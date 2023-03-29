The Best Gel Nail Polishes for a Glossy Finish

Considerations for Purchasing a Quality Gel Nail Polish

Quality of ingredients

When it comes to choosing the perfect gel nail polish for your needs, you can easily get confused by the plethora of options available on the market. Don’t fret, as we’ve curated a comprehensive buying guide to help you make an informed decision when selecting a gel nail polish.

The top-quality gel polishes are made with non-toxic, natural, and organic ingredients that are safe for both your nails and the environment. Take some time to read the label of any product you’re considering and check that it meets your standards for quality. Also, look out for polishes that are free from dibutyl phthalate (DBP), formaldehyde, toluene, and other harmful chemicals to ensure that they won’t cause any allergic reactions.

Ease of application

As nail art itself is a struggle, nobody wants to get nail polish that is hard to apply. So, take a look at how easy it is to spread and smooth out the product and check to see if the applicator is easy to hold. Additionally, if you’re new to DIY manicures, it might be worth opting for a product that can be applied without the need for a LED or UV lamp.

Color selection

Gel polishes come in a variety of colors and finishes, so make sure you choose one that suits your individual style and taste. Look out for unique metallic shades, pearlescent tones, and neon hues if you’re looking for something truly eye-catching.

Wearability

High-quality gel polishes should not easily chip or fade. Before buying, go through reviews from customers who have purchased and tested the product, or even try out a sample at home or in-store if possible to get an idea about the wearability of the polish. You should pick a product that’s long-lasting and won’t need frequent re-application.

Finish

If you want glossy nails that sparkle in the light, then it’s worth looking out for products that promise a long-lasting, high-shine finish. Most brands will advertise on the packaging how reflective their polishes are, but don’t fall for traps. If possible, it’s worth trying out a sample first before investing in a full-size bottle to save your money.

Compatibility

Make sure that the polish you’re purchasing is suitable for use with all nail types and shapes as some products may only work with certain types of nails or may not be suitable for use with acrylics. Read through the instructions carefully before making your purchase as this should list any special requirements or precautions needed when applying the polish.

Removal process

Depending on the type of product used, removing gel polish can often be difficult and damaging to nails if done improperly. Look at the methods recommended by the manufacturer to safely remove their product without damaging your natural nail plate or skin around them. You can simply soak off some gel with acetone while others may require filing down instead. So, knowing this information beforehand is essential to safely and quickly remove gel nail polishes.