you.

The Top Face Brightening Creams of 2023

Tree of Life Face Brightening Cream – Best Overall

tree of life face brightening cream
The Tree of Life Face Brightening Cream is an exceptional skincare product that helps give users a glowing, luminous complexion. This fast-absorbing vitamin C-based cream works to reduce the appearance of dark spots and brightens skin tone, leaving you looking naturally radiant. It also contains thoughtfully chosen ingredients that are perfect for sensitive skin types or tones, making it suitable for any skin type. The moisturizer is simple and easy to apply by massaging into the face, neck, and décolleté after cleansing and drying the skin. Plus, it absorbs pretty quickly, with no greasy residue left behind. 

Tree of Life wants to give users clean, effective, and attainable skincare products that don’t cost an arm and a leg. The brand provides a hassle-free money-back guarantee on their products if you are not fully satisfied with their purchase. And thanks to its cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested ingredients, we picked this face-brightening cream as our top choice.

Pros
  • Lightweight formula that moisturizes skin 
  • No parabens or other harmful ingredients
  • A little goes a long way 
  • Friendly to sensitive skin 
Cons
  • May not be moisturizing enough for dryer skin

DERMA-E Face Brightening Cream – Best for Nighttime

derma e face brightening cream
The DERMA-E Face Brightening Cream is an effective, anti-aging skin renewal product that can help improve and brighten the tone and texture of your skin while you sleep. This luxurious cream contains natural ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, probiotics, and rooibos to hydrate, protect, and firm up the skin. The star ingredient, vitamin C, contains both brightening and anti-aging properties that can help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, lines, and uneven skin tone. 

This skincare product contains sustainable, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients that are free from parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, and other harmful junk. Plus, it even comes in recyclable packaging making it an eco-friendly choice for skin care products. Be sure to apply daily to clean skin using a rich layer and massaging it into the skin until it absorbs — the results could be truly remarkable.

Pros
  • Makes skin softer and brighter
  • Absorbs fast w
  • Fades acne scars and brightens complexion 
  • Cruelty-free and vegan
Cons
  • Some may not like the fragrance

Neutrogena Face Brightening Cream – Best for Everyday Use

neutrogena face brightening cream
The Neutrogena Bright Boost Face Brightening Cream is a revolutionary product that is great for anyone looking to reveal a brighter, more refreshed complexion. Featuring a lightweight, prestige-inspired, gel-cream base, this product helps to instantly brighten and kick-start tired, dull skin. It gets its power from brightening Neoglucosamine and several different acids including AHA, PHA, and mandelic acid, which all work together to resurface and gently exfoliate the skin. This in turn helps to boost cell turnover ten times, leaving the skin significantly smoother, firmer, and brighter.

The formula is also dermatologist-tested and clinically proven to benefit the skin. Its formulation can also work on all skin types and begin evening out skin tone, texture, and fine lines in as little as a week. This incredible cream may even reduce redness and hyperpigmentation Plus, it’s oil-free, alcohol-free, and non-comedogenic. Neutrogena’s brightening cream is truly a great choice for anyone looking for a gentle yet effective formula that will reveal their best skin.

Pros
  • Gentle enough to use every day 
  • Lightweight formula
  • A small amount goes a long way
  • Boosts skin cell turnover
Cons
  • May pill under makeup

TruSkin Face Brightening Cream – Most Lightweight

truskin face brightening cream
The TruSkin Face Brightening Cream is an advanced anti-aging wrinkle cream that offers many health benefits to the skin. Formulated with natural ingredients including vitamin B5, vitamin E, jojoba oil, organic aloe vera, and green tea, this moisturizer helps promote your skin’s natural health and restore its youthful glow. The powerful antioxidant vitamin C works to brighten skin tone and reduce the appearance of sun damage and hyperpigmentation. It also helps to boost your skin’s natural sun protection (you’ll still need an SPF, of course), refine texture, and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 

Other plant-based ingredients like aloe, green tea, shea butter, and organic sunflower help to keep the skin nourished and healthy-looking. This cruelty-free formula even comes from the USA for guaranteed freshness. And its lightweight formula absorbs quickly into your skin without leaving a greasy finish, so you can trust it to keep your skin looking its best.

Pros
  • Hydrates skin and leaves it feeling firm 
  • Brightens and evens skin tone 
  • Fragrance-free
  • Great base for makeup application
Cons
  • May irritate sensitive skin types

Olay Face Brightening Cream – Most Hydrating

olay face brightening cream
The Olay Regenerist Face Brightening Cream is an effective anti-aging cream for those looking to target dark spots and achieve brighter skin. Its blend of vitamin C, niacinamide/vitamin B3, and lactic acid visibly brightens and hydrates the skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and looking more even in tone. The moisturizer has an alluring citrus scent, melts into the skin quickly, and won’t clog pores or leave any greasy residue behind. 

