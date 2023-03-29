Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Reviews

The Best Fast-Drying Nail Polishes To Prevent Smudges

highest rated fast drying nail polish
Who doesn’t love having nice nails? Painting them might be your favorite pastime, and the feeling you get when you put on the perfect coat of polish is hard to beat. But waiting for your nail polish to dry can be a real pain. What if you’re in a hurry and accidentally hit your nails on something, ruining the polish and making it bumpy and smudged? Then you have to start from square one by taking off the polish and reapplying. Let’s face it, you don’t have time for all of that!

If you don’t want your manicure to turn into a hassle, you should try a nail polish that dries quickly and is easy to apply. We’ve listed some of the top-rated fast-drying nail polishes of 2023 to give your hands and feet the perfect look without smudging.

Comparing the Top Fast-Drying Nail Polishes of 2023

Comparing the Top Fast-Drying Nail Polishes of 2023

Wet n Wild Fast Drying Nail Polish – Best Overall

fast drying nail polish reviews
Wet n Wild Fast Drying Nail Polish brings a world of fashion to your fingertips in a single coat. Not only does this color provide a vivid, rich finish that lasts up to five days, but it also dries in as little as 40 seconds to prevent smudges and smears. This polish is ideal for those who are short on time and need to get out the door fast yet still look polished.

Available in a variety of colors ranging from solid to sparkle finishes, this fast-drying nail polish provides your nails with just the right amount of pizzazz to stand out in the crowd. The single-coat application leaves nails with a brilliant, shiny finish and long-lasting color without fading or chipping. With this product, you can enjoy nails that look as if you’ve got a manicure from a professional salon. In addition to being fantastic when it comes to convenience and longevity, this nail color is also cruelty-free and has never been tested on animals.

Pros
  • Built-in base coat for even application
  • Cruelty- and paraben-free formula
  • Dries under 40 seconds
Cons
  • Some may not like its consistency

Sally Hansen Fast Drying Nail Polish – Best Pigment

fast drying nail polish reviews
Do you want an on-trend manicure delivered quickly, with beautiful results and no smudging? Add the Sally Hansen Fast Drying Nail Polish to your collection. This innovative nail polish is perfect for those who need quick and long-lasting manicures. It features a revolutionary formula that allows you to apply a single coat in one stroke. Plus, it finishes drying in only 60 seconds, making it easy to get a salon-quality finish with minimal effort. The formula is also fortified with a base and top coat, which provides extended wear and stunning shine. 

It comes in different captivating colors that are sure to make any manicure stand out from the crowd. It’s also highly pigmented and opaque, so it can easily hide any cuts on your nails. Additionally, the nail polish has a smooth consistency that ensures even application each time. In addition to its great color payoff, this fast-drying nail polish stays put for days before it needs touch-ups.

Pros
  • Offers a smooth finish in a single coat
  • Contoured brush for easy application
  • Rich pigment for eye-catching looks
Cons
  • Colors may differ from pictures

Essie Fast Drying Nail Polish – Strictly Vegan

fast drying nail polish reviews
The Essie Fast Drying Nail Polish is a one-step color and shine formula to give your nails a much-needed makeover. The vegan formula is made without any animal-derived ingredients, and no animal testing is involved in the manufacturing process. The polish includes an angled brush for easy application and requires no base or top coat, making it perfect for on-the-go applications. 

It comes in a variety of iconic colors to help you dress up your nails just the way you want. The wide range of shades can satisfy even the pickiest consumer, giving them plenty of options to match any outfit or occasion. Plus, the quick drying time makes it great for those who need to get out the door quickly, as the polish will be dry in only a minute. With two coats of this nail polish, you will have exceptional coverage and beautiful color.

Pros
  • Angled brush for versatile use
  • Free from harmful chemicals
  • Dries in less than a minute
Cons
  • A bit expensive

Townley Girl Fast Drying Nail Polish – Best for Children

fast drying nail polish reviews
The Townley Girl Fast Drying Nail Polish set is perfect for kids who love to explore fashion and beauty. It enables young girls to enjoy a spa day at home with complete manicures and pedicures without having to wait a long time for the polish to dry. Perfect for small hands and feet, this set includes 12 polishes and nail separators that make it the ideal birthday or holiday gift for any child. 

Each bottle in this set is decorated with an image of a beloved Disney Princess, so your little angel is bound to fall in love with this kit. Thanks to its non-toxic, non-irritating water-based formula that is bubble gum scented, applying the polish is easy and fun as well as safe for the nails and skin. The non-toxic formula makes it safe to use for children ages three years and older. Removing the polish is just as simple — all you need to do is simply peel off the dried polish from your nails. 

Pros
  • Non-irritating, water-based formula
  • Has a subtle bubble gum scent
  • Comes with a nail separator
Cons
  • The bottle’s cap might come off

Abitzon Fast Drying Nail Polish – Great Value

fast drying nail polish reviews
The Abitzon Fast Drying Nail Polish is a great choice for those looking to add some color to their life! This 10-bottle set features non-toxic and non-irritating nail polish that’s free of formaldehyde, toluene, and DBP chemicals. The unique formula allows the polish to dry quickly in around 60 seconds under normal conditions. You also don’t need an LED lamp to cure it, so you don’t have to wait long before applying a top coat. Additionally, it’s easy to remove with just a little water, keeping your nails safe from the harmful effects of acetone and harsh polish removers. 

