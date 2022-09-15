Cancel OK

The Best Flannels To Keep You Warm This Winter

highly rated flannels
Winter and fall fashions can tend to get boring. Basic black coats and bulky sweatshirts seem to rule the streets when it gets cold outside. Flannels can be a fun way to mix up your cold-weather style. This versatile garment can be buttoned up or worn as an overshirt. These shirts pair well with jeans, work pants, and even skirts. You can get thick flannels that work well as an outer layer, or thinner ones that are perfect for transitional seasons. The options really are endless. If you’re looking to add this versatile piece to your wardrobe, check out the guide below. This list has everything you need to find the top flannel of 2022. The included buying guide will help you decide exactly which choice is right for you.
Reviewing the Softest Flannels of 2022

Legendary Whitetails Flannel – Best Overall

flannel reviews
The Legendary Whitetails Flannel helps you don a classic look for any occasion. This flannel comes in a plaid print, but offers a wide variety of color combinations. You can stick with a more traditional red-blend, or mix it up with a blue or brown option. This shirt is made from thick cotton that easily retains body heat for cold days. The sleeves look great when rolled up for a more relaxed fit. This piece easily transitions from day to night, simply change out your accessories to transform this versatile piece. This flannel tops the list because of its superior design and soft fabric.
Pros
  • No ironing required
  • Made from lightweight fabric
  • Easy to fold and store away
  • Very soft fabric
Cons
  • The fabric may be prone to shrinking

Amazon Essentials Flannel – Best fabric

flannel reviews
If you want to add a new, stylish piece to your wardrobe, check out the Amazon Essentials Flannel. This option comes in many color combinations, so you can match this piece to the rest of your clothes very easily. The colors are also very durable, and won’t fade with repeated washes. The relaxed fit makes this the perfect option for a casual date night or quick errand trip. The cotton fabric is perfect for chilly nights, but it is breathable enough for some early fall days. This shirt is very easy to care for, simply pop it in the washing machine. It won’t shrink or bleed in your regular washing cycle, and it is wrinkle-resistant.
Pros
  • Smooth, comfortable material
  • Retains maximum heat on colder days
  • It gets softer with every wash
Cons
  • May be too tight in the arms

Wrangler Authentics Flannel – Best Design

flannel reviews
The Wrangler Authentic Flannel is a versatile piece of clothing that looks equally fashionable for professional and casual outings. This hoodie-style top can be your go-to choice when the temperature drops. This choice has two large pockets, perfect for carrying around essentials like your keys and phone.

This flannel is made from a very soft cotton-blend material that easily retains heat. This composition also contributes to durability, so you can wear this option for many years to come. This brand is well-known for making long-lasting outdoor clothing, so this option is perfect for everything from work to outdoor leisure time.

Pros
  • Very soft fabric
  • It fits true to size
  • Moisture wicking fabric
Cons
  • Puffy inner material

Beaully Flannel – Most Versatile Fit

flannel reviews
The Beaully Flannel is here to give you a chic look on colder nights. This long-sleeved overshirt is made from high-quality fabric that will keep you warm all winter long. The sleeves look great when rolled up, so you can wear this option in a variety of casual and formal situations. The fabric is very thick and resistant to wear, so you can safely wash it in the washing machine. In fact, this material will get softer with every wash. Pair this option with a white undershirt and classic blue jeans for a complete look fit for any occasion.
Pros
  • Medium weighted fabric
  • Two-in-one shacket style
  • Versatile style complements almost any outfit
Cons
  • The sleeves are short

CQR Flannel – Best Print

flannel reviews
This CQR Flannel has a stylish and versatile print that is both classic and modern. It pairs well with a distressed denim pair of pants, perfect for a night out on the town. This option has sweat-wicking properties, making it perfect for those who frequently work outdoors. It holds up well to repeated washes, making it very durable, and the color won’t bleed or fade over time. The inner lining of the sleeves features a complementary color, so you can fold up the sleeves for an even more fashionable look. This flannel is available in many colors, so you can buy multiple options for a unique look every day.
Pros
  • Available in a plain style
  • Suitable for outdoor work
  • The color does not fade
Cons
  • Shrinks a bit after the first wash

Finding Your Next Flannel: A Buying Guide

Flannel shirts can be a great addition to your wardrobe for the winter season. They can keep you warm while providing a much-needed stylish look. The best part is that you can even wear these on moderate-temperature days. Following this buying guide can help you pick some deluxe and easygoing shirts for your next event. 

Things To Consider

Consider the factors below to get a flannel top that perfectly ups your style game while maintaining your comfort level and confidence. 

Print 

The term flannel automatically brings a plaid style to mind. You can also find plain prints in this fabric type. Both patterns look good, but you should choose one that suits the kind of occasions you typically wear flannel for. For example, check prints are an excellent choice for casual outings with friends, while a plain version gives more of a professional outlook. 

