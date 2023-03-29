The Best Fast-Drying Nail Polishes To Prevent Smudges

If you don’t want your manicure to turn into a hassle, you should try a nail polish that dries quickly and is easy to apply. We’ve listed some of the top-rated fast-drying nail polishes of 2023 to give your hands and feet the perfect look without smudging.
Comparing the Top Fast-Drying Nail Polishes of 2023
Wet n Wild Fast Drying Nail Polish – Best Overall
Available in a variety of colors ranging from solid to sparkle finishes, this fast-drying nail polish provides your nails with just the right amount of pizzazz to stand out in the crowd. The single-coat application leaves nails with a brilliant, shiny finish and long-lasting color without fading or chipping. With this product, you can enjoy nails that look as if you’ve got a manicure from a professional salon. In addition to being fantastic when it comes to convenience and longevity, this nail color is also cruelty-free and has never been tested on animals.
- Built-in base coat for even application
- Cruelty- and paraben-free formula
- Dries under 40 seconds
- Some may not like its consistency
Sally Hansen Fast Drying Nail Polish – Best Pigment
It comes in different captivating colors that are sure to make any manicure stand out from the crowd. It’s also highly pigmented and opaque, so it can easily hide any cuts on your nails. Additionally, the nail polish has a smooth consistency that ensures even application each time. In addition to its great color payoff, this fast-drying nail polish stays put for days before it needs touch-ups.
- Offers a smooth finish in a single coat
- Contoured brush for easy application
- Rich pigment for eye-catching looks
- Colors may differ from pictures
Essie Fast Drying Nail Polish – Strictly Vegan
It comes in a variety of iconic colors to help you dress up your nails just the way you want. The wide range of shades can satisfy even the pickiest consumer, giving them plenty of options to match any outfit or occasion. Plus, the quick drying time makes it great for those who need to get out the door quickly, as the polish will be dry in only a minute. With two coats of this nail polish, you will have exceptional coverage and beautiful color.
- Angled brush for versatile use
- Free from harmful chemicals
- Dries in less than a minute
- A bit expensive
Townley Girl Fast Drying Nail Polish – Best for Children
Each bottle in this set is decorated with an image of a beloved Disney Princess, so your little angel is bound to fall in love with this kit. Thanks to its non-toxic, non-irritating water-based formula that is bubble gum scented, applying the polish is easy and fun as well as safe for the nails and skin. The non-toxic formula makes it safe to use for children ages three years and older. Removing the polish is just as simple — all you need to do is simply peel off the dried polish from your nails.
- Non-irritating, water-based formula
- Has a subtle bubble gum scent
- Comes with a nail separator
- The bottle’s cap might come off
Abitzon Fast Drying Nail Polish – Great Value
This set provides an array of rich nail polish colors that can be used for any occasion. To ensure your manicure stays intact for longer, the product instructions suggest washing hands thoroughly before application and then adding two layers of nail polish followed by a top coat. With this set, you can have all the fun of painting your nails without worrying about harsh chemicals.
- Eco-friendly, non-toxic formula
- Water-based and peelable
- Comes in a range of colors
- Not completely smudge-proof
Buying Guide: Fast Drying Nail Polish
Considerations for Purchasing a Fast-Drying Nail Polish
Drying time
When choosing a fast-drying nail polish, you should look for one that is labeled as ‘quick dry’ or ‘super-fast drying’ and expect it to dry in under five minutes. But you can also find some nail polishes that claim they can dry in under two minutes. While the drying time may vary, look for polishes that state their dry time clearly on the bottle so you can make an informed decision.
Finish
Many fast-drying nail polishes leave either a glossy or matte finish, so you need to consider what finish you prefer for your manicure before making a purchase. Glossy finishes are shinier and more vibrant, whereas matte finishes are more subtle and softer looking.
Shine
The level of shine achieved with fast-drying nail polish depends largely on the formulation of the polish itself. Look for brands that are specifically formulated to provide a high-shine finish, as these will offer the most consistent results when it comes to achieving a beautiful, glossy manicure.
Opacity
When selecting a fast-drying nail polish, opt for an option that’s opaque enough to completely cover your nails and hide any imperfections. Opacity describes how well the polish covers the nail completely and the number of coats needed for full coverage. If your nails require multiple coats to be adequately covered, then look for a brand with higher opacity levels to get the best results possible.
Color
There are many colors available when choosing a fast-drying nail polish, from muted neutrals to vibrant statement shades. This means that you won’t have any trouble finding shades that suit your style or mood on any given day, so you can switch up your look as often as you like! But you should read reviews and look at swatches online before ordering new shades to ensure they are exactly what you are expecting them to be.
Ingredients
Not only do some of the ingredients used in certain products contain potentially harmful chemicals and toxins, but they can also affect the overall performance of the product itself, meaning it may not dry quickly or provide long-lasting wear. So take some time and research each product thoroughly to find out what ingredients it contains before making any purchases.
Chip resistance
Many fast-drying nail polishes come with special formulations and additives designed specifically for protecting your nails from ultraviolet rays or other environmental factors. These elements may cause your nails to chip or fade over time without long-lasting protection from the polish itself. When researching different brands of fast-drying polishes, pay close attention to those with higher levels of UV protection and chip resistance, as these will help ensure your manicure lasts longer without needing constant touch-ups throughout the week!