For those seeking visible results, this moisturizer delivers its promise of achieving two times brighter skin in as little as 28 days. With continued use over time, you should be able to notice your skin looking less tired and appearing brighter, smoother, and more even, especially when used both day and night. Plus all the products in this line are free from harsh or potentially irritating ingredients like parabens, mineral oils, phthalates, or dyes.

Pros
  • Leaves skin feeling soft and smooth
  • Helps even out skin tone
  • Won’t clog pores
  • Fast absorption
Cons
  • More expensive than similar products

Face Brightening Creams: A Buyer’s Guide

When it comes to finding the right face-brightening cream, there are many factors to consider. This guide will help you out by providing an overview of the key product features to consider before making a purchase.

Ingredients

It’s important to find natural and organic ingredients that have proven brightening benefits. Some great examples to look out for include kojic acid, niacinamide vitamin C, or salicylic acid. Just be sure to avoid products with chemical irritants such as parabens, sulfates, and fragrances as you search since they may cause adverse reactions on the skin. 

Reviews

It is always helpful to read customer reviews to determine the efficacy of the cream. Other people’s experiences can give you a better understanding of how the product performs and whether it is suitable for your skin type. 

Cost

Before making a purchase, consider how much you’re willing to spend on a face-brightening cream. Higher-end products may cost more but provide better results in the long run. On the other hand, more affordable options can provide similar levels of effectiveness that are worth considering if you’re on a budget. 

Skin Type

Certain creams are more suitable for oily or dry skin types, so make sure to check the label before purchasing. It’s also important to read the instructions carefully when applying any kind of face cream as they usually contain information on how much product you should be using and what order you should apply it in regards to your other skincare products. 

Viscosity

Thicker creams provide more coverage and may require fewer applications but some people prefer lighter textures that don’t feel greasy or heavy on the skin. There is no one-size-fits-all solution here so you will probably have to experiment with different options until you find one that works best for your skin type and personal preference. Just keep in mind that in general, lighter creams are better for oilier skin, and thicker creams are typically more beneficial for drier skin types. If you have normal or combination skin, you may be one of the people who will have to experiment with different creams. 

Age

Many brightening creams contain anti-aging ingredients such as antioxidants or peptides that can make a difference in the long term. They can help reduce lines and wrinkles while brightening your complexion at the same time. If you want to target specific signs of aging, read up on the active ingredients in each product before buying so you know which ones are most beneficial for your age group. 

Fragrance

Many face-brightening creams come with a pleasant scent, but some people prefer unscented products due to sensitivity or allergies. It’s always a good idea to look for products that are free of fragrance or feature a scent that doesn’t irritate your skin or senses.  

Sustainability

Finally, be mindful when purchasing any beauty product. Check if it uses responsible and ethical ingredients in its formulation. Doing so ensures that you are not supporting suppliers that use unethical practices when manufacturing their products.

People Also Asked

Q: What ingredients are in face-brightening creams?

A: Face brightening creams typically contain a combination of active ingredients such as vitamin C, retinol, hydroquinone, kojic acid, or niacinamide. They may also contain natural oils, such as jojoba or coconut oil, as well as other moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin.

Q: Are face brightening creams suitable for all skin types?

A: No, face brightening creams are not suitable for all skin types as some active ingredients can cause irritation to some. It’s always best for individuals to consult with a dermatologist prior to using any products containing active ingredients.

Q: Do face brightening creams come with any side effects?

A: Yes, some face brightening creams can cause side effects such as dryness, irritation, redness, peeling, or a burning sensation on the skin. This is why it’s best to use these products with caution and under the supervision of a skincare professional (especially if you have dry or sensitive skin).

Q: Is it safe to use face brightening creams daily?

A: Using face brightening creams daily may irritate and sensitize the skin if you use them too often or excessively. As with most skincare products, follow the directions on their labels carefully in order to avoid unnecessary side effects. Also, try to build up your usage slowly to see how your skin tolerates it. 

Q: Is sunscreen necessary while using a face brightening cream?

A: Yes, sunscreen is essential while using a face brightening cream as it helps prevent further sun damage and protects the skin from UV radiation. It’s absolutely essential to choose a broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen for optimal protection against the sun’s harmful rays. You’ll also want to make sure you reapply it throughout the day.

Q: How much does a quality face brightening cream cost?

A:  The cost of face brightening creams can range from around $10-$50 depending on the brand, size of the product, and the active ingredients it contains. Just be sure to analyze both your budget and the ingredients before making your final purchase. 

Q: Does applying face brightening creams increase skin sensitivity?

A:  Yes, some face brightening creams can increase the skin’s sensitivity due to their active ingredients. They can lead to irritation if you don’t use them properly or overuse them. This is why it’s important to always test out products on a small part of your body before using them on your entire face in order to ensure that your skin does not react adversely towards them.