Size

The ideal fit criteria for flannel is neither too loose nor too tight. It should instead fit true to your body size. Buy one size up for perfect layering if you want to use it as a pullover. 

Length 

Flannel shirts look good with a length that sits a little below the waist. A square-edged overshirt that is not too long can go well with an informal undershirt and pants. 

Benefits of Flannel Fabric

Multiple fabric types exist in the fashion world, with each having many valuable characteristics. Flannel is a widely preferred garment choice during the most frigid days of the year. It is smooth, medium-weighted, and traps enough heat to provide warmth during low temperatures. 

Outfits for freezing days 

The warmness of flannel fabric makes it a go-to outfit choice for colder days. You can find a variety of garment types built with this material, including shirts, sweaters, overcoats, pants, and casual wear. 

Suitable for outdoor adventures

Flannel is a soft fabric known for its supreme breathability. You can pack garments made from this material for outdoor trips on slightly warmer days. This material is sweat-wicking and will keep you dry even during long hikes or outdoor trips. 

Night clothes 

Loosely fitting and comfortable clothing is a key to sleeping well at night. Flannel fits the criteria because it is lightweight and smooth on your skin. 

Bedsheets and blankets

Flannel sheets for bedding are standard when the temperature is at its lowest. The blend of silky fibers retains body heat, providing some much-needed warmth in the winter. By replacing thin cotton sheets with thicker fabric blankets, you can stay warm all winter long.  

Flannel and cotton 

These fabrics are used to make various clothing items, including shirts, jeans, nightwear, and more. Both fabric types differ in multiple aspects, including their use, history, and patterns. Let us briefly overview them. 

Origin 

Cotton is a type of natural fiber extracted from Gossypium plants that belong to the family Malvaceae. Carded wool, cotton, or synthetic fiber is used in the artificial manufacturing of flannel fabric. 

Purpose

Multiple textile items are made from cotton: t-shirts, socks, undergarments, and pants, to name a few. Additional items that use cotton in different forms include coffee filters, some forms of paper, and surgical bandages. On the other hand, flannel is present in manufacturing night dresses, bed coverings, tartans, and other types of attire. 

History

The use of cotton has been around for a long time, dating back to the beginning of agriculture. Flannel is a relatively new fiber type, as it is more synthetic and requires a more intense manufacturing process. 

Climate preference

These two fabrics are suitable for different times of the year. Cotton may be preferable for hot summer days, while flannel may be more suitable for chilly days. If you like the look of this print, you can actually find cotton shirts with a similar style and print, so you can wear plaid shirts all year long.  

Caring for Your Flannel Shirt

You should know the correct technique for washing these shirts to keep the color, shine, and softness intact. Following these tips can help you preserve your flannel tops for long-term use. You can also consider these factors while washing other types of similar apparel like pajamas, bedsheets, handbags, and accessories. 

  • Always use lukewarm or cold water to wash flannel garments to keep them intact for the long term. Hot water can adversely impact the fabric’s color, length, and smoothness.
  • You must not subject flannel clothes to solid detergents that can cause the color to bleed. Such chemicals can also eliminate the characteristic softness of the fabric. Try choosing gentle fabric cleaners that will remove the dirt and grime from your shirt without affecting the color.
  • A good rule of thumb is to wash and rinse your flannel in the same temperature of water. Avoid washing your shirt with cold water and then rinsing it with hot water, as this can shock the fabric and damage it.
  • It may be a good idea to wash your flannels in the gentle cycle, and avoid washing them with heavier items like jeans and coats.
  • You can use artificial textile softeners with detergent to maintain the smoothness of your flannel. We also recommend using natural fabric softening agents like vinegar.
  • Consider air drying your flannel, as the dryer may damage the fabric. You can lay your shirt flat to dry, or hang it on a clothesline. Avoid hanging your shirt in direct sunlight, as this may cause the print to fade. 

People Also Asked

Q: What is the difference between flannel and plaid?

A: Flannel and plaid are two terms that often go hand in hand, but there is a major contrasting factor between them. Plaid is a check-styled fashion that you can spot on any fabric type in the fashion world. Flannel, on the other hand, is a material used to create various clothing items. These shirts usually come in plaid patterns, so it is easy to see how these two words get confused. You can purchase these shirts in a variety of patterns.

Q: How can I style my flannel shirt?

A: Flannel shirts often look great with casual outfits. Try adding a pair of denim jeans and a solid color undershirt with this piece. This look is very classic, and looks very clean. You can dress up your outfit with a pair of black pants or jeans. Also consider wearing your flannel buttoned-up, as this can make the shirt appear more formal as well.

Q: How long will my flannel shirt last?

A: Flannel shirts can last for three years or longer, if you apply proper washing and drying techniques. Although it feels softer with every wash, the firmness of the fabric is not affected at all after repeated washes. You should avoid washing your flannel in hot water with harsh powders as well. Try using a mild detergent, and avoid the excessive use of fabric-softeners. As noted above, avoid drying your shirt in a dryer, as this can damage the fabric.

