The Best Gel Nail Polishes for a Glossy Finish

Of course, not all gel polishes are created equal, so you’ll want to find the finest ones on the market. We’ve rounded up some of the top-quality gel nail polishes of 2023. From classic colors to trendy shades, there’s something for everyone on the list.
Comparing the Top Gel Nail Polishes of 2023
Beetles Gel Nail Polish – Best Overall
The shades are modern and trendy, and the gel glides on easily on your nails, giving them a matt or glossy shine finish with an even and smooth look. Not only is this kit great for using in your at-home manicures, but it also makes an ideal holiday or special event gift. The kit is perfect for achieving any look you have in mind with its great selection of colors and chip-free application, making it the best pick.
- Free from harmful toxins and chemicals
- The odor-free formula is safe to use
- Comes in a beautiful gift box
- Not ideal for sensitive skin
Modelones Gel Nail Polish – Most Color Variety
Another great thing about these nail polishes is that it’s cruelty-free and suitable for vegans, so your nails will look amazing and you’ll feel good about using them. Additionally, these gel nail polishes are made with safe ingredients, and the formula is free from 11 toxins. It’s low-odor and skin-friendly, offering you a healthier and safer manicure experience. Not only is this perfect for changing up your look to match your style, but it’s also a great gift for family and friends who enjoy expressing themselves through their nails.
- Both glossy and matte finish polishes
- Comes with an LED nail dryer lamp
- Color-lock and anti-fade technology
- Not completely chip-free
Mefa Gel Nail Polish – Great Value
What’s more, no matter what color you choose, you will be able to have an impressive look with either a glossy or matte finish. The set includes 20 colors, one base coat, one glossy no-wipe top coat, and one matte top coat. This premium set of gel nail polishes is made of natural resin, which has a low odor and won’t irritate your skin. With this gel nail polish set, you can freely express your creativity with endless possibilities.
- Highly pigmented for a perfect look
- Single-stroke, smooth application
- Long-lasting pigment without fading
- Some may find the bottles too small
Memeda Gel Nail Polish – Most Eco-Friendly
These gel nail polishes are made using natural resin, making them safe to use. As these nail polishes don’t contain any toxic substances, you don’t have to worry about them causing irritations or reactions. The ingredients are sustainably sourced with minimal impact on the environment, so you can feel good about your nail touch-ups. The colors also have a brilliant shine finish.
- Smooth appearance and flawless coverage
- Highly pigmented with good tenacity
- Offers an excellent glossy finish
- Too thick for some
Joytii Gel Nail Polish – Non-Toxic Choice
This kit has polishes with two finishes — glossy and matte — allowing you to achieve a salon-quality look from the comfort of your own home. Because it’s made using natural resins, you don’t have to worry about it causing any allergic reactions. However, it’s better to patch test to be on the safe side. Plus, the low odor and environmentally friendly formula make it a great choice for DIY nail art for eco-conscious people.
- Alcohol-free and non-toxic formula
- Healthy and nail-friendly ingredients
- Easy to apply and remove
- The applicator can be of better quality
Buying Guide: Gel Nail Polish
Considerations for Purchasing a Quality Gel Nail Polish
Quality of ingredients
The top-quality gel polishes are made with non-toxic, natural, and organic ingredients that are safe for both your nails and the environment. Take some time to read the label of any product you’re considering and check that it meets your standards for quality. Also, look out for polishes that are free from dibutyl phthalate (DBP), formaldehyde, toluene, and other harmful chemicals to ensure that they won’t cause any allergic reactions.
Ease of application
As nail art itself is a struggle, nobody wants to get nail polish that is hard to apply. So, take a look at how easy it is to spread and smooth out the product and check to see if the applicator is easy to hold. Additionally, if you’re new to DIY manicures, it might be worth opting for a product that can be applied without the need for a LED or UV lamp.
Color selection
Gel polishes come in a variety of colors and finishes, so make sure you choose one that suits your individual style and taste. Look out for unique metallic shades, pearlescent tones, and neon hues if you’re looking for something truly eye-catching.
Wearability
High-quality gel polishes should not easily chip or fade. Before buying, go through reviews from customers who have purchased and tested the product, or even try out a sample at home or in-store if possible to get an idea about the wearability of the polish. You should pick a product that’s long-lasting and won’t need frequent re-application.
Finish
If you want glossy nails that sparkle in the light, then it’s worth looking out for products that promise a long-lasting, high-shine finish. Most brands will advertise on the packaging how reflective their polishes are, but don’t fall for traps. If possible, it’s worth trying out a sample first before investing in a full-size bottle to save your money.
Compatibility
Make sure that the polish you’re purchasing is suitable for use with all nail types and shapes as some products may only work with certain types of nails or may not be suitable for use with acrylics. Read through the instructions carefully before making your purchase as this should list any special requirements or precautions needed when applying the polish.
Removal process
Depending on the type of product used, removing gel polish can often be difficult and damaging to nails if done improperly. Look at the methods recommended by the manufacturer to safely remove their product without damaging your natural nail plate or skin around them. You can simply soak off some gel with acetone while others may require filing down instead. So, knowing this information beforehand is essential to safely and quickly remove gel nail polishes.
