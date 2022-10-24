The Best Flower Hair Clips That Make You Stand Out

And after much research, we’ve come up with our list of the most unique and adorable flower hair clips of 2022 available so you can have the best collection to flaunt.
Top Flower Hair Clips of 2022 Reviewed in Detail
Messen Flower Hair Clip – Best Overall
- Great for the collection
- Large no-slip hair grip
- Simple hair jaw clamp design
- Flexible teeth fit all types of hair
- Some pieces may be a little fragile
KISSKIKO Flower Hair Clip – Most Aesthetically Pleasing
The aspect we liked the most, apart from the overall design, is the durability of its sturdy zinc-alloy construction that ensures the clip’s longevity and unbreakable nature. Its non-slip simple claw design is also something to note as it allows the clip to trap an enormous amount of hair in one grab.
- Gorgeous rose flower design
- 1.4-inch size fits shoulder-length long hair
- Rounded hair claw tips to prevent damage
- Are exceptionally lightweight
- The gap between teeth is a little too large
JANFUN Flower Hair Clip – Most Durable
Firstly, its exceptionally large claw has well-spaced teeth that can catch the maximum amount of hair when closed while allowing hair to easily escape between the claws when the grip is opened. Also, its interesting interlocking teeth design keeps each tooth in check and ensures there are no breakages.
- Available in eight popular and bright colors
- Made of durable plastic and metal springs
- The brand has a 100% money-back guarantee
- Large hair claw fits any hair texture
- Get hot after extended use in sun
BVGA Flower Hair Clip – Sturdiest Grip
An underrated feature we noticed is its amazing grip strength due to the little extra teeth enclosed to provide that additional grip strength. Its non-slip, durable plastic construction is also a mentionable feature as it ensures the product’s longevity.
- Available in a range of colors
- Double claw structure for extra grip strength
- Up to 3.3-inch, suits all hair types
- Rounded edges don’t pull your hair
- Dark colors may not appeal to everyone
cherrboll Flower Hair Clip – Best for Toddlers
Each pack contains three separate and unique flower designs that outshine the rest of the flower hair clips on this list and on the market.
- Contains handmade 100% natural flowers
- Easy-to-use bow design
- Soft and eco-friendly material suitable for children
- Can be worn by adults as well
- Flower clamp may not be too strong
Buying Guide: Flower Hair Clips
Features To Look for When Choosing Flower Hair Clips
Here’s what you need to look for:
Material
Durable material is a very underrated feature of a hair clip that you should keep in mind when browsing the market. The durability of the product affects its overall longevity. Metal flower hair clips are the best choice in this regard, but some users have complained that they are hard to wear for long periods due to their rigid and sharp nature.
That’s why we suggest opting for a sturdy plastic flower hair clip that’ll survive for a long time without hurting your hair or head too much. Non-slip material is also necessary, as it can get pretty annoying if the clip keeps slipping out of your hand when you’re trying to fix up your hair in a hurry.
Grip
The grip of the teeth of the hair clip are its most make-or-break feature as there’s not much you can do with the beauty or non-slip nature of a flower hair clip if it can’t hold your hair properly.
Something to consider when checking out the grip of any hair clip is the spacing of the teeth. Too much spacing can cause hair to space from between the teeth, whereas too little doesn’t allow the grip to catch enough hair in its clump. Also, ensure that the tips of the teeth are rounded and not pointy, as pointy teeth can eventually pull your hair out and cause you general discomfort.
Color
Obviously, color is a personal preference and completely depends on the individual buying the flower hair clips. We think, however, that it’s our duty to tell you that bright and light colors are very much in fashion right now as they look mesmeric when the sun is beaming down on you.
But if that’s not your style, pastel-style dark colors are available that suit your personality and taste. Just make sure you opt for matte colors, as they don’t easily wear off.