This set provides an array of rich nail polish colors that can be used for any occasion. To ensure your manicure stays intact for longer, the product instructions suggest washing hands thoroughly before application and then adding two layers of nail polish followed by a top coat. With this set, you can have all the fun of painting your nails without worrying about harsh chemicals.

Pros
  • Eco-friendly, non-toxic formula
  • Water-based and peelable
  • Comes in a range of colors
Cons
  • Not completely smudge-proof

Buying Guide: Fast Drying Nail Polish

Using nail polish that dries quickly saves time and makes the whole process of getting a manicure easier. Before you choose one, you should consider some important factors to make sure you get a high-quality option that’s good for your nails.

Considerations for Purchasing a Fast-Drying Nail Polish

Drying time

When choosing a fast-drying nail polish, you should look for one that is labeled as ‘quick dry’ or ‘super-fast drying’ and expect it to dry in under five minutes. But you can also find some nail polishes that claim they can dry in under two minutes. While the drying time may vary, look for polishes that state their dry time clearly on the bottle so you can make an informed decision.

Finish

Many fast-drying nail polishes leave either a glossy or matte finish, so you need to consider what finish you prefer for your manicure before making a purchase. Glossy finishes are shinier and more vibrant, whereas matte finishes are more subtle and softer looking.

Shine

The level of shine achieved with fast-drying nail polish depends largely on the formulation of the polish itself. Look for brands that are specifically formulated to provide a high-shine finish, as these will offer the most consistent results when it comes to achieving a beautiful, glossy manicure.

Opacity

When selecting a fast-drying nail polish, opt for an option that’s opaque enough to completely cover your nails and hide any imperfections. Opacity describes how well the polish covers the nail completely and the number of coats needed for full coverage. If your nails require multiple coats to be adequately covered, then look for a brand with higher opacity levels to get the best results possible.

Color

There are many colors available when choosing a fast-drying nail polish, from muted neutrals to vibrant statement shades. This means that you won’t have any trouble finding shades that suit your style or mood on any given day, so you can switch up your look as often as you like! But you should read reviews and look at swatches online before ordering new shades to ensure they are exactly what you are expecting them to be.

Ingredients

Not only do some of the ingredients used in certain products contain potentially harmful chemicals and toxins, but they can also affect the overall performance of the product itself, meaning it may not dry quickly or provide long-lasting wear. So take some time and research each product thoroughly to find out what ingredients it contains before making any purchases.

Chip resistance

Many fast-drying nail polishes come with special formulations and additives designed specifically for protecting your nails from ultraviolet rays or other environmental factors. These elements may cause your nails to chip or fade over time without long-lasting protection from the polish itself. When researching different brands of fast-drying polishes, pay close attention to those with higher levels of UV protection and chip resistance, as these will help ensure your manicure lasts longer without needing constant touch-ups throughout the week!

People Also Asked

Q: Is fast-drying nail polish good for beginners?

A: Yes. fast drying nail polishes are good for beginners as they are easy to apply and require no additional steps — they’re ready to go as soon as they’re dry! But it’s important for beginners to practice good manicure hygiene and make sure their nails are clean and free from any oils or lotions before application in order for the manicure to last longer.

Q: Are there any special techniques to apply fast-drying nail polish correctly?

A: Yes, there are some techniques that can be used when applying fast-drying nail polishes to ensure a long-lasting manicure: 

  • Start with a base coat to protect your nails from staining.
  • Use thin, even coats with subtle pressure when brushing on the color.
  • Allow each coat plenty of time (at least 3 minutes) to dry before applying the next layer.
  • Finish off with a glossy topcoat for an extra long-lasting shine! 

Q: Do I need a base coat and top coat when using fast-drying nail polish?

A: Yes, it is recommended to use a base coat and topcoat to make sure your manicure lasts as long as possible. The base coat helps protect your nails from staining and provides a smooth surface for your color layer while the topcoat helps seal everything in place and provides a glossy shine.

Q: Is it safe to use fast-drying nail polish?

A: Yes, toxin-free formulations are generally safe when used correctly. It’s important to follow directions on the bottle and avoid contact with eyes or skin unless otherwise stated by the manufacturer. Additionally, some people may experience adverse allergic reactions, so it’s always best to test out the product on a small area of skin before use or consult with a doctor if experiencing any discomfort after use.

Q: What are the benefits of using fast-drying nail polish over regular nail polish?

A: Fast-drying nail polishes, as the name implies, dry much faster — usually within 5 minutes. They allow you to get on with your routine tasks quickly after a manicure rather than having to wait an hour or more for your manicure/pedicure to dry completely. Additionally, they provide a glossy finish that tends to last longer than regular polishes without chipping easily due to their quick-dry formula.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!