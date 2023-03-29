Cancel OK
The Best Gel Nail Polishes for a Glossy Finish

Gel nail polish has become increasingly popular in recent years, as it provides a long-lasting and chip-free finish that’s sure to turn heads. Gel polish has the advantage of lasting up to two weeks, so you can rock beautiful nails without having to worry about frequent touch-ups. It’s now easier than ever to get salon-quality nails in the comfort of your own home, as there are a wide variety of gel nail polishes on the market for both professional and amateur nail technicians.

Of course, not all gel polishes are created equal, so you’ll want to find the finest ones on the market. We’ve rounded up some of the top-quality gel nail polishes of 2023. From classic colors to trendy shades, there’s something for everyone on the list.

Comparing the Top Gel Nail Polishes of 2023

Beetles Gel Nail Polish – Best Overall

Looking for a modern and trendy way to adorn your nails? The Beetles Gel Nail Polish is the right choice for you. This kit comes with 20 mini gel polishes in popular shades that are suitable for giving your nails a unique and modern look. Additionally, the kit includes three top and base coats to ensure you get flawless coverage and chip-free results. This gel nail polish needs to be cured under an LED nail lamp for about 60 to 120 seconds, allowing you to achieve the perfect finish every time.

The shades are modern and trendy, and the gel glides on easily on your nails, giving them a matt or glossy shine finish with an even and smooth look. Not only is this kit great for using in your at-home manicures, but it also makes an ideal holiday or special event gift. The kit is perfect for achieving any look you have in mind with its great selection of colors and chip-free application, making it the best pick.

Pros
  • Free from harmful toxins and chemicals
  • The odor-free formula is safe to use
  • Comes in a beautiful gift box
Cons
  • Not ideal for sensitive skin

Modelones Gel Nail Polish – Most Color Variety

The Modelones Gel Nail Polish Set is the perfect nail set for those that want to keep up with the latest trends in beauty. This gel nail polish set is an excellent alternative for at-home salon-quality gel manicures as it comes with high-quality, long-lasting colors that resist chipping, peeling, and fading for up to 28 days. This kit is designed with 36 colors, ranging from nudes, pinks, grays, blues, and glitters, so you can’t go wrong with these classic and trendy pigments. 

Another great thing about these nail polishes is that it’s cruelty-free and suitable for vegans, so your nails will look amazing and you’ll feel good about using them. Additionally, these gel nail polishes are made with safe ingredients, and the formula is free from 11 toxins. It’s low-odor and skin-friendly, offering you a healthier and safer manicure experience. Not only is this perfect for changing up your look to match your style, but it’s also a great gift for family and friends who enjoy expressing themselves through their nails.

Pros
  • Both glossy and matte finish polishes
  • Comes with an LED nail dryer lamp
  • Color-lock and anti-fade technology
Cons
  • Not completely chip-free

Mefa Gel Nail Polish – Great Value

If you’re looking for an all-in-one kit, the Mefa Gel Nail Polish kit is for you. This product has been formulated with toxin-free ingredients, making it safe to use for even sensitive skin. With a proper application, you can expect to get three to four weeks or more of wear without fading. The nail polishes are easy to apply, and it takes just 60 to 120 seconds for the LED nail lamp to completely dry the nails to prevent chipping. 

What’s more, no matter what color you choose, you will be able to have an impressive look with either a glossy or matte finish. The set includes 20 colors, one base coat, one glossy no-wipe top coat, and one matte top coat. This premium set of gel nail polishes is made of natural resin, which has a low odor and won’t irritate your skin. With this gel nail polish set, you can freely express your creativity with endless possibilities. 

Pros
  • Highly pigmented for a perfect look
  • Single-stroke, smooth application
  • Long-lasting pigment without fading
Cons
  • Some may find the bottles too small

Memeda Gel Nail Polish – Most Eco-Friendly

The Memeda Gel Nail Polish offers a great solution for those who want to keep their nails looking beautiful without spending a lot on salon visits. This neutral gel nail polish set is a must-have to create a natural nail look, with long-lasting results of up to 21+ days. One of the great features of this product is that it can be cured under LED light for between 60 to 120 seconds, and you can get salon-like results with just a base and top coat. 

These gel nail polishes are made using natural resin, making them safe to use. As these nail polishes don’t contain any toxic substances, you don’t have to worry about them causing irritations or reactions. The ingredients are sustainably sourced with minimal impact on the environment, so you can feel good about your nail touch-ups. The colors also have a brilliant shine finish.

Pros
  • Smooth appearance and flawless coverage
  • Highly pigmented with good tenacity
  • Offers an excellent glossy finish
Cons
  • Too thick for some

Joytii Gel Nail Polish – Non-Toxic Choice

Do you want to take your at-home mani/pedi game to the next level? Get the Joytii Gel Nail Polish kit, as it offers a wide variety of colors with long-lasting wear. With eight colors in the set, there’s sure to be one that fits your style, and will never be stuck with just one option. This set requires curing under a UV/LED nail lamp for long-lasting and fade-proof wearing. Even better, these gel nail polishes won’t chip easily and add a lustrous shine to your nails.

