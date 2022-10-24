The Best Flower Hair Clips That Make You Stand Out

Features To Look for When Choosing Flower Hair Clips

Some of you may believe there’s nothing to buying a flower hair clip because of how simple the product is. But there are still some unknown factors that you have to consider, and this section of the guide will focus on explaining those factors so that you can make a more informed decision.

Here’s what you need to look for:

Material

Durable material is a very underrated feature of a hair clip that you should keep in mind when browsing the market. The durability of the product affects its overall longevity. Metal flower hair clips are the best choice in this regard, but some users have complained that they are hard to wear for long periods due to their rigid and sharp nature.

That’s why we suggest opting for a sturdy plastic flower hair clip that’ll survive for a long time without hurting your hair or head too much. Non-slip material is also necessary, as it can get pretty annoying if the clip keeps slipping out of your hand when you’re trying to fix up your hair in a hurry.

Grip

The grip of the teeth of the hair clip are its most make-or-break feature as there’s not much you can do with the beauty or non-slip nature of a flower hair clip if it can’t hold your hair properly.

Something to consider when checking out the grip of any hair clip is the spacing of the teeth. Too much spacing can cause hair to space from between the teeth, whereas too little doesn’t allow the grip to catch enough hair in its clump. Also, ensure that the tips of the teeth are rounded and not pointy, as pointy teeth can eventually pull your hair out and cause you general discomfort.

Color

Obviously, color is a personal preference and completely depends on the individual buying the flower hair clips. We think, however, that it’s our duty to tell you that bright and light colors are very much in fashion right now as they look mesmeric when the sun is beaming down on you.

But if that’s not your style, pastel-style dark colors are available that suit your personality and taste. Just make sure you opt for matte colors, as they don’t easily wear off.