The Best Flannels To Keep You Warm This Winter

Things To Consider

Flannel shirts can be a great addition to your wardrobe for the winter season. They can keep you warm while providing a much-needed stylish look. The best part is that you can even wear these on moderate-temperature days. Following this buying guide can help you pick some deluxe and easygoing shirts for your next event.

Consider the factors below to get a flannel top that perfectly ups your style game while maintaining your comfort level and confidence.

Print

The term flannel automatically brings a plaid style to mind. You can also find plain prints in this fabric type. Both patterns look good, but you should choose one that suits the kind of occasions you typically wear flannel for. For example, check prints are an excellent choice for casual outings with friends, while a plain version gives more of a professional outlook.

Size

The ideal fit criteria for flannel is neither too loose nor too tight. It should instead fit true to your body size. Buy one size up for perfect layering if you want to use it as a pullover.

Length

Flannel shirts look good with a length that sits a little below the waist. A square-edged overshirt that is not too long can go well with an informal undershirt and pants.

Benefits of Flannel Fabric

Multiple fabric types exist in the fashion world, with each having many valuable characteristics. Flannel is a widely preferred garment choice during the most frigid days of the year. It is smooth, medium-weighted, and traps enough heat to provide warmth during low temperatures.

Outfits for freezing days

The warmness of flannel fabric makes it a go-to outfit choice for colder days. You can find a variety of garment types built with this material, including shirts, sweaters, overcoats, pants, and casual wear.

Suitable for outdoor adventures

Flannel is a soft fabric known for its supreme breathability. You can pack garments made from this material for outdoor trips on slightly warmer days. This material is sweat-wicking and will keep you dry even during long hikes or outdoor trips.

Night clothes

Loosely fitting and comfortable clothing is a key to sleeping well at night. Flannel fits the criteria because it is lightweight and smooth on your skin.

Bedsheets and blankets

Flannel sheets for bedding are standard when the temperature is at its lowest. The blend of silky fibers retains body heat, providing some much-needed warmth in the winter. By replacing thin cotton sheets with thicker fabric blankets, you can stay warm all winter long.

Flannel and cotton

These fabrics are used to make various clothing items, including shirts, jeans, nightwear, and more. Both fabric types differ in multiple aspects, including their use, history, and patterns. Let us briefly overview them.

Origin

Cotton is a type of natural fiber extracted from Gossypium plants that belong to the family Malvaceae. Carded wool, cotton, or synthetic fiber is used in the artificial manufacturing of flannel fabric.

Purpose

Multiple textile items are made from cotton: t-shirts, socks, undergarments, and pants, to name a few. Additional items that use cotton in different forms include coffee filters, some forms of paper, and surgical bandages. On the other hand, flannel is present in manufacturing night dresses, bed coverings, tartans, and other types of attire.

History

The use of cotton has been around for a long time, dating back to the beginning of agriculture. Flannel is a relatively new fiber type, as it is more synthetic and requires a more intense manufacturing process.

Climate preference

These two fabrics are suitable for different times of the year. Cotton may be preferable for hot summer days, while flannel may be more suitable for chilly days. If you like the look of this print, you can actually find cotton shirts with a similar style and print, so you can wear plaid shirts all year long.

Caring for Your Flannel Shirt

You should know the correct technique for washing these shirts to keep the color, shine, and softness intact. Following these tips can help you preserve your flannel tops for long-term use. You can also consider these factors while washing other types of similar apparel like pajamas, bedsheets, handbags, and accessories.