This kit has polishes with two finishes — glossy and matte — allowing you to achieve a salon-quality look from the comfort of your own home. Because it’s made using natural resins, you don’t have to worry about it causing any allergic reactions. However, it’s better to patch test to be on the safe side. Plus, the low odor and environmentally friendly formula make it a great choice for DIY nail art for eco-conscious people.

Pros
  • Alcohol-free and non-toxic formula
  • Healthy and nail-friendly ingredients
  • Easy to apply and remove
Cons
  • The applicator can be of better quality

Buying Guide: Gel Nail Polish

When it comes to choosing the perfect gel nail polish for your needs, you can easily get confused by the plethora of options available on the market. Don’t fret, as we’ve curated a comprehensive buying guide to help you make an informed decision when selecting a gel nail polish. 

Considerations for Purchasing a Quality Gel Nail Polish

Quality of ingredients

The top-quality gel polishes are made with non-toxic, natural, and organic ingredients that are safe for both your nails and the environment. Take some time to read the label of any product you’re considering and check that it meets your standards for quality. Also, look out for polishes that are free from dibutyl phthalate (DBP), formaldehyde, toluene, and other harmful chemicals to ensure that they won’t cause any allergic reactions. 

Ease of application 

As nail art itself is a struggle, nobody wants to get nail polish that is hard to apply. So, take a look at how easy it is to spread and smooth out the product and check to see if the applicator is easy to hold. Additionally, if you’re new to DIY manicures, it might be worth opting for a product that can be applied without the need for a LED or UV lamp.

Color selection 

Gel polishes come in a variety of colors and finishes, so make sure you choose one that suits your individual style and taste. Look out for unique metallic shades, pearlescent tones, and neon hues if you’re looking for something truly eye-catching.

Wearability

High-quality gel polishes should not easily chip or fade. Before buying, go through reviews from customers who have purchased and tested the product, or even try out a sample at home or in-store if possible to get an idea about the wearability of the polish. You should pick a product that’s long-lasting and won’t need frequent re-application.

Finish

If you want glossy nails that sparkle in the light, then it’s worth looking out for products that promise a long-lasting, high-shine finish. Most brands will advertise on the packaging how reflective their polishes are, but don’t fall for traps. If possible, it’s worth trying out a sample first before investing in a full-size bottle to save your money. 

Compatibility

Make sure that the polish you’re purchasing is suitable for use with all nail types and shapes as some products may only work with certain types of nails or may not be suitable for use with acrylics. Read through the instructions carefully before making your purchase as this should list any special requirements or precautions needed when applying the polish.  

Removal process

Depending on the type of product used, removing gel polish can often be difficult and damaging to nails if done improperly. Look at the methods recommended by the manufacturer to safely remove their product without damaging your natural nail plate or skin around them. You can simply soak off some gel with acetone while others may require filing down instead. So, knowing this information beforehand is essential to safely and quickly remove gel nail polishes.

People Also Asked

Q: What is the difference between regular nail polish and gel nail polish?

A: Regular nail polishes are made with nitrocellulose resins while gel nail polishes are made with polymers that need to be cured with a UV or LED light. Gel polishes tend to last longer than regular polishes and produce a more glossy finish without requiring a top coat.

Gel nail polish can be easier to work with than regular nail polish, as it typically has better coverage and requires a minimal product to achieve the desired finish. But you still need to use the proper technique and be patient to get the perfect finish when applying any type of polish.

Q: When should I use gel nail polish?

A: Gel nail polish is a great choice to use for longer-lasting manicures, as it generally provides more protection from everyday wear and tear than regular polishes. With proper maintenance, gel nails can last up to two weeks without chipping or fading, so they are ideal for special occasions or events where you want your manicure to look perfect. 

Q: Is gel nail polish safe for my nails?

A: Most leading brands offer professional salon-grade gel nail polishes that are safe for your nails as long as you use the right application technique and remove them within two weeks or according to directions provided on the product packaging. It’s important to follow the manufacturers’ instructions for proper application and removal of any type of manicure to prevent any damage to your nails or surrounding skin tissue.

Q: Can I remove my own gel nail polish at home?

A: Yes, you can remove your own gel nail polish at home with an acetone-based remover or remover wrap specifically designed for this purpose. But it’s important to take caution when using removers as they may cause dryness or irritation if not used properly. When you’re unsure about how to remove your own gels safely, it’s better to consult a professional.

Q: Are there any tips for applying gel nail polish?

A: Yes. To ensure your manicure lasts longer and looks better, you should always start with clean nails that have been properly prepped. Then apply thin layers for maximum coverage and cure each layer with a UV/LED light. After that, seal the gel nail polish with a top coat. You should avoid warm temperatures when curing and make sure your hands are completely dry before application.

