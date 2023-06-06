The Best Face Brightening Creams for Glowing Skin

In this article, we have a short list of the leading face-brightening creams of 2023. We’ll explore a variety of factors such as price, ingredients, and customer reviews to come up with our recommendations. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious pick or something more affordable, we’ll help find something for you. Keep reading to find out which face-brightening cream is right for you.
The Top Face Brightening Creams of 2023
Tree of Life Face Brightening Cream – Best Overall
Tree of Life wants to give users clean, effective, and attainable skincare products that don’t cost an arm and a leg. The brand provides a hassle-free money-back guarantee on their products if you are not fully satisfied with their purchase. And thanks to its cruelty-free and dermatologist-tested ingredients, we picked this face-brightening cream as our top choice.
- Lightweight formula that moisturizes skin
- No parabens or other harmful ingredients
- A little goes a long way
- Friendly to sensitive skin
- May not be moisturizing enough for dryer skin
DERMA-E Face Brightening Cream – Best for Nighttime
This skincare product contains sustainable, vegan, and cruelty-free ingredients that are free from parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, and other harmful junk. Plus, it even comes in recyclable packaging making it an eco-friendly choice for skin care products. Be sure to apply daily to clean skin using a rich layer and massaging it into the skin until it absorbs — the results could be truly remarkable.
- Makes skin softer and brighter
- Absorbs fast w
- Fades acne scars and brightens complexion
- Cruelty-free and vegan
- Some may not like the fragrance
Neutrogena Face Brightening Cream – Best for Everyday Use
The formula is also dermatologist-tested and clinically proven to benefit the skin. Its formulation can also work on all skin types and begin evening out skin tone, texture, and fine lines in as little as a week. This incredible cream may even reduce redness and hyperpigmentation Plus, it’s oil-free, alcohol-free, and non-comedogenic. Neutrogena’s brightening cream is truly a great choice for anyone looking for a gentle yet effective formula that will reveal their best skin.
- Gentle enough to use every day
- Lightweight formula
- A small amount goes a long way
- Boosts skin cell turnover
- May pill under makeup
TruSkin Face Brightening Cream – Most Lightweight
Other plant-based ingredients like aloe, green tea, shea butter, and organic sunflower help to keep the skin nourished and healthy-looking. This cruelty-free formula even comes from the USA for guaranteed freshness. And its lightweight formula absorbs quickly into your skin without leaving a greasy finish, so you can trust it to keep your skin looking its best.
- Hydrates skin and leaves it feeling firm
- Brightens and evens skin tone
- Fragrance-free
- Great base for makeup application
- May irritate sensitive skin types
Olay Face Brightening Cream – Most Hydrating
For those seeking visible results, this moisturizer delivers its promise of achieving two times brighter skin in as little as 28 days. With continued use over time, you should be able to notice your skin looking less tired and appearing brighter, smoother, and more even, especially when used both day and night. Plus all the products in this line are free from harsh or potentially irritating ingredients like parabens, mineral oils, phthalates, or dyes.
- Leaves skin feeling soft and smooth
- Helps even out skin tone
- Won’t clog pores
- Fast absorption
- More expensive than similar products
Face Brightening Creams: A Buyer’s Guide
Ingredients
It’s important to find natural and organic ingredients that have proven brightening benefits. Some great examples to look out for include kojic acid, niacinamide vitamin C, or salicylic acid. Just be sure to avoid products with chemical irritants such as parabens, sulfates, and fragrances as you search since they may cause adverse reactions on the skin.
Reviews
It is always helpful to read customer reviews to determine the efficacy of the cream. Other people’s experiences can give you a better understanding of how the product performs and whether it is suitable for your skin type.
Cost
Before making a purchase, consider how much you’re willing to spend on a face-brightening cream. Higher-end products may cost more but provide better results in the long run. On the other hand, more affordable options can provide similar levels of effectiveness that are worth considering if you’re on a budget.
Skin Type
Certain creams are more suitable for oily or dry skin types, so make sure to check the label before purchasing. It’s also important to read the instructions carefully when applying any kind of face cream as they usually contain information on how much product you should be using and what order you should apply it in regards to your other skincare products.
Viscosity
Thicker creams provide more coverage and may require fewer applications but some people prefer lighter textures that don’t feel greasy or heavy on the skin. There is no one-size-fits-all solution here so you will probably have to experiment with different options until you find one that works best for your skin type and personal preference. Just keep in mind that in general, lighter creams are better for oilier skin, and thicker creams are typically more beneficial for drier skin types. If you have normal or combination skin, you may be one of the people who will have to experiment with different creams.
Age
Many brightening creams contain anti-aging ingredients such as antioxidants or peptides that can make a difference in the long term. They can help reduce lines and wrinkles while brightening your complexion at the same time. If you want to target specific signs of aging, read up on the active ingredients in each product before buying so you know which ones are most beneficial for your age group.
Fragrance
Many face-brightening creams come with a pleasant scent, but some people prefer unscented products due to sensitivity or allergies. It’s always a good idea to look for products that are free of fragrance or feature a scent that doesn’t irritate your skin or senses.
Sustainability
Finally, be mindful when purchasing any beauty product. Check if it uses responsible and ethical ingredients in its formulation. Doing so ensures that you are not supporting suppliers that use unethical practices when manufacturing their products.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